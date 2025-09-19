MEXC birža
$60M Proposal to Grow Business and Boost User Income
The Curve Finance decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) is currently reviewing a proposal that could unlock new revenue streams for the platform and its broader ecosystem. The proposal, initially introduced in August by Curve founder Michael Egorov, aims to establish a $60 million credit line of crvUSD for Yield Basis. As of now, approximately 97% of [...]
SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments
SBI Shinsei Bank explores tokenized payments with DeCurret and Partior, aiming to modernize secure cross-border financial transactions. Japan’s SBI Shinsei Bank is taking new steps in digital finance. In partnership with DeCurret DCP and Partior, Cross-border remittances, the bank is considering using tokenized deposits for cross-border remittances, as well as for multi-currency settlement. The goal […] The post SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Top 7 Cryptocurrencies With Real Utility and Long-Term Growth in 2025
The crypto market in 2025 is no longer just about speculation—it’s about utility, adoption, and long-term crypto investment. The big question for traders and new adopters is: which tokens can actually deliver real growth and passive income? Among the top names, BlockchainFX ($BFX) is creating waves as a next 100x crypto with explosive presale results
Bitcoin & Ethereum Updates, Plus How XYZVerse Is Gaining Ground After Raising Over $15 Million
Major changes are unfolding as two key digital coins show new trends. At the same time, a fresh player named XYZVerse is catching attention with a large funding round. This shift in the market suggests new directions ahead. Find out what’s happening and why many eyes are on these latest moves. Bitcoin: Digital Gold Shines […] Continue Reading: Bitcoin & Ethereum Updates, Plus How XYZVerse Is Gaining Ground After Raising Over $15 Million
Vitalik Buterin Justifies 45-Day Unstaking Queue as Vital to Ethereum’s Defense
Buterin admits queue design isn’t “optimal” but warns reducing it naively could weaken trust for infrequent nodes.
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Nearly Breaks 400M World Record At Global Championships
The post Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Nearly Breaks 400M World Record At Global Championships appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 18: Gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone of Team United States celebrates with the national flag of United States after winning the Women’s 400 Metres Final on day six of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at Japan National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan on September 18, 2025. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images) Anadolu via Getty Images Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone embarked on the journey of a lifetime in Tokyo, Japan, at the World Athletics Outdoor Championships. Two days after breaking the American Record in the 400-meter dash, McLaughlin-Levrone ran 47.78 to earn gold in the final. ForbesSydney McLaughlin-Levrone Breaks 19 Year Old 400M American RecordBy Katelyn Hutchison McLaughlin-Levrone’s time places her second on the all-time list, just sixteen hundredths of a second off Marita Koch’s world record of 47.60. This is the first time in 39 years that any woman has run under 48 seconds in the 400-meter dash. Following closely behind was reigning Olympic champion and 2023 world champion Marileidy Paulino. Paulino, from lane nine, ran 47.98 to move up to third on the all-time list. Paulino and McLaughlin-Levrone both dipped under the previous championship record to lead the greatest 400-meter dash final in history. Bronze went to Salwa Eid Naser, the 2019 world champion and 2024 Olympic silver medalist. Eid Naser ran 48.19, the fastest time she has run since 2019. The Fastest 400-Meter Dash Final In History TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 18: Salwa Eid Naser of Team Bahrain (L) and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone of Team United States (R) compete in the Women’s 400 Metres Final on day six of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 18, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) Getty Images Similar to the Paris Olympic final, every woman in this race ran under 50…
Russia, tightening on digital assets and mining from 2026
