2025-09-19 Friday

The Bank of Canada has called on the country to establish a stablecoin framework to avoid falling behind other countries.

PANews reported on September 19th that according to Cointelegraph, the Bank of Canada has called for the establishment of a stablecoin regulatory framework to modernize the payment system and avoid lagging behind other countries in promoting related policies. On Thursday, Ron Morrow, Executive Director of Payments and Other Affairs at the Bank of Canada, gave a speech at the Chartered Professional Accountants Conference in Ottawa, saying: "Even if you are on the right track, stagnation will be surpassed. For stablecoins to be considered currency, they must be as safe and stable as bank account balances. Governments are strengthening their regulation of cryptocurrencies such as stablecoins to benefit consumers and avoid credit and liquidity risks. In fact, many jurisdictions around the world have already introduced or are about to introduce regulatory frameworks for crypto assets."
PANews2025/09/19 08:22
332M accounts and $28B TVL,

The post 332M accounts and $28B TVL, appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PayPal USD debuts on TRON as a permissionless token PYUSD0, enabled by LayerZero’s OFT standard and the Stargate Hydra extension. The announcement on September 18, 2025 (Geneva) introduces native interoperability between chains and transfers without manual steps for users; the news echoes elements already communicated by PayPal at the launch of PYUSD PayPal Newsroom. The move concerns an ecosystem that includes 332 million accounts and over $28 billion in TVL. In this context, the fungibility of a stablecoin regulated across multiple networks and the use of TRON as a settlement layer for payments and remittances is at stake. According to the data collected by TRONSCAN updated as of September 18, 2025, the network metrics confirm the cited volumes and highlighted traffic patterns. Our editorial team has verified the transaction logs and monitored the public chain metrics to corroborate the reported figures; the observations on daily flows and TVL are consistent with the network dashboards. Industry analysts observe that the entry of a regulated issuer like PayPal tends to increase institutional interest, provided there is transparency on reserves and compliance checks. What is PYUSD0 on TRON and why is it relevant PYUSD0 is the representation of PayPal USD on TRON. It is pegged one-to-one to PYUSD through the OFT standard: the two tokens remain a single stablecoin, fungible and reconciled across chains. The integration is made possible by Stargate Hydra, now operational through LayerZero. According to the founder of TRON, Justin Sun, the extension on TRON expands access and trust for users and institutions. For Bryan Pellegrino (CEO of LayerZero Labs), stablecoins represent a pillar of global payments and remittances, as the native compatibility between chains enables their operational scalability. It must be said that the alignment between issuer, cross-chain infrastructure, and settlement network is a key element. Key Numbers: TRON…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 08:18
Brazilian digital bank Nubank plans to integrate stablecoins into credit card transactions

PANews reported on September 19th that, according to Cointelegraph, Roberto Campos Neto, chairman of Brazilian digital bank Nubank and former president of the Central Bank of Brazil, revealed that Nubank is planning to integrate stablecoins pegged to the US dollar with credit card payment capabilities. Campos Neto stated that Nubank intends to begin testing stablecoin payments with credit cards as part of a broader effort to connect digital assets with banking services. He also noted that the challenge facing banks is finding a way to accept tokenized deposits and use these assets to extend credit to customers.
PANews2025/09/19 08:16
EU Plans Centralized Oversight for Crypto Markets by Year-End

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/eu-centralized-crypto-oversight/
Coinstats2025/09/19 08:09
DeFi Technologies' Valour Launches New Bitcoin-Collateralized ETP on London Stock Exchange

PANews reported on September 19th that, as the UK gradually relaxes restrictions on digital assets, Valour, a subsidiary of DeFi Technologies, launched a Bitcoin-collateralized ETP on the London Stock Exchange, offering investors the opportunity to earn cryptocurrency returns. This Bitcoin-collateralized ETP offers an annual yield of 1.4%, backed by Bitcoin held in cold wallets and secured by multi-party computation (MCP) technology. Currently, this new Bitcoin-collateralized ETP is only available to institutional and professional investors. The UK will allow retail investors to purchase cryptocurrency ETNs again on October 8, lifting a ban in place since 2021. The announcement did not specify how returns will be generated. However, another Bitcoin ETP listed by Valour on a French exchange generates Bitcoin returns by delegating tokens on Core Chain.
PANews2025/09/19 08:09
Stablecoins Are Set to Transform Global Payments: EY-Parthenon

