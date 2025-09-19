2025-09-19 Friday

SEC Greenlights New ETF Standards, Opening Door for Altcoin ETFs

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved new generic listing standards for spot crypto and altcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), marking a landmark shift in digital asset regulation. Related Reading: 8-Year Accumulation Phase Could Catapult XRP Price To $6 Previously, every crypto ETF required lengthy case-by-case approval under Section 19b-4—a process that could drag […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/19 06:00
Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition

Thumzup Media boosts Dogecoin treasury with $2M acquisition, expanding mining, infrastructure, and positioning for long-term memecoin market leadership. Thumzup Media Corporation has taken another bold step in its transition from a social media platform to a crypto-focused business. The company in Los Angeles has announced a new acquisition of DogeCoin, increasing its treasury by 7.5 […] The post Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/19 06:00
ZKsync-based hybrid DEX GRVT raises $19 million Series A

The round was co-led by GRVT’s tech partner ZKsync and Further Ventures, an investment firm backed by Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund.
Coinstats2025/09/19 06:00
FedEx (FDX) Q1 2026 Earnings

The post FedEx (FDX) Q1 2026 Earnings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Fedex truck is seen during heavy traffic on Sept. 16, 2025 in New York City. Zamek | View Press | Corbis News | Getty Images FedEx beat on the top and bottom lines in its fiscal first-quarter earnings report on Thursday. The stock rose more than 5% in after-hours trading on Thursday. “Our earnings growth underscores the success of our strategic initiatives, as we are flexing our network and reducing our cost-to-serve, while further enhancing our value proposition and customer experience,” CEO Raj Subramaniam said in a statement. Here’s how the company performed in the first fiscal quarter, compared with what Wall Street was expecting based on a survey of analysts by LSEG: Earnings per share: $3.83 adjusted vs. $3.59 expected Revenue: $22.24 billion vs. $21.66 billion expected The package delivery company posted net income of $820 million, or $3.46 per share, for the first fiscal quarter ended Aug. 31, compared to $790 million, or $3.21 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for FedEx Freight spin-off costs and other changes, the company posted net income of $910 million or $3.83 per share. Average daily volumes in the U.S. saw an increase of 6% overall, the company reported. FedEx said segment operating results saw improvements this quarter due to higher domestic package volumes, but the FedEx Freight segment operating results fell due to lower revenue and higher wages. The company said it sees revenue growth in 2026 in the range of 4% to 6%, compared with a Wall Street estimate of 1.2%. FedEx expects full-year earnings per share for fiscal year 2026 at $17.20 to $19, which is a midpoint of $18.10, compared with an estimate of $18.21. FedEx is continuing the process of spinning off FedEx Freight into a new publicly traded company, with an expected completion date…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 05:59
How To Watch Son Heung-Min In MLS From South Korea, Starting Now

The post How To Watch Son Heung-Min In MLS From South Korea, Starting Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Son Heung-Min, right, celebrates scoring his third goal with teammate Denis Bouanga in Wednesday night’s 4-1 win at Real Salt Lake. Getty Images From a marketing standpoint, Son Heung-min is one of the most unique athletes in Major League Soccer’s history. And now he has helped MLS reach one of the most unique TV deals of its 30-year existence. On Thursday morning, MLS announced a new, multi-year agreement with Korean broadcaster SPOTV to show LAFC games to South Korean audiences with Korean-language broadcasts. The package available in the nation of just over 50 million supplements the access fans around the world – including in South Korea – already had to every MLS match through Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass service, and the smaller selection of matches available to Apple TV+ subscribers who have not also purchased Season Pass. And it solves a unique problem, given Son’s enormous profile in his homeland, where he has been voted its most popular athlete for eight consecutive years, according to Gallup. Throughout the history of MLS, there have been other star players with a greater worldwide profile than Son, including current reigning MLS MVP Lionel Messi and dating all the way back to David Beckham’s introduction to the LA Galaxy in 2007. But in the era of MLS’s new worldwide streaming distribution model through Apple TV, Son is the first star to command such a large and loyal following in a nation whose native language isn’t one of those covered by MLS Season Pass broadcast options. (Every game is available in English and Spanish, and games involving Canadian clubs are also available in French.) The announcement follows the club’s agreement to also broadcast its matches on a local Korean-language radio station for this season, with the potential to renew beyond the season. (In addition…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 05:56
Unlocking Incredible Digital Asset Opportunities In Japan

