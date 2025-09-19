MEXC birža
Robert Kiyosaki Calls Central Banks “Criminal” for Inflation Growth
TLDR Robert Kiyosaki criticizes traditional education for teaching children to work for inflationary currencies. Kiyosaki labels central banks as “criminal organizations” and blames them for creating wealth inequality. Robert Kiyosaki believes Bitcoin will reach $1 million in the next decade and serves as a hedge against inflation. Kiyosaki started buying Bitcoin at $6,000 and currently [...] The post Robert Kiyosaki Calls Central Banks “Criminal” for Inflation Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/19
PayPal Announces It Will Add Its Own Token to 7 More Different Altcoin Networks
Payment giant PayPal announced that it will move its stablecoin, PYUSD, to other altcoin networks. Continue Reading: PayPal Announces It Will Add Its Own Token to 7 More Different Altcoin Networks
Coinstats
2025/09/19
Best Crypto to Buy Now: Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Holders Eyeing New Meme Coin With 142% APY
Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/19
PayPal Kendi Tokenini 7 Farklı Altcoin Ağına Daha Ekleyeceğini Duyurdu!
PayPal’ın stablecoin’i PayPal USD (PYUSD), LayerZero entegrasyonu sayesinde Tron, Avalanche, Sei ve daha birçok blockchain’e genişliyor. LayerZero’nun Stargate Hydra köprüsü aracılığıyla gerçekleşen bu adım, PYUSD’nin ekosistemini önemli ölçüde büyütüyor. Paxos Trust Company tarafından ihraç edilen PYUSD, ilk olarak Ethereum üzerinde piyasaya sürülmüş, daha sonra Solana ve Arbitrum’a, bugün ise Stellar’a genişletilmişti. Yeni duyuruyla birlikte, “PYUSD0” […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats
2025/09/19
How Users Earn $6,777 Daily with BAY Miner
The post How Users Earn $6,777 Daily with BAY Miner appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP cloud mining is giving investors a way to turn idle Ripple holdings into steady passive income in 2025. With no trading or hardware required, platforms like BAY Miner provide regulated cloud mining services that deliver predictable USD payouts every day. Top users are already earning up to $6,777 daily, proving how XRP mining can be uniquely profitable this year. This guide explains how BAY Miner works and how investors can start earning $6k+ per day in a compliant and convenient way. Why XRP Cloud Mining Is Booming in 2025 In 2025, XRP investors are enjoying renewed confidence after Ripple’s legal victory against the SEC, which confirmed XRP is not a security and drove its price above $3. Yet holding XRP still poses a challenge: the token offers no staking rewards and DeFi yields remain weak. This is why XRP cloud mining is booming. Platforms like BAY Miner let holders “earn while they hold,” providing fixed daily USD payouts without selling tokens or managing hardware. For investors, it bridges long-term XRP growth with short-term passive income, making it a smart hedge against volatility and inflation. What is BAY Miner’s XRP Cloud Mining Platform? BAY Miner is an XRP-focused cloud mining platform that turns crypto mining into a plug-and-play service. Users register via web or mobile, choose a contract, and let BAY Miner’s AI-optimized, renewable-energy data centers handle the work – with no hardware, power costs, or technical setup required. Earnings are calculated and paid in USD every 24 hours, creating a stable passive income stream regardless of XRP price swings. Profits can be withdrawn or reinvested anytime through an intuitive dashboard, making it as simple as online banking. Crucially, BAY Miner is fully regulated and globally accessible. adheres to the EU’s MiCA framework and AML/KYC standards, and serves users in…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19
Bitcoin Mining Stocks Rally: Bitfarms Surges 162%, Cipher Mining 40% in September
Bitcoin mining stocks dramatically outperformed Bitcoin in September 2025, with Bitfarms surging 132% and Cipher Mining gaining 40%. The sector's pivot toward AI infrastructure drove exceptional investor interest. The post Bitcoin Mining Stocks Rally: Bitfarms Surges 162%, Cipher Mining 40% in September appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker
2025/09/19
Crypto Task Force Continues Regulatory Talks On The Road Series
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is continuing to take its regulatory discussions around the U.S. as it attempts to chip away at developing clear crypto regulations. The SEC Continues Crypto Regulatory Tour “Crypto Task Force: On The Road” stopped in Chicago on Monday to hear from several digital asset project founders and connect with blockchain industry participants as a whole. “The Crypto Task Force wants to hear from those who weren’t able to travel for the roundtables, and from voices that may have been historically underrepresented in other policymaking efforts,” the Crypto Task Force’s section on the SEC’s website reads. “The Crypto Task Force is acutely aware that any regulatory framework will have far-reaching impact, so it wants to ensure that outreach is as comprehensive as possible,” the webpage continues. Commissioner Hester Peirce Spearheads Crypto Task Force Efforts The Crypto Task Force’s latest discussion event in Illinois comes shortly after the federal regulator made stops in Dallas, Boston and Berkeley, California. Commissioner Hester Peirce and members of the task force are looking to connect with “representatives of crypto-related projects that have 10 or fewer employees and are less than two years old” during the events, per the SEC website. Speakers at the Crypto Task Force’s Chicago event included Term Finance founder Billy Welch, FAIR founder Conner Murphy and more. Established in January 2025, the Crypto Task Force was launched to lead the SEC on a “sensible regulatory path that respects the bounds of the law” following its regulation-by-enforcement approach to the crypto industry. “Clarity regarding who must register, and practical solutions for those seeking to register, have been elusive,” a January 2025 press release from the SEC states. “The result has been confusion about what is legal, which creates an environment hostile to innovation and conducive to fraud,” the federal regulator adds. “The SEC can do better.”
CryptoNews
2025/09/19
Crypto All-Stars (STARS) +93x și ascensiunea HYPER
The post Crypto All-Stars (STARS) +93x și ascensiunea HYPER appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin în declin: Crypto All-Stars (STARS) +93x și ascensiunea HYPER Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Andrei Popescu este un expert român în criptomonede, cunoscut pentru abordarea sa echilibrată și educativă în explicarea tehnologiilor blockchain și a pieței DeFi. Cu o experiență de peste 7 ani în domeniu, Andrei scrie articole detaliate pentru bloguri și reviste financiare, participă la podcasturi și ține webinarii despre investiții sigure în cripto. Este pasionat de descentralizare și promovează educația financiară pentru tineri. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/dogecoin-stars-93x-bitcoin-hyper-2025-ro/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19
Curve Finance community to vote on $60M proposal to make CRV a yield-bearing asset
The new Yield Basis would allocate 35%-65% of its value to holders of vote-escrowed CRV, while an additional 25% would be reserved for the ecosystem. The Curve Finance decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) is voting on a proposal that could open up new income streams for the protocol and its ecosystem.The proposal, introduced in August by founder Michael Egorov, would establish a $60 million credit line of crvUSD for Yield Basis. Voting began on Wednesday, with 97% of votes cast in support of the proposal at this writing.Under the Yield Basis, holders of CRV who stake their tokens would receive veCRV (vote-escrowed CRV) in return, essentially creating income for stakers. Yield Basis would return between 35% and 65% of its value to holders of veCRV, while an additional 25% would be reserved for the ecosystem. Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/19
Plasma Schedules TGE and Mainnet Launch for September 25
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/plasma-tge-mainnet-launch-september/
Coinstats
2025/09/19