The post Stablecoins Are Set to Transform Global Payments: EY-Parthenon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Adoption is growing among corporations and financial institutions, with cross-border transactions driving interest. Stablecoins are gaining momentum in global finance, with financial institutions and corporations increasingly exploring adoption, according to a new survey from EY-Parthenon. The report finds that stablecoins are currently used by 13% of financial institutions and corporations globally. Meanwhile, more than half of non-users expect to adopt them within the next 6 to 12 months. Moreover, EY-Parthenon estimates that by 2030, 5% to 10% of cross-border payments will be made using stablecoins, representing between $2.1 trillion and $4.2 trillion. The push toward stablecoins reflects a broader shift in global payments as firms continue to push for faster settlement, lower costs, and improved liquidity. And adoption is already generating benefits: among current users, 41% reported cost savings of at least 10%, the report noted. “Stablecoins — powered by blockchain and backed by real-world assets like cash and U.S. Treasuries — are emerging as a new tool for growth and innovation in global financial markets,” the report reads. Across the financial sector, the report found that 80% of firms not yet using them are actively exploring adoption, and 60% expect interest to grow over the next year. This comes as many banks and financial institutions are preparing to offer stablecoin services through a mix of in-house systems and partnerships with external providers. The report also notes that stablecoin adoption is held back by infrastructure and integration challenges, with only 8% of corporates currently accepting them. However, adoption could grow if more vendors get on board and firms focus on linking stablecoin infrastructure to existing treasury systems and ERP platforms. “Integration with existing financial systems is a top priority,” the report reads. “Fifty-six percent of corporates prefer embedded APIs within their current treasury platforms, and 70% would be more inclined…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 08:07
AI Startups Unleashing Google Cloud’s Astounding Growth

The post AI Startups Unleashing Google Cloud’s Astounding Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI Startups Unleashing Google Cloud’s Astounding Growth Skip to content Home AI News AI Startups Unleashing Google Cloud’s Astounding Growth Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ai-startups-boost-google-cloud/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 08:04
Circle Brings Cross-Chain USDC Stablecoin to Stellar

Circle expands USDC stablecoin with CCTP V2 on Stellar, enabling seamless, secure cross-chain transfers across 16 blockchains and boosting DeFi adoption. Circle is expanding the reach of its popular stablecoin, USDC, by bringing its Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol version 2, or CCTP V2, to the Stellar network. The update is supposed to enhance the movement of […] The post Circle Brings Cross-Chain USDC Stablecoin to Stellar appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/19 08:00
Why Solana’s locked-up supply could spark explosive gains for SOL

SOL eyes new ATH amid strategic supply squeeze.
Coinstats2025/09/19 08:00
Cash Flow Valuation HyperLiquid: Could $HYPE Reach $385 in Five Years?

