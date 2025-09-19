MEXC birža
As Fragmentation Continues, Need For Sports Streaming Bundle Grows
The post As Fragmentation Continues, Need For Sports Streaming Bundle Grows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ESPN logo displayed on a phone screen and a basketball are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on December 1, 2022. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images Sports fragmentation isn’t new, but returned to the spotlight over the last month for a variety of reasons: Set against the backdrop of inflation concerns for consumers, there’s a potential breaking point coming for televised sports, where audiences, media partners or both simply can’t pay what they’ve been paying anymore. Solutions to these growing problems have been proposed before. Venu’s Swift Rise And Fall Not too long ago, Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery were poised to offer up a solution in the form of Venu. The all-in-one sports streamer would cut down on the number of subscriptions required to watch many live events, while conceivably giving sports-minded consumers an easier way to cut the cord for a price of $42.99. But like relatively every solution presented to fix this problem so far, it failed. From the time it was announced, Venu was immediately embroiled in legal issues, provided an incomplete collection of major sports (no Paramount or NBCUniversal properties, after all), and folded before launch. WBD losing NBA rights also made things more difficult, since as a result, the company brought less to the table than Disney or Fox. Starting in October, those two get another crack at a partnership. Audiences will be able to bundle the ESPN app with Fox One (which includes non-sports programming as well) for $39.99. That’s $10 more per month than the ESPN app’s standalone price, but the same price as the Disney bundle (with Hulu and Disney+) and $10 less than it would cost to subscribe to ESPN and Fox One separately. This is a decent step in…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 07:47
With Brian Quintenz's nomination stalled, the White House is considering more candidates for CFTC chairman.
PANews reported on September 19th that Bloomberg News reported that the White House is selecting additional candidates for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) chairmanship, with Brian Quintenz's confirmation process stalled as the head of the regulatory agency. Discussions have intensified recently, with potential candidates including government officials focused on cryptocurrency policy. The Trump administration has not announced that Quintenz is no longer in the running. Both Quintenz and the CFTC declined to comment, with White House officials citing the process as still in its early stages. Separately, Michael Selig, Chief Counsel for the Securities and Exchange Commission's Cryptocurrency Task Force and a former asset management partner at Willkie Farr & Gallagher, is also a candidate. Tyler Williams, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's digital asset policy advisor, who previously worked at Galaxy Digital, is also considered a candidate. The CFTC is supposed to have a five-member, partisan-balanced committee, but a series of resignations have left only Acting Chairwoman Caroline Pham, appointed by former President Biden.
PANews
2025/09/19 07:46
The Downside Of Using Investment Contracts For Films
The post The Downside Of Using Investment Contracts For Films appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. I t is extremely common in the film industry for investments in films to be documented with “investment contracts,” rather than as membership interests in an LLC used by almost all other industries. This practice evolved due to the film industry’s historic practice of relying on informal contracts (napkin deals do occur) and the perceived complexity of using LLCs. This article suggests a number of downsides to this approach. Unlimited Liability. One potential downside is that an investment contract may be treated as creating a deemed partnership under state law if the investor has a share of net profits, as is common. This result applies notwithstanding the standard provision in investment contracts stating, “this is not a partnership,” since such clauses may be ignored by the courts if the transaction is in substance a partnership. If an investment contract is treated as creating a deemed partnership, it will be treated as a general partnership because there is no state filing for it, as would be the case for a limited partnership or LLC. The net result is that the investor may be treated as a general partner, so the investor may be liable for any third-party claims that arise in connection with production of the film. If the transaction had been structured as a membership interest in an LLC, the investor would have no risk of personal liability for such claims. Tax Consequences to Investor. Notwithstanding the possible treatment of an investment contract as a partnership under state law, the tax rule is, “you made your bed, go lie in it.” Since the transaction is not structured as a partnership or LLC for tax purposes, the investors may not be entitled to any deduction for their investment, since there is no tax code provision that would permit it. The investors…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 07:44
JPMorgan Chase: Circle faces "intense" competition from Tether, Hyperliquid, and fintech firms
PANews reported on September 19th that according to The Block, JPMorgan analysts stated that Circle faces "intense" competition as Tether, Hyperliquid, and several other fintech companies are preparing to launch new stablecoins. However, unless the cryptocurrency market expands significantly, the stablecoin sector may ultimately become more of a "zero-sum game" for US issuers. Analysts note that Tether plans to launch a GENIUS Act-compliant stablecoin, USAT, but its current USDT reserves are only approximately 80% compliant. Tether intends to place its USAT reserves in custody with Anchorage Digital to build trust, reduce costs, mitigate risks, and retain more revenue and improve profit margins. Meanwhile, Hyperliquid is preparing to launch its native stablecoin, USDH, to break away from its reliance on USDC. Its futures exchange accounts for approximately 7.5% of USDC usage, and the launch of USDH could reduce USDC's share. Analysts believe that the supply of stablecoins is closely related to the total market value of cryptocurrencies. If the field does not expand significantly, issuers may fall into a "zero-sum game", competing for market share rather than common development. The current scale of stablecoins is about US$278 billion, but its proportion of the total market value of cryptocurrencies is stable, lower than the average level of 8%.
