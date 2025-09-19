2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
PUMP Coin Attracts as Market Dynamics Shift

PUMP Coin Attracts as Market Dynamics Shift

The cryptocurrency sector recently observed the launch of PUMP and WLFI Coins, two digital assets that have rightfully captured attention with their distinct initial paths. These coins offer unique opportunities, making them worth examining for their future potential.Continue Reading:PUMP Coin Attracts as Market Dynamics Shift
WLFI
WLFI$0,2287+3,39%
pump.fun
PUMP$0,007162-9,37%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,1218-3,69%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/19 07:18
Kopīgot
What Is Jawboning? Jimmy Kimmel Suspension Sparks Legal Concerns About Trump Administration

What Is Jawboning? Jimmy Kimmel Suspension Sparks Legal Concerns About Trump Administration

The post What Is Jawboning? Jimmy Kimmel Suspension Sparks Legal Concerns About Trump Administration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Legal experts have raised concerns that ABC’s decision to pull “Jimmy Kimmel Live” from its airwaves following the host’s controversial comments about the death of Charlie Kirk, could be because the Trump administration violated free speech protections through a practice known as “jawboning.” Jimmy Kimmel speaks at Disney’s Advertising Upfront on May 13 in New York City. Disney via Getty Images Key Facts Disney-owned ABC announced Wednesday Kimmel’s show will be taken off the air “indefinitely,” which came after ABC affiliate owner Nexstar—which needs Federal Communications Commission approval to complete a planned acquisition of competitor Tegna Inc.—said it would not air the program due to Kimmel’s comments Monday regarding Kirk’s death and the reaction to it. The sudden move drew particular concern because it came only hours after FCC head Brendan Carr called for ABC to “take action” against Kimmel, and cryptically suggested his agency could take action saying, “We can do this the easy way or the hard way.” While ABC and Nexstar have not given any indication their decisions were influenced by Carr’s comments, the timing raised concerns among legal experts that the Trump administration’s threats may have unlawfully coerced ABC and Nexstar to punish Kimmel, which could constitute jawboning. Jawboning refers to “the use of official speech to inappropriately compel private action,” as defined by the Cato Institute, as governments or public officials—who cannot directly punish private actors for speech they don’t like—can use strongman tactics to try and indirectly silence critics or influence private companies’ actions. The practice is fairly loosely defined and there aren’t many legal safeguards dictating how violations of it are enforced, the Knight First Amendment Institute notes, but the Supreme Court has repeatedly ruled it can be unlawful and an impermissible First Amendment violation when it involves specific threats. The White…
Threshold
T$0,01674-4,01%
Whiterock
WHITE$0,0003922-3,01%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1,0605+0,46%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 07:17
Kopīgot
Nvidia invests $5B and emerges as key customer for Intel server CPUs

Nvidia invests $5B and emerges as key customer for Intel server CPUs

The post Nvidia invests $5B and emerges as key customer for Intel server CPUs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Nvidia announced a $5B investment in Intel while becoming a major server CPU customer. The partnership expands on 2024’s CPU-GPU collaboration to meet growing AI infrastructure demand. Nvidia has emerged as a significant customer for Intel’s server CPUs and announced plans to invest $5 billion in the company, marking a strategic shift in the chip industry’s supply chain dynamics. The partnership builds on a multi-year collaboration announced in 2024 to co-develop integrated CPU-GPU solutions for data centers and PCs, including custom x86 processors from Intel paired with Nvidia’s NVLink technology. This relationship positions Nvidia as a key buyer of Intel’s server processors, potentially providing a boost to Intel’s foundry business amid surging demand for AI-optimized hardware infrastructure. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/nvidia-intel-server-cpu-partnership/
NodeAI
GPU$0,1904-4,27%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017755-4,47%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,143-4,02%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 07:16
Kopīgot
MoonBull Whitelist Running Out Fast: Secure the Best New Upcoming Crypto Spot While Official Trump and FLOKI Heat Up the Market

MoonBull Whitelist Running Out Fast: Secure the Best New Upcoming Crypto Spot While Official Trump and FLOKI Heat Up the Market

