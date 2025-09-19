2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Best Crypto to Invest in as Ethereum Aims for $5.5K in October, XRP ETF Coming

The post Best Crypto to Invest in as Ethereum Aims for $5.5K in October, XRP ETF Coming appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aaron writes for NewsBTC as a Crypto Journalist, covering breaking news and developments across the crypto world. Aaron’s been writing and editing since 2016, and has seen firsthand how writing for online publications has evolved over that time with the influence of everything from a globalized workforce to LLMs. He’s also witnessed the rise of crypto from a fringe interest to a multi-trillion-dollar force that’s reshaping the world economy. His background in academia with multiple post-grad degrees and a zest for good writing, wherever it may be found, powers Aaron’s own approach to covering crypto. What sets good writing apart? Storytelling – finding connects the news to the people reading it and drawing out those connections. That’s what Aaron looks for in his own coverage. In his off-hours, Aaron works for a local charity and enjoys working out and training with the local boxing club. He even reads physical books, occasionally. Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/best-crypto-to-invest-in-ethereum-eyes-5500-october/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 05:48
The Islamic Solidarity Games Wants Nations To Embrace ‘Human Development Through Sports’

The post The Islamic Solidarity Games Wants Nations To Embrace ‘Human Development Through Sports’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It took a quarter century for the Islamic Solidarity Games to go from concept to reality, but in the 20 years since its inaugural edition was held in Mecca, Saudi Arabia in 2005, evolution of the quadrennial multisport event has been rapid. As it prepares to return to Saudi Arabia for its sixth edition November 7-25 in Riyadh, organizers are hoping that the event will help catalyze sport as a priority in the Islamic world. “The Games themselves are a platform to market the sector,” remarked Nasser Majali, Secretary General of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), the body responsible for putting on the Games, in a recent interview with Forbes. “By elevating the Islamic Solidarity Games, you spur people to get excited about it, perhaps spur governments to invest in sports at the grassroots level, to build themselves up towards sending athletes to the Games and having success. And that will make life better for people. What’s on the side of the Games will be even bigger than what’s inside of the Games.” Neda Shahsavari of Iran competes in the Womens Table Tennis Semi Final during day eight of 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, Azerbaijan. Games organizers have embraced a promotional strategy that combines free broadcast rights with data-driven governmental advocacy. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images) Getty Images Like all big multisport events, the Islamic Solidarity Games has a marketing strategy and has developed a platform that expands beyond the fields of play, a set of values that the International Olympic Committee likes to refer to as “Olympism”: peace, friendship, solidarity, good health, and prosperity for all through sport. To put it another way, practicing sports is good for you and good for society, and the Islamic Solidarity Games’s goal is getting leaders to recognize that — and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 05:47
18.07 Trillion Shiba Inu Surge Pushes Price Explosion

Shiba Inu has surpassed 18 trillion in its futures activity as Shiba Inu bulls take charge
Coinstats2025/09/19 05:43
Solana Hits $246 as DEX Volume Tops Ethereum — Is $250 Just the Beginning of SOL’s Run?

Solana's price surged to an impressive $246 recently, driven by a spike in decentralized exchange activity outperforming Ethereum. Could $250 be the next milestone for SOL? This article delves into the factors propelling Solana's rise and explores which other cryptocurrencies might be poised for significant growth. Solana Price Soars: Will It Continue Its Upward Momentum? Source: tradingview  Solana's price is currently sitting in a range between the low $200s and mid-$200s. It's been climbing rapidly, showing about a 93% rise in six months. The nearest hurdle for further growth lies at $275, which could soon be within reach if the upward trend continues. Beyond that, the next potential target is $319. If Solana breaks through these levels, it could potentially see gains of around 20% to 50% from its current range. The coin's momentum is evident in its recent weekly jump of over 10% and a month-long leap of over 35%. With strong support around $187, Solana seems poised for more action. Conclusion SOL has demonstrated impressive growth by hitting $246 and surpassing Ethereum in DEX volume. This significant milestone signals robust interest and potential for further gains. Given the current momentum, reaching $250 could be just the start of a larger upward trend. Additionally, strong DEX activity indicates sustained user engagement and confidence. The market will be closely watching SOL's performance as it continues to evolve. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
Coinstats2025/09/19 05:42
DeepSeek reveals $294,000 as cost of training its AI model

The post DeepSeek reveals $294,000 as cost of training its AI model appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China’s DeepSeek has claimed its flagship AI system, known as R1, was trained for just $294,000, which is a fraction of the sums believed to be spent by US competitors. The details were published in a peer-reviewed paper in Nature this week, and it is likely to fuel further debate over Beijing’s ambitions in the global artificial intelligence race. The Hangzhou-based company said the reasoning-focused model was trained using 512 Nvidia H800 chips. This hardware was designed specifically for China after the US prohibited sales of the more powerful H100 and A100 processors. The paper, which was co-authored by founder Liang Wenfeng, marks the first time the firm has disclosed such costs. DeepSeek uses a fraction of US models’ cost In January, the release of DeepSeek’s cheaper AI tools destabilized global markets, resulting in a sell-off in tech shares on fears they could undercut established giants such as Nvidia and OpenAI. However, Liang and his team have kept a low profile, surfacing only for sporadic product updates ever since. The reported $294,000 price tag stands in stark contrast to estimates from American firms. The chief executive of OpenAI, Sam Altman, in 2023 said: “Training foundational models cost much more than $100 million.” However, he did not give out any specific breakdown. Training large language models involves running banks of powerful chips for extended periods, consuming enormous amounts of electricity while processing text and code. Industry observers have long assumed the bill for such projects runs into the tens or even hundreds of millions. That assumption is now being challenged, and in a supplementary document, DeepSeek admitted it owns A100 chips and had used them in early development, before moving the full-scale training onto its H800 cluster. According to the tech firm, the model ran for 80 hours during its final…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 05:41
Priced Below $0.003, Google’s AI Says This is the Most Promising Crypto in 2025, Beating Solana (SOL)

