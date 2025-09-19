MEXC birža
Bank of Canada Proposes Stablecoin Regulation Framework
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/canada-stablecoin-regulation-framework-2/
Coinstats
2025/09/19 08:38
Consensys CEO: MetaMask token is coming, and possibly “sooner than you expect”
PANews reported on September 19 that according to The Block, Consensys CEO Joe Lubin said in an interview that the MetaMask token is coming and may be "sooner than you expect." Earlier in May, MetaMask co-founder said that his team was still considering launching a native token .
PANews
2025/09/19 08:35
U.S. Supreme Court to hear challenge to Trump’s global tariffs on November 5
The post U.S. Supreme Court to hear challenge to Trump’s global tariffs on November 5 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Supreme Court has set November 5, 2025, as the date it will hear arguments over the legality of Donald Trump’s sweeping global tariffs. The case will test the limits of presidential power and could have major economic consequences. The tariffs, which are still in place, have served as the backbone of Trump’s trade and foreign policy decisions since he secured reelection in January. He enforced them by invoking emergency powers under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), a statute enacted in 1977. Critics have said this was an abuse of authority, while the supporters believe it’s a bold defense of American jobs and security. Courts rule Trump went too far On August 29, 2025, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit struck a major blow to Donald Trump’s trade policy. The judges said that the president had overstepped his authority when he ordered the imposition of tariffs at a global level, using emergency powers under a statute known as the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The judges emphasized that IEEPA never intended to give presidents unlimited authority over tariffs. Rather, the law was written for limited use in national emergencies related to foreign threats. Previous presidents often deployed it to slap sanctions on or freeze the assets of unfriendly governments. None of them had used it to remake global trade, however. The court said that Trump went too far in using IEEPA to impose tariffs on various imports. The ruling underscored that Congress, not the president, possesses the constitutional power to regulate trade and lay duties. The decision came after months of legal wrangling after a coalition of 12 states, led by Democratic attorneys general from New York, Oregon, and Colorado, sued against the tariffs. They said the tariffs lifted consumer costs, wounded local businesses,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 08:34
BlackRock And Other Institutions Stacking XRP? Why A Major Supply Shock Could Be In The Works
The post BlackRock And Other Institutions Stacking XRP? Why A Major Supply Shock Could Be In The Works appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock And Other Institutions Stacking XRP? Why A Major Supply Shock Could Be In The Works | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/big-institutions-stacking-xrp/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 08:32
Kevin Durant Regains Access to Bitcoin Held in Coinbase Account
Earlier this week, the NBA star's agent and business partner, Rick Kleiman, told a conference audience that Durant had been unable to access his account.
Coinstats
2025/09/19 08:31
US lawmakers question SEC over Tron IPO, urge investigation into Justin Sun
PANews reported on September 19th that, according to Cointelegraph, two U.S. congressmen sent a letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), demanding answers regarding issues affecting how crypto companies list on U.S. exchanges. In their letter, Senator Jeff Merkley and Representative Sean Casten questioned the timing of the SEC's abandonment of its enforcement case against Tron founder Justin Sun. Sun was indicted in 2023 for allegedly issuing unregistered securities, but the SEC applied for a stay of the case the month after former chairman Gary Gensler resigned. The congressmen believe Sun's "significant investments" in cryptocurrency projects controlled by the Trump family, such as World Liberty Financial and the meme coin TRUMP, could influence the case's trajectory. Furthermore, they questioned Tron's July listing on the Nasdaq via a reverse merger, citing financial and national security risks. They urged the SEC to ensure that Tron meets the strict standards for listing on U.S. exchanges and questioned whether the SEC can "protect the American public" through the settlement agreement. This letter could trigger broader scrutiny of similar listings by other foreign crypto companies.
