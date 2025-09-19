2025-09-19 Friday

Price Prediction 9/18: BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, SOL, DOGE, ADA

BNB attained a new all-time high a few hours ago, peaking above $1,000 for the first time. However, it is experiencing slight selling pressure at the time of writing and trades slightly below the ATH. Nonetheless, BNB is seeing a steady flow of volume, with the latest reading estimating a 32% increase in trading volume over the last 24 hours. Aside from the altcoin, the global crypto market is seeing slight increases at the time of writing. The cap broke above its 1-month high, peaking at $4.08 trillion. Buying and selling also picked up, with volume increasing by over 48%. Regarding fundamentals, the market’s reaction to Wednesday’s rate cut was not as significant as many had anticipated. Nonetheless, the latest rise in the price of several assets suggests no adverse reactions in the wake of the event. However, this does not mean that the investors are satisfied with the outcome. The fear and greed index moved by only 1 point, indicating no tremendous positive response to the 25 bps cut. Conversely, some cryptocurrencies saw massive increases over the last 24 hours. Aster is up by a whopping 319% during this period. A sweep through the top 10 shows that most are edging closer to breaking above a key level. Let’s take a closer look at them. BTC/USD Bitcoin ended Wednesday with slight losses following its rebound from $114,747. It prints a green candle at the time of writing as it trades above its 1-month high. The apex coin broke above $117k a few hours ago and edged close to $118k. However, it is experiencing slight rejections and trades at $117,461 after peaking at $117,934. The 1-day chart shows that BTC may see further increases in the coming days. One such indication is the bollinger bands. The largest cryptocurrency is trading near the upper band, but has yet to break it. Its current reading places the band at $118,726; this may be the next price target. However, the 4-hour warns of impending retracements. The apex coin is trading at bollinger’s upper band, indicating a high likelihood of a correction. Nonetheless, the moving average convergence divergence on this timeframe is positive, supporting the 1-day signal. While there’s a high chance of retracement, Bitcoin may flip $118k before it happens. ETH/USD Ethereum is trading at $4,600 and prints a doji at the time of writing. It saw slight increases but lost momentum and trades at its opening price. Nonetheless, it performed better on Wednesday, gaining 2% after rebounding from $4,416. A closer look at the chart reveals that it bounced off bollinger’s middle band during the previous intraday session, but has since lost momentum. MACD noted a slight change in momentum, causing the 12 EMA to slow its ascent. Nonetheless, the proximity between the 12 and 26 EMA suggests an impending bearish crossover. If this happens, the altcoin may slip below $4,400 in the coming days. The 4-hour chart supports this assertion, as ETH’s last five candles are among the smallest, indicating low volatility. However, it is worth noting that the asset is lingering close to bollinger’s upper band, and corrections may follow. XRP/USD XRP prints its third consecutive green candle on the 1-day chart. However, the current candle carried no significant change as the asset is grappling with slight selling pressure.  Nonetheless, the latest candlestick indicates a decline in momentum, and the 4-hour chart suggests that this may lead to a price retracement in the coming days. One such indication is the bollinger bands. The altcoin is trading close to the upper hand, hinting at the end of the uptrend.   Previous price movements indicate that the altcoin will drop below $3. A close look at the chart reveals that this is a key battleground, and the chances of a rebound at this level are high.  BNB/USD The 4-hour chart reveals that BNB experienced one of its most enormous surges on Wednesday. In the session starting at 20:00 UTC, it surged from $957 and peaked at $995. The coin crossed $1000 a few hours later.  However, the altcoin lost momentum afterward and is grappling with a drop in volatility as trading volume plummets. A closer look at the chart reveals that BNB is printing lower highs while maintaining a hold above $992.  It is worth noting that the asset is overbought, as RSI is currently at 75 and has trended parallel for most of the last 12 hours. These trends indicate an impending downtrend that may send the cryptocurrency as low as $950.  SOL/USD Solana surged higher and broke above $250 for the first time since January. The coin is edging closer to attaining its highest value this year, but indicators are blaring warnings.  The altcoin broke above the bollinger bands a few hours ago and still trades above them. Additionally, RSI is at 69, and a further price increase will likely cause the asset to become overbought. While these indicators suggest that the coin will experience notable retracements in the coming days, recent price movements indicate that SOL will surge higher, potentially reaching $260.  DOGE/USD Like BNB, DOGE is experiencing notable selling pressure at the time of writing. The 4-hour chart reveals that the coin had a more than 2% increase in the previous candle. However, it currently prints a red one.  A closer look at the chart reveals that the memecoin’s descent began after it broke above the bollinger bands. If this trend continues, the cryptocurrency may drop to a low of $0.262. Nonetheless, the relative strength index is at 61, a few points lower than its previous high. The readings from this metric also suggest that the ongoing correction may extend.  ADA/USD The 4-hour chart shows that ADA just attained a new high of the week. It peaked at $0.93 but sees slight retracement at the time of writing. The coin broke above the bollinger bands a few hours ago and still trades above it. Additionally, RSI is at 67, and a further price increase will likely cause the asset to become overbought. The previous price moment indicates no significant selling congestion at the current price. This may mean a further price increase, and ADA may test $0.95. The post Price Prediction 9/18: BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, SOL, DOGE, ADA appeared first on Cointab.
The Only TensorFlow Preprocessing Guide You Need

