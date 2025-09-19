2025-09-19 Friday

Solana ETF Buzz Builds as Galaxy Digital Scoops $306M — Could SOL Lead the Next Altcoin Rally?

Galaxy Digital’s $306M Solana buy sparks ETF buzz and fuels talk of a 65x ROI. Investors are shifting attention toward hidden gems as top altcoins to buy in 2025.
Solana
SOL$241,86-%2,21
Gems
GEMS$0,21526+%6,31
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0005095-%3,92
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 05:00
CryptoQuant reports record week for Bitcoin buying as long-term holdings surge

The post CryptoQuant reports record week for Bitcoin buying as long-term holdings surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bitcoin accumulation addresses saw a $3.4B inflow, the second-largest of 2025. Total accumulation wallets now hold 2.84M BTC with a $72,437 average cost basis. CryptoQuant reported a record weekly Bitcoin accumulation of 29,685 BTC by long-term holders yesterday. The surge represents one of the largest single-week inflows into wallets typically held for over a year. The transaction, executed OTC just hours before the Fed’s rate decision, was valued at around $3.4 billion and represents the second-largest single-day inflow into accumulation addresses in 2025. With this addition, total Bitcoin held in accumulation wallets has climbed to 2.84 million BTC, with an average realized cost basis now at $72,437 per coin, underscoring continued conviction among long-term investors despite macro uncertainty. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cryptoquant-record-bitcoin-buying-long-term-holdings-2025/
Bitcoin
BTC$116.250,3-%1,20
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017755-%4,49
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000118--%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 04:58
Guide With Nexchain Case Study

The post Guide With Nexchain Case Study appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Airdrops have become one of the most effective ways for new blockchain projects to grow their communities. By distributing free tokens, teams reward early supporters and attract long-term users. For investors, joining an airdrop offers exposure to token pre sales without major upfront costs. In 2025, growing interest in crypto presales has also fueled demand for airdrops. They provide a chance to collect tokens linked to upcoming new crypto coins that may appreciate in value once listed. What Are ICO Airdrops? An ICO airdrop is the free distribution of a project’s tokens, often linked to a token presale or launch. Projects use them to build momentum, test infrastructure, and bring in early users. Actions to qualify can include connecting a wallet, completing quests, or testing applications. For investors, the appeal is clear. Tokens from airdrops can gain value once trading begins. For projects, they offer a way to create awareness and foster adoption. With hundreds of new presales in 2025, understanding which airdrops are linked to established or promising projects can help filter out noise. How to Identify the Good Airdrops? Not every campaign is equal. Some airdrops have little staying power, while others connect to the best crypto presale for long term growth. A few steps can help investors spot the stronger ones: Confirm details on official websites or verified accounts. Check the token’s utility for governance, staking, or payments. Look for active presales raising steady funds. Review the roadmap for delivery beyond short-term hype. Following these steps can help participants connect airdrops with projects that show potential in their early stages. Nexchain Airdrop Campaign Overview Nexchain is running one of 2025’s largest airdrop campaigns. Already in Stage 27 of its presale, the project has raised more than $10.26 million. Tokens are priced at $0.108, with plans for a…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56,21-%3,51
Moonveil
MORE$0,0872-%0,89
Triathon
GROW$0,0595-%2,77
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 04:57
Dogecoin Rises as First US DOGE ETF ‘Destroys’ Expectations in Early Trading

The post Dogecoin Rises as First US DOGE ETF ‘Destroys’ Expectations in Early Trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Dogecoin is up 8% in the last 24 hours as the first ETF with spot exposure hits the market. The DOJE ETF generated nearly $6 million in trading volume in the first hour, surpassing Bloomberg analyst expectations. More Dogecoin ETFs are expected to hit the market in the next month. Dogecoin (DOGE) is up 8% in the last 24 hours, outperforming major assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum alongside the debut of DOJE—the first U.S. ETF centered on the leading meme coin.  Trading of the Rex-Osprey ETF went live for trading on Thursday and very quickly surpassed the expectations of Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas, who initially expected a fair marker of around $2.5 million in trading volume.  Shortly into Thursday’s trading session though, DOJE had already reached nearly $6 million in trading volume.  “My over/under got destroyed in the first hour of trading as DOJE already posted nearly $6M in volume,” Balchunas posted on X. “That’s shockingly solid. Most ETFs trade under $1M on day one.” The DOJE ETF, which is registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, offers investors access to spot Dogecoin via a Cayman Islands registered subsidiary that is wholly owned by the fund.  That stands in contrast to other popular crypto ETFs registered via the Securities Act of 1933, which are backed by reserves of the underlying assets.  ﻿ Dogecoin ETFs registered under the Securities Act of 1933 may be approved soon though, as looming decisions for multiple DOGE ETFs from issuers like Grayscale and Bitwise are expected by October 17 and are “near locks” for approval according to analysts.  Beyond the ETFs, the meme coin’s acceleration in the last week may also be buoyed by accumulation via the publicly traded firm CleanCore Solutions. The cleaning and disinfecting firm now manages the…
NEAR
NEAR$3,151+%6,02
Union
U$0,014226+%2,95
Moonveil
MORE$0,0872-%0,89
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 04:55
Born And Bred In Nigeria, Juliet Ukah Is Paving The Way For Female Fighters In PFL Africa.

