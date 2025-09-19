2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
EU targets pension growth and tighter crypto oversight

EU targets pension growth and tighter crypto oversight

The European Union(EU)  has vowed to solve rising issues concerning pension investments and crypto trading with a deadline set for the end of the year. This action aims to boost the revival of Europe’s capital markets.  Following their pledge, the international organization intends to enhance pension investment growth and loosen strict cryptocurrency regulations. These plans were made public after Maria Luis Albuquerque, a European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services, and the Capital Markets Union, shared them on Thursday, September 18, according to reports from reliable sources. The commissioner also highlighted that the commission was considering granting the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), its major market regulator, more direct supervisory powers.  The EU vows to enact effective economic strategies to reform its single market During a conference in Copenhagen, Albuquerque stated the commission’s main aim towards implementing these changes. Based on her argument, they want to eliminate cross-border barriers, lower administrative expenses, and ensure the implementation of simple regulations. Her remarks came when individuals raised concerns about getting tired of the EU’s slow-moving approach to reforming its single market. These concerns were raised a year after Mario Draghi, a prominent Italian economist who served as the European Central Bank’s President (ECB), released a significant report on enhancing the European economy using the financial sector. Even with this economic strategy, Draghi warned that Europe was dragging behind global changes at the beginning of this week. Meanwhile, as the ESMA gains supervisory powers, the commission will thoroughly assess whether centralized oversight of specific market infrastructures, such as central counterparties, central securities depositories, and trading venues, will be beneficial. Concerning this, Albuquerque pointed out that emerging sectors like crypto asset service institutions would also benefit from increased centralized supervision while still allowing national authorities to perform their responsibilities. The EU proposes measures to encourage investments in Europe Albuquerque shared additional information about the commission’s proposals that are expected to be implemented by the end of this month.  The proposals are intended to encourage investments in Europe and redirect household savings stored in bank accounts into investments. A reliable source familiar with the situation reported that the commission will propose several tax incentives to promote investment. This will include deductions for opening savings and investment accounts, exemptions on income from investments, and introducing a system that will delay taxes until people withdraw their funds from their bank accounts.  These suggestions are part of what is referred to as the Savings and Investments Union. This initiative aims to assist European businesses in gaining easier access to funding, as it simultaneously provides more financial opportunities for consumers. This draft may be updated before September 30, the preferred date for the commission to issue these recommendations. For the EU’s pension plan that Albuquerque had shared earlier, the commission will suggest auto-enrollment for workplace pensions, establish systems that track pensions, and offer advice on the most suitable practices to be adopted. These recommended measures must undergo the EU legislative process and represent another effort by Brussels to utilize European capital to enhance the local economy. In the meantime, during her yearly speech last week, President Ursula von der Leyen pointed out internal obstacles in the single market. According to her, they act as a 45% tariff on goods and a 110% tariff on services.  If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08735-0.68%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24193-2.56%
Wink
LIKE$0.009575+0.86%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/19 07:09
Kopīgot
This Altcoin Could 1000x By 2026

This Altcoin Could 1000x By 2026

The post This Altcoin Could 1000x By 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC has approved a framework for the streamlined adoption of digital asset products in the United States on Wednesday, allowing exchanges to list and trade commodity-based trust shares without requiring a rule change to be filed first. This marks a significant milestone, opening the door for a surge in spot altcoin ETFs in the coming months. As a result, anticipation is building around institutional liquidity flows to the altcoin market – but which projects could perform the best?  Many analysts are betting on Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) as a potential 1000x opportunity. It has not yet launched on exchanges, so it’s not immediately eligible for a spot ETF like some of the larger altcoins. That said, its use case positions it at the forefront of blockchain innovation, which signals huge potential for price gains as institutional capital rotates through the altcoin market. The project is developing the world’s first ZK-rollup-powered Bitcoin Layer 2 blockchain, addressing Bitcoin’s key issues of slow speeds and limited functionality while maintaining its renowned characteristics of security and immutability. SEC Approves Generic ETF Listing Standards The SEC has approved a proposed 19b-4 rule change from Cboe’s BZX exchange, Nasdaq, and NYSE Arca to standardize listing requirements for crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) and streamline the process for public trading. According to Bloomberg ETF expert James Seyffart, this move paves the way for a “wave of spot crypto ETP launches in the coming weeks and months.” WOW. The SEC has approved Generic Listing Standards for “Commodity Based Trust Shares” aka includes crypto ETPs. This is the crypto ETP framework we’ve been waiting for. Get ready for a wave of spot crypto ETP launches in coming weeks and months. pic.twitter.com/xDKCuj41mc — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) September 17, 2025 Under the new listing standards, commodities must meet one of three conditions…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00187823-5.02%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30591-3.11%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005089-0.03%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 07:09
Kopīgot
Kevin Durant and the mystery of the Bitcoin account:

