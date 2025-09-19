2025-09-19 Friday

XRP, Dogecoin ETFs among best debuts of the year with $55 million in combined volume

XRP, Dogecoin ETFs among best debuts of the year with $55 million in combined volume

'Good sign for the onslaught of 33 Act ETFs coming soon,' Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas said.
Coinstats2025/09/19 08:54
Over 1.1 Million XRPL Wallets Hold $51.7 Million in Dormant XRP Token

Over 1.1 Million XRPL Wallets Hold $51.7 Million in Dormant XRP Token

The post Over 1.1 Million XRPL Wallets Hold $51.7 Million in Dormant XRP Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XPMarket CEO identifies 538,586 wallets holding 20 XRP token minimum reserve balances Combined dormant accounts total 1.13 million wallets with 16.7 million XRP tokens Historical reserve reductions from 20 to 1 XRP leave legacy balances untouched On-chain analysis reveals that more than 1.1 million XRP Ledger wallets contain dormant balances totaling $51.7 million in idle XRP tokens. Dr. Artur Kirjakulov, co-founder and CEO of analytical platform XPMarket, identified this pattern while examining wallet distribution across the XRPL network. Data shows 538,586 wallets currently hold exactly 20 XRP tokens, valued at approximately $62 each at current prices near $3.10. These accounts comprise 7.64% of the total 7,048,872 wallets active on the XRP Ledger, making 20 XRP the second most common wallet balance across the network. 538,586 wallets on XRPL have exactly 20 XRP 20 XRP was the minimum reserve from 2013 to 2021. That’s 10.7 million XRP sitting in these wallets. — Dr. Artur Kirjakulov (@Kirjakulov) September 17, 2025 XRP Reserve Requirement Changes Leave Legacy Balances The prevalence of 20 XRP balances traces back to historical reserve requirements that have been reduced multiple times as XRP’s price increased. Originally, XRPL required 20 XRP as the minimum reserve for wallet activation, but community votes have progressively lowered this threshold. In September 2021, XRPL validators reduced the base reserve requirement from 20 XRP to 10 XRP when the token traded around $1.20, making the requirement worth approximately $12 at that time. The network implemented another reduction in December 2024, cutting the reserve from 10 XRP to 1 XRP following XRP’s price surge above $2. XRPL Stats data indicates that 10 XRP represents the most common wallet balance, held by 592,818 accounts representing 8.4% of total wallets. This pattern reflects the minimum reserve period from September 2021 through December 2024. Combined, wallets holding either…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 08:54
Warsaw Stock Exchange Launches Poland's First Bitcoin ETF

Warsaw Stock Exchange Launches Poland's First Bitcoin ETF

PANews reported on September 19th that according to Cryptobriefing, the Warsaw Stock Exchange has launched Poland's first Bitcoin ETF, marking a significant step forward in the adoption of cryptocurrencies in Eastern Europe. The ETF allows Polish investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin through standard brokerage accounts.
PANews2025/09/19 08:52
PayPal Stablecoin Tops $1.3 Billion as PYUSD Expands to Tron, Avalanche

PayPal Stablecoin Tops $1.3 Billion as PYUSD Expands to Tron, Avalanche

The post PayPal Stablecoin Tops $1.3 Billion as PYUSD Expands to Tron, Avalanche appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief LayerZero extended PYUSD’s presence to nine additional blockchains. PYUSD0 tokens represent a bridged version of PayPal’s stablecoin. The stablecoin had a market capitalization of $1.3 billion on Thursday. PayPal’s PYUSD stablecoin expanded to nine new blockchains on Thursday after LayerZero, an interoperability protocol, unveiled additional support for the token in a blog post. The stablecoin, which was introduced two years ago, can now be used on Abstract, Aptos, Avalanche, Ink, Sei, Stable, and Tron, LayerZero said. The expansion was enabled through Stargate, a bridge connecting over 80 blockchains that was acquired by LayerZero last month. PayPal’s first payment service debuted nearly a decade before Bitcoin’s first block was mined, but the firm has faced stiff competition within the cryptosphere. Stablecoin issuers Tether and Circle have had years to refine their products, but PYUSD is still fairly new. Paypal’s stablecoin had a market capitalization of $1.3 billion on Thursday, according to crypto data provider CoinGecko. Although that represented an all-time high in terms of PYUD’s adoption, Tether and Circle’s stablecoins were worth $171 billion and $74 million, respectively. ﻿ PYUSD’s footprint may be relatively small, but it’s still among the top options for corporate users, according to a recent survey conducted by EY-Parthennon. Among respondents, 36% of corporations said they use PYUSD, making it more popular than Ethena’s USDe and Sky Protocol’s USDS. Both stablecoins have larger market capitalizations than PYUSD. When bridged to various networks through Stargate, PayPal’s stablecoin is represented through PYUSD0 tokens. The dynamic mirrors wrapped Bitcoin, with funds moved outside its native ecosystem represented by tokens like WBTC and cbBTC. “Innovations like this are essential for creating the seamless, interoperable financial infrastructure that users and developers demand,” David Weber, head of ecosystem for PayPal USD said in a statement, noting that the stablecoin sector recently…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 08:51
A First in South Korea's History! The Country's First Cryptocurrency Is Launching! "They Will Use This Altcoin Network!"