Ever felt like the crypto train left the station without you? Countless traders ask themselves daily if the next meme coin could be their ticket to the moon. Official Trump and FLOKI have been grabbing headlines, mixing politics with culture and packing volatility into every chart swing. Now the spotlight shifts to MoonBull, where the whitelist […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,508-2,00%
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0,09154+1,90%
Wink
LIKE$0,009575+0,86%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/19 07:15
Kopīgot
Fine Jewelry Designers Showcase Brands’ And Sparkle At NYFW

Fine Jewelry Designers Showcase Brands’ And Sparkle At NYFW

The post Fine Jewelry Designers Showcase Brands’ And Sparkle At NYFW appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Inside the new Muse X Nordstrom shop in shop in Nordstrom’s New York flagship on 57th Street. Photo Courtesy of Muse X Nordstrom In the world of fashion, September back-to-school means New York Fashion Week. Of late, the week has become more than just brands and designers taking to the runways, but a chance for other brands to host presentations, consumer activations, and celebratory parties, among other events, in New York, where the week got off to a later start than usual, forgoing the Wednesday after Labor Day to almost a week later, fine jewelry got in on the action with several store openings and special presentations to spotlight the sector that has proved to be one of the most resilient in luxury. From left: Cindy Krupp, Stellene Vollandes, Jennifer Shanker, Ricki de Sole, and Carmen Busquets. Photo Courtesy of Muse X Nordstrom Muse founder Jennifer Shanker proves that wholesale business experience can often translate into retail success. After opening her Muse x Muse boutique located in the same space as her jewelry showroom last year, the fine jewelry expert has partnered up with Nordstrom to bring her cool and polished curation uptown. While the space opened earlier in the summer, Shanker, Nordstrom’s Fashion Director Rickie De Sole, and investor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Carmen Busquets hosted a fashion week soiree that had the first-floor emporium rocking with more than just gemstones. Attendees such as Allison Williams, Wes Gordon, Stacy London, Chloe Malle, and Lynn Yaeger perused pastel-velvet-lined display cases, trying on baubles and catching up with industry players after the summer. Jeweler Jessica McCormack with friend and campaign star Zoe Kravitz. Photo courtesy of Jessica McCormack Brit jewelry Jessica McCormack jumped the pond to celebrate her Madison Avenue store, which opened in the spring. McCormack kept with the uptown mood…
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1,202+7,86%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08735-0,68%
Velvet
VELVET$0,16286-13,98%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 07:14
Kopīgot
PayPal's stablecoin PYUSD expands to Tron, Avalanche, Sei and other blockchains via LayerZero

PayPal's stablecoin PYUSD expands to Tron, Avalanche, Sei and other blockchains via LayerZero

PANews reported on September 19th that according to The Block, PayPal's stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD), is expanding to multiple new blockchain networks, including Tron, Avalanche, and Sei, through integration with LayerZero's Stargate Hydra cross-chain bridge. PYUSD, issued by Paxos Trust Company, was initially launched natively on Ethereum, then expanded to Solana and Arbitrum, with the Stellar network added yesterday. LayerZero stated on Thursday that with this expansion, a permissionless version of the token, called "PYUSD0," will be introduced to seven additional blockchain networks, namely Abstract, Aptos, Avalanche, Ink, Sei, Stable, and Tron. In addition, the existing cross-chain versions of PYUSD on Berachain and Flow will also be upgraded to PYUSD0.
SEI
SEI$0,3274-2,35%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0,06944+0,02%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0005089-0,03%
Kopīgot
PANews2025/09/19 07:13
Kopīgot
XRP Climbs as First US Spot ETF Sees Serious Demand

