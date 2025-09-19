‘One Battle After Another’ Hits Peak Popularity With 97% Rotten Tomatoes Score

It tends to take time to build interest in movies, even ones which seem to be sure-fire successes. In the era of social media, many movie fans want to read reviews from their counterparts rather than mainstream outlets. As a result, all but the biggest franchises usually only gain traction once they have been released. There are however exceptions to this rule and one is on the verge of release. Called One Battle After Another, it stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a washed-up delusional revolutionary who lives off grid with his teenage daughter. When one of his old enemies resurfaces and his daughter is abducted, the movie turns into a game of cat and mouse with car chases aplenty as well as the involvement of militias and mysterious organizations. The plot has a hint of 80s action extravaganza Commando but is actually loosely based on a book written by American author Thomas Pynchon. The movie hits a timely note as Pynchon is famous for sending up nefarious quasi-government organisations in his novels and director Paul Thomas Anderson continues that theme on screen. It has been seen as a political commentary and DiCaprio was a natural fit. His role combines the paranoia he portrayed in Howard Hughes biopic The Aviator with the comedic chases from his crime comedy Catch Me If You Can. DiCaprio is supported by an equally heavyweight cast led by Benicio del Toro as his accomplice and Sean Penn as his nemesis. One Battle After Another premiered in Los Angeles on September 8 and was met with universal acclaim. It has a critics' rating of 97% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes but doesn't yet have a single score from audiences as the film won't be released…