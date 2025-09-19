MEXC birža
Fed Rate-Cut Hype and Stablecoin Surge: TON, $BZIL Presale, and WLFI Emerge as the Best New Coins for Exponential Returns
Will the coming U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut ignite the next crypto bull run? That’s the question driving markets as […] The post Fed Rate-Cut Hype and Stablecoin Surge: TON, $BZIL Presale, and WLFI Emerge as the Best New Coins for Exponential Returns appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/19 04:45
Billionaire Gautam Adani Cleared Of Stock Manipulation Claims
The post Billionaire Gautam Adani Cleared Of Stock Manipulation Claims appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline India’s securities regulator on Thursday dismissed allegations against Gautam Adani, the second-wealthiest person in Asia, and companies owned by his Adani Group, after the U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research accused Adani of stock manipulation and widespread fraud in “the largest con in corporate history.” An investment firm accused billionaire Gautam Adani’s Adani Group of the “largest con in corporate history.” Hindustan Times via Getty Images Key Facts The Securities and Exchange Board of India, in a pair of orders on Thursday, ruled transactions between Adani Group companies and firms flagged by Hindenburg neither violated regulations nor constituted market manipulation. An investigation by SEBI followed accusations published by Hindenburg in January 2023, including claims that Adani Ports, Adani Power and Adani Enterprises had structured transactions with three unrelated companies to conceal that they were connected parties, which should have been disclosed to Adani Group investors. SEBI board member Kamlesh Varshney ruled the allegations by Hindenburg are “not established,” noting transactions with the companies—Adicorp, Milestone Tradelinks and Rehvar Infrastructure—did not meet the definition of a related party. Adani applauded SEBI’s ruling on X, writing Hindenburg’s allegations were “baseless,” adding, “We deeply feel the pain of the investors who lost money because of this fraudulent and motivated report.” Big Number $150 billion. That’s how much was reportedly cut across a selloff of Adani Group’s stocks following Hindenburg’s report. Shares of several of the conglomerate’s firms, including Adani Power and Adani Enterprises, have largely recovered. Forbes Valuation Adani has the second-largest fortune in Asia, estimated at $64.3 billion as of Thursday afternoon. He is the chairman of the Ahmedabad-headquartered Adani Group, a conglomerate with businesses across infrastructure, food, green energy and power, among other industries. Key Background Hindenburg disclosed a short position in Adani Group’s listed companies in January 2023, alleging the companies had…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 04:44
The Most Critical Day and Level for Bitcoin Has Been Determined – Here’s What to Watch Out For
While Bitcoin is on the rise after the FED interest rate decision, the day and level that are of critical importance were shared by the analysis company. Continue Reading: The Most Critical Day and Level for Bitcoin Has Been Determined – Here’s What to Watch Out For
Coinstats
2025/09/19 04:40
Plasma Mainnet Launch Boosts Stablecoin Liquidity with $2B Deployment
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/plasma-mainnet-launch-stablecoin-liquidity/
Coinstats
2025/09/19 04:39
This Is The Next Dogecoin Of 2025, As Doge Price Prediction Shows It’s Loosing Steam
That sting is real. Today’s dogecoin price prediction points to a different picture though. Dogecoin still owns the meme spotlight, […] The post This Is The Next Dogecoin Of 2025, As Doge Price Prediction Shows It’s Loosing Steam appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/19 04:39
Ripple Secures Win Over SEC
Ripple has emerged victorious in its prolonged legal battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), marking a pivotal moment for the cryptocurrency realm. After five years of intense scrutiny and the looming threat of enormous fines under the leadership of Gen.Continue Reading:Ripple Secures Win Over SEC
Coinstats
2025/09/19 04:38
Let’s Not Create $200 Trillion In Credit On Top Of Bitcoin
The post Let’s Not Create $200 Trillion In Credit On Top Of Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The purpose of Bitcoin is to definancialize the world, not refinancialize it. And so when I heard Strategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor say at the Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference yesterday that he wants to see $200 trillion in credit built on top of bitcoin once it hits a $100 trillion market cap, I felt uneasy. JUST IN: Michael Saylor says if Bitcoin hits $100 trillion, there could be $200 trillion in credit built on top of it. Bitcoin is just getting started 🚀 pic.twitter.com/SbgH9gW7fb — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) September 17, 2025 Then, when I heard Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong send a similar message this morning, I started to feel like we’re very much losing the plot. For those who aren’t well-versed on Bitcoin’s origins, it was born from the great financial crisis of 2007-09, which was the result of a highly leveraged, overfinancialized system. When I think about Satoshi Nakamoto coding Bitcoin, I don’t think of someone (or a group of people) thinking to him or herself, “How can I create a new asset that we can financialize so that we can create the same problems again?” What Satoshi seemed to have in mind instead was: “Here’s a new form of money that preserves value over time so that people don’t have to rely on financial products as much.” I don’t know whether or not we’ll ever live in a fully hyperbitcoinized future where no other forms of money exist. But I do imagine that the $100 to $200 trillion in debt that both Saylor and Armstrong are envisioning is constituted of other currencies, and, in such a scenario, bitcoin has likely been relegated to “digital capital” instead of money — and that’s not my vision for it. (To be fair, it could be used as digital capital and money simultaneously.)