PANews
2025/09/19 07:42
The Laver Cup Begins in San Francisco, But Can’t Match Ryder Cup Fever
The post The Laver Cup Begins in San Francisco, But Can’t Match Ryder Cup Fever appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 8: Roger Federer stands outside Chase Center as part of the Laver Cup San Francisco Launch for 2025 on March 8, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images for Laver Cup) Getty Images for Laver Cup The Laver Cup is back in the United States as its eighth edition takes place at the Chase Centre in San Francisco, starting on Friday. Andre Agassi takes the captaincy reins from John McEnroe for Team World, which features top ten stars Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur alongside Brazilian wonderkid Joao Fonseca. Team Europe’s lineup boasts new world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and world No. 3 Alexander Zverev, with Casper Ruud and Holger Rune making an impressive front four on the grid. Europe have won the event five times in the seven iterations so far under the watchful eye of Bjorn Borg. The charismatic former French Open champion Yannick Noah skippers the team as Tim Henman comes in as vice-captain. “I’ve talked to many of the players and they say it’s one of the most fun events to play in, a great event,” said Rune ahead of the Open Practice Day. The Laver Cup was the brainchild of Roger Federer and his longtime agent Tony Godsick. The original concept was to bring about the best of the past, present and future of tennis in a weekend event that could match the team and individual dynamic of the Ryder Cup. The singles and fourballs of golf can easily be swapped into tennis terminology as nine singles and three doubles build to a (potentially) thrilling last day of competition with the first to reach 13 points declared the winner. In the Ryder Cup, 14 and a half points are needed to win outright. Laver Cup CEO Steve…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 07:41
CCTP V2 on Stellar: Native USDC
The post CCTP V2 on Stellar: Native USDC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Circle has extended the Cross‑Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) on Stellar, enabling native and direct transfers of USDC across more than 15 blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, and Base (CryptoNews). In this context, the burn‑and‑mint 1:1 mechanism eliminates the need for external bridges, ensuring faster settlements and verifiable compliance rules throughout the entire transfer process. For technical details and a list of supported chains, refer to Circle’s official documentation: Circle – Multi‑chain USDC on Stellar. According to data collected from public on-chain monitoring and integration reports updated in 2025, the average latencies observed on fast-finality networks consistently result in being under 60 seconds. Industry analysts also note that the elimination of wrapped tokens simplifies reconciliation and audit, measurably reducing operational complexities for exchanges and wallets. In Brief USDC transferable between Stellar and over 15 blockchains (e.g., Ethereum, Solana, Base) for native cross-chain movements. Mechanism of burn at the source / mint at the destination without wrapped token (Circle Developers). Typical times: from seconds to a few minutes, depending on the purpose of the chain (CryptoNews). Benefits for DEX/CEX, wallets, and dApps; fiat access thanks to the MoneyGram network with over 475,000 physical locations (Circle). What changes with the integration on Stellar With CCTP V2, USDC is transferred natively between Stellar and other networks, without resorting to the creation of “wrapped” assets. The transfer operation occurs through the burning of USDC on the origin chain and the subsequent minting of the equivalent on the destination, maintaining the 1:1 parity. In fact, this process significantly reduces the counterparty risks typical of custodial bridges and simplifies liquidity management between ecosystems. The updated list of supported blockchains is available in Circle’s official documentation and provides an accurate overview of effective interoperability. How it works: burn/mint and attestations The protocol sends a burn request on the source…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 07:40
PayPal partners with LayerZero to expand PYUSD to Tron, Avalanche and Aptos
PayPal is partnering with LayerZero to expand its stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD), to newer chains, including Tron, Avalanche, Aptos, Ink, Sei, and Stable.
Fxstreet
2025/09/19 07:40
Ethereum Mid-Sized Whales See Peak Unrealized Gains: Profit-Taking Risk Rises
The post Ethereum Mid-Sized Whales See Peak Unrealized Gains: Profit-Taking Risk Rises appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Mid-Sized Whales See Peak Unrealized Gains: Profit-Taking Risk Rises | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey as…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 07:39
Trump Suggests Pulling Licenses From Networks Critical Of Him
The post Trump Suggests Pulling Licenses From Networks Critical Of Him appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump said Thursday that “maybe” licenses should be taken away from television networks with shows critical of him, his latest suggestion about deplatforming critics after ABC’s removal of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” from the air. Trump made the comments while aboard Air Force One. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Trump made the comment aboard Air Force One, according to multiple reporters, repeating a prior claim that television networks are “97% against [me], they give me only bad publicity or press. I mean, they’re getting a license. I would think maybe their license should be taken away,” according to CBS News White House reporter Kathryn Watson. The president did not cite a source for the 97% figure, which he brought up last month when he alleged “ABC & NBC FAKE NEWS, two of the worst and most biased networks in history, give me 97% BAD STORIES.” Trump then noted decisions around licenses will be up to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, who on Wednesday supported decisions from ABC affiliate broadcasters like Nexstar and Sinclair to pull Kimmel’s show. Prior to ABC’s announcement about Kimmel, Carr appeared on a podcast to threaten to take action against the host, and said broadcasters “have a license granted by us at the FCC, and that comes with it an obligation to operate in the public interest,” noting, “We can do this the easy way or the hard way.” Shortly after, Nexstar and then ABC announced their decisions. It is not possible for Carr to remove licenses from news networks like ABC, as they are not licensed by the FCC, which instead provides licenses to broadcast stations like Nexstar that may own affiliated stations from networks like CBS, Fox and ABC. During the Air Force One flight Thursday, Trump also claimed…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 07:38
PayPal Expands Stablecoin PYUSD to Seven New Blockchain Networks
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/paypal-expands-pyusd-blockchains/
Coinstats
2025/09/19 07:38