PANews
2025/09/19 08:30
Aster Price Surges After Airdrop and CZ Mention
The post Aster Price Surges After Airdrop and CZ Mention appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aster, previously referred to as APX, witnessed its token price soar on September 18, rising by over 360% in one day. The surge followed after the project started its airdrop program and from CZ. What’s Driving Aster Price Surge The token’s steep price action came after the token’s airdrop began, and it will run until October 17. Approximately 704 million tokens representing approximately 8.8% of the total supply are being sent to eligible users. These include members of Aster’s Spectra Stage 0 and 1 programs, owners of Aster Gems, and traders of Aster Pro. Adding fuel to the charge, CZ publicly congratulated the Aster team, further increasing visibility to the project. That validation, combined with the token distribution, driven the price surge. Fundamentals Behind the Rally Beyond the frenzy, Aster’s fundamentals have been improving. Based on statistics provided by DeFi Llama. Its perpetual futures platform has seen more than $12 billion worth of trading volume this month, an increase from $9.78 billion in August and $8.5 billion last July. Revenue has increased steeply as well. Fees earned this quarter total $8.82 million, up from only $1.8 million during the same time last year. In Q3 2024, Aster had only generated $11,660 in revenue, but today that number is up to $5.4 million. The total value locked (TVL) in the protocol has hit a record high of $1.85 billion, an astronomical increase from $141 million in January. What’s Next for Aster Analysts believe that the rally may prevail since Aster is now becoming available on additional exchanges, yet it is mainly traded on its own platform. Yet with recipients of the airdrop likely to take profits in place, there will be some pressure selling. Like other recently listed coins like WLFI, Spark, and Avantis, a good starting run will be followed…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 08:30
Here’s Where Sui (SUI)Price Might Be Headed Over the Next 24 Hours
Sui price is making a strong move today, climbing toward the $3.95–$4.00 zone after a steady run of higher lows. Traders are watching closely as fresh momentum builds and key levels come back into play. The SUI 4H chart shows the token has been on a steady recovery since bottoming near $3.11 at the end
Coinstats
2025/09/19 08:30
Two-speed market leaves Bitcoin caught between profit-taking and hesitation
The post Two-speed market leaves Bitcoin caught between profit-taking and hesitation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is caught in a strange balance. On one side, long-term holders are consistently realizing gains at elevated levels, turning years-old coins into profit at every opportunity. On the other hand, short-term holders are barely scraping past break-even, showing almost no conviction in taking profits or losses. This two-speed market defines the current environment and helps explain why rallies feel heavy and why pullbacks never quite spiral into capitulation. Bitcoin price broke above $117,120 on Sep. 18, fueled by volatility from the Federal Reserve’s latest rate cut. Despite the volatility that preceded the breakout above $115,000, Bitcoin is up modestly over the past month and nearly 24% higher year-to-date. Underneath that calm exterior is a split story. Long-term holder SOPR, which measures whether coins older than 155 days are being spent at a profit or a loss, sits at 1.78. That is far above its historical median, meaning mature supply is hitting the market with steady gains. Bitcoin’s long-term holder SOPR from Aug. 18 to Sep. 17, 2025 (Source: CryptoQuant) Meanwhile, short-term holder SOPR, which tracks the profitability of fresher coins, is flat at 1.00. This level is essentially break-even: the average short-term coin spent is being sold for about the same price it was acquired. Bitcoin’s short-term holder SOPR from Aug. 18 to Sep. 17, 2025 (Source: CryptoQuant) This divide between LTHs and STHs creates an imbalance in the way rallies play out. When LTHs sell at a profit, they provide a continuous stream of supply that must be absorbed. If short-term participants also sell at a profit, the market can handle it, as those moments often align with trend expansions, as demand is broad and buyers are eager. But when short-term holders linger at break-even, demand narrows, and long-term distribution presses on the market. The data from the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 08:27
First US Spot XRP ETF Hits Market With Explosive $24M in 90 Minutes, Crushing Futures
The post First US Spot XRP ETF Hits Market With Explosive $24M in 90 Minutes, Crushing Futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP’s first U.S. spot ETF launched with $24 million in early trading, surpassing futures-based ETF debuts by five times and signaling growing momentum for broader cryptocurrency access. XRP ETF Hits $24M Volume in 90 Minutes, Outpacing Futures Debuts Fivefold After much anticipation, REX-Osprey, the collaboration between REX Shares and Osprey Funds, finally launched on Sept. […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/first-us-spot-xrp-etf-hits-market-with-explosive-24m-in-90-minutes-crushing-futures/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 08:26