The post Priced Below $0.003, Google’s AI Says This is the Most Promising Crypto in 2025, Beating Solana (SOL) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) may be the next cryptocurrency that investors are looking for to compete with Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH). Google’s AI models say it’s the best choice for 2025. This meme-powered Layer 2 blockchain is currently in Stage 12 of its presale, with a cost of $0.0021. Traders, analysts, and meme coin fans are all interested in it. A Presale That’s Almost Sold Out Momentum for Little Pepe is undeniable. At the time of writing: Stage 12 Price: $0.0021 (Next Stage: $0.0022) USD Raised: $25.3 million / $25.4 million Tokens Sold: 15,692,215,448 / 15,750,000,000 Completion: 99.63% With only a fraction of tokens left before advancing to the next stage, early investors are racing to secure their positions. Once the presale ends, $LILPEPE will list on two major centralized exchanges (CEX) at launch, followed by listings on top decentralized exchanges with deep liquidity support. What is Unique about Little Pepe? Little Pepe is the world’s first Layer 2 blockchain, designed specifically for meme coins, offering a dedicated ecosystem where speed, security, and ultra-low fees are core component. Ultra-Fast & Cheap Transactions: Built to outpace Ethereum and even Solana in cost-efficiency. No Sniper Bots: Designed to keep trading fair and free from predatory bots. Utility-Powered Ecosystem: $LILPEPE is the lifeblood of the chain, powering everything from transfers to staking and participation on the launchpad. Zero Tax Policy: True DeFi freedom—no hidden buy/sell taxes. Little Pepe positions itself as a meme icon and an unstoppable kingdom for meme coin culture, where Pepe reigns supreme and innovation meets fun. Security First: The CertiK Audit Trust is critical in DeFi, and Little Pepe has taken steps to ensure investors feel secure. The project recently completed a CertiK audit, one of the industry’s gold standards for blockchain security. Audit Score: 95.49% Coverage Areas: Smart…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 05:40
Shiba Inu Launches 50 ETH Bounty for Stolen Shibarium Tokens Recovery

TLDR Shiba Inu has announced a 50 ETH bounty to recover stolen funds from the Shibarium bridge exploit. The reward is set up in an escrow contract, contingent on the hacker returning all stolen tokens. The attacker must provide a full disclosure report explaining the exploit method and tools used. The stolen assets include SHIB, [...] The post Shiba Inu Launches 50 ETH Bounty for Stolen Shibarium Tokens Recovery appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/19 05:37
Warsaw Stock Exchange Launches First Bitcoin ETF in Europe

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/warsaw-stock-exchange-launches-first/
Coinstats2025/09/19 05:36
Warsaw Stock Exchange Debuts Bitcoin BETA ETF, Expanding Crypto Market Access

The post Warsaw Stock Exchange Debuts Bitcoin BETA ETF, Expanding Crypto Market Access appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW) has officially listed the Bitcoin BETA ETF, giving investors in Poland their first opportunity to gain exposure to bitcoin through a regulated exchange-traded fund. JUST IN: 🇵🇱 Poland’s Warsaw Stock Exchange lists their first ETF giving investors exposure to Bitcoin, the “Bitcoin BETA ETF” 🚀 pic.twitter.com/kdqXkIRaJb — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) September 18, 2025 The newly listed ETF, managed by AgioFunds TFI SA, is designed to provide exposure to bitcoin through futures contracts listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). Importantly, the fund incorporates a foreign exchange (FX) risk hedging strategy, aiming to reduce investors’ exposure to fluctuations between the U.S. dollar and the Polish zloty. This makes it the first ETF on GPW to offer cryptocurrency exposure while managing currency volatility. “GPW addresses investors’ expectations and follows the trend of diversifying asset classes available on the public market,” said Michał Kobza, Member of the Management Board of the Warsaw Stock Exchange. “Equally important, offering exposure to bitcoin through an ETF listed on GPW increases safety of trading as investors can participate in the cryptocurrency market using an instrument which is supervised, cleared, and subject to the transparency standards applicable to a regulated capital market.” The ETF prospectus was approved by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) on June 17, 2025. The approval granted AgioFunds TFI permission to issue both Series A and B investment certificates. To ensure liquidity, Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Środowiska S.A. has been designated as the market maker. “Less than a month after our most recent new listing, we are introducing another ETF offering exposure to the world’s largest cryptocurrency in a regulated and effective manner,” stated Kazimierz Szpak, CEO of BETA TFI SA and BETA ETF Asset Manager at AgioFunds TFI SA. “The ETF is our response to the growing demand…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 05:36
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOJE ETF Set to Launch Today – Could DOGE Be the Next Bitcoin?

The wait is over as the first meme coin exchange-traded fund (ETF) has officially hit the trading floor, boosting the current Dogecoin price prediction.After multiple delays, the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE) began trading this morning as the opening bell rang.This vehicle now provides direct exposure to the top meme coin via the U.S. regulated markets.In […] The post Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOJE ETF Set to Launch Today – Could DOGE Be the Next Bitcoin? appeared first on Cryptonews.
Coinstats2025/09/19 05:32