Kevin Durant and the mystery of the Bitcoin account:

The post Kevin Durant and the mystery of the Bitcoin account: appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A “forgotten” digital asset Kevin Durant, NBA star and currently with the Houston Rockets, finds himself at the center of a curious and, in some ways, fortunate situation in the world of cryptocurrencies. For years, Durant has been unable to access his account on Coinbase, the well-known digital asset trading platform, where he holds an unspecified amount of bitcoin purchased in 2016. An error that, paradoxically, has turned into a significant economic advantage. The investment born by chance It all began in 2016, when Durant was wearing the Golden State Warriors jersey. During a dinner with teammates, the word bitcoin was mentioned so many times that the athlete and his agent, Rich Kleiman, decided to delve deeper and start investing. “I heard the word ‘bitcoin’ 25 times that evening, and the next day we started buying,” Kleiman recounted during the CNBC Game Plan conference in Los Angeles. At the time, bitcoin fluctuated between 360 and 1,000 dollars, according to CoinGecko data. Today, the leading cryptocurrency is traded at nearly 116,000 dollars, with a growth exceeding 11,000% compared to the peak price of that year. An increase that makes Durant’s position particularly interesting, especially considering that, due to access issues, he has never sold anything. The mistake that turned into fortune For some years, Durant and his agent have been unable to recover the credentials for the Coinbase account. “We still haven’t been able to track down the account information, so we’ve never sold anything, and this bitcoin has just skyrocketed,” explained Kleiman. “It’s just a process we haven’t been able to figure out, but bitcoin keeps going up… so, I mean, it has only benefited us.” The situation, which for many would be a source of anxiety, is experienced with lightness and optimism by the duo. In fact, Kleiman expressed…
1
1$0.013176+223.02%
Threshold
T$0.01674-4.01%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.7259-6.03%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 07:07
Kopīgot
Hybrid crypto exchange GRVT completes $19 million Series A funding round led by ZKsync and Further Ventures

Hybrid crypto exchange GRVT completes $19 million Series A funding round led by ZKsync and Further Ventures

PANews reported on September 19th that GRVT, a hybrid decentralized exchange based on Ethereum's scaling layer ZKsync, has completed a $19 million Series A funding round led by ZKsync and Further Ventures, with participation from EigenCloud and 500 Global. The new funding will help GRVT expand its product offerings to include cross-exchange vaults, cross-chain interoperability, and plans to leverage EigenDA's programmable privacy features. GRVT combines the user experience and regulatory compliance of a CEX with the self-custody features of a DEX. Its mainnet Alpha version launched on ZKsync in late 2024, expanding its trading portfolio from perpetual cryptocurrency contracts to spot and options. GRVT is currently applying for operating licenses in multiple jurisdictions and obtained a VASP license in Lithuania as early as 2023. Previously, GRVT raised approximately $14.3 million through multiple rounds of funding, including $2.2 million in a private token sale in March 2024. Earlier on September 16, it was reported that Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, and the total amount of community rewards will account for 20% of the total token supply .
CROSS
CROSS$0.24193-2.56%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01378-4.83%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5299-4.62%
Kopīgot
PANews2025/09/19 07:07
Kopīgot
The Administration Risks Drug Shortages That Will Cost Patients Dearly

The Administration Risks Drug Shortages That Will Cost Patients Dearly

The post The Administration Risks Drug Shortages That Will Cost Patients Dearly appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Judged by its actions, the Trump Administration supports drug shortages. Clearly, this is not the President’s stated goal, but it is the inevitable result of his policies including his proposed drug tariffs and most favored nation (MFN) policies. Let’s start with the tariffs. The specific pharmaceutical products that will face tariffs and the precise rates that will be imposed – the President has thrown out rates as high as 250% – are unknown. Should these tariffs be levied, the impact on patients and the healthcare system will be dire. The complexities of global trade create a great deal of confusion regarding tariffs economic consequences, but tariffs are simply taxes. As such, the proposed tariffs arbitrarily impose a higher tax rate on a specific healthcare service. There would likely be very little confusion regarding the policy’s harm if, rather than a tariff on drugs, the Administration’s proposed healthcare tax was a 50% income tax surcharge on doctors. Such a tax would severely reduce the after-tax income of doctors relative to other professions. In response, many current doctors would leave the field for more lucrative opportunities elsewhere and fewer young people would choose medicine as a career. Those doctors who continued practicing would ultimately raise their prices to compensate for the significantly higher tax burden they have to pay. The result would be higher costs and a worsening doctor shortage problem. The same economic processes will occur with Trump’s tariffs. Imposing tariffs on pharmaceuticals will increase the marginal costs of producing medicines and reduce the availability of drugs in the U.S. A drug shortage problem will consequently result, especially for generic and other low-margin medicines that are less able to withstand the tax increase. Drug shortages reduce health outcomes and increase patients’ demand for other health services including doctor visits, emergency room…
Union
U$0.014229+2.81%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.508-2.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08735-0.68%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 07:05
Kopīgot
Here’s Why Pepeto Outpaces Blockdag, Layer Brett, Remittix, And Little Pepe

