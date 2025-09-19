40% of Americans Would Try DeFi With Right Laws: Poll

The post 40% of Americans Would Try DeFi With Right Laws: Poll appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. More than 40% of Americans are open to using decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols if proposed legislation is made law, according to a recent survey. Crypto lobby group the DeFi Education Fund (DEF) found in a survey released on Thursday that many Americans “are curious about DeFi” as respondents signalled a low trust in the traditional finance system. The survey was conducted by Ipsos between Aug. 18 and 21, with 1,321 US adults polled. Ipsos Public Affairs vice president Alec Tyson said the study found “emerging awareness of cryptocurrency and decentralized finance as many Americans express frustrations with current financial institutions’ ability to deliver security, personalized control and flexibility.” 40% of Americans open to DeFi The poll showed that 42% said they would likely try DeFi if proposed legislation were passed into law, split between 9% who said they were “extremely or very likely” and 33% who responded they were “somewhat likely” to try. Congress is currently looking at bills that would define the legal status of many cryptocurrencies and specify how the country’s financial regulators divvy up policing the sector. Two in five, or 40%, of the respondents said they’d “likely try out DeFi,” with 84% of those respondents saying they’d use it to make purchases online. Just 12% of those surveyed said they were very or extremely interested in learning about DeFi, while nearly 40% believed that DeFi can address the issue of high transaction and service fees in banking and traditional finance. “I would keep more of my paycheck in my pocket. I wouldn’t have to rely on any of the financial institutions, on paying them fees,” said one respondent from Queens in New York City. Study shows mistrust of banks and TradFi The DEF said the survey found that trust in traditional finance was “low across the…