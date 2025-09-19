2025-09-19 Friday

Australia Takes Big Step Toward Stablecoin Regulation

Australia takes a step toward stablecoin regulations, allowing licensed issuers’ intermediaries to operate without extra licenses, boosting innovation, clarity, and liquidity. Australia is moving forward with an important decision in digital finance. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has introduced a new rule that makes it easier for companies to distribute stablecoins. This rule […] The post Australia Takes Big Step Toward Stablecoin Regulation appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/19 04:30
After Being Dubbed SHIB 2.0, Layer Brett Becomes The Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now

The search for the best crypto presale to buy is heating up, and many eyes are now on Layer Brett ($LBRETT). This new Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin has already raised about $3.7m in its presale, with tokens priced at just $0.0058.  Early staking rewards are around 690% APY, making it one of the most talked-about […] The post After Being Dubbed SHIB 2.0, Layer Brett Becomes The Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/19 04:30
Double Good News for XRP from Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse: “XRP Spot ETF to Be Approved, US to Add XRP to Reserve!” Here Are His Critical Statements!

The post Double Good News for XRP from Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse: “XRP Spot ETF to Be Approved, US to Add XRP to Reserve!” Here Are His Critical Statements! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Today is expected to be a critical day for XRP, as the first US XRP ETF is expected to be approved today. While critical news was awaited for XRP, important statements came from Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse. Speaking to Bloomberg, Ripple CEO stated that XRP ETF approval is only a matter of time and that XRP could be added to the White House reserves. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said that approval of an XRP spot ETF is inevitable and that XRP could soon be included in the US government’s digital asset stockpile. “XRP will be part of a cryptocurrency stockpile along with other major cryptocurrencies. With these, XRP will no longer be seen as just a trading asset, but as a trusted cryptocurrency for institutional use.” Garlinghouse emphasized that the addition of XRP to the US digital stock reflects increased confidence in XRP’s stability and its growing role in global financial systems. Garlinghouse stated that he expects an XRP spot ETF to launch by the end of the year, noting that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is currently reviewing applications from major asset managers such as Franklin Templeton and Bitwise. “Approval of the XRP ETF is inevitable. This ETF will allow large investors to safely enter the XRP market. It will provide investors with a safer and more regulated way to invest in XRP.” The government’s inclusion of XRP and the growing discussions about an upcoming ETF are seen as a sign that digital assets are becoming increasingly accepted in the mainstream financial system. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/double-good-news-for-xrp-from-ripple-ceo-brad-garlinghouse-xrp-spot-etf-to-be-approved-us-to-add-xrp-to-reserve-here-are-his-critical-statements/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 04:30
Coinbase taps DeFi to offer up to 10.8% yield on USDC holdings

The crypto exchange integrates Morpho lending into its app, letting USDC users tap DeFi yields of up to 10.8%. Coinbase is rolling out a new way for users to earn yields on their USDC holdings, marking one of the exchange’s first large-scale integrations with decentralized finance (DeFi) at a time of accelerating stablecoin adoption.The company announced Thursday that it is integrating the Morpho lending protocol, with vaults curated by DeFi advisory company Steakhouse Financial, directly into the Coinbase app. The move will allow users to lend USDC (USDC) without navigating third-party DeFi platforms or wallets.Coinbase already pays up to 4.5% APY in rewards for holding USDC on its platform. With the new DeFi lending option, however, users can tap into onchain markets and potentially earn yields of up to 10.8% as of Wednesday, according to Coinbase.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/19 04:30
Solana Price Prediction: SOL Tipped for 3x Boom While Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains 100x Speculation

Right now, the crypto community is buzzing with excitement as Solana (SOL) keeps gaining steam. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a Layer 2 meme coin, is also on the rise in the market due to speculation about 100x returns. It’s clear that investors are watching a wide range of opportunities, given Solana’s impressive price hike over the
Coinstats2025/09/19 04:30
From Football to Forests: Hakan Çalhanoğlu Joins Gaming Veterans Behind Candy Crush and Fortnite in Web3 Climate Game

My Lovely Planet teams with football star Hakan Çalhanoğlu to launch a real-world forest in Turkey, turning in-game achievements into reforestation efforts.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 04:30
Pump.fun (PUMP) Buybacks Cross $100M — Is a Surge Coming Next?

