Fine Jewelry Designers Showcase Brands’ And Sparkle At NYFW
The post Fine Jewelry Designers Showcase Brands’ And Sparkle At NYFW appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Inside the new Muse X Nordstrom shop in shop in Nordstrom’s New York flagship on 57th Street. Photo Courtesy of Muse X Nordstrom In the world of fashion, September back-to-school means New York Fashion Week. Of late, the week has become more than just brands and designers taking to the runways, but a chance for other brands to host presentations, consumer activations, and celebratory parties, among other events, in New York, where the week got off to a later start than usual, forgoing the Wednesday after Labor Day to almost a week later, fine jewelry got in on the action with several store openings and special presentations to spotlight the sector that has proved to be one of the most resilient in luxury. From left: Cindy Krupp, Stellene Vollandes, Jennifer Shanker, Ricki de Sole, and Carmen Busquets. Photo Courtesy of Muse X Nordstrom Muse founder Jennifer Shanker proves that wholesale business experience can often translate into retail success. After opening her Muse x Muse boutique located in the same space as her jewelry showroom last year, the fine jewelry expert has partnered up with Nordstrom to bring her cool and polished curation uptown. While the space opened earlier in the summer, Shanker, Nordstrom’s Fashion Director Rickie De Sole, and investor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Carmen Busquets hosted a fashion week soiree that had the first-floor emporium rocking with more than just gemstones. Attendees such as Allison Williams, Wes Gordon, Stacy London, Chloe Malle, and Lynn Yaeger perused pastel-velvet-lined display cases, trying on baubles and catching up with industry players after the summer. Jeweler Jessica McCormack with friend and campaign star Zoe Kravitz. Photo courtesy of Jessica McCormack Brit jewelry Jessica McCormack jumped the pond to celebrate her Madison Avenue store, which opened in the spring. McCormack kept with the uptown mood…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 07:14