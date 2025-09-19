MEXC birža
Expert Warns of Possible XRP Supply Shock
A fresh discussion in the XRP community is stirring debate. In a podcast highlighted by TheCryptoBasic, Versan Aljarrah, co-founder of Black Swan Capitalist, said he thinks an XRP supply shock is only a matter of time. He urged everyday investors not to sell too soon, suggesting that some of the biggest financial firms might already
Coinstats
2025/09/19 07:00
ADA Surges With Strong Momentum: Will Cardano Hit $1.30 Soon?
Cardano (ADA) is currently trading at $0.9054, which represents an increase of 2.61% over the last 24 hours. There is increased market activity, and the trading volume has increased by 61.12%, and it is now at $2.13 billion. This increase shows increased investor interest and market momentum. Source: CoinMarketCap ADA has experienced 2.04% growth in […]
Tronweekly
2025/09/19 07:00
Noul token STARS prognozat la +93x
The post Noul token STARS prognozat la +93x appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin în fluctuație: Noul token STARS prognozat la +93x Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Andrei Popescu este un expert român în criptomonede, cunoscut pentru abordarea sa echilibrată și educativă în explicarea tehnologiilor blockchain și a pieței DeFi. Cu o experiență de peste 7 ani în domeniu, Andrei scrie articole detaliate pentru bloguri și reviste financiare, participă la podcasturi și ține webinarii despre investiții sigure în cripto. Este pasionat de descentralizare și promovează educația financiară pentru tineri. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/dogecoin-stars-93x-growth-2025-ro/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 06:54
Come Back To Me’ To Air At BIFF Before Global Release
The post Come Back To Me’ To Air At BIFF Before Global Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kim Woo-sung performs onstage during “The Rose: Come Back to Me” premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival. Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival) Getty Images for Tribeca Festival The Rose: Come Back To Me will screen three times at the Busan International Film Festival and at additional film festivals worldwide, before its global theatrical release in 2026. The Korean alt-pop indie band known as The Rose is composed of Woosung, Dojoon, Hajoon, and Taegyeom. From their earliest days,busking in Hongdae, the band has captivated audiences with their distinctive genre-blending sound. Their first full-length album Heal sparked the global Heal Together World Tour, drawing over 90,000 fans and leading to high-profile festival appearances, including headlining the Bacardi Stage at Lollapalooza 2023. They reached a new milestone with their sophomore album Dual, which debuted on the Billboard 200. Building on this success, The Rose sold more than 150,000 tickets on their Dawn to Dusk Tour and delivered a show-stopping set at Coachella 2024. This year they went on a global tour, promoting their latest album WRLD alongside their documentary The Rose: Come Back to Me, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2025. “Knowing how dominant Korean culture is globally—from K-Pop Demon Hunters to Parasite—international audiences are all eager to go deeper and learn more” said Diane Quon and Sanjay M. Sharma on behalf of the producing team behind the popular Tribeca doc. “The Rose is as much a music doc as it is a coming-of-age story—about a group of friends finding their own way through the world. It’s a story of heartbreak and healing, conformity and individuality, and ultimately about the transformative power of music around the world.” Hajoon, Taegyeom, Kim Woo-sung and Dojoon perform onstage during “The Rose: Come Back to Me” premiere.. (Photo by Roy…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 06:53
Nubank plans stablecoin integration for credit card transactions
Nubank Vice-Chairman Roberto Campos Neto said the bank will test stablecoin credit card payments, as adoption of stablecoins accelerates across Latin America. Nubank, Latin America’s largest digital bank, is reportedly planning to integrate dollar-pegged stablecoins and credit cards for payments.The move was disclosed by the bank’s vice-chairman and former governor of Brazil’s central bank, Roberto Campos Neto. Speaking at the Meridian 2025 event on Wednesday, he highlighted the importance of blockchain technology in connecting digital assets with the traditional banking system. According to local media reports, Campos Neto said Nubank intends to begin testing stablecoin payments with its credit cards as part of a broader effort to link digital assets with banking services.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/19 06:49
Coinbase Expands DeFi Access With 10.8% Yield USDC Lending Across Multiple Countries
The post Coinbase Expands DeFi Access With 10.8% Yield USDC Lending Across Multiple Countries appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase is supercharging DeFi access with up to 10.8% yields on USDC lending, unlocking massive passive income potential for crypto users. Coinbase Unleashes High-Yield USDC Lending via DeFi Integration Crypto exchange Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) announced on Sept. 18 that customers can now lend USD Coin (USDC) directly through its platform and earn yields as high […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/coinbase-expands-defi-access-with-10-8-yield-usdc-lending-across-multiple-countries/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 06:48
Cracker Barrel Must Inspire More Confidence After Rebrand Fail
The post Cracker Barrel Must Inspire More Confidence After Rebrand Fail appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA – AUGUST 21: A Cracker Barrel sign featuring the old logo is seen outside of a restaurant on August 21, 2025 in Homestead, Florida. The restaurant unveiled a new logo earlier this week as part of a larger brand refresh. The new logo removes the image of a man sitting next to a barrel and the phrase “old country store”. Now the logo will feature the words “Cracker Barrel” against a yellow background. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Getty Images Cracker Barrel should have left well enough alone. In the first earnings call after its catastrophic rebrand, which triggered an immediate customer backlash and forced a sheepish reversal, the company reported a 5.4% increase in comparable store restaurant sales and a 4.4% revenue gain in fourth quarter 2025, adjusting for the 53rd week in 2024. In more positive news, it ended the year up 2.2%, hitting the high end of guidance at $3.5 billion and bettered its adjusted EBITDA target at $224.3 million, up 9%, adjusting for the extra week. The problem is that these positive results came before, not after it shocked customers with the rebrand news. Cracker Barrel’s fiscal year ended August 1. The “All the More” rebrand featuring a new logo and plans to remodel its chain of 660 stores was announced on August 19. In a week, it reversed course on the logo change, then on September 9, it cancelled plans for the remodel. Self-Inflicted Damage Now it is left to pick up the pieces. Foot traffic declined 8% after the mid-August announcement and management is expecting year-end foot traffic to be off between -4% and -7%, assuming sequential quarterly improvements after investing an additional $16 million in advertising and marketing. It’s guiding on total revenue in the $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion range…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 06:47