Here’s Why Pepeto Outpaces Blockdag, Layer Brett, Remittix, And Little Pepe

The post Here’s Why Pepeto Outpaces Blockdag, Layer Brett, Remittix, And Little Pepe appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 19 September 2025 | 01:39 Remember the last cycle’s quiet presales that nobody noticed, until they rewrote portfolios by launch week? Presales can flip a portfolio fast and, when chosen wisely, rewrite outcomes in a single cycle. That’s why we skip slogans and go straight to receipts, what’s live, audited, and usable right now, rather than airy roadmaps that drift as narratives cool for months. This review keeps the language clear, the pace lively, and the focus tight: real utility, real traction, real proof. If you want a clean read before the next leg higher leaves you watching, start here. Facts first. Noise later. In this head-to-head, we stack Pepeto (PEPETO) against Blockdag, Layer Brett, Remittix, and Little Pepe with plain benchmarks: team intent and delivery, on-chain evidence, tokenomics clarity, DEX and bridge readiness, PayFi rails, staking plans, and listing prep. The goal is simple, separate what’s shipping from what’s promised so you can decide without guesswork. We also weave in search-friendly cues, Blockdag, Layer brett, Remittix, Little. Pepe, so this version can rank cleanly while staying human, varied, and non-formulaic. Pepeto’s Utility Stack: Meme coin With A Determined Team Pepeto (PEPETO) treats the meme coin brief like a product mandate, not a punchline. The team ships fast, sweats details, and shows up weekly, aiming for staying power rather than a one-week pop. PepetoSwap, a zero-fee exchange, is hard-capped and routes every trade through PEPETO, turning activity into built-in demand instead of empty buzz. It reads less like theater, more like a working loop. Already 850+ projects have applied to list, fertile ground for volume if those approvals go live. A native cross-chain bridge adds smart routing that unifies liquidity, trims extra hops, and cuts slippage, so more swaps touch PEPETO and more usage compounds into the token.…
RealLink
REAL$0.06406-2.09%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06944+0.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08735-0.68%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 07:02
Kopīgot
A Landmark In Crypto Crime Fighting

A Landmark In Crypto Crime Fighting

The post A Landmark In Crypto Crime Fighting appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Massive Canadian Cryptocurrency Seizure: A Landmark In Crypto Crime Fighting Skip to content Home Crypto News Massive Canadian Cryptocurrency Seizure: A Landmark in Crypto Crime Fighting Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/canadian-cryptocurrency-seizure-rcmp/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017755-4.47%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 07:01
Kopīgot
Golden Trump Statue Holding Bitcoin Appears Near U.S. Capitol

Golden Trump Statue Holding Bitcoin Appears Near U.S. Capitol

Golden Trump statue holding Bitcoin appears near U.S. Capitol, symbolizing crypto’s challenge to traditional finance and sparking political and cultural debate. A striking golden statue of U.S. President Donald Trump appeared outside the U.S. Capitol this week. The 12-foot figure is holding a large Bitcoin symbol in one hand. This was spotted on September 17 […] The post Golden Trump Statue Holding Bitcoin Appears Near U.S. Capitol appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
NEAR
NEAR$3.156+6.08%
Union
U$0.014229+2.81%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.508-2.00%
Kopīgot
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/19 07:00
Kopīgot
Ripple Seals Deal With Southeast Asia’s Largest Bank

Ripple Seals Deal With Southeast Asia’s Largest Bank

Ripple has inked a three-way agreement with DBS and Franklin Templeton to bring tokenized money market funds and stablecoin-based liquidity onto DBS Digital Exchange (DDEx), in a move that squarely targets institutional demand for on-chain yield and credit. Biggest Bank In Southeast Asia Taps Ripple Tech Under a memorandum of understanding signed on September 18, […]
Movement
MOVE$0.1289-4.58%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08011-6.02%
Kopīgot
Bitcoinist2025/09/19 07:00
Kopīgot
Avalanche adoption surges – What it means for AVAX’s price

Avalanche adoption surges – What it means for AVAX’s price

AVAX surged 11%, reaching an 8-month high of $33.3, inspired by the launch of Koreas's KRWI stablecoin.
Avalanche
AVAX$34.01+2.28%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/19 07:00
Kopīgot

Populārākās ziņas

Vairāk

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining

Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Flagged as Top Picks