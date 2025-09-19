2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
XRP is Thailand’s top performing asset, Shanghai dumps FIL: Asia Express

XRP has the highest returns of any asset class in Thailand so far this year, Shanghai court sells seized Filecoin, and more: Asia Express. XRP delivered the strongest returns among all major asset classes in Thailand, soaring 390% year-on-year in August, according to the Thai Securities and Exchange Commissions latest digital asset market report.The XRP token has now topped the SECs performance rankings for nine consecutive months, outpacing gold, equities and other benchmarks listed in the regulators database. Solana was the last asset other than XRP to top Thailands chart. Bitcoin and Ethereum rounded out the top three performers in August.Thailands cryptocurrency market continues to expand. Monthly trading volume rose 2.05% to 299.4 billion baht (about US$8.2 billion), while the number of active accounts increased 8.44% to 230,000. Retail investors made up the largest share of trading at 42%, followed by institutional investors (21%), juristic persons (18%) and foreign investors (16%).Read more
Coinstats2025/09/19 06:39
Best New Coins for Exponential Returns Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation

The post Best New Coins for Exponential Returns Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 23:45 Discover why Toncoin, BullZilla Presale, and World Liberty Financial rank among the best new coins for exponential returns. Explore Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange inflow lows, surging stablecoin deposits, and detailed 2025 price insights with full $BZIL token presale data. Will the coming U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut ignite the next crypto bull run? That’s the question driving markets as Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange inflows drop to a one-year low, signaling investors are reluctant to sell and may be preparing for a major upside. At the same time, stablecoin deposits, especially USDT, are spiking, revealing that traders are stacking dry powder in anticipation of the Fed’s decision. This shifting macro backdrop has placed a spotlight on the best new coins for generating exponential returns, where early positioning can lead to outsized gains. Among the most watched are Toncoin, a high-speed layer-1 backed by Telegram’s ecosystem; BullZilla Presale, a next 1000x meme coin narrative with aggressive stage-based pricing; and World Liberty Financial, a decentralized finance project attracting payment-network attention. While blue-chip assets consolidate, these emerging plays illustrate how capital is flowing into fresh opportunities. Below, we examine each project’s fundamentals, the latest market context, and how they fit into the race for the best new coins for exponential returns. Toncoin: Telegram’s Layer-1 Expansion Amid Market Calm Toncoin (TON) trades at $3.11, down 2.15% over 24 hours with a daily volume of $135.9 million. Despite the dip, the broader narrative remains compelling: Telegram’s native blockchain continues to onboard mini-apps, payment features, and gaming projects that bring millions of non-crypto users into Web3. Investor sentiment is strengthened by the macro environment. With Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange inflows at a one-year low, market participants are holding risk assets rather than exiting, which supports layer-1 ecosystems like Toncoin. The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 06:38
Unveiling The Ultimate Guide To OpenAI’s Revolutionary AI Chatbot

The post Unveiling The Ultimate Guide To OpenAI’s Revolutionary AI Chatbot appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ChatGPT: Unveiling The Ultimate Guide To OpenAI’s Revolutionary AI Chatbot Skip to content Home AI News ChatGPT: Unveiling the Ultimate Guide to OpenAI’s Revolutionary AI Chatbot Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/chatgpt-ai-chatbot-guide/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 06:31
Don’t Get Fooled by XRP ETF Approval, Bollinger Bands Warn

The post Don’t Get Fooled by XRP ETF Approval, Bollinger Bands Warn appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It’s all about the bands Bottom line The highly anticipated launch of the REX Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) is being presented as a historic turning point for the Ripple-related token. However, in reality, it may signal the end of the road for the narrative.  XRPR is expected to debut this Thursday with a structure that blends direct XRP holdings and exposure through other spot ETFs abroad, and it has been filed under the same prospectus as the Doge ETF (DOJE), as confirmed by Bloomberg analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart.  While this may sound like validation on the surface, for traders who have lived through multiple cycles, an ETF stamp is less a beginning than a closing chapter. It’s all about the bands XRP is currently trading within the upper half of its Bollinger Bands on the daily chart, creating an impression of consistent growth. This positive outlook, however, is not reflected in the broader picture. On the monthly time frame, the bands are widening at the fastest pace in history. When this occurs, the path forward tends to be more about exhaustion than expansion. The asymmetry is clear: while the upper band is just above $3.50, the lower band is far below $2, showing that the downside is larger and more accessible than the remaining upside. Source: TradingView This imbalance is further compounded by the fact that the ETF itself may not introduce new fuel. Each crypto cycle eventually runs out of fresh narratives, and when tokens rely on financial wrappers rather than organic growth, it often signals that the peak is approaching.  Bottom line The same traders who are currently celebrating the approval may find that they are buying into the final chapter, not the beginning. While the XRP ETF listing will generate headlines, the charts suggest that this is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 06:30
Best Crypto to Buy 18 September – XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin

With countless options on the market, figuring out what the best crypto to buy right now is no small feat. The digital asset industry, collectively capitalizing $4.2 trillion, has seen limited expansion over recent months due to inflation fears and geopolitical headwinds, though Bitcoin did set a fresh record high at $124,128 just last month. […] The post Best Crypto to Buy 18 September – XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin appeared first on Cryptonews.
Coinstats2025/09/19 06:30
Over 343 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours: Details

Whale Alert recorded 343M DOGE ($95.95M) moved between unknown wallets. With DOGE trading near $0.28, traders are watching for exchange inflows or outflows.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 06:30
A New Era in Asia: Asian Investors Turn to Giant Altcoin, Which Donald Trump Also Invested In!