Pump.fun has crossed the $100 million mark in token buybacks in just 65 days. Data from Dune Analytics shows the platform has spent $103.68 million to repurchase more than 24.42 billion PUMP tokens since mid-July, reducing circulating supply by nearly 7%. The scale of these repurchases has placed Pump.fun among the most aggressive token buyback […] The post Pump.fun (PUMP) Buybacks Cross $100M — Is a Surge Coming Next? appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/09/19 04:29
Trump demands Supreme Court let him fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook

The post Trump demands Supreme Court let him fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to throw out two court decisions that are stopping him from removing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, according to a Thursday filing by the Justice Department. This came just one day after Lisa sat in on the Federal Open Market Committee meeting, where the Fed voted to cut the benchmark overnight rate by 0.25%. Cryptopolitan reported. Trump announced on August 25 that he was firing Lisa from her role on the seven-member Fed board, accusing her of mortgage fraud involving two properties she owns in Michigan and Georgia. Trump claimed Lisa made conflicting statements in two different mortgage applications, declaring both homes to be her primary residence. He argued that this conduct was both deceitful and potentially criminal, and he believed it showed a clear lack of fitness to serve on the board of the U.S. central bank. Federal judge blocks Trump as Cook sues to keep seat Lisa denied the allegations and sued Trump, saying he had no legal grounds to remove her. On September 9, a federal judge in Washington, D.C. ruled in her favor, for now. The judge issued a preliminary injunction that barred Trump from firing her while the lawsuit goes through the courts. The Justice Department tried to get around that order by going to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, asking a three-judge panel to block the ruling before the Fed met to decide rates. But on Monday night, the appeals court said no. In a 2-1 decision, the panel refused to pause the injunction, which meant Lisa was allowed to join the Fed’s internal meeting and vote. Solicitor General D. John Sauer, who wrote the Supreme Court application, said Trump was being blocked from using powers that belong to the presidency. “This application involves yet another…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 04:29
Are crypto wallets becoming the control centers of our digital lives?

Once clunky and confusing, cryptocurrency wallets are evolving into intuitive tools that could soon hold not just money, but identity, data and more. The crypto industry has recently made headlines for regulation battles, speculation or hacks, but behind the noise, wallets, the entry point for most people into the digital asset world, are quietly evolving and transforming what it means to participate in the Web3 economy.This week’s episode of The Clear Crypto Podcast, brought to you by StarkWare and Cointelegraph, dives into the future of cryptocurrency wallets with Jess Houlgrave, CEO of Reown, the company behind WalletConnect, to explore how wallets are shifting from niche crypto tools to mainstream “control centers” for digital life.“I don’t think there is one best wallet, because what each individual or company might want from a wallet is going to vary a very huge amount,” Houlgrave said.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/19 04:26
Top Democrats Want FCC’s Carr Out After Kimmel Firing

The post Top Democrats Want FCC’s Carr Out After Kimmel Firing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Democratic leaders are alleging the decision by ABC (owned by Disney) to pull talk show host Jimmy Kimmel off the air was largely orchestrated by Donald Trump and his Federal Communications Commission head, Brendan Carr, with some calling it a possible “corrupt pay-to-play scheme.” Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Brendan Carr testifies before the House Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government on oversight of the FCC, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on May 21, 2025. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Carr “engaged in the corrupt abuse of power” and “disgraced the office he holds by bullying ABC” and “should resign immediately,” according to a Thursday statement signed by six Democrat leaders, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., House Minority Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass., and Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif. Speculating whether the move was “part of a corrupt pay-to-play scheme,” they threatened to issue a congressional subpoena against “media companies” to “learn the truth” about why Kimmel was indefinitely suspended Wednesday. The Democrats did not clarify what scheme they were talking about, but Nexstar Media Group—which pulled “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” from its ABC-affiliated stations, leading ABC parent organization the Walt Disney Company to nix the show—seeks FCC approval of a $6.2 billion merger with the broadcast group Tegna. Carr threatened potential consequences for media companies behind Kimmel’s show, saying on a podcast Wednesday that certain companies would need to “take action, frankly, on Kimmel, or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.” Several other prominent Democrats also described the Trump administration’s intervention in the Kimmel controversy as a blatant overreach of free speech, with former President Barack Obama tweeting Thursday, “after years of complaining about cancel culture, the current administration has taken it to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 04:26