A First in South Korea’s History! The Country’s First Cryptocurrency Is Launching! “They Will Use This Altcoin Network!”

The post A First in South Korea’s History! The Country’s First Cryptocurrency Is Launching! “They Will Use This Altcoin Network!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tiger Research noted in a recent report that Avalanche is attracting significant interest in Asia, with institutional interest increasing. In a sign of this interest, South Korean cryptocurrency custody provider BDACS announced the launch of the country’s first Korean won-pegged stablecoin, KRW1, on the Avalanche (AVAX) network. In a post on his Avalanche X account, BDACS announced that it has launched KRW1, a fully collateralized, won-backed stablecoin, in collaboration with Woori Bank. Avalanche stated that KRW1 is currently in the pilot phase and that KRW1 represents an important step towards a regulated, bank-integrated digital currency in Korea. BDACS stated that they chose Avalanche for the reliability and security of the network in the public sector. Avalanche provides the performance, security, and scale required to implement KRW1, and by connecting banks, institutions, and users, BDACS helps shape the future of Korea’s digital economy with KRW1. BDACS said it aims to position KRW1 as a globally used stablecoin for remittances, payments, investments, and deposits, and plans to deploy the stablecoin in public sector applications such as payment systems for emergency relief payments. BDACS also plans to expand KRW1 to other blockchains to increase interoperability, adding that it is exploring potential collaborations with US dollar stablecoins such as USDT or USDC. Avalanche is powering a new chapter in Korea’s digital economy. 🔺🇰🇷 BDACS, together with Woori Bank, has launched KRW1, a fully collateralized, won-backed stablecoin. Currently in a pilot phase following a full PoC, KRW1 marks an important step toward regulated, bank-integrated… pic.twitter.com/fSsH4si5zP — Avalanche🔺 (@avax) September 18, 2025 *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/a-first-in-south-koreas-history-the-countrys-first-cryptocurrency-is-launching-they-will-use-this-altcoin-network/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 08:47
The REX-Osprey XRP ETF saw $37.7 million in trading volume on its first day, making it the largest fund listed this year by first-day trading volume.

The REX-Osprey XRP ETF saw $37.7 million in trading volume on its first day, making it the largest fund listed this year by first-day trading volume.

PANews reported on September 19th that, according to Cryptobriefing, the REX-Osprey XRP ETF (ticker XRPR) saw $37.7 million in first-day trading volume. The US-listed fund provides exposure to XRP spot prices. According to a post by Eric Balchunas on X, its first-day trading volume surpassed that of the IVES, making it the largest first-day trading volume among funds listed in 2025. The REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF, which launched on the same day as the XRP fund, saw $17 million in first-day trading volume, placing it among the top five funds listed this year.
PANews2025/09/19 08:45
Galaxy Digital Scoops $306M — Can SOL Deliver 65x ROI?

Galaxy Digital Scoops $306M — Can SOL Deliver 65x ROI?

The post Galaxy Digital Scoops $306M — Can SOL Deliver 65x ROI? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is once again buzzing with anticipation as Solana ETF buzz heats up. Galaxy Digital, a leading digital assets investment firm, has aggressively bought into Solana, scooping up over $306 million in a single day. This move not only underlines institutional confidence in Solana but also stirs speculation about whether SOL could lead the next major altcoin rally. With ETF conversations dominating headlines and investors searching for the best altcoins to buy in 2025, attention is shifting toward both established giants, such as Solana, and undervalued hidden gems, like MAGACOIN FINANCE, with explosive potential. ETF Buzz: Galaxy Digital’s Billion-Dollar Solana Accumulation Galaxy Digital has purchased $1.55 billion worth of Solana in the past five days after joining a $1.65 billion private placement in a Solana treasury firm. Digital assets investment firm Galaxy Digital has bought $306 million worth of Solana in a single day after teaming up with investment firm Multicoin Capital and trading firm Jump Crypto to create a so-called crypto treasury company. Galaxy scooped up 1.2 million Solana on Sunday from multiple exchanges and sent them to the crypto custody firm Fireblocks, according to blockchain data reported by Lookonchain. It extends a Solana buying spree from Galaxy since Wednesday, which has seen it buy up over $1.5 billion worth of the token. On Thursday, Galaxy said that it’s linking up with Multicoin Capital and Jump Crypto to join in a $1.65 billion private placement round in Forward Industries, a medical device company that recently pivoted to wanting to have the largest Solana holdings among public firms, joining a trend of similar so-called crypto treasury companies. Lookonchain said in the past five days, Galaxy has scooped up 6.5 million SOL, worth approximately $1.55 billion. On-chain data shows the firm is buying tens to hundreds of thousands of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 08:44
Demián Bichir Hunts Jack The Ripper In 'El Dentista'​ Premiering On​ ViX

