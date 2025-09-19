2025-09-19 Friday

Mastering CFD Trading: A Strategic Guide to Profitable Trading

CFD trading offers profit potential through leverage and long/short flexibility, but success relies on strategy, risk management, emotional control, and consistent discipline.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 19:46
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Cryptocurrency markets are pulling back on Friday morning as traders lock in profits following Bitcoin’s rally.read more
Coinstats2025/09/19 19:45
How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining

Invro Mining makes cryptocurrency mining and investment accessible to everyone, from beginners to professionals.
Coinstats2025/09/19 19:45
Putin cautions against 'money printing' as president insists economy is not in recession

Russian President Vladimir Putin cautioned against uncontrolled “money printing” as Russia is trying to calm down inflation at the expense of growth. The warning was accompanied by a claim that Moscow is intentionally slowing down the Russian economy in exchange for the ability to restrain prices. Money printing brings inflation, Putin tells party leaders Inflation […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/19 19:44
Trump-Backed WLFI Approves 100% Treasury Token Buybacks and Burn

The post Trump-Backed WLFI Approves 100% Treasury Token Buybacks and Burn appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the crypto platform backed by the Trump family, has taken a major step to boost the value of its native token. A recent governance vote passed with near-unanimous support – 99.8% of participants approved a plan to use 100% of WLFI treasury liquidity fees for token buybacks and burns.  Only a …
CoinPedia2025/09/19 19:41
Water150 Unveils Historical Satra Brunn Well: The Original Source of 150 Years of Premium Quality Spring Water Hydration

The post Water150 Unveils Historical Satra Brunn Well: The Original Source of 150 Years of Premium Quality Spring Water Hydration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Water150, the project developed by the Longhouse Foundation to reserve access to premium spring water through a transparent, blockchain-based ecosystem of natural water springs, is excited to introduce its first natural water well, Satra Brunn.  The Sätra Brunn well is one of Sweden’s oldest and best-preserved natural spring water wells, located in a 324-year-old Swedish village. Every water source added to the network will be measured according to the pedigree and based on the foundations of the historically reliable Satra Brunn natural spring, a well that has endured since the 18th century.   The Satra Brunn well secures the first 66 million liters of the annually replenished mineral water supply, starting in January 2027, for the next 150 years. Each liter of water secured in the Satra Brunn well is fully backed by a corresponding Water150 token, issued on the Ethereum blockchain by the Longhouse Water S.A., a Luxembourg public limited liability company.  Hence, the first batch of 66 million Water150 tokens to enter circulation will fully back the annual supply from the Satra Brunn well.  The project uses blockchain technology as a barrierless and transparent ecosystem to connect users to naturally filtered, high-quality, and sustainably managed drinking water per year for at least 150 years, starting in 2027. The amount of Water150 tokens in circulation is a verifiable measure of the volume of annual water flow available within the ecosystem, audited by independent third parties. The W150 token is one of the first real-world asset (RWA) utility tokens to get the full approval of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the body responsible for the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR), a cryptocurrency regulatory standard recognized and adopted throughout Europe. Water150 is building a global network of 1,000 premium mineral water sources like Satra Brunn, managed according to the high…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 19:41
Plasma Mainnet Beta Launch to Feature $2B in Stablecoin Liquidity

TLDR Plasma’s mainnet beta launches with $2 billion in stablecoin liquidity. Plasma introduces the XPL token for network security and community ownership. Zero-fee USDT transfers will be available at launch on Plasma’s dashboard. Plasma partners with over 100 DeFi protocols to enhance blockchain utility. Plasma, a new blockchain designed specifically for stablecoins, is set to [...] The post Plasma Mainnet Beta Launch to Feature $2B in Stablecoin Liquidity appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/19 19:40
WLFI’s Strategic Move: Unleashing Value Through Token Buybacks and Burns

