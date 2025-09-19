MEXC birža
/
Kripto ziņas
/
2025-09-19 Friday
Kripto ziņas
Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
How AI And Nation-States Could Put Open-Source Software At Risk
The post How AI And Nation-States Could Put Open-Source Software At Risk appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 19: An information screen informs travellers that train information is not running due to the global technical outage at Canal Street subway station on July 19, 2024 in New York City. Businesses and transport worldwide were affected by a global technology outage that was attributed to a software update issued by CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity firm whose software is used by many industries around the world. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images) Getty Images Open-source software powers much of the modern internet – from cloud infrastructure to government services. As a digital public good, its reliability is essential to the internet and yet increasingly fragile. Despite its ubiquity, most projects are maintained by a small number of volunteers or underfunded developers. Tech giants are spending billions on artificial intelligence, but far less on securing the open-source tools that underpin their products. As The Economist put it, “the software at the heart of the internet is maintained not by giant corporations or sprawling bureaucracies but by a handful of earnest volunteers toiling in obscurity.” The rise of autonomous AI agents could destabilize this ecosystem. Nation-states and cybercriminals may soon weaponize these tools to exploit the openness of open source software. How AI Supercharges Old Threats AI can scan repositories, inject subtle backdoors, generate benign-looking contributions, or impersonate trusted developers. Stormy Peters, vice president for communities at GitHub, noted in ComputerWeekly that “China has the second-largest number of developers on GitHub by country.” That global scale matters because it amplifies the risk. Ryan Ware, an open-source security expert, sees the threat already taking shape. “AI can help with some of the social engineering aspects,” he told me. “It’s already a proven benefit to help people in creating content for social engineering efforts.” In other words, AI doesn’t need…
T
$0.01674
-4.06%
CITY
$1.0605
+0.47%
VICE
$0.02239
+3.03%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 06:17
Kopīgot
Comparative Review of New Meme Coin Buzz
The post Comparative Review of New Meme Coin Buzz appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 23:15 Discover MoonBull, Snek, and Cheems. Learn why MoonBull Whitelist is live now, plus key insights on the most hyped new meme coin projects in 2025. What if the next viral digital token could multiply fortunes the way Snek and Cheems once did? Crypto enthusiasts are buzzing again, looking for the next big break after watching Snek and Cheems light up communities. The hunger for another powerful new meme coin keeps growing, and investors are scanning every corner of the market for their second shot at life-changing returns. MoonBull is catching headlines not just for its quirky branding but also for its exclusive Whitelist benefits. Unlike typical launches, this opportunity lets users step ahead, secure entry at the lowest levels, and gain perks hidden from the public eye. In a world where meme coin projects often rely on pure hype, MoonBull mixes real incentives with cultural punch. That is why its name keeps getting louder in trading circles worldwide. MoonBull ($MOBU): Whitelist Live And Benefits MoonBull has burst into the crypto spotlight as an Ethereum-based new meme coin designed for traders who thrive on high-volatility plays. Built for degens and community-driven enthusiasts, MoonBull offers unique advantages that elevate it far beyond a typical coin launch. The project is built to deliver elite staking rewards, bonus allocations, and secret token drops only available to Whitelist members. MoonBull’s Whitelist is not just an add-on; it is a golden ticket. Spots are limited and given out on a first-come, first-served basis. This means fast movers secure the lowest possible entry while unlocking exclusive perks that the broader public will never access. Think of it like getting an invite to a VIP bull pen where all the real action happens before the crowd even shows up. With limited…
REAL
$0.06407
-2.04%
LEARN
$0.01521
-13.48%
HYPE
$56.23
-3.38%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 06:14
Kopīgot
Robinhood US lists CRV token
The post Robinhood US lists CRV token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Robinhood will list Curve DAO Token (CRV) on its U.S. trading platform. CRV is the governance token for Curve Finance, a major DeFi protocol specializing in stablecoin trading. Robinhood plans to list CRV on its U.S. platform. The popular trading app will add Curve DAO Token to its crypto offerings, expanding the selection of digital assets available to its users. CRV serves as the governance token for the Curve Finance decentralized exchange protocol. The listing will give Robinhood users access to trade the token that currently powers one of the largest decentralized finance platforms focused on stablecoin trading. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/robinhood-lists-crv-usa/
U
$0.014227
+2.95%
DEFI
$0.001891
-12.16%
TOKEN
$0.01377
-4.96%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 06:13
Kopīgot
Comcast’s Versant reports declining annual profit as it prepares to go public
