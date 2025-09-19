2025-09-19 Friday

REX-Osprey Debuts First U.S. Spot ETFs Offering Exposure To XRP, Dogecoin ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post REX-Osprey Debuts First U.S. Spot ETFs Offering Exposure To XRP, Dogecoin ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp For the first time in the United States, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking the price and offering spot exposure to XRP and Dogecoin have hit Wall Street. These are the first funds under full regulatory oversight, marking a pivotal moment for these two major cryptocurrencies in mainstream finance. DOGE And XRP ETFs Go Live The REX-Osprey XRP ETF started trading on US exchanges on Sept. 18 with the ticker symbol XRPR. The two companies also introduced their REX-Osprey DOGE ETF, tickered DOJE. REX Shares and Osprey launched the two products under the Investment Company Act of 1940 — a federal law that provides an easier approval path than the Securities Act of 1933 used for other popular crypto exchange-traded fund approval processes.  Unlike investment vehicles that directly hold the underlying asset, this 1940 Act structure allows the ETF to automatically debut 75 days after application unless the SEC halts the launch. Today’s Wall Street debut marks a turning point for Dogecoin and XRP, potentially opening the floodgates of institutional capital into these markets. Advertisement &nbsp REX-Osprey’s Solana fund was the first, and is still the only, ETF to track the price of SOL, the sixth-largest crypto by market cap. It was also the first fund in the United States to add staking rewards. This “will be another good litmus test for ‘33 Act spot XRP ETF demand,” ETF Store president Nate Geraci recently noted, adding that futures-based XRP ETFs are already nearing $1 billion in assets. Meanwhile, the DOJE ETF marks a key milestone as the first U.S. ETF to focus on a meme coin — tokens that typically lack utility or a clear economic purpose.  The fund very quickly exceeded the expectations of Bloomberg’s Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas, who initially expected a fair market…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 05:09
Florida vs Miami, Preview, Odds And TV Info

The post Florida vs Miami, Preview, Odds And TV Info appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WACO, TEXAS – AUGUST 29: Jackson Arnold #11 of the Auburn Tigers looks to pass during the second half of a game against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium on August 29, 2025 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Getty Images College football Week 4 kicks off on Thursday night when the Rice Owls hit the road to play the Charlotte 49ers. No disrespect to either program, but they did not crack the top five games of the weekend. Below is a look at the top matchups on Saturday. Betting odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook. 1. Auburn Tigers Vs. Oklahoma Sooners Jackson Arnold is returning to his former school and is off to a hot start, completing 69.6% of his passes with 8 combined passing and rushing touchdowns. Sooners’ quarterback John Mateer threw an interception in all three games so far, and Oklahoma has a good chance at remaining undefeated if it takes care of the ball. Both programs took care of business in three non-conference matchups including a Power 4 win heading into this top-25 matchup. Oklahoma is a 7-point favorite with the over/under set at 47.5. The game will air on ABC at 3:30 p.m. ET. 2. Michigan Wolverines Vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers The Nebraska Cornhuskers have a real chance to make a statement in Year 3 of the Matt Rhule era with home matchup against the Michigan Wolverines. A year after reaching a bowl game for the first time since 2016, Nebraska is off to a 3-0 start and ranks inside the top 15 in yards per play on both sides of the ball. Michigan is also among the programs in that category but failed in its first test against a Power 4 opponent when it lost to the Oklahoma Sooners. This is an important game…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 05:05
REX Shares rolls out first US spot ETFs for XRP and Dogecoin

REX Shares and Osprey Funds have rolled out the first US-listed spot ETFs for Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP on the Cboe exchange, trading under the tickers DOJE and XRPR, respectively.
Fxstreet2025/09/19 05:03
Grayscale’s XRP, SOL, ADA Fund To Begin Trading Tomorrow