The post Born And Bred In Nigeria, Juliet Ukah Is Paving The Way For Female Fighters In PFL Africa. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 2025 PFL Championship Series at the Grand West Arena in Cape Town, South Africa Saturday, July 19, 2025. (Matt Ferris / PFL) Supplied/PFL Africa For years, African MMA fighters had little choice but to leave the continent to pursue professional success. Opportunities, infrastructure, and visibility were primarily found overseas, making the journey especially challenging for women. However, that is no longer the case. PFL Africa has arrived, providing a professional platform on home soil and is committed to giving both men and women the chance to thrive. At the forefront of this change is Nigeria’s Juliet Ukah, the first female fighter signed by the organisation. Undefeated with a record of 7-0, Ukah stumbled into MMA almost by accident. After stepping in for another fighter with little knowledge of the sport, neither the rules nor the techniques nor the rhythm of a professional bout, she considered pulling out. “I wanted to pull out,” she told Forbes.com, just three months before the PFL Africa Championship in Benin. The risk seemed too great, but she stayed, won her first fight, and began a career that would defy expectations and break barriers for women in African combat sports. That initial fight ignited a spark within her. Each subsequent match served as a lesson, and each victory affirmed her place in the cage. The woman who once doubted herself now stands as one of the faces of a global promotion. “At first, I didn’t really believe I could do this,” she reflects. “But with time, I realised: I can actually be the fighter I am today.” Her rise mirrors a broader shift in African MMA: talented fighters no longer need to leave home to compete professionally, and opportunities are now being created for both men and women. What sets Ukah apart is not just her…
Threshold
T$0,01675-%4,01
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00187766-%5,36
Alttown
TOWN$0,003127-%12,94
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 04:53
Gyet Co. Shifts Strategy: Embraces Bitcoin, Blockchain, and AI

TLDR Gyet, formerly Mac House, rebranded to signal a shift towards Bitcoin and digital assets. The company’s new strategy includes Bitcoin acquisition, trading, mining, and blockchain development. Gyet plans to explore AI, NFT projects, and data center operations as part of its growth strategy. The company has launched a $11.6 million Bitcoin acquisition program and [...] The post Gyet Co. Shifts Strategy: Embraces Bitcoin, Blockchain, and AI appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1428-%4,09
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,012728-%4,97
Particl
PART$0,2057-%1,20
Coincentral2025/09/19 04:53
Celeste Hernandez’s Horrific Murder Drives Meme Coin Frenzy

The post Celeste Hernandez’s Horrific Murder Drives Meme Coin Frenzy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Social media outrage is blossoming after the demise of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, and meme coins are launching in its wake. Some of these “Justice for Celeste” tokens reached $1 million in market cap. Police are still investigating the incident and have yet to formally declare the situation a homicide. These well-meaning meme coins offer a hard look at the crypto community’s darker side. Celeste Rivas Hernandez Meme Coins Crypto crimes are at a fever pitch right now, but sometimes the reverse can happen, too. That is to say, various unseemly incidents can go viral, and that virality can include a spree of meme coins. The recent death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a 15-year-old girl, has caused a similar trend. Sponsored Sponsored Justice for Celeste Rivas Hernandez. D4vd is 20 years old, that means he started dating her when he was 17 and she was 12. He knew that was wrong. Anyone who knew about their relationship knew it was wrong. This is femicide. She deserved so much better from this world 😭💔💔💔 https://t.co/3pQ5M1JLiw — Hana Katana ⚔️😷🏴🇵🇸🇨🇩🇸🇩🇱🇧🇾🇪🚩🏳️‍🌈 (@KatanaSpeaks) September 17, 2025 Rivas Hernandez was found decomposed last week, in the trunk of a singer’s Tesla. Social media screenshots allege that D4vd, the singer in question, had been grooming the child since she was 12 into an intimate/sexual relationship. These discoveries led to a wave of outrage on social media. Soon after, a series of meme coins in “honor” of Rivas Hernandez began circulating on decentralized exchanges. Celeste Rivas Hernandez Meme Coins. Source: DexScreener Some of these Celeste Rivas Hernandez meme coins proved surprisingly popular, reaching market caps of over $1 million. At this early stage, it’s unclear if any of these projects will be rug pulls or other scams, but further unsavory behavior is certainly possible. Memeifying The Dead…
1
1$0,013313+%226,13
Threshold
T$0,01675-%4,01
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0,5104-%6,79
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 04:52
Trump believes NYT harmed his business and reputation, files a $15 billion lawsuit