…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 04:36
Malaysian Billionaire Jeffrey Cheah’s Sunway To Buy MCL Land In Singapore Property Push
The post Malaysian Billionaire Jeffrey Cheah’s Sunway To Buy MCL Land In Singapore Property Push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jeffrey Cheah, founder and executive chairman of Sunway. Ian Teh for Forbes Asia Sunway Group—controlled by Malaysian billionaire Jeffrey Cheah—is buying Singapore developer MCL Land for S$739 million ($578 million) from Hongkong Land Holdings as it deepens investments into one of the world’s most resilient real estate markets. “This acquisition marks a decisive expansion of our footprint in one of Asia’s most competitive property markets,” Sarena Cheah, executive deputy chairman of Kuala Lumpur-based Sunway, said in a statement. Sunway has been stepping up investments in the city-state, which has recorded robust residential sales in recent months despite prevailing property curbs. Last month, the company and its Singaporean partner Sing Holdings submitted the highest bid of S$623.9 million for a residential site in Chuan Grove in northeastern Singapore, its second site in the area. “Our recent investments, including the Chuan Grove sites, underscores our confidence in Singapore’s long-term fundamentals and our commitment to scale with purpose,” Sarena, daughter of Sunway founder and executive chairman Jeffrey Cheah, said. With the purchase price of the Chuan Grove plots totalling S$1.3 billion, Sunway and its partner plan to amalgamate the sites into a single integrated development of 1,055 units across five blocks of 27-story residential towers The acquisition of MCL Land provides Sunway “a robust platform to accelerate growth not only in Singapore but across key regional markets,” Sarena said. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the year, subject to standard conditions. For Hongkong Land, the divestment will bolster the Singapore-listed developer’s balance sheet. “This transaction sees us continue to sharpen our portfolio focus and recycle capital to what we do best, which is developing and managing ultra-premium integrated commercial properties in Asian gateway cities,” Michael Smith, chief executive of Hongkong Land, said. Sunway was transformed by Jeffrey Cheah…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 04:35
Historic Debut: U.S. Sees Launch of Spot ETFs for DOGE and XRP
The products, issued under a joint venture between REX Shares and Osprey Funds, mark the first time American investors can […] The post Historic Debut: U.S. Sees Launch of Spot ETFs for DOGE and XRP appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/19 04:35
Americans Favor DeFi Adoption With Clear Rules
The post Americans Favor DeFi Adoption With Clear Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Respondents also showed low trust in traditional finance systems, indicating that the interest in DeFi is partly motivated by dissatisfaction with the status quo Out of those who are pro-DeFi, 84% said they’d use it to make purchases online, 78% would use it to pay bills, and 77% would save money through it Less than half of Americans have “complete” or “a lot of trust” in either large national banks (40%) or regional banks (43%) A survey by the DeFi Education Fund (DEF) shows that 42% of Americans say they would try decentralized finance (DeFi) if proposed legislation is passed into law. That 42% breaks down into about 9% who are “extremely or very likely” and about 33% who are “somewhat likely” to use DeFi under a clearer legal framework. Respondents also showed low trust in traditional finance systems, indicating that the interest in DeFi is partly motivated by dissatisfaction with the status quo. Additionally, the survey revealed that out of those who are pro-DeFi, 84% said they’d use it to make purchases online, 78% would use it to pay bills, and 77% would save money through it. Related: Fed’s First Rate Cut of 2025 Lifts DeFi: Ondo, Hyperliquid, and Uniswap Stand Out Interestingly, four out of every ten Americans think that DeFi could help solve the problem of high fees often charged by regular banks and financial companies. The survey points out that confidence in traditional financial institutions is getting weaker, with widespread skepticism about their ability to serve the average person. For instance, only 49% of US citizens feel the current US financial system meets their needs, and a mere 25% believe it’s structured to benefit ordinary people. This widespread distrust seems to be reflected in public confidence as well. Less than half of Americans have “complete” or…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 04:34