Warsaw Stock Exchange debuts first Bitcoin ETF in Poland
The post Warsaw Stock Exchange debuts first Bitcoin ETF in Poland appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The Warsaw Stock Exchange has launched Poland’s first Bitcoin ETF, providing a regulated and accessible way for Polish investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin. This move may help foster additional cryptocurrency products regionally. The Warsaw Stock Exchange launched Poland’s first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, marking a milestone in Eastern Europe’s cryptocurrency adoption. The ETF allows Polish investors to gain Bitcoin exposure through standard brokerage accounts. The launch follows a global trend that began with Bitcoin ETF approvals in Canada in 2021 and the U.S. in 2024. In established markets, daily inflows often exceed thousands of Bitcoin, signaling broader mainstream integration. Bitcoin ETFs are regulated investment funds that track the digital asset’s price through derivatives like futures contracts, enabling indirect exposure for traditional investors without requiring direct crypto custody. Poland, with a population of about 38 million, has increasingly embraced fintech and digital assets. Bitcoin maintains a market cap exceeding $2 trillion. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/warsaw-stock-exchange-bitcoin-etf-poland/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 06:46
‘One Battle After Another’ Hits Peak Popularity With 97% Rotten Tomatoes Score
The post ‘One Battle After Another’ Hits Peak Popularity With 97% Rotten Tomatoes Score appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ‘One Battle After Another’ is already being tipped for Oscar success Warner Bros It tends to take time to build interest in movies, even ones which seem to be sure-fire successes. In the era of social media, many movie fans want to read reviews from their counterparts rather than mainstream outlets. As a result, all but the biggest franchises usually only gain traction once they have been released. There are however exceptions to this rule and one is on the verge of release. Called One Battle After Another, it stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a washed-up delusional revolutionary who lives off grid with his teenage daughter. When one of his old enemies resurfaces and his daughter is abducted, the movie turns into a game of cat and mouse with car chases aplenty as well as the involvement of militias and mysterious organizations. The plot has a hint of 80s action extravaganza Commando but is actually loosely based on a book written by American author Thomas Pynchon. The movie hits a timely note as Pynchon is famous for sending up nefarious quasi-government organisations in his novels and director Paul Thomas Anderson continues that theme on screen. It has been seen as a political commentary and DiCaprio was a natural fit. His role combines the paranoia he portrayed in Howard Hughes biopic The Aviator with the comedic chases from his crime comedy Catch Me If You Can. DiCaprio is supported by an equally heavyweight cast led by Benicio del Toro as his accomplice and Sean Penn as his nemesis. One Battle After Another premiered in Los Angeles on September 8 and was met with universal acclaim. It has a critics’ rating of 97% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes but doesn’t yet have a single score from audiences as the film won’t be released…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 06:41
Shocking Kenya Token Scam Takes Over Crypto Twitter
The post Shocking Kenya Token Scam Takes Over Crypto Twitter appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kenya’s former Prime Minister was apparently hacked to promote a scam token project. The announcement post on his X profile was deleted, and its video was almost certainly a deepfake. The project’s name and branding closely resemble another semi-official project with glaring red flags. This confusing quagmire raises many remaining questions. Sponsored Sponsored What is Kenya Token? Kenya has an underrated presence in the international crypto community, with pockets of grassroots adoption and major business partnerships conducted by the government. However, the new “Kenya Token” apparently tried to profit from this situation rather than contribute to it. Faked Kenya Token Announcement. Source: X Raila Odinga, the country’s former Prime Minister, was apparently hacked to announce the Kenya Token project. Soon after, though, it was removed, prompting concerns about a hack. Comparing the accompanying video to Odinga’s actual speaking voice, it seems extremely likely that this post was an AI-generated deepfake. The scam may have fallen apart, but there are many unanswered questions. These red flags could be an important lesson, especially as scam prevention techniques are failing the community. Who’s Behind This Scam? Sponsored Sponsored For example, analysts discovered a massive level of insider bundling with Kenya Digital Token (KDT). This is a totally separate asset apparently endorsed by sitting government officials, so the scam project may have tried to piggyback on KDT’s branding. Even this semi-official project was covered in red flags, however. Immediately after one KDT wallet conducted a TGE, 141 other accounts sniped 20% of the total supply. The site marketed these tokens as “locked for the people,” but they’re in private hands. Kenya Digital Token (KDT) is heavily bundled 150 connected addresses own 20% of the supply – worth $60M “Locked for the people” pic.twitter.com/vCVtq1WCRc — Bubblemaps (@bubblemaps) July 11, 2025 This led the community to…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 06:40
