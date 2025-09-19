2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Ethereum Exit Queue Crosses 2.6 Million ETH With 44-Day Wait Time, Is A $12 Billion Sell-Off Coming?

Ethereum is facing its largest validator exit in history as more than 2.6 million ETH, worth over $12 billion, have entered the withdrawal queue. According to on-chain data from ValidatorQueue.com, the exit backlog has surged to unexpected levels, and the investors making the withdrawals are now facing a wait time of more than 44 days […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/19 08:00
Avalanche Powers KRW1: South Korea’s First Won-Backed Stablecoin by BDACS

South Korean digital asset custody company BDACS has today announced the commercialization of KRW1, the first stablecoin backed by the Korean won. The virtual currency runs on the Avalanche blockchain, promising to fully take over 1:1 reserve collateralization with deposits secured by Woori Bank. This is a landmark development that points to an era of […]
Tronweekly2025/09/19 08:00
Today’s Wordle #1553 Hints And Answer For Friday, September 19th

The post Today’s Wordle #1553 Hints And Answer For Friday, September 19th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images It’s Friday at last! 2XP Friday if you’re playing Competitive Wordle against a friend or against the Wordle Bot or against me, your humble narrator. Let’s solve this Wordle, oh thou Wordlers! Looking for Thursday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE My Starting Word Today: CHOIR (107 words remaining) The Hint: Not right now. The Clue: This Wordle begins and ends with consonants. Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming! . . . The Answer: Today’s Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain Wordle Analysis Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here. CHOIR is usually a second guess for me, but I figured I’d give it a try in the opening slot. It wasn’t terrible, leaving me with 107 possible solutions and a green ‘R’. I went with all new letters for my second guess,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 07:59
XRP vs MAGACOIN FINANCE: Which Altcoin Is the Best Crypto to Buy as Market Cap Heads to $100T?

The cryptocurrency market is steaming towards an ambitious target, with projections suggesting a valuation of $100 trillion by the year 2030. This wave of rapid adoption is changing the way investors perceive both established giants and emerging speculative plays. XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE now stand as two of the most talked-about names on opposite ends […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/19 07:59
$300 Million Solana Treasury Goes Live in Abu Dhabi

The post $300 Million Solana Treasury Goes Live in Abu Dhabi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solmate to manage $300M Solana treasury in UAE with Marco Santori as CEO Treasury targets 11%+ APY via staking, yield strategies, and regional validator Solana DATs at 2.2% of FDV, leaving room for repricing as adoption expands Former Pantera Capital partner Marco Santori is set to lead a $300 million Solana ($SOL) treasury in the UAE through Solmate, previously known as Brera Holdings PLC.  $300M Treasury Built for Yield Solmate’s structure mixes staking rewards, DeFi yield strategies, and collateralized lending. Early filings show a net asset value of 0.99x, with targets set above 11% APY. The group leans on RockawayX, which booked a 19% net return through 2024 without a down month, to steer performance. Related: Solana Gains as Forward Industries Launches $1.65B Treasury With Galaxy and Jump The treasury will also run a validator in Abu Dhabi. That keeps Middle Eastern SOL staked locally rather than routed abroad, a first for allocators in the region. Oversight Tied to Solana Foundation Governance has direct Solana input. Two board seats go to the Solana Foundation, while Viktor Fischer of RockawayX and economist Arthur Laffer join Santori on the roster. The setup signals institutional-grade controls while keeping strategy aligned with Solana’s roadmap. Alongside the treasury, Solmate and the Foundation will launch a venture studio in Abu Dhabi to seed regional developer activity. The UAE is already piloting tokenization in real estate and carbon markets, giving Solana an opening into regulated capital markets. Abu Dhabi’s Role in Digital Assets The UAE’s Abu Dhabi Global Market has become a magnet for tokenization projects. Licensing covers trading, custody, and tokenized funds. By anchoring Solana’s treasury there, Solmate positions the chain to tap sovereign wealth, family offices, and banks that want regulated exposure. Solana’s throughput strengthens the pitch: the network clears over 100 million transactions daily,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 07:58
Hakan Çalhanoğlu Joins Gaming Veterans Behind Candy Crush And Fortnite In Web3 Climate Game

The post Hakan Çalhanoğlu Joins Gaming Veterans Behind Candy Crush And Fortnite In Web3 Climate Game appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. My Lovely Planet (MLP), a Web3 game developed by veterans behind some of the world’s most successful casual and social games and recognized by Google, has unveiled its latest initiative: a real-world forest in Turkey that grows with every in-game achievement. The launch coincides with a high-profile partnership with international football star Hakan Çalhanoğlu, who, alongside his wife Sinem, has taken an active role in the project. Together, they are spearheading the “Çalhanoğlu Forest,” a reforestation campaign designed to restore land destroyed by wildfires in Kuşadası, Aydın Province. Casual Gaming Meets Climate Tech Unlike traditional play-to-earn games that reward users with tokens or NFTs, My Lovely Planet positions itself as play-to-impact. Players don’t just collect points or coins – they plant trees. Each completed level funds real-world reforestation, with saplings tracked, planted, and monitored in collaboration with local environmental organizations. For Çalhanoğlu, captain of Turkey’s national football team, the project represents a personal mission. He has personally financed the first 10,000 trees – the equivalent of 50 soccer fields – as part of phase one of the reforestation effort. The trees, which include Turkish pine and oak, are being planted in fire-damaged areas to ensure both ecological resilience and long-term impact. “Football has given me so much, and now I want to give something back, not just to my country, but to the world,” Hakan said in a statement. “With My Lovely Planet, fans can have fun and directly join me in bringing impact while enjoying the game. Together, we can make gaming meaningful.” Through the #PlayForTurkey campaign, fans and gamers worldwide can contribute by simply downloading and playing the app. Each in-game action translates into trees planted in the Çalhanoğlu Forest. Building the Next Generation of Games MLP’s founders bring a track record of scaling games to hundreds of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 07:57
What Pacers Must Consider In Extensions For Bennedict Mathurin Or Aaron Nesmith