The post Comcast’s Versant reports declining annual profit as it prepares to go public appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Versant, Comcast’s spinoff of the majority of its NBCUniversal cable network portfolio, is gearing up to go public. The new entity will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker “VSNT” after the separation, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday. Investors also became privy to more of Versant’s financials. According to the filing, Versant’s revenue has been on the decline in recent years. Last year, the assets housed under Versant generated $7 billion in revenue. That’s down from $7.4 billion in 2023 and $7.8 billion in 2022. Net income attributable to Versant was $1.4 billion last year, down from $1.5 billion in 2023 and $1.8 billion in 2022. Cable networks and traditional media companies have faced financial pressures as viewers have migrated from the traditional pay TV bundle to streaming platforms, diminishing ad spending within the market. Comcast’s decision to put the likes of USA, CNBC, MSNBC, Oxygen, E!, SYFY and Golf Channel into a new company was to isolate the declining cable business from the more profitable internet and streaming services. Versant could then be solely focused on how to evolve its brands to compete in a streaming-dominated media landscape. Thursday’s filing detailed that around 65 million households get some form of cable. Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal, which owns CNBC. Versant would become the new parent company of CNBC upon Comcast’s planned spinoff of Versant. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/18/comcast-versant-annual-profit-public.html
1
$0.013288
+225.52%
GET
$0.007388
-5.84%
MORE
$0.0872
-0.89%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 06:11
Kopīgot
US Crypto Stocks Rally Amid Broader Market Optimism
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/us-crypto-stocks-gains-market/
COM
$0.017754
-4.50%
GAINS
$0.02571
+2.26%
Kopīgot
Coinstats
2025/09/19 06:09
Kopīgot
Jude Law On Acting Alongside Jason Bateman In Netflix’s ‘Black Rabbit’
The post Jude Law On Acting Alongside Jason Bateman In Netflix’s ‘Black Rabbit’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jason Bateman and Jude Law are dynamic together in ‘Black Rabbit’ on Netflix. PHOTO COURTESY OF NETFLIX The new Netflix drama Black Rabbit is set in the high-pressure, high-stakes world of New York City’s nightlife scene, where getting past velvet ropes and into exclusive hotspots means you’re part of the elite crowd. It’s only once you’re in that you realize nothing is as it seems, and anything goes. Co-creators, writers, and executive producers Zach Baylin and Kate Susman sat beside Jude Law just hours before the show’s premiere on Netflix to discuss their new limited eight-episode series, which debuted on September 18, and also stars Jason Bateman. This was the first time Law and Bateman have worked together. There were Zoom meetings before filming began, but the two met just once in person prior. “We went for dinner about two weeks before we started shooting to make sure we didn’t hate each other,” Law laughed. “Luckily, we didn’t. And that was it. We just hit the ground running. You never know. Actors approach acting very differently, and so there’s always a sense at the beginning of sniffing each other out. What was very clear was that he was happy to play and would go anywhere,” described Law, detailing the experience and adding, “I also got a sense very quickly that he trusted me as I trusted him. And that meant that we could keep just pushing the boundaries.” The married producing partners were inspired to write this story, which is filled with a wide range of colorful characters, from the wild nights they spent out on the town while living in New York. Their experiences with the city’s exhilarating nightlife and the interesting mix of people they met served as the impetus for this show. In the story, Jake Friedkin…
T
$0.01674
-4.06%
CITY
$1.0605
+0.47%
PHOTO
$1.202
+7.86%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 06:08
Kopīgot
Will a Crypto Proponent Lead the CFTC?
There’s growing speculation over the choice of candidates for key regulatory positions affecting the digital currency landscape. These considerations arise from ongoing disruptions in the selection process.Continue Reading:Will a Crypto Proponent Lead the CFTC?
Kopīgot
Coinstats
2025/09/19 06:08
Kopīgot
Top 5 altcoin-uri promițătoare 2025
The post Top 5 altcoin-uri promițătoare 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum către 5.000 USD: Top 5 altcoin-uri promițătoare 2025 Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Andrei Popescu este un expert român în criptomonede, cunoscut pentru abordarea sa echilibrată și educativă în explicarea tehnologiilor blockchain și a pieței DeFi. Cu o experiență de peste 7 ani în domeniu, Andrei scrie articole detaliate pentru bloguri și reviste financiare, participă la podcasturi și ține webinarii despre investiții sigure în cripto. Este pasionat de descentralizare și promovează educația financiară pentru tineri. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ethereum-5000-usd-top-5-altcoins-2025-ro/
ALTCOIN
$0.0005103
-3.77%
DEFI
$0.001891
-12.16%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 06:06
Kopīgot
Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders
TLDR Curve Finance has proposed Yield Basis to share revenue directly with CRV holders, offering a sustainable income model. The proposal aims to turn the CRV token into a yield-bearing asset, providing consistent returns to token holders. Curve Finance plans to mint $60 million worth of crvUSD and allocate funds across Bitcoin-focused liquidity pools. Between [...] The post Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders appeared first on CoinCentral.
TOKEN
$0.01377
-4.96%
CRV
$0.7859
-0.78%
Kopīgot
Coincentral
2025/09/19 06:05
Kopīgot
Bhutan Government Makes Remarkable Bitcoin Transfer! Hundreds of Bitcoins Moved to a New Wallet! Here Are the Details
According to on-chain data published by Onchain Lens, the government transferred a total of 343.1 Bitcoins to a new digital wallet. Continue Reading: Bhutan Government Makes Remarkable Bitcoin Transfer! Hundreds of Bitcoins Moved to a New Wallet! Here Are the Details
1
$0.013288
+225.52%
HERE
$0.000259
+4.01%
WALLET
$0.02516
-0.27%
Kopīgot
Coinstats
2025/09/19 06:04
Kopīgot
Populārākās ziņas
Vairāk
Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit
Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today
How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining
Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Flagged as Top Picks