This article walks through practical TensorFlow preprocessing techniques using Keras layers. It covers image data augmentation, normalization of numerical features, one-hot encoding for string and integer categories, the hashing trick for high-cardinality features, and text preprocessing with TextVectorization for embeddings, N-grams, and TF-IDF. Each example includes short code recipes you can adapt directly to your own training pipelines, helping you streamline model preparation and improve performance.
Beginner’s Guide to Keras Preprocessing Layers

Keras preprocessing layers make it easier to build end-to-end machine learning pipelines that handle raw text, numbers, categories, and images directly inside your model. This article walks through the available preprocessing layers, the adapt() method, and different strategies for placing preprocessing either inside the model or in the tf.data pipeline. You’ll also learn how to combine preprocessing with multi-worker training and export portable inference models, ensuring consistency, scalability, and better performance across environments.
How to Build RNNs in Keras

This guide walks through Keras RNNs—SimpleRNN, GRU, and LSTM—covering core outputs vs states, returning sequences, encoder-decoder wiring, and cross-batch statefulness. It shows when to use Bidirectional wrappers, how to reuse states, and how default LSTM/GRU settings unlock CuDNN speed on GPU. You’ll also see how cell-level APIs enable custom architectures and nested inputs (e.g., audio+video), with concise examples for training and inference in TensorFlow/Keras.
Bitcoin’s next major move post-FOMC relies on staying above $115,200

The post Bitcoin’s next major move post-FOMC relies on staying above $115,200 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) remains in a delicate balance following the Federal Reserve’s rate cut decision, where holding $115,200 is key to defining the next movement. Glassnode reported on Sept. 18 that derivatives markets and on-chain data revealed a market poised for its next directional move. BTC was trading at $117,649.40 as of press time, positioning above the cost basis of 95% of Bitcoin supply at $115.2k. This threshold represents a critical line for maintaining demand-side momentum. Failure to hold this level risks a contraction toward the range between $105,500 and $115,200, which could further entrench selling pressure. Bitcoin trades above cost basis levels for 95%, 85%, and 75% of supply, with current price near $117k approaching all-time highs. Image: Glassnode Derivatives markets signal fragile positioning Perpetual futures markets have shown stabilization after a period of volatile pre-FOMC positioning. Open interest declined from a cycle high of 395,000 BTC on Sept. 13 to 378,000 BTC following choppy price action, but has since stabilized between 378,000 BTC and 384,000 BTC. The pullback to $115,000 after the rate cut triggered significant long liquidations, pushing liquidation dominance to 62%. Current positioning reveals a fragile market structure with long-side max pain at $112,700 and short-side max pain at $121,600. This narrow range suggests Bitcoin sits precariously between potential liquidation cascades, where downside moves risk triggering long positions while upside breaks could fuel short squeezes. Record options activity highlights volatility Bitcoin options open interest has reached a record 500,000 BTC, with Sept. 26 marking the largest expiry in Bitcoin’s history. The contract’s strike distribution spans $95,000 puts to $140,000 calls, with max pain near $110,000 acting as a potential gravitational pull until expiry. Options positioning shows consistent put selling below spot and intensified call buying above current levels. This structure forces dealers to provide liquidity in both…
U.S. Government now holds more Bitcoin than China and the UK

The post U.S. Government now holds more Bitcoin than China and the UK appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The U.S. government now holds more Bitcoin than China and the UK, with about 198,000 BTC worth over $20 billion. China holds around 190,000 BTC, the UK about 61,000 BTC, and with U.S. holdings included, the three countries together control about 2.1% of all Bitcoin. The United States now holds about 198,000 Bitcoin worth over $20 billion, surpassing China’s 190,000 BTC and the UK’s 61,000 BTC. Combined, the three governments control around 449,000 BTC, equal to roughly 2.1% of Bitcoin’s total supply. Most of the U.S. holdings stem from seizures tied to illicit activities, and under President Donald Trump, proposals have emerged to establish a national Bitcoin stockpile to cement U.S. dominance in the crypto market. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/us-government-bitcoin-holdings-surpass-china-uk/
Columbia and Ethereum Foundation Launch $6M Blockchain Research Hub

