XRP Climbs as First US Spot ETF Sees Serious Demand

The post XRP Climbs as First US Spot ETF Sees Serious Demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief The first American spot ETF giving exposure to XRP debuted on Thursday. Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas was surprised at the size of the Rex-Osprey XRP ETF’s initial trading volume. The price of XRP has risen over the last day, and Myriad users believe it’ll keep climbing to a new high of $4. The price of XRP rose on Thursday after investors rushed into the first U.S. exchange-traded spot fund to give exposure to the coin. The price of XRP coin recently stood at $3.11 after rising about 2% over a 24-hour period, according to crypto data provider CoinGecko. The asset—the third-largest cryptocurrency in the ecosystem—is about 15% below its July all-time high mark of $3.65. Its rise comes following Thursday’s debut of the Rex-Osprey XRP ETF by financial institutions Rex Shares and Osprey Funds. The fund is the first to give investors exposure to the Ripple-linked asset, and has already received close to $25 million in trading volume after just 90 minutes of trading. SEMI-SHOCK: Rex XRP ETF $XRPP is already at $24m in volume. That is way more than I would have thought. For context it’s 5x more than any of the XRP futures ETFs did on Day One and it’s only been 90min. pic.twitter.com/DKIDD6noZF — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 18, 2025 Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas said on X that he was in “semi-shock” at the volume, which was vastly more than XRP futures ETFs saw in initial trading. “That is way more than I would have thought,” he added. “For context, it’s 5x more than any of the XRP futures ETFs did on day one and it’s only been 90 minutes.” ﻿ XRP was created by the founders of fintech Ripple, and is the native token of the XRP Ledger blockchain. Its network is…