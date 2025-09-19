Russia, tightening on digital assets and mining from 2026

Moscow — update September 18, 2025. The Bank of Russia, as reported by TASS and the guidelines published on the official website of the Bank of Russia, will initiate an expanded phase of supervision on digital assets and mining activities starting in 2026. The goal is to increase transparency and improve investor protection, integrating the control of information flow with tax and network data. International data and maps, such as those from the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance, confirm that Russia remains among the countries with a significant contribution to the global hashrate, making targeted supervision CBECI relevant. Industry analysts note that the systematic cross-referencing of tax and network data can improve the traceability of mining activities and facilitate the identification of anomalies. According to data collected by our analysis team and field feedback, since the end of 2024 there has been an increased frequency of reports and notifications among operators, tax consultants, and supervisory authorities, in preparation for the implementation of new measures in 2026. In brief From 2026, the Bank of Russia will receive periodic information flows from miners and mining infrastructure operators, in order to cross-reference this data with tax information. The existing regulations on mining, currently in force – with the activity allowed for registered entities and for individuals limited to a maximum of 6,000 kWh/month (CryptoNews) – remain confirmed. The controls will extend to the sale and risks of products linked to currencies and digital assets intended for qualified investors. Guidelines and Official Sources The new plan falls within the guidelines for the development of the financial market "2026 and beyond," released by the Bank of Russia (cbr.ru) and reported by various Russian media. In practice, the regulator will periodically receive information on the activity of miners and operators of mining infrastructures, strengthening the enforcement…