The post A New Era in Asia: Asian Investors Turn to Giant Altcoin, Which Donald Trump Also Invested In! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While the FED’s interest rate decision moves Bitcoin and altcoins, some altcoins make a difference in the market with their rise. At this point, one of these altcoins was Avalanche (AVAX), which was closely followed by Turkish investors. While AVAX stands out from other altcoins with its 10% rise in the last 24 hours, Tiger Research said Avalanche’s structure is driving institutional adoption. Global companies are increasingly choosing Avalanche for its intuitive nature, according to a new report from Asia-focused Web3 research firm Tiger Research. At this point, Tiger Research said that Avalanche is leading the digitalization of the Asian economy, especially in Korea, which has a vibrant crypto market with more than 15 million accounts on local crypto exchanges. The report highlighted that unlike traditional blockchains that process all tasks on a single chain, Avalanche has a network of interconnected, specialized chains. According to Tiger Research analysts, Avalanche’s structure and design allow organizations to select and use only the functions they need without having to understand all the technical complexity of the platform. “Avalanche’s key differentiator is its proven track record of delivering success with institutions. From KKR’s healthcare fund tokenization in 2022 to Wyoming’s stablecoin in 2025, these have always been industry-first and highly complex projects.” Tiger Research also highlighted Avalanche’s advantages in accuracy, support, security, and cost-effectiveness, noting that over 100 organizations have already adopted and integrated Avalanche. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/a-new-era-in-asia-asian-investors-turn-to-giant-altcoin-which-donald-trump-also-invested-in/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 06:27
Plans For 2026 Ballgames Abroad Collapse In Conflict With Soccer

The post Plans For 2026 Ballgames Abroad Collapse In Conflict With Soccer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. London Stadium, a converted soccer complex, hosted three separate MLB series but won’t be utilized in 2026. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) MLB Photos via Getty Images A nursery rhyme starts with the ominous words that “London Bridge is falling down, falling down, falling down.” Now the London Series has done the same thing in real life. The two-game series scheduled between the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees next June 13-14 has been scrubbed because of a scheduling conflict with a soccer game. Since Toronto had been listed as the home team, those games will revert to the Rogers Centre in Ontario. Traditional Rivals Launched in 2019, when the Yankees and Boston Red Sox met for two games in the converted soccer stadium, the London Series had been an almost-annual affair except for the virus-shortened season of 2020. When the series resumed, two other traditional rivals – the Chicago Cubs faced the St. Louis Cardinals – met in 2023, followed by another pair of regional rivals in the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies. The London Series has been an integral part of Major League Baseball’s plan to promote its players and products to an international audience – or at least beyond North America. This guide to baseball was published for Australians in 1889 when American pros first brought the game to the island. (Photo by Transcendental Graphics/Getty Images) Getty Images In addition to the United Kingdom, regular-season games have been played in such overseas venues as Australia, Korea, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, which is officially a U.S. territory but fields its own teams in the Olympics and World Baseball Classic. Other Countries Major-league games have also been played in Hawaii, once the home of a Triple-A team; Dubuque, Iowa, home of the Field of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 06:26
London Stock Exchange lists new Bitcoin staking ETP

While earning yield on Bitcoin holdings is still a novelty, there are opportunities to do so through centralized lending platforms and Bitcoin-related networks. DeFi Technologies’ subsidiary Valour has introduced a Bitcoin staking exchange-traded product (ETP) on the London Stock Exchange, providing investors with crypto yield opportunities as the UK moves toward easing restrictions on digital assets.According to a Thursday announcement, the Bitcoin staking ETP has a 1.4% annual yield and is backed by Bitcoin (BTC) held in cold storage, with security coming from multiparty computation (MCP) technology.For the moment, the new Bitcoin staking ETP is available to institutions and professional investors. The United Kingdom will allow retail investors to buy crypto exchange-traded notes (ETNs) again on Oct. 8, removing a ban in place since 2021.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/19 06:24
U.S. Sees Launch of Spot ETFs for DOGE and XRP

The post U.S. Sees Launch of Spot ETFs for DOGE and XRP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 18 September 2025 | 23:35 The U.S. market witnessed a landmark moment today as exchange-traded funds directly tied to Dogecoin and XRP officially went live. The products, issued under a joint venture between REX Shares and Osprey Funds, mark the first time American investors can gain regulated, spot-based exposure to these two major cryptocurrencies. The new offerings – the REX-Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) and the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE) – are listed under the Investment Company Act of 1940, a framework previously used by the issuers when launching their Solana staking ETF. This structure is intended to ensure a strong regulatory footing at a time when investor demand for crypto ETFs is accelerating. Early activity underscored the excitement. Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas reported that trading volumes for both funds outpaced earlier crypto ETF launches, with the DOGE product moving around $6 million in its first hour and the XRP fund exceeding $24 million in under 90 minutes. Those numbers put them ahead of the debut of XRP futures ETFs, suggesting strong institutional and retail interest alike. Analysts now see the move as a watershed for the crypto sector, expanding the lineup of spot ETFs beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum and opening the door for wider adoption of alternative digital assets on Wall Street. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 06:23
