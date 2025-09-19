Priced Below $0.003, Google’s AI Says This is the Most Promising Crypto in 2025, Beating Solana (SOL)
The post Priced Below $0.003, Google’s AI Says This is the Most Promising Crypto in 2025, Beating Solana (SOL) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) may be the next cryptocurrency that investors are looking for to compete with Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH). Google’s AI models say it’s the best choice for 2025. This meme-powered Layer 2 blockchain is currently in Stage 12 of its presale, with a cost of $0.0021. Traders, analysts, and meme coin fans are all interested in it. A Presale That’s Almost Sold Out Momentum for Little Pepe is undeniable. At the time of writing: Stage 12 Price: $0.0021 (Next Stage: $0.0022) USD Raised: $25.3 million / $25.4 million Tokens Sold: 15,692,215,448 / 15,750,000,000 Completion: 99.63% With only a fraction of tokens left before advancing to the next stage, early investors are racing to secure their positions. Once the presale ends, $LILPEPE will list on two major centralized exchanges (CEX) at launch, followed by listings on top decentralized exchanges with deep liquidity support. What is Unique about Little Pepe? Little Pepe is the world’s first Layer 2 blockchain, designed specifically for meme coins, offering a dedicated ecosystem where speed, security, and ultra-low fees are core component. Ultra-Fast & Cheap Transactions: Built to outpace Ethereum and even Solana in cost-efficiency. No Sniper Bots: Designed to keep trading fair and free from predatory bots. Utility-Powered Ecosystem: $LILPEPE is the lifeblood of the chain, powering everything from transfers to staking and participation on the launchpad. Zero Tax Policy: True DeFi freedom—no hidden buy/sell taxes. Little Pepe positions itself as a meme icon and an unstoppable kingdom for meme coin culture, where Pepe reigns supreme and innovation meets fun. Security First: The CertiK Audit Trust is critical in DeFi, and Little Pepe has taken steps to ensure investors feel secure. The project recently completed a CertiK audit, one of the industry’s gold standards for blockchain security. Audit Score: 95.49% Coverage Areas: Smart…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 05:40