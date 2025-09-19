Today’s Wordle #1553 Hints And Answer For Friday, September 19th

The post Today’s Wordle #1553 Hints And Answer For Friday, September 19th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images It’s Friday at last! 2XP Friday if you’re playing Competitive Wordle against a friend or against the Wordle Bot or against me, your humble narrator. Let’s solve this Wordle, oh thou Wordlers! Looking for Thursday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE My Starting Word Today: CHOIR (107 words remaining) The Hint: Not right now. The Clue: This Wordle begins and ends with consonants. Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming! . . . The Answer: Today’s Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain Wordle Analysis Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here. CHOIR is usually a second guess for me, but I figured I’d give it a try in the opening slot. It wasn’t terrible, leaving me with 107 possible solutions and a green ‘R’. I went with all new letters for my second guess,…