The post Grayscale’s XRP, SOL, ADA Fund To Begin Trading Tomorrow appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grayscale Investments has secured approval to begin trading on NYSE Arca tomorrow. Also, the fund will be traded under a new name called Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF. Grayscale Converts $GDLC Trust Into CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF on NYSE The ETF, formerly known as the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund ($GDLC), will hold a basket of five leading digital assets. These are Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. The move marks one of the most significant transitions for a crypto investment vehicle in the United States to date. According to the Form 8-A filing with the SEC, the fund has officially changed its name. The document confirms that shares of the ETF will be listed on NYSE Arca, opening direct access for investors. The registration statement outlines that investors will own equal, fractional interests in the fund’s capital, assets, and distributions. Making it a fully regulated ETF allows more people to trade it. This shift also eliminates redemption restrictions and other similar limitations. These limitations have prevented adoption from big players. Grayscale received the SEC’s approval for this fund to be listed on the NYSE months ago. By tying the fund’s brand to CoinDesk’s index methodology, Grayscale signals a push toward recognized benchmarks in crypto markets. The ETF now positions itself against spot Bitcoin ETFs while expanding investor exposure beyond the two leading digital assets. Back-to-Back ETF Launches Boost Market Momentum as Prices Surge Momentum in the market is accelerating. Just today, the first spot XRP ETF launched, making history as the first regulated product offering direct exposure to XRP. Tomorrow, Grayscale’s fund will follow. Analysts suggest this one-two development represents a turning point in crypto’s institutional adoption. Market commentator Gabriel Garcia stated that the developments are a sign that the crypto market is changing rapidly. The ETF could enjoy…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 05:03
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses Popularity as New Ethereum Meme Coin Under $0.0025 Dominates

The post Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses Popularity as New Ethereum Meme Coin Under $0.0025 Dominates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is facing declining attention as new meme projects capture investor eyes. Among them, in the list of the new favorites among many, Little Pepe has emerged as a notable rival. Little Pepe, an ETH-compatible L2 blockchain, merges meme culture with the practical, real use of technology.  The presale process of the LILPEPE token has gained momentum, and its current price is at Stage 13 of $0.0022. A total of 15.77 billion tokens have been sold so far, bringing in $25.51 million out of the $28.77 million target funds. As the next stage will raise the price of the token to $0.0023, early purchasers are still continuing to compound profits. This growth underlines why Little Pepe is now viewed as a serious competitor to older meme coins. Presale Momentum Accelerates with Clear Gains Little Pepe launched its presale at $0.001 during Stage 1. Each stage has since introduced incremental price rises. The Stage 1 investors have already seen gains of more than 130%, and the price has been raised from $0.0010 to $0.0022. The structured pricing has created high demand with Stage 13 selling out in a short time before the next rise.  The total supply has been pegged at 100 billion tokens, 26.5 billion of which will go to presale. The project boasts of high market participation. The Little Pepe network has zero taxes, sniper bot protection, staking rewards, and an exclusive meme launchpad.  Future Little Pepe roadmap features will involve the addition of DAO voting, cross-chain, and NFT. The Ethereum Layer 2 infrastructure of the project guarantees a higher speed of transactions, better scalability, and low fees. Having reserves towards liquidity, marketing, and chain development, tokenomics focuses on sustainability and growth. Community Engagement and Active Giveaway Investor interest has also been amplified through ongoing campaigns. There…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 05:02
Space and Time Integrates USDC for ZK Coprocessing

The post Space and Time Integrates USDC for ZK Coprocessing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The integration makes it possible for developers of smart contracts to pay for zero-knowledge (ZK) coprocessing workloads using USDC. Following the recent launch of Space and Time’s mainnet, the USDC integration is a reflection of the company’s continuous efforts. A support announcement was made today by the Space and Time Foundation for USDC, which is a fully-reserved stablecoin that is issued on the Space and Time network by regulated affiliates of Circle Internet Group, Inc. The integration makes it possible for developers of smart contracts to pay for zero-knowledge (ZK) coprocessing workloads using USDC, which opens up new opportunities for the development of onchain applications. With support from Microsoft’s M12 and Circle Ventures, Space and Time is the blockchain that was designed specifically for ZK-proven data. It is powered by Proof of SQL, the first ZK coprocessor that operates in less than a second. The system is tailored to prove SQL database queries across millions of rows of data, which enables smart contracts to transact utilizing real-time data that has been ZK-proven from both onchain and offchain sources. With the help of Space and Time, developers are able to build expressive onchain apps that include verifiable data from a variety of sources and immediately feed ZK-proven outcomes into smart contracts. Consequently, this opens up new opportunities for data-driven decentralized finance, on-chain games, advanced smart contracts, and other applications. Developers are now able to easily utilize Space and Time’s ZK coprocessor by using a widely established digital currency that is meant to maintain a steady value. This is made possible by the integration of USDC as a payment option. In order to facilitate transactions within the protocol, USDC payments made on the network are immediately translated into SXT, which is the native token of the network. Scott Dykstra, Co-Founder of Space and Time stated: “Enabling USDC…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 05:01
Zeus Network Builds The Bridge: Connecting Bitcoin And Solana Ecosystems — Here’s How