BitcoinWorld WLFI’s Strategic Move: Unleashing Value Through Token Buybacks and Burns In the dynamic world of decentralized finance (DeFi), strategic moves can significantly reshape a project’s future. World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is making headlines with its recent governance proposal, a decision set to implement a robust mechanism for WLFI token buybacks and burns. This initiative, as reported by Cointelegraph, signals a strong commitment to enhancing token value and fostering a more engaged community. Understanding WLFI Token Buybacks and Burns: A Strategic Move For those new to the concept, a token buyback involves a project repurchasing its own tokens from the open market. A token burn, on the other hand, permanently removes these tokens from circulation. Together, WLFI token buybacks and burns create a deflationary pressure, aiming to increase the scarcity and, consequently, the value of the remaining tokens. Buybacks: WLFI will acquire its own tokens using protocol fees. Burns: The acquired tokens are then sent to an inaccessible address, removing them permanently. This approach is a powerful tool in tokenomics, often seen as a direct benefit to existing token holders. How Do WLFI Token Buybacks and Burns Strengthen the Ecosystem? The implementation of WLFI token buybacks and burns offers several compelling advantages for the World Liberty Financial ecosystem and its participants: Increased Scarcity: By reducing the total supply of WLFI tokens, the mechanism inherently makes each remaining token more valuable, assuming demand remains constant or grows. Enhanced Value Proposition: This move can attract new investors looking for projects with strong deflationary models and a clear strategy for value accrual. Community Confidence: Demonstrates WLFI’s dedication to its token holders and the long-term health of the protocol, reinforcing trust and encouraging participation in governance. Price Stability: While not a guarantee, consistent buybacks can help stabilize token price by creating a floor for demand. Ultimately, this strategy aims to create a more robust and attractive asset for the DeFi community. The Mechanics: Funding WLFI Token Buybacks and Burns The core of WLFI’s proposal is its innovative funding mechanism. The protocol plans to utilize all of its protocol-owned liquidity fees for these operations. This means that as the WLFI protocol generates revenue through its various services, a portion of that revenue will be directly reinvested into the token ecosystem. Moreover, World Liberty Financial isn’t stopping there. The project is actively seeking additional revenue sources to amplify the scale and impact of future WLFI token buybacks and burns. While the size of the initial buyback has not yet been disclosed, the commitment to expanding these efforts highlights a forward-thinking approach to sustainable growth. What Challenges and Opportunities Lie Ahead for WLFI? While the prospect of WLFI token buybacks and burns is exciting, like any strategic initiative, it comes with its own set of considerations. One challenge will be maintaining consistent protocol-owned liquidity fees, especially in volatile market conditions. The effectiveness of buybacks and burns is often tied to the overall health and activity of the protocol. However, this also presents a significant opportunity. By linking token value directly to protocol performance, WLFI incentivizes innovation and growth within its ecosystem. A transparent and well-communicated strategy will be crucial for maintaining community trust and ensuring the long-term success of this initiative. Looking Ahead: The Future Impact of WLFI Token Buybacks and Burns WLFI’s decision represents more than just a financial maneuver; it’s a statement about the project’s vision for a sustainable and community-centric future. By strategically implementing WLFI token buybacks and burns, the protocol is setting a precedent for how DeFi projects can actively manage their tokenomics to benefit their users and strengthen their market position. This move could inspire other protocols to explore similar value-accretion strategies, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in decentralized finance. The WLFI community will undoubtedly be watching closely as these plans unfold, eager to see the long-term impact on their holdings and the broader ecosystem. World Liberty Financial’s bold step to implement WLFI token buybacks and burns using protocol fees is a significant development for the DeFi space. This strategy aims to create scarcity, enhance token value, and build stronger community confidence. As WLFI continues to explore additional revenue streams, the potential for sustained growth and a robust token economy looks promising. It’s a clear signal that WLFI is committed to delivering tangible value to its holders and shaping a more prosperous decentralized future. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What exactly are WLFI token buybacks? WLFI token buybacks involve World Liberty Financial repurchasing its own WLFI tokens from the open market. This process reduces the number of tokens available for trading, which can positively influence the token’s price by creating demand. How do WLFI token burns work? After tokens are bought back, WLFI performs a token burn. This means the repurchased tokens are sent to a ‘dead’ or inaccessible wallet address, permanently removing them from the total circulating supply. This action further enhances scarcity. Where do the funds for WLFI token buybacks and burns come from? According to the passed governance proposal, WLFI will use all of its protocol-owned liquidity fees to fund these buybacks and burns. The project also plans to seek additional revenue sources to increase the scale of these efforts in the future. What is the main benefit of WLFI token buybacks and burns for token holders? The primary benefit for WLFI token holders is the potential for increased token value due to reduced supply. As tokens are bought back and burned, the remaining tokens become scarcer, which can lead to higher demand and appreciation in price over time. When will the initial WLFI token buyback occur? The specific size and timing of the initial buyback have not yet been disclosed by World Liberty Financial. Updates will likely be communicated through their official channels as the implementation progresses. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us spread valuable information about the latest developments in the crypto world. Join the conversation and help others understand the impact of WLFI’s strategic move. To learn more about the latest DeFi strategies trends, explore our article on key developments shaping WLFI tokenomics ecosystem growth. This post WLFI’s Strategic Move: Unleashing Value Through Token Buybacks and Burns first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/19 19:40
Why El Salvador split $678M in Bitcoin to guard against a quantum threat that isn’t here yet

To guard against a distant quantum risk, El Salvador moved 6,000 BTC into 14 wallets, a move hailed as prudent custody by some and theatrics by others. The government redistributed roughly 6,274 BTC (around $678 million at publication time) from one address into 14 fresh addresses, each capped at 500 BTC, as a precautionary security measure.Until late August 2025, El Salvador’s national Bitcoin reserve sat in a single address. That’s a straightforward setup but a risky one: If a vulnerability is ever discovered, the entire stash could be exposed.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/19 19:40
Bitcoin illiquid supply hits record 14.3M BTC as big investors accumulate

Over 72 percent of circulating BTC is now illiquid, suggesting reduced sell-side pressure and a continued downtrend of Bitcoin supply on cryptocurrency exchanges. Key takeaways:Bitcoin’s Illiquid supply now stands at 14.3 million BTC, a new record.Whales are now absorbing nearly 300% of the newly mined BTC supply.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/19 19:38