The post Russia, tightening on digital assets and mining from 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Moscow — update September 18, 2025. The Bank of Russia, as reported by TASS and the guidelines published on the official website of the Bank of Russia, will initiate an expanded phase of supervision on digital assets and mining activities starting in 2026. The goal is to increase transparency and improve investor protection, integrating the control of information flow with tax and network data. International data and maps, such as those from the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance, confirm that Russia remains among the countries with a significant contribution to the global hashrate, making targeted supervision CBECI relevant. Industry analysts note that the systematic cross-referencing of tax and network data can improve the traceability of mining activities and facilitate the identification of anomalies. According to data collected by our analysis team and field feedback, since the end of 2024 there has been an increased frequency of reports and notifications among operators, tax consultants, and supervisory authorities, in preparation for the implementation of new measures in 2026. In brief From 2026, the Bank of Russia will receive periodic information flows from miners and mining infrastructure operators, in order to cross-reference this data with tax information. The existing regulations on mining, currently in force – with the activity allowed for registered entities and for individuals limited to a maximum of 6,000 kWh/month (CryptoNews) – remain confirmed. The controls will extend to the sale and risks of products linked to currencies and digital assets intended for qualified investors. Guidelines and Official Sources The new plan falls within the guidelines for the development of the financial market “2026 and beyond,” released by the Bank of Russia (cbr.ru) and reported by various Russian media. In practice, the regulator will periodically receive information on the activity of miners and operators of mining infrastructures, strengthening the enforcement…
Avalanche Ecosystem Takes Off as AVAX Surges
The post Avalanche Ecosystem Takes Off as AVAX Surges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Layer 1 network’s key metrics and token price are on the rise in anticipation of digital asset treasuries accumulating AVAX. The Avalanche network’s key metrics and native token are soaring, leading up to the first AVAX digital asset treasury (DAT). August marked the Layer 1 blockchain’s highest decentralized exchange (DEX) volumes since 2022. The network processed $12 billion in DEX volume in August and has already surpassed $9 billion in September. Avalanche DEX Volumes – DeFiLlama The AVAX token is also rallying, reaching its highest price since January. AVAX is currently changing hands for $34.8, a 20% rise over the last week and a 115% increase from its April low of $16. However, it remains 35% below its December high of $54. Amid the rising activity, the total value locked (TVL) on the chain has increased more than 100% over the last six months. This week’s price action can be attributed to the strength of the broader altcoin market and speculation on future inflows as the Avalanche Foundation looks to line up a $1 billion DAT raise. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/blockchains/avalanche-ecosystem-takes-off-as-avax-surges
QB Depth Chart And Injury Updates
The post QB Depth Chart And Injury Updates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 13: LaNorris Sellers #16 of the South Carolina Gamecocks in action during the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Brendan Ross/Vanderbilt University/University Images via Getty Images) University Images via Getty Images No player moves the college football betting line quite like the quarterback. The best can be worth more than a touchdown compared to the backup, and here’s a look at some of the notable Power 4 QB depth chart and injury updates heading into Week 4. Garrett Nussmeier LSU Tigers QB Garrett Nussmeier has been slowed by a torso injury, head coach Brian Kelly said. He does not appear to be in any danger of missing Saturday’s game against Southeastern Louisiana, but the Tigers should be able to cruise with or without Nussmeier. After tough games against the Clemson Tigers and Florida Gators already, this could be a great opportunity to limit his workload if LSU builds a big lead. If that happens, look for Mississippi State transfer Michael Van Buren to make his Tigers debut. Austin Simmons Ole Miss Rebels QB Austin Simmons reaggravated his left ankle injury in last weekend’s win over the Arkansas Razorbacks. He originally suffered the injury the previous game and did not start but entered when backup Trinidad Chambliss briefly exited. Head coach Lane Kiffin said he anticipates Simmons will start on Saturday against Tulane. If not, Chambliss is likely in line for his second consecutive start. LaNorris Sellers South Carolina Gamecocks QB LaNorris Sellers is listed as questionable on the SEC Availability Report heading into Saturday’s road matchup against the Missouri Tigers. Head coach Shane Beamer declined to say whether he suffered a concussion last weekend against the Vanderbilt Commodores but said he’s optimistic Sellers…
Unleash Impressive USDC Yields Up To 10.8%
The post Unleash Impressive USDC Yields Up To 10.8% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase On-Chain Lending: Unleash Impressive USDC Yields Up To 10.8% Skip to content Home Crypto News Coinbase On-Chain Lending: Unleash Impressive USDC Yields Up to 10.8% Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/coinbase-on-chain-lending-yield/
