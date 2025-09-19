Hakan Çalhanoğlu Joins Gaming Veterans Behind Candy Crush And Fortnite In Web3 Climate Game
The post Hakan Çalhanoğlu Joins Gaming Veterans Behind Candy Crush And Fortnite In Web3 Climate Game appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. My Lovely Planet (MLP), a Web3 game developed by veterans behind some of the world’s most successful casual and social games and recognized by Google, has unveiled its latest initiative: a real-world forest in Turkey that grows with every in-game achievement. The launch coincides with a high-profile partnership with international football star Hakan Çalhanoğlu, who, alongside his wife Sinem, has taken an active role in the project. Together, they are spearheading the “Çalhanoğlu Forest,” a reforestation campaign designed to restore land destroyed by wildfires in Kuşadası, Aydın Province. Casual Gaming Meets Climate Tech Unlike traditional play-to-earn games that reward users with tokens or NFTs, My Lovely Planet positions itself as play-to-impact. Players don’t just collect points or coins – they plant trees. Each completed level funds real-world reforestation, with saplings tracked, planted, and monitored in collaboration with local environmental organizations. For Çalhanoğlu, captain of Turkey’s national football team, the project represents a personal mission. He has personally financed the first 10,000 trees – the equivalent of 50 soccer fields – as part of phase one of the reforestation effort. The trees, which include Turkish pine and oak, are being planted in fire-damaged areas to ensure both ecological resilience and long-term impact. “Football has given me so much, and now I want to give something back, not just to my country, but to the world,” Hakan said in a statement. “With My Lovely Planet, fans can have fun and directly join me in bringing impact while enjoying the game. Together, we can make gaming meaningful.” Through the #PlayForTurkey campaign, fans and gamers worldwide can contribute by simply downloading and playing the app. Each in-game action translates into trees planted in the Çalhanoğlu Forest. Building the Next Generation of Games MLP’s founders bring a track record of scaling games to hundreds of…