The post Unlocking Incredible Digital Asset Opportunities In Japan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SBI Group XRP Rewards: Unlocking Incredible Digital Asset Opportunities In Japan Skip to content Home Crypto News SBI Group XRP Rewards: Unlocking Incredible Digital Asset Opportunities in Japan Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/sbi-group-xrp-rewards/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 05:55
Fed Rate Cut Pumps BTC and Bitcoin Hyper Presale

The post Fed Rate Cut Pumps BTC and Bitcoin Hyper Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Federal Reserve has slashed interest rates by 25 bps. It’s anticipated to push investors toward riskier assets, and thus fuel a $BTC rally. But as adoption for $BTC grows, the network’s limitations – like steep fees and low speeds – will only become more obvious. Thankfully, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is preparing to fix them – it’s no wonder that it has nearly raised $17M on presale. Fed Rate Cut Might Redirect $7.4T Money Market Funds to $BTC With over $7.4T in money markets, the Fed’s rate cut could help move these funds into $BTC – especially now that exposure to the crypto leader is easier through spot Bitcoin ETFs and treasury proxies. Source: FRED Fed Chair Powell also signaled that two more rate cuts might occur before this year’s end, citing ongoing concerns over the US labor market. In return, it could boost momentum for the #1 crypto even further. And that’s not all. Macro Strategist Octavio (Tavi) Costa suggests the US dollar may be breaking down from a 14-year support level. With the potential of a much weaker dollar ahead, the bull case for risk assets like $BTC is anticipated to strengthen. Source: X Octavio (Tavi) Costa As $BTC adoption likely accelerates under these conditions, Bitcoin Hyper could be precisely what’s needed to keep the network functional amid surging demand. Bitcoin Hyper to Solve Bitcoin’s Scalability Crisis Bitcoin Hyper is a pioneering Layer 2 (L2) solution designed to address the Bitcoin network’s most significant pain points: slow scalability, transaction speed, and steep fees. Right now, Bitcoin can only facilitate 10.73 transactions per second (tps). In comparison, Ethereum can handle over double the workload at 23.82 tps. Bitcoin’s max throughput of 13.2 tps is also 78.83% lower than Ethereum’s 62.34 tps. Because it can only process a limited…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 05:54
SEC Approves Universal Listing Standard for Crypto Spot ETFs

The post SEC Approves Universal Listing Standard for Crypto Spot ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points:SEC approves streamlined listing process for crypto spot ETFs.Over 100 crypto ETFs could list in next 12 months.Expected to boost market diversity and institutional involvement. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved a universal listing standard for crypto spot ETFs, potentially doubling crypto ETF listings over the next year, according to Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas. This regulatory shift highlights growing acceptance and regulation of crypto markets, paving the way for broader institutional investment and increasing competition among asset managers. SEC’s Swift Approval Process Could Trigger ETF Surge The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved a universal listing standard for crypto spot ETFs, with the shortest approval period being about 75 days, according to ChainCatcher. Market reactions suggest many expect over 100 new crypto ETFs within the next year. The approval signifies a substantial shift in the regulatory landscape for crypto ETFs, enabling broader market participation. Industry leaders reacted positively, with Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan noting potential high numbers of new ETPs, though stressing the need for investor interest in underlying assets. NYSE, NASDAQ, and CBOE have filed for generic listing standards, facilitating quicker ETF approvals and market growth. Bitcoin’s Strong Performance Amid Regulatory Changes Did you know? Following the last universal listing standard adoption for traditional ETFs, the number of listings doubled, demonstrating regulatory standardization’s potential impact on market expansion. Bitcoin (BTC) is performing strongly, trading at $117,588.31 with a market cap of $2.34 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. Over the past 90 days, BTC showed a price increase of 13.50%, despite a slight dip over 60 days. Trading volumes surged 32.59% in 24 hours, totaling $64.53 billion. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 17:05 UTC on September 18, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team highlights that the streamlined approval process and increased ETF listings could…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 05:52
Top 5 Myths About Supply Chain Digital Transformation (and What the Data Really Says)

Digital transformation of supply chains is now a strategy as well as a matter of survival. Only 33% of global supply chain leaders have implemented comprehensive analytics, ERP system upgrades.
Hackernoon2025/09/19 05:48
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Coin to List on ‘GoMemecoin,’ AI-Driven Memecoin Exchange

As the top memecoin on the cryptocurrency market still manages to maintain unwavering support from its Army of bag holders, […] The post Shiba Inu (SHIB) Coin to List on ‘GoMemecoin,’ AI-Driven Memecoin Exchange  appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/19 05:48