Zeus Network is positioning itself at the heart of cross-chain innovation by linking Bitcoin’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-speed infrastructure. If successful, Zeus Network could become a cornerstone of cross-chain adoption, reshaping how value flows between blockchains in the ecosystem. Unlocking New Use Cases For Bitcoin In Solana DeFi Zeus Network is stepping into the spotlight as the project is designed to connect Bitcoin and Solana into one seamless ecosystem, the two most powerful blockchains in the crypto space. SkyeOps, in a post on X, has highlighted the core of Zeus Network’s technology, a decentralized permissionless communication layer that enables interaction between BTC and SOL. This innovative architecture is referred to as Layer 1.5, a hybrid model that leverages BTC security while tapping into SOL performance. Related Reading: Bitcoin Lightning Payment Zaps Across Satellite In Historic First SkyeOps identifies APOLLO as one of Zeus Network’s flagship products, a decentralized Bitcoin-paged token zBTC, an application that enables operations natively on the Solana blockchain. According to the analyst, this is a revolutionary step because it allows Bitcoin holders to participate and earn yield in Solana’s vibrant DeFi ecosystem without having to surrender custody of their BTC to a centralized third party. Furthermore, the network utilizes a novel architecture combining ZeusNode and the Zeus Program Library (ZPL) to facilitate secure cross-chain interactions. The Zeusnode serves as the backbone of the network, with a decentralized system of Guardians who validate and sign cross-chain transactions. Meanwhile, Zeus Program Library (ZPL) provides the essential tools that empower developers to build new applications and services that leverage BTC functionality directly on Solana. Bitcoin Liquidity On Solana Hits An All-Time High The founder of Sensei Holdings and Namaste group, Solana Sensei, has also pointed out a major milestone, celebrating the fact that the supply of BTC on the Solana network has hit a new all-time high, surpassing $1 billion for the first time. Related Reading: Bitcoin Consolidates Gains – Is a Bigger Move Coming Next? According to Solana Sensei, bringing the digital gold onto Solana’s high-performance blockchain enables BTC to gain the speed, low fees, composability, and deep liquidity of the most performant L1 in all cryptocurrencies. As a result, Bitcoin can operate at internet scale, enabling instantaneous trading, use as collateral in lending markets, seamless settlement in DeFi applications, and integration with real-world assets. This connection will create a perfect dynamic. Solana supercharges BTC utility, while BTC lends SOL the ultimate credibility and security as the backbone store of value. “Together, they are turning the vision of Web3 into a true global financial layer. My two favorite cryptos are winning,” Solana Sensei noted. Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com
NewsBTC2025/09/19 05:00
BitGo Expands Crypto Services in Europe with New BaFin License

BitGo expands in Europe with BaFin license, offering regulated crypto custody, trading, staking, and settlement for institutional investors. BitGo, a global leader in digital asset infrastructure, has taken a major step forward in Europe. The company has received an extended license from BaFin, Germany’s financial regulator. This extension means that BitGo can provide a full […] The post BitGo Expands Crypto Services in Europe with New BaFin License appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/19 05:00
XRP Ledger XLS-86 Amendment Introduces New Firewall Layer – What To Expect

The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is entering a new evolutionary phase with the introduction of the XLS-86 amendment, which brings a firewall layer directly at the protocol level. For years, crypto investors and institutions have raised concerns over scams and network vulnerabilities that erode confidence in blockchain technology. With this new amendment, XRPL is positioning itself […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/19 05:00
BDACS Launches Won-Backed Stablecoin, After PoC With Woori Bank

The post BDACS Launches Won-Backed Stablecoin, After PoC With Woori Bank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BDACS announced the launch of KRW1, a South Korean won-backed stablecoin, following a proof of concept that validated its technical design. BDACS Targets Payments and Public Disbursements With KRW1 Stablecoin KRW1 is trademarked by BDACS and issued on the Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain. The company said its system links fiat deposits, token issuance, and onchain verification […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bdacs-launches-won-backed-stablecoin-after-poc-with-woori-bank/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 05:00
