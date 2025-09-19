How To Watch Son Heung-Min In MLS From South Korea, Starting Now

The post How To Watch Son Heung-Min In MLS From South Korea, Starting Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Son Heung-Min, right, celebrates scoring his third goal with teammate Denis Bouanga in Wednesday night’s 4-1 win at Real Salt Lake. Getty Images From a marketing standpoint, Son Heung-min is one of the most unique athletes in Major League Soccer’s history. And now he has helped MLS reach one of the most unique TV deals of its 30-year existence. On Thursday morning, MLS announced a new, multi-year agreement with Korean broadcaster SPOTV to show LAFC games to South Korean audiences with Korean-language broadcasts. The package available in the nation of just over 50 million supplements the access fans around the world – including in South Korea – already had to every MLS match through Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass service, and the smaller selection of matches available to Apple TV+ subscribers who have not also purchased Season Pass. And it solves a unique problem, given Son’s enormous profile in his homeland, where he has been voted its most popular athlete for eight consecutive years, according to Gallup. Throughout the history of MLS, there have been other star players with a greater worldwide profile than Son, including current reigning MLS MVP Lionel Messi and dating all the way back to David Beckham’s introduction to the LA Galaxy in 2007. But in the era of MLS’s new worldwide streaming distribution model through Apple TV, Son is the first star to command such a large and loyal following in a nation whose native language isn’t one of those covered by MLS Season Pass broadcast options. (Every game is available in English and Spanish, and games involving Canadian clubs are also available in French.) The announcement follows the club’s agreement to also broadcast its matches on a local Korean-language radio station for this season, with the potential to renew beyond the season. (In addition…