TLDR Columbia & Ethereum launch $6M hub to revolutionize blockchain protocols. New Columbia-Ethereum center to drive secure, scalable blockchain design. Ethereum funds $6M Columbia hub for next-gen blockchain infrastructure. Columbia partners with Ethereum to shape the future of decentralized tech. Blockchain protocol research gets boost with $6M Columbia-Ethereum center. Columbia Engineering and the Ethereum Foundation [...] The post Columbia and Ethereum Foundation Launch $6M Blockchain Research Hub appeared first on CoinCentral.
Chinese AI firm says its model cost just $294,000 to train

China’s DeepSeek has claimed its flagship AI system, known as R1, was trained for just $294,000, which is a fraction of the sums believed to be spent by US competitors. The details were published in a peer-reviewed paper in Nature this week, and it is likely to fuel further debate over Beijing’s ambitions in the […]
Grayscale ETF Tracking XRP, Solana and Cardano to Hit Wall Street After SEC Pause

The post Grayscale ETF Tracking XRP, Solana and Cardano to Hit Wall Street After SEC Pause appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief The SEC said that Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund conversion into an ETF is approved for listing and trading. The fund tracks the price of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and Cardano. Other ETFs tracking XRP and Dogecoin began trading on Thursday. An exchange-traded fund from crypto asset manager Grayscale that tracks the price of XRP, Solana, and Cardano—along with Bitcoin and Ethereum—was primed for its debut on the New York Stock Exchange, following long-sought approval from the SEC.  In an order on Wednesday, the regulator permitted the listing and trading of Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC), following an indefinite pause in July. The SEC meanwhile approved of generic listing standards for commodity-based products, paving the way for other crypto ETFs. A person familiar with the matter told Decrypt that GDLC is expected to begin trading on Friday. Unlike spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs that debuted in the U.S. last year, GDLC is modeled on an index tracking the five largest and most liquid digital assets. Bitcoin represents 72% of the fund’s weighting, while Ethereum makes up 17%, according to Grayscale’s website. XRP, Solana, and Cardano account for 5.6%, 4%, and 1% of the fund’s exposure, respectively. ﻿ “The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the FIRST multi-crypto asset ETP to market,” CEO Peter Mintzberg said on X on Wednesday, thanking the SEC for its “unmatched efforts in bringing the regulatory clarity our industry deserves.” Decrypt reached out to Grayscale for comment but did not immediately receive a response. Meanwhile, Dogecoin and XRP ETFs from Rex Shares and Osprey funds began trading on Thursday. The funds are registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, a distinct set of rules compared to the process most asset managers have sought approval for crypto-focused products under. Not long ago,…
FTC Sues Ticketmaster For Deceiving Artists And Consumers With Expensive Resales

The post FTC Sues Ticketmaster For Deceiving Artists And Consumers With Expensive Resales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Federal Trade Commission and seven states filed a lawsuit against Ticketmaster and Live Nation on Thursday, accusing the ticket sellers of deceiving artists and consumers by allowing consumers to buy large numbers of tickets and resell them for much higher prices. The FTC accused Ticketmaster and Live Nation of allowing consumers to purchase large numbers of tickets and resell them for high prices. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts The FTC accused Live Nation and Ticketmaster of violating the FTC Act, which prohibits deceptive practices in the marketplace, and of violating the Better Online Ticket Sales Act, a 2016 law passed to halt the use of automated bots to purchase tickets and resell them at higher prices. The FTC said Ticketmaster and Live Nation have declined to stop mass purchases and resales because they “triple dip” to generate profit: first by collecting fees from the ticket brokers who purchase the tickets, then by collecting fees from both the brokers when they resell tickets and consumers when they buy the resale tickets. The lawsuit accuses the ticket companies of ignoring resellers who violate the companies’ limits on how many tickets a consumer can purchase, citing an email from a Ticketmaster executive who said the companies “turn a blind eye as a matter of policy” toward the limit violations. Ticketmaster and Live Nation also deceived consumers by hiding added fees and presenting ticket prices as much lower than the prices customers were charged at checkout, the suit says. The suit also accused the companies of failing to take additional action to stop ticket brokers, claiming the companies declined to use third-party verification for ticket purchases in 2021 because it was “too effective” at stopping the ticket brokers. The Attorneys General of Virginia, Utah, Florida, Tennessee, Nebraska, Illinois…
