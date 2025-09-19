2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Michigan Advances Crypto Reserve Bill Allowing 10% Investment in Digital Assets

Michigan Advances Crypto Reserve Bill Allowing 10% Investment in Digital Assets

TLDR Michigan’s House Bill 4087 allows up to 10% investment in cryptocurrency reserves. The bill includes strict rules for custody solutions and security audits of digital assets. The Michigan Bitcoin Trade Council opposes the bill, fearing risks from non-Bitcoin assets. Michigan joins states like Texas and New Hampshire in exploring state-level crypto reserves. Michigan has [...] The post Michigan Advances Crypto Reserve Bill Allowing 10% Investment in Digital Assets appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/19 19:58
2025’s Best Presales: Where to Invest Early

2025's Best Presales: Where to Invest Early

Best Presales: Where to Invest Early by 2025 begins the crucial dialogue all investors need to listen to. Participating in token presales early is still considered one of the surest methods of maximizing returns.   Early Presales Making Waves Today The list features the hyper-early Layer 2 innovation by Bitcoin where the company has raised $13.2 […] The post 2025’s Best Presales: Where to Invest Early appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/19 19:56
XRP eyes $5 on ETF optimism, but TRON expiry levels and DOGE retail hype complicate outlook

XRP eyes $5 on ETF optimism, but TRON expiry levels and DOGE retail hype complicate outlook

The post XRP eyes $5 on ETF optimism, but TRON expiry levels and DOGE retail hype complicate outlook appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 19 September 2025 | 14:51 XRP’s price trajectory has drawn fresh attention after speculation about a potential exchange-traded fund pushed forecasts toward the five-dollar mark. Trading desks report heavier spot volumes and tighter order books, conditions that often precede a decisive break in either direction. Derivatives desks are also adjusting implied volatility higher, suggesting expectations of a sharp move as regulators signal greater openness to structured products tied to major digital assets. Confidence in an orderly climb, however, is tempered by two fast-moving variables. TRON’s large options expiry this week is pulling liquidity from smaller pairs and may spark abrupt reallocations, while renewed retail enthusiasm for DOGE is siphoning speculative capital toward meme-driven bets. The result is a mixed backdrop in which headline optimism for XRP coexists with cross-currents that could disrupt the path to five dollars. Ripple (XRP) Rally After Court Win, Eyeing Fresh Moves Above $3 Ripple, known as XRP, is a decentralized network built for banks and payment firms. It moves money across borders in seconds at low cost and clears up to 1,500 transfers each second with its native coin, XRP. The token hit $3.84 in 2018, then slipped during its SEC fight that ended on August 7, 2024 with a $125 million fine and a swift 26% price jump. Banks and other partners keep adding Ripple’s rails to their systems, and this growing use has put the coin back in focus, setting the stage for a closer look at recent price action. Source: TradingView XRP now trades between $2.87 and $3.19, close to the 10-day average of $3.09 and above the 100-day average of $3.04. The coin is up 4.11% in a week, 1.41% in a month, and 30.56% over six months. A strength index at 62.66 shows steady demand, while a high…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 19:55
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen: Restrictive measures will hit cryptocurrency platforms

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen: Restrictive measures will hit cryptocurrency platforms

PANews reported on September 19 that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen: Restrictive measures will hit cryptocurrency platforms.
PANews2025/09/19 19:54
Belgium and Kazakhstan Discuss Growing Ties in Digitalization and AI

Belgium and Kazakhstan Discuss Growing Ties in Digitalization and AI

TLDR Belgium and Kazakhstan explore cooperation on AI, digital assets, and sustainable development. Kazakhstan aims to lead Central Asia in digital transformation and tech. Belgium to offer expertise in satellite monitoring and space sector. Bilateral trade and investments between Belgium and Kazakhstan are on the rise. Belgium has expressed interest in collaborating with Kazakhstan as [...] The post Belgium and Kazakhstan Discuss Growing Ties in Digitalization and AI appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/19 19:51
Web3 vs Web2 : What’s the Difference?

Web3 vs Web2 : What's the Difference?

The post Web3 vs Web2 : What’s the Difference? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Internet has come a long way since its early days. What started as a collection of simple, static web pages has evolved into the rich, interactive, and social platforms we use daily. Now, we’re on the brink of another big shift, from Web2 to Web3, and it’s all about putting power back into the hands of users. In Web2, we got social media, video sharing, and instant communication, however, it also gave major companies the power to access and sell our private information. Web3, by contrast, promises a more decentralized internet where users can own their data, control their digital identities, and actively participate in building value through blockchain and tokens. Understanding this difference is key to seeing why the internet’s future looks so different. A Quick History of the Web Web1: The “Read-Only” Web (1990s to Early 2000s) Web1 is a digital library, wherein websites were simple and static, like basic HTML pages that only show information and are not of much use. People were mostly consumers, not creators. There were no social networks, no commenting, and very little interaction. This era was decentralized in the sense that many servers hosted websites independently, but content creation was limited to a select few, usually companies or skilled developers. Web2: The Social and Interactive Web (2004 to Present) With the evolution of Web2, anyone could create content, connect with others, and engage in real-time conversations. Social media platforms like Facebook, X, and YouTube exploded, empowering users to share photos, videos, and opinions instantly. Smartphones made the web personal and always accessible. But while users got tools to create and connect, major corporations took control behind the scenes. They owned the servers, controlled the data, and made money by collecting and selling user information through targeted advertising. This centralization sparked concerns…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 19:51
SoftBank Group (9984.T) Stock: Vision Fund Cuts 20% as Focus Shifts to AI and Chips