XRP Climbs as First US Spot ETF Sees Serious Demand

The post XRP Climbs as First US Spot ETF Sees Serious Demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief The first American spot ETF giving exposure to XRP debuted on Thursday. Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas was surprised at the size of the Rex-Osprey XRP ETF’s initial trading volume. The price of XRP has risen over the last day, and Myriad users believe it’ll keep climbing to a new high of $4. The price of XRP rose on Thursday after investors rushed into the first U.S. exchange-traded spot fund to give exposure to the coin.  The price of XRP coin recently stood at $3.11 after rising about 2% over a 24-hour period, according to crypto data provider CoinGecko. The asset—the third-largest cryptocurrency in the ecosystem—is about 15% below its July all-time high mark of $3.65. Its rise comes following Thursday’s debut of the Rex-Osprey XRP ETF by financial institutions Rex Shares and Osprey Funds. The fund is the first to give investors exposure to the Ripple-linked asset, and has already received close to $25 million in trading volume after just 90 minutes of trading. SEMI-SHOCK: Rex XRP ETF $XRPP is already at $24m in volume. That is way more than I would have thought. For context it’s 5x more than any of the XRP futures ETFs did on Day One and it’s only been 90min. pic.twitter.com/DKIDD6noZF — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 18, 2025 Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas said on X that he was in “semi-shock” at the volume, which was vastly more than XRP futures ETFs saw in initial trading. “That is way more than I would have thought,” he added. “For context, it’s 5x more than any of the XRP futures ETFs did on day one and it’s only been 90 minutes.” ﻿ XRP was created by the founders of fintech Ripple, and is the native token of the XRP Ledger blockchain. Its network is…
Union
U$0,014229+2,81%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0,009939-0,01%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08735-0,68%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 07:13
Kopīgot
Charlie Kirk’s Producer Urges Paramount To Bring Back ‘South Park’ Episode

Charlie Kirk’s Producer Urges Paramount To Bring Back ‘South Park’ Episode

The post Charlie Kirk’s Producer Urges Paramount To Bring Back ‘South Park’ Episode appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cartman mimicking Charlie Kirk in “South Park” Season 27, Episode 2. Comedy Central/Paramount+ The executive producer of The Charlie Kirk Show said the late conservative activist and podcaster loved his South Park episode and wants Paramount Global to put it back on Comedy Central. Kirk, who was 31, was assassinated on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, during an outdoor Turning Point USA event on Sept. 10. In response to the shooting, Comedy Central pulled the episode from its cable lineup of reruns. The episode, however, remains available on streaming on Paramount+. Forbes‘South Park’ Season 27 Updated Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?By Tim Lammers On Aug. 3, the second episode of South Park Season 27, titled Got a Nut, mocked Immigration Customs Enforcement, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and Vice President JD Vance, the episode turned Cartman into a right-wing podcaster who even sported Kirk’s hairstyle. A South Park version of Kirk appeared later in the show, as the Republican activist and Turning Point USA founder appeared at an awards ceremony to announce the winner of “The Charlie Kirk Award for Young Masterdebaters.” Now, as South Park remains under an intense spotlight over the Kirk episode and the season-long mockery of President Donald Trump, his administration, global tariff polices and MAGA followers, The Charlie Kirk Show’s executie producer, Andrew Kolvet, is urging Comedy Central to put the Kirk episode back on the air. ForbesComedy Central Pulls ‘South Park’ Charlie Kirk EpisodeBy Tim Lammers Although it appears he mistakenly tagged Paramount+’s X account instead of Paramount Global or Comedy Central, Kolvet posted on Wednesday, “Hey @paramountplus, as someone who can speak with some authority on this, Charlie loved that he was featured in South Park. He told me many times. He would want the…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,508-2,00%
Vice
VICE$0,02239+3,08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017755-4,47%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 07:11
Kopīgot
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang defends $5 billion bet on rival Intel, calls it a smart play

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang defends $5 billion bet on rival Intel, calls it a smart play

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Thursday defended the company’s $5 billion deal with Intel, calling the collaboration a well-planned move after nearly a year of private talks. The announcement came during a press call where Jensen confirmed he personally discussed the terms with Intel’s CEO Lip-Bu Tan, a longtime associate. “We thought it was going […]
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,04454-6,13%
Movement
MOVE$0,129-4,51%
WELL3
WELL$0,0000697-0,42%
Kopīgot
Cryptopolitan2025/09/19 07:10
Kopīgot
Coinbase Launches On-Chain USDC Lending with High Yields

Coinbase Launches On-Chain USDC Lending with High Yields

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/coinbase-usdc-lending-high-yield/
USDCoin
USDC$0,9995+0,01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017755-4,47%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/19 07:09
Kopīgot

Populārākās ziņas

Vairāk

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining

Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Flagged as Top Picks