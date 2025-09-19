Web3 vs Web2 : What’s the Difference?

The Internet has come a long way since its early days. What started as a collection of simple, static web pages has evolved into the rich, interactive, and social platforms we use daily. Now, we're on the brink of another big shift, from Web2 to Web3, and it's all about putting power back into the hands of users. In Web2, we got social media, video sharing, and instant communication, however, it also gave major companies the power to access and sell our private information. Web3, by contrast, promises a more decentralized internet where users can own their data, control their digital identities, and actively participate in building value through blockchain and tokens. Understanding this difference is key to seeing why the internet's future looks so different. A Quick History of the Web Web1: The "Read-Only" Web (1990s to Early 2000s) Web1 is a digital library, wherein websites were simple and static, like basic HTML pages that only show information and are not of much use. People were mostly consumers, not creators. There were no social networks, no commenting, and very little interaction. This era was decentralized in the sense that many servers hosted websites independently, but content creation was limited to a select few, usually companies or skilled developers. Web2: The Social and Interactive Web (2004 to Present) With the evolution of Web2, anyone could create content, connect with others, and engage in real-time conversations. Social media platforms like Facebook, X, and YouTube exploded, empowering users to share photos, videos, and opinions instantly. Smartphones made the web personal and always accessible. But while users got tools to create and connect, major corporations took control behind the scenes. They owned the servers, controlled the data, and made money by collecting and selling user information through targeted advertising. This centralization sparked concerns…