The post What Pacers Must Consider In Extensions For Bennedict Mathurin Or Aaron Nesmith appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PORTLAND, OREGON – JANUARY 19: Bennedict Mathurin #00 of the Indiana Pacers and Aaron Nesmith #23 box out Duop Reath #26 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the fourth quarter of the game at the Moda Center on January 19, 2024 in Portland, Oregon. The Portland Trail Blazers won 118-115. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) Getty Images INDIANAPOLIS – While the Indiana Pacers free agency period has slowed significantly – all they have done since their July 24 two-way agreement with Taelon Peter is sign Jalen Slawson to an Exhibit 10 deal – they still have two contract negotiations to consider before the season starts. Guard Bennedict Mathurin as well as wing Aaron Nesmith are both eligible for a contract extension this offseason, and they both have drastically different considerations guiding financial dialogue with the team. Mathurin is eligible for a rookie-scale extension until October 20. Nesmith, meanwhile, could sign a veteran extension this offseason, and his agreement has the same deadline. Once the regular season arrives, both players won’t be able to sign any new deals until next summer. There is a time restriction. Both Nesmith and Mathurin are talented and relatively young. In theory, that’s the type of player a team would want to keep – but things are never that simple. The Pacers are currently under the luxury tax and project to be about $20-26 shy of that threshold next season, then $70-79 below it in 2027-28 – the year Nesmith’s extension would kick in. A lot can change for a team’s roster and salary outlook, so those numbers may not end up being relevant. But that flexibility is a part of the story when it comes to the Pacers extension negotiations with both players – and the salary chatter for both projects to be different. “Yeah,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 07:56
Clayton Kershaw Will Retire From Dodgers After 2025 Season Ends

The post Clayton Kershaw Will Retire From Dodgers After 2025 Season Ends appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Clayton Kershaw is retiring after spending his entire 18-year career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Getty Images The Cooperstown Class of 2031 will have at least one member. That’s the year Clayton Kershaw’s five-year waiting period will expire. The iconic left-handed starter of the Los Angeles Dodgers is retiring after this season – though he may be pitching for another month if his club plays deep into October. Kershaw, 37, announced Thursday that he will not return in 2026. He retires with three Cy Young Awards, five ERA crowns, a World Series ring, an MVP award, a Gold Glove, and membership in the elite 3,000 Strikeout Club. The 6-4, 225-pound Texan, who makes his final Dodger Stadium start Friday, had two 20-win seasons en route to the 222-96 record he carried into his retirement announcement. Lifetime Dodger He spent his entire 18-year career with the Dodgers, where he befriended fellow legendary lefty Sandy Koufax as a young pitcher and spoke at the dedication of a Koufax statue erected outside the ballpark. Sandy Koufax (blue jacket) and Clayton Kershaw spoke at the dedication of the Koufax statue outside Dodger Stadium in 2022. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images) MediaNews Group via Getty Images “Sandy,” he said at the time, “one day I hope I can impact someone the way you championed me. Not just as a left-handed pitcher but in life.” Kershaw leaves a remarkable record that includes more seasons (18), more strikeouts (3,039), and a better earned run average (2.54) than any pitcher pitcher since 1972 with more than 2,000 innings pitched. His resume also includes a no-hitter and 13 post-season victories. Only Don Sutton, also a Hall of Famer, had more wins (233) for the Dodgers. Injury Wave Plagued by back,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 07:50
EU Commissioner pledges to advance pension and cryptocurrency reforms this year

PANews reported on September 19th that, according to Jinshi, the European Union has set a year-end target for further measures to boost pension investments and streamline trading processes, in an effort to inject momentum into the revival of Europe's capital markets. EU Financial Services Commissioner Albuquerque announced the plan on Thursday. She also announced that the European Commission is considering granting direct supervisory authority to the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), its top market regulator based in Paris. She stated that with the transfer of supervisory authority to ESMA, the Commission will consider the feasibility of centralized oversight of certain market infrastructures, such as central counterparties, central securities depositories, and trading venues. She added that emerging sectors, such as cryptoasset service providers, would also benefit from more centralized supervision, emphasizing that such a move would not diminish the role of national regulators.
PANews2025/09/19 07:49
REX-Osprey XRP ETF sees $37.7M in record debut trading volume

The post REX-Osprey XRP ETF sees $37.7M in record debut trading volume appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways XRPR ETF posted $37.7M in first-day volume, the biggest debut of 2025. REX-Osprey’s Doge ETF launched alongside it, recording $17M and ranking top five out of 710 launches. XRPR, the ticker symbol for the REX-Osprey XRP ETF, recorded $37.7 million in trading volume today on its debut. The U.S.-listed fund provides spot exposure to XRP. The debut volume surpassed $IVES for the biggest day-one volume of any 2025 launch, while the REX-Osprey Doge ETF, which debuted alongside the XRP fund, recorded $17 million in trading volume, placing it in the top five of 710 launches this year, according to a post by Eric Balchunas on X. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/xrpr-etf-record-debut-volume/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 07:49