Author: G3ronimo Compiled by: TechFlow HyperLiquid has grown into a mature crypto-native exchange, with the majority of its net fees programmatically distributed directly to token holders through an "Assistance Fund" (AF). This design makes $HYPE one of the few tokens capable of being valued based on cash flow. To date, most valuations of HyperLiquid have relied on traditional multiples, comparing it to established financial platforms like Coinbase and Robinhood, using EBITDA or revenue multiples as a reference. Unlike traditional corporate stocks, where management typically retains and reinvests earnings at their discretion, HyperLiquid systematically returns 93% of transaction fees directly to token holders through a support fund. This model creates predictable and quantifiable cash flows, making it well-suited for detailed discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis rather than static multiple comparisons. Our methodology begins by determining $HYPE's cost of capital. We then invert the current market price to determine the market-implied future earnings. Finally, we apply growth projections to these earnings streams and compare the resulting intrinsic value to today's market price, revealing the valuation gap between current pricing and fundamental value. Why choose discounted cash flow (DCF) over a multiple? While other valuation methods compare HyperLiquid to Coinbase and Robinhood via EBITDA multiples, these methods have the following limitations: The difference between the corporate and token structures: Coinbase and Robinhood are corporate stocks, whose capital allocation is guided by the board of directors, and profits are retained and reinvested by management; while HyperLiquid systematically returns 93% of trading fees directly to token holders through a relief fund. Direct Cash Flow: HyperLiquid's design generates predictable cash flows that are well-suited to DCF models, rather than static multiples. Growth and risk characteristics: DCFs are able to explicitly model different growth scenarios and risk adjustments, whereas multiples may not adequately capture growth and risk dynamics. Determining an appropriate discount rate To determine our cost of equity, we start with reference data from the public market and adjust for cryptocurrency-specific risks: Cost of equity (r) ≈ Risk-free rate + β × Market risk premium + Crypto/illiquidity premium Beta Analysis Based on regression analysis with the S&P 500: Robinhood (HOOD): Beta of 2.5, implied cost of equity of 15.6%; Coinbase (COIN): Beta of 2.0, implied cost of equity of 13.6%; HyperLiquid (HYPE): Beta is 1.38 and the implied cost of equity is 10.5%. At first glance, $HYPE appears to have a lower beta, and therefore a lower cost of equity than Robinhood and Coinbase. However, the R² value reveals an important limitation: HOOD: The S&P 500 explains 50% of its returns; COIN: The S&P 500 explains 34% of its return; HYPE: The S&P 500 only explains 5% of its returns. $HYPE’s low R² suggests that traditional stock market factors are insufficient to explain its price fluctuations, and crypto-native risk factors need to be considered. risk assessment Despite $HYPE’s lower beta, we still adjust its discount rate from 10.5% to 13% (which is more conservative compared to COIN’s 13.6% and HOOD’s 15.6%) for the following reasons: Lower governance risk: Direct programmatic distribution of 93% of fees reduces concerns about corporate governance. In contrast, COIN and HOOD do not return any earnings to shareholders, and their capital allocation is determined by management. Higher Market Risk: $HYPE is a crypto-native asset and is subject to additional regulatory and technological uncertainties. Liquidity considerations: Token markets are generally less liquid than established stock markets. Get the Market Implied Price (MIP) Using our 13% discount rate, we can reverse engineer the market’s implied earnings expectations at the current $HYPE token price of approximately $54: Current market expectations: 2025: Total revenue of $700 million 2026: Total revenue of $1.4 billion Terminal growth: 3% annual growth thereafter These assumptions yield an intrinsic value of approximately $54, which is consistent with current market prices. This suggests that the market is pricing in modest growth based on current fee levels. At this point we need to ask a question: Does the market-implied price (MIP) reflect future cash flows? Alternative growth scenarios @Keisan_Crypto presents an attractive 2-year and 5-year bull market scenario. Original tweet link: Click here Two-year bull market forecast According to @Keisan_Crypto’s analysis, if HyperLiquid achieves the following goals: Annualized fees: $3.6 billion Aid fund income: $3.35 billion (93% of fees) Result: HYPE's intrinsic value is $128 (140% undervalued at current price) Related links Five-year bull market scenario Under a five-year bull market scenario (link), he predicts that transaction fees will reach $10 billion annually, with $9.3 billion accruing to $HYPE. He assumes HyperLiquid's global market share will grow from its current 5% to 50% by 2030. Even if it doesn't reach 50% market share, these figures are still achievable with a smaller market share as global trading volumes continue to grow. Five-year bull market forecast Annualized fees: $10 billion Aid fund income: $9.3 billion Result: HYPE's intrinsic value is $385 (600% undervalued at current price) Related links While this valuation is lower than Keisan's $1,000 target, the difference stems from our assumption of normalized earnings growth at 3% annually thereafter, while Keisan's model uses a cash flow multiple. We believe using cash flow multiples to project long-term value is problematic, as market multiples are volatile and can vary significantly over time. Furthermore, the multiples themselves incorporate earnings growth assumptions, while using the same cash flow multiple five years from now as one or two years later implies that growth levels from 2030 onward will be consistent with those in 2026/2027. Therefore, the multiples are more appropriate for short-term asset pricing. However, regardless of which model is used, $HYPE remains undervalued; this is a subtle difference. Additional Value Driver: USDH Under the Native Market model, USDH will use 50% of its stablecoin revenue for buybacks similar to a bailout fund. As a result, $HYPE can increase its free cash flow by $100 million (50% of $200 million) annually. Looking ahead five years, if USDH's market capitalization reaches $25 billion (currently still one-third of USDC's, and an even smaller portion of the total stablecoin market five years from now), its annual revenue could reach $1 billion. Following the same 50% distribution model, this would generate an additional $500 million in free cash flow per year for the aid fund. This would value each token at over $400. Excluding Value Drivers: HIP-3 and HyperEVM This DCF analysis intentionally excludes two important potential value drivers that are not amenable to cash flow modeling. Clearly, these would provide additional incremental value and could therefore be evaluated separately using different valuation methodologies and then added to this valuation. Summarize Our DCF analysis indicates that if HyperLiquid can maintain its growth trajectory and market position, the $HYPE token is significantly undervalued. The token's unique feature of programmatic fee distribution makes it particularly suitable for cash flow-based valuation methodologies. Methodological Notes This analysis builds on research by @Keisan_Crypto and @GLC_Research. The DCF model is open source and can be modified at the following link: https://valypto.xyz/project/hyperliquid/oNQraQIg Market data and forecasts are subject to change, and models should be updated promptly based on the latest information.
PANews2025/09/19 08:00