Demián Bichir Hunts Jack The Ripper In ‘El Dentista’​ Premiering On​ ViX

The post Demián Bichir Hunts Jack The Ripper In ‘El Dentista’​ Premiering On​ ViX appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Demián Bichir in a scene from “El Dentista.” ViX/TelevisaUnivision What if Jack the Ripper made his way to Mexico to continue his gruesome killings? That’s the unique premise behind El Dentista, starring Oscar-nominee Demián Bichir (The Hateful Eight, A Better Life), alongside Camila Sodi (Cualquier parecido, Luis Miguel: The Series) and Alberto Ammann (Narcos, Upon Entry). The eight-episode thriller, which premieres September 19 on ViX, follows Nolasco Black (Bichir), a forensic dentist investigating brutal murders in 19th century Veracruz who discovers evidence that the infamous London killer has crossed the Atlantic. “That alone drew me into this character,” says Bichir. “I never played a dentist before in my life. I never thought that could be an interesting character.” Bichir is no stranger to complex characters. But with El Dentista, he says he found a story that pushed him outside his “comfort zone” and into a world where science, grief, and the supernatural collide. “What I always look for is a solid story, a bulletproof type of production team and of course, a character that can be, in different ways, memorable,” he says. Adapted from Chilean author Julio Rojas’s novel El visitante extranjero (The Foreign Visitor), the series blends period atmosphere with psychological terror, exploring themes that resonated deeply with the actor. “Because this is not only about a crazy guy who is a serial killer of women. It’s about the violence that women have experienced throughout life, throughout generations and throughout centuries, even now, even today.” Camila Sodi as Sofía and Demian Bichir as Nolasco team up to chase a serial killer in Veracruz targeting women. ViX/TelevisaUnivision Story and Characters Built on Grief and Complexity Nolasco Black carries deep personal trauma, mourning his late wife while using his expertise in forensic dentistry to solve crimes. The character’s scientific background becomes…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 08:43
White House Scrambles for New Crypto CFTC Pick After Winklevoss Backlash

White House Scrambles for New Crypto CFTC Pick After Winklevoss Backlash

The White House has reconsidered its CFTC leadership pick after Brian Quintenz’s stalled nomination and Winklevoss backlash, reviewing new candidates with experience in crypto and digital asset regulation.
Coinstats2025/09/19 08:39
Plasma Mainnet and XPL Token Launch Announced

Plasma Mainnet and XPL Token Launch Announced

The post Plasma Mainnet and XPL Token Launch Announced appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points:Plasma’s mainnet Beta and XPL token release on September 25, 2025.$373M liquidity boost for DeFi sector.XPL trading volume surges amid mainnet hype. Plasma will launch its mainnet Beta and release its native token, XPL, on September 25, 2025, at 8 AM ET, revolutionizing stablecoin infrastructure. This significant event marks a major milestone for Plasma, enhancing its stablecoin ecosystem capacity and potentially impacting market dynamics with high initial liquidity and zero-fee transfers. Plasma’s $373M Liquidity Boost: Early Market Reactions Plasma has announced the mainnet beta, which will officially launch on September 25, 2025, at 8 AM ET. This includes the release of its native token XPL, marking a significant step in enhancing stablecoin infrastructure. Paul Fax, Plasma’s founder, emphasizes accessibility and usability for global stablecoin infrastructure. Immediate changes include increased liquidity to the DeFi sector, aided by $373 million raised during the public sale. Plasma’s focus on no-fee stablecoin transfers aims to replicate benefits seen from previous network launches, boosting adoption in developing markets. Paul Fax, Founder, Plasma, “We will focus on markets with limited access to dollars and high demand for stable currency, where the benefits of its use are most evident. Our goal is to ensure the simplicity of storing, transferring, and applying digital dollars.” — Plasma FoundationMarket reactions have been swift. Early commitments of $1 billion were deposited within 30 minutes of platform reporting. Major statements from stakeholders highlight potential growth, including remarks from Plasma’s liquidity and zero-fee transfers. XPL Trading Volume Surges 214% Amid Mainnet Hype Did you know? Tron and Ethereum’s launches serve as precedents, where explosive TVL growth occurred, comparable to Plasma’s target with zero-fee USDT transfers. According to CoinMarketCap, Plasma (XPL) was last updated at 20:04 UTC on September 18, 2025. Priced at $0.64, with a fully diluted market cap of $6.42 billion,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 08:39
