Remarkable US Stock Market Performance Fuels Investor Optimism

Remarkable US Stock Market Performance Fuels Investor Optimism

Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/us-stock-market-performance-rally/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 07:34
Ripple, DBS, Franklin Templeton Partner to Drive Institutional RLUSD Adoption on XRP Ledger

Ripple, DBS, Franklin Templeton Partner to Drive Institutional RLUSD Adoption on XRP Ledger

Ripple, DBS, and Franklin Templeton are launching a high-powered tokenized asset framework that brings institutional-grade liquidity, yield access, and real-time portfolio rebalancing to onchain finance. Ripple, DBS, and Franklin Templeton Unveil Game-Changing Tokenized Asset Framework Ripple announced on Sept. 18 that it is partnering with DBS Group Holdings Ltd. and Franklin Templeton "to provide accredited […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ripple-dbs-franklin-templeton-partner-to-drive-institutional-rlusd-adoption-on-xrp-ledger/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 07:33
DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

PANews reported on September 19th that Titan, the Solana ecosystem's DEX aggregator, announced the completion of a $7 million seed round of funding, led by Galaxy Ventures and participated by Frictionless, Mirana, Ergonia, Auros, Susquehanna, and several angel investors. Titan stated, "This funding will accelerate Titan's progress in building a comprehensive portal to the internet capital markets, designed for traders seeking superior trade execution on Solana." Titan has officially exited its private beta phase and is now open to the public on the titan.exchange platform. Additionally, Titan has launched the Titan Prime API, a meta-aggregator application programming interface that compares quotes from leading Solana routing tools, including Titan’s proprietary Argos algorithm.
PANews2025/09/19 07:32
Top Crypto Presale: How $BFX could turn $10,000 to $541,666 at $0.024

Top Crypto Presale: How $BFX could turn $10,000 to $541,666 at $0.024

In crypto, timing is everything. Thousands of investors still kick themselves for not joining the right presales early enough ,  the missed opportunities of Shiba Inu, Solana, and early Ethereum haunt the market. But now, history may be repeating itself with BlockchainFX (BFX). With nearly 10,000 participants already on board and 95% of its softcap
Coinstats2025/09/19 07:30
Rail Boss ‘Stole Electricity from Russian Railways Network to Mine Crypto’

Rail Boss 'Stole Electricity from Russian Railways Network to Mine Crypto'

Power chiefs stole electricity from the state-owned Russian Railways to operate private crypto mining rigs, prosecutors in St. Petersburg have claimed.
Coinstats2025/09/19 07:30
Kalshi's trading volume this month has reached $1.3 billion, surpassing Polymarket

Kalshi's trading volume this month has reached $1.3 billion, surpassing Polymarket

PANews reported on September 19th that, according to The Block, the prediction platform Kalshi is experiencing its best month in nearly a year. The company stated on Thursday that it currently "accounts for 62.2% of global prediction market trading volume, a stark contrast to a year ago, when Kalshi only accounted for 3.1% of global trading volume." Kalshi also emphasized that its services are only available to US consumers. Data shows that as of this month, Kalshi's monthly trading volume has reached $1.3 billion, far exceeding its competitor Polymarket's $773 million. The last time Kalshi's monthly trading volume exceeded $1 billion was during the US presidential election in November 2024. Although Polymarket could eventually surpass it as the month is not over yet, Kalshi's performance in recent months indicates that the platform is growing in popularity.
PANews2025/09/19 07:26
Will Momentum Push HYPE Into a Higher Range?

Will Momentum Push HYPE Into a Higher Range?

Hyperliquid Hits New All-Time High: Will Momentum Push HYPE Into a Higher Range? Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk. Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/hyperliquid-hits-new-all-time-high-will-momentum-push-hype-into-a-higher-range/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 07:24
Casey Mears Returns To Garage 66 For Three More Races