Donald Trump filed a $15 billion defamation lawsuit against the New York Times magazine and Penguin Random House. According to the lawsuit, the NYT’s alleged smear campaign was intended to harm his reputation and business. The token is 70% down…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,505-%2,07
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01379-%4,83
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,012728-%4,97
Crypto.news2025/09/19 04:52
Dogecoin Jumps 8% as First U.S. DOGE ETF Doubles Forecast With $6M Debut

Dogecoin (DOGE) surged 8% over the past 24 hours, outpacing Bitcoin and Ethereum, following the launch of the first U.S. spot DOGE exchange-traded fund (ETF). The fund, called DOJE, began trading Thursday morning on the Cboe BZX exchange in Chicago and quickly exceeded expectations, recording nearly $6 million in trading volume within its first hour. Dogecoin ETF Outpaces Analyst Forecasts, Highlighting Institutional Demand The ETF is issued through a collaboration between REX Shares and Osprey Funds, two companies that have focused heavily on crypto-related investment products. Their prospectus, filed last week, outlined a strategy for the fund to hold Dogecoin directly, with the possibility of investing in other crypto ETFs and derivatives. Unlike most crypto ETFs structured under the Securities Act of 1933, DOJE was registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940. This legal framework regulates pooled investment funds and allows for more actively managed approaches. The ETF offers exposure to Dogecoin through a wholly owned subsidiary registered in the Cayman Islands, creating a distinct legal structure compared to traditional spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas initially estimated that DOJE would attract around $2.5 million in volume on its first day. Instead, it more than doubled that figure within the opening session. “My over/under got destroyed in the first hour of trading as DOJE already posted nearly $6M in volume,” Balchunas noted on X, calling the early performance “shockingly solid.” For context, most new ETFs record less than $1 million in trading volume during their debuts. The launch of DOJE coincided with the rollout of the first U.S. spot XRP ETF, XRPR, also managed by REX and Osprey. XRPR reached $24 million in trading volume within two hours, five times higher than XRP futures ETFs saw during their initial sessions. Both ETFs mark milestones in bringing alternative crypto assets into regulated U.S. investment markets. Dogecoin’s inclusion as the centerpiece of a U.S. ETF represents a significant step for a cryptocurrency often dismissed as a meme coin. Analysts said DOJE’s early success highlights growing institutional interest in assets once thought to be favored only by retail traders. Additional Dogecoin ETFs could soon follow. Grayscale and Bitwise have filed proposals under the Securities Act of 1933, a route more commonly used by spot Bitcoin and Ethereum funds. Analysts expect decisions on those applications by October 17, with several predicting approvals are highly likely. Meanwhile, Dogecoin’s price momentum may also be receiving support from new corporate adoption. CleanCore Solutions, a publicly traded cleaning and disinfecting company, announced earlier this week that it had accumulated an additional 100 million DOGE, bringing its total holdings to 600 million DOGE, valued at roughly $170 million. CleanCore has partnered with the Dogecoin Foundation’s commercial arm, the House of Doge, and has outlined long-term plans to accumulate up to 5% of Dogecoin’s circulating supply, equivalent to about 7.5 billion DOGE, or $2.1 billion at current prices. At press time, Dogecoin was trading at $0.286, up nearly 34% over the past month. SEC Clears Framework Allowing Wider Range of Spot Crypto Funds The approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs in January 2024 marked a turning point for digital asset markets. After years of resistance and a court battle with Grayscale, the U.S. SEC relented, opening the door to mainstream adoption. Since then, more than $57 billion has poured into spot Bitcoin ETFs, according to SoSoValue. Ethereum followed in July 2024, with BlackRock and rivals launching funds tied to the second-largest cryptocurrency. A year later, Rex Financial and Osprey Funds expanded the market further with the first Solana ETF. Now, the SEC has taken another decisive step. On Wednesday, the regulator approved new listing standards for major U.S. exchanges, including Nasdaq, Cboe BZX, and NYSE Arca. The move removes the need for case-by-case reviews and sets clear rules for commodity-based trust shares, clearing the way for a broader range of spot crypto ETFs. Under the new framework, the path from filing to launch could shrink to as little as 75 days, compared with up to 240 days previously. Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart described the rules as the “crypto ETP framework we’ve been waiting for,” predicting a wave of new funds. Analysts expect Solana and XRP ETFs to be among the first to benefit
Union
U$0,014226+%2,95
DOGE
DOGE$0,27108-%3,68
CryptoNews2025/09/19 04:51
Whales Have Been Very Active in Recent Hours: Here Are Their Altcoin Trades

Onchain data has revealed that large whales are making significant new trades on the altcoin side. Continue Reading: Whales Have Been Very Active in Recent Hours: Here Are Their Altcoin Trades
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0005095-%3,92
SphereX
HERE$0,000259+%4,01
Coinstats2025/09/19 04:46