SoftBank Group (9984.T) Stock: Vision Fund Cuts 20% as Focus Shifts to AI and Chips

TLDR SoftBank cuts 20% Vision Fund jobs, pivots to AI & chip-heavy bets. AI-first: SoftBank trims Vision Fund staff, doubles down on chips & data. Vision Fund layoffs fuel SoftBank’s $500B AI and chip ecosystem push. SoftBank shifts from startups to AI, chips, and mega data center bets. Masayoshi Son leads SoftBank pivot: job cuts, [...] The post SoftBank Group (9984.T) Stock: Vision Fund Cuts 20% as Focus Shifts to AI and Chips appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/19 19:50
Exploring the Future of the Internet with ‘web3 with a16z’

Exploring the Future of the Internet with 'web3 with a16z'

The post Exploring the Future of the Internet with ‘web3 with a16z’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peter Zhang Sep 18, 2025 22:39 The podcast ‘web3 with a16z’ explores the transformative potential of Web3, offering insights from key industry figures on how this new internet era empowers users to own digital content. The podcast series “web3 with a16z” is shedding light on the transformative potential of the next generation of the internet, commonly referred to as Web3. This series, produced by a16z crypto, delves into how this burgeoning internet era empowers users, from artists to developers, to not just read or write but to own pieces of the digital landscape. Understanding Web3 In contrast to its predecessors, Web1 and Web2, which focused on reading and writing capabilities, Web3 introduces the concept of ownership. This shift is unlocking unprecedented levels of creativity and entrepreneurship, as individuals and organizations can now have a stake in the digital content they create or engage with. According to the a16z crypto, this ownership aspect is crucial in driving the next wave of innovation and economic opportunity in the digital realm. Diverse Content and Expert Insights The podcast doesn’t just stop at explaining the concepts; it offers a variety of formats and topics that cater to different interests within the crypto and Web3 space. From the latest trends to in-depth research and data insights, “web3 with a16z” provides a platform for top scientists and industry leaders to share their knowledge and expertise. This makes it a valuable resource for anyone looking to understand the nuances of crypto and the broader implications of Web3. A Resource for Builders and Users One of the core aims of the podcast is to serve as a definitive guide for both builders and users of the internet. Whether you are a coder, a company, or a community, the insights provided…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 19:50
Top 5 Best Crypto Tokens For 2025 – XRP, AVAX And MAGACOIN FINANCE Named High-Upside Picks

Top 5 Best Crypto Tokens For 2025 – XRP, AVAX And MAGACOIN FINANCE Named High-Upside Picks

Analysts highlight XRP, AVAX, and MAGACOIN FINANCE among the top 5 crypto altcoins for 2025 with high-upside potential.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 19:50
Dogecoin ETF hits 6x the average ETF volume on day 1

Dogecoin ETF hits 6x the average ETF volume on day 1

The post Dogecoin ETF hits 6x the average ETF volume on day 1 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New records were shattered yesterday, September 18, following the launch of REX-Osprey’s new U.S. spot crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs). One of them, the Dogecoin (DOGE) ETF trading under the ticker DOJE, racked up nearly $6 million in trading volume within an hour. To put things into perspective, within just sixty minutes, the fund generated six times the typical volume of an average ETF launch, which usually sees around $1 million on the first day. “My over/under got destroyed in the first hour of trading…That’s shockingly solid. Most ETFs trade under $1m on Day One,” wrote Bloomberg’s Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas. My over/under got destroyed in the first hour of trading as $DOJE already posting nearly $6m in volume. That’s shockingly solid.. Most ETFs trade under $1m on Day One. https://t.co/wjAIowq7NW pic.twitter.com/7z22WIKPy0 — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 18, 2025 ‘New crypto ETF onslaught’ REX-Osprey’s other product, the spot XRP ETF under the new ticker XRPP, likewise beat all expectations, generating nearly $25 million in trading volume in around an hour and a half. “Investors look to ETFs as trading and access vehicles. The digital asset revolution is already underway,” said REX-Osprey chief executive officer (CEO) Greg King in a press release reported by Business Wire. The explosive launch left the market in a state of shock, with Balchunas further predicting ‘a new onslaught’ of ETFs while emphasizing DOJE as a top 5 performer for the year. $XRPR traded $37.7m on Day One, which edges out $IVES for the biggest day one (natural) $ volume of any 2025 launch. $DOJE is no slouch at $17m, which would be Top 5 for year.. out of 710 launches. Good sign for the onslaught of 33 Act ETFs coming soon.. pic.twitter.com/JaQP9ekFIq — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 18, 2025 The SEC opens door for new…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 19:49