Casey Mears Returns To Garage 66 For Three More Races

The post Casey Mears Returns To Garage 66 For Three More Races appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – MARCH 30: Casey Mears, driver of the #66 Canter Power Systems Ford, waves to fans as he walks onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway on March 30, 2025 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Getty Images Nascar veteran Casey Mears will continue to inch closer to making his 500th Cup Series start. The 47-year-old racer, who hadn’t competed in Nascar since 2019, suddenly made his return to the Cup Series with Garage 66 at Martinsville Speedway earlier this year. Mears announced this week he will compete in the final three races of the Cup Series season at Talladega, Martinsville and Phoenix. The Germain family, who are the former owners of Germain Racing, will sponsor Mears’ effort with S.I. Yachts. Mears competed for Germain Racing from 2010 through his retirement from full-time racing in 2016 (plus the 2019 Daytona 500). “I’m excited we were able to put these three races together, and I appreciate the ongoing support from Bob Germain, S.I. Yachts, and Acrisure,” Mears said. “Given our close friendship, it’s touching that Bob is willing to invest in me after all these years; it shows his character and who he is as a person. It also means a lot that Acrisure continues to support us; they stepped up first this year at Martinsville and helped get this program started. Thanks to Carl Long and Garage 66 for all of their hard work because they’ve worked hard to ramp up and make it happen.” Mears currently has 491 Cup Series starts on his resume. Along with Martinsville, he also competed at Daytona this summer. Germain Racing closed its doors at the end of the 2020 Cup Series season, when longtime sponsor Geico announced it would…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 07:23
40% of Americans Would Try DeFi With Right Laws: Poll

40% of Americans Would Try DeFi With Right Laws: Poll

More than 40% of Americans are open to using decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols if proposed legislation is made law, according to a recent survey.  Crypto lobby group the DeFi Education Fund (DEF) found in a survey released on Thursday that many Americans "are curious about DeFi" as respondents signalled a low trust in the traditional finance system. The survey was conducted by Ipsos between Aug. 18 and 21, with 1,321 US adults polled. Ipsos Public Affairs vice president Alec Tyson said the study found "emerging awareness of cryptocurrency and decentralized finance as many Americans express frustrations with current financial institutions' ability to deliver security, personalized control and flexibility." 40% of Americans open to DeFi  The poll showed that 42% said they would likely try DeFi if proposed legislation were passed into law, split between 9% who said they were "extremely or very likely" and 33% who responded they were "somewhat likely" to try. Congress is currently looking at bills that would define the legal status of many cryptocurrencies and specify how the country's financial regulators divvy up policing the sector. Two in five, or 40%, of the respondents said they'd "likely try out DeFi," with 84% of those respondents saying they'd use it to make purchases online.  Just 12% of those surveyed said they were very or extremely interested in learning about DeFi, while nearly 40% believed that DeFi can address the issue of high transaction and service fees in banking and traditional finance.   "I would keep more of my paycheck in my pocket. I wouldn't have to rely on any of the financial institutions, on paying them fees," said one respondent from Queens in New York City.  Study shows mistrust of banks and TradFi The DEF said the survey found that trust in traditional finance was "low across the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 07:21
NBA star Kevin Durant’s forgotten Bitcoin becomes a slam dunk investment

NBA star Kevin Durant's forgotten Bitcoin becomes a slam dunk investment

NBA star Kevin Durant has been unable to access a Bitcoin stash he bought nearly a decade ago, but his agent says the slip has turned into one of his best investments. Durant, who is set to play for the Houston Rockets this season, started buying Bitcoin in 2016 when he was with the Golden State Warriors. His agent, Rich Kleiman, recently said at CNBC's Game Plan conference in Los Angeles that the Phoenix Suns forward lost track of his Coinbase login details years ago, preventing him from selling. Kleiman told the news outlet: "We've yet to be able to track down his Coinbase account info, so we've never sold anything, and this Bitcoin is just through the roof. It's just a process we haven't been able to figure out, but Bitcoin keeps going up … so, I mean, it's only benefited us." Bitcoin traded between $360 and $1,000 in 2016. The flagship crypto now changes hands at more than $116,000, representing gains of over 11,000% from the peak price of Durant's buying period. Kleiman said Durant first became interested in digital assets after a dinner in 2016 where teammates repeatedly discussed Bitcoin. He added: "I just heard the word 'Bitcoin' 25 times that evening, and the next day, we started investing." He did not disclose how much Bitcoin Durant purchased. Durant and Kleiman's firm, Thirty Five Ventures, has worked closely with Coinbase, including a 2021 multiyear promotional deal with the exchange. Kleiman said the pair has been collaborating with Coinbase to resolve Durant's account access, calling the exchange "a valuable resource in growing our business." Coinbase said customers can use self-service tools in its app to reset passwords and that its support team handles account recovery requests 24/7. Durant, a two-time NBA champion and Olympic gold medalist, is expected…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 07:19
