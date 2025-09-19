MEXC birža
Justin Sun: SunPerp, the decentralized perpetual contract platform of the Tron ecosystem, is now online
PANews reported on September 19th that Justin Sun announced on the X platform the launch of SunPerp, a decentralized perpetual contract platform within the Tron ecosystem. Crypto influencer AB Kuai.Dong previously revealed that multiple sources confirmed that a team affiliated with Justin Sun had recently incubated an on-chain derivatives decentralized exchange (DEX). Sun's official X account had recently been following the platform, and upon inquiry, it was confirmed to be SunPerp, which will fully compete with Hyperliquid.
PANews
2025/09/19 09:11
US Lawmakers Demand SEC Transparency in Crypto Listings
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/us-lawmakers-sec-crypto-listings/
Coinstats
2025/09/19 09:10
WFIS Awards to crown the Philippines’ best minds in FSI leadership
The post WFIS Awards to crown the Philippines’ best minds in FSI leadership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > WFIS Awards to crown the Philippines’ best minds in FSI leadership Manila, 18th September 2025: The Philippines’ financial sector has seen drastic change over recent years, owing to the collective efforts of tech innovators, industry leaders, government initiatives, and increased private sector investments. These paradigm changes have given rise to a massive fintech market that’s projected to surpass a mind-boggling $4.6 billion mark by 2033. Amidst all these developments, Tradepass – having played a pivotal role in facilitating the industry’s digital transformation – is set to host the fourth edition of World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) in Manila, on 23 – 24 September 2025. Staying true to tradition, the 2-day summit will also include a prestigious, exclusive segment – the WFIS Awards – on its second day, 4 PM onwards. By bringing together the region’s most prominent financial and technology leaders, Tradepass aims not only to foster invaluable connections, but also to recognize and honour the best amongst them. This year, the WFIS Awards feature 9 competitive categories – curated meticulously to recognize excellence in innovation and leadership across the Philippines’ financial sector. The categories are – IT Maestro of the Year GRC Advocate of the Year Data & Analytics Leader of the Year Retail Banker of the Year Cyber Practitioner of the Year CX Innovator of the Year Woman Influencer in FSI Wealth Management Expert of the Year Marketing Leader of the Year Presenting the Jury To ensure fairness, accuracy, and the rightful recognition of excellence, the awards platform has entrusted its jury seats to the industry’s most distinguished luminaries. The notable members are – Rhea Luz ValbuenaExecutive Director, School of Computing & IT – Asia Pacific College Robin RamosFirst Vice President, Group IT – Smart Communications Inc. Sofronio GoManaging Director, Digital Transformation…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 09:09
SEC Approves Grayscale Fund With BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, ADA in Regulatory Breakthrough
The post SEC Approves Grayscale Fund With BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, ADA in Regulatory Breakthrough appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wall Street just got a powerful new on-ramp to crypto as the SEC greenlit a multi-asset fund holding bitcoin, ethereum, XRP, solana and cardano for trading. SEC Approves Grayscale Multi-Crypto Fund, Paving Way for Broader Digital Asset Access The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on Sept. 17 a package of approvals expanding access […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/sec-approves-grayscale-fund-with-btc-eth-xrp-sol-ada-in-regulatory-breakthrough/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 09:08
Pepesnix Presale Surpasses $500,000 In Record Time, Setting Stage For Explosive Growth
The post Pepesnix Presale Surpasses $500,000 In Record Time, Setting Stage For Explosive Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pepesnix Presale Surpasses $500,000 In Record Time, Setting Stage For Explosive Growth – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release Pepesnix Presale Surpasses $500,000 in Record Time, Setting Stage for Explosive Growth Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/pepesnix-presale-surpasses-500000-in-record-time-setting-stage-for-explosive-growth/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 09:06
A whale deposited another 4 million USDC into HyperLiquid to avoid liquidation of its BTC long position
PANews reported on September 19 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 4 million USDC into HyperLiquid to avoid liquidation of its 20x BTC short position. Over the past 15 days, the whale has deposited a total of 15 million USDC to prevent liquidation. Currently, the position faces a floating loss of $12.45 million, but has accumulated a total profit of $6.247 million through funding rates.
PANews
2025/09/19 09:04
PayPal expands PYUSD stablecoin to Tron, Avalanche, and 6 other chains
PayPal is adding support for a permissionless version of its PYUSD stablecoin on Tron, Avalanche, and several other blockchains via LayerZero and its Stargate Hydra bridge. Payments giant PayPal is expanding its PayPal USD stablecoin across eight new blockchains, seven of which are through an integration with LayerZero’s Stargate Hydra bridge.The integration will create a permissionless version of PayPal USD (PYUSD) — PYUSD0 — which will be “fully fungible” with the PYUSD and interoperable across blockchains, crypto infrastructure firm LayerZero said in a statement on Thursday. Those blockchains include Tron, Avalanche, Aptos, Abstract, Ink, Sei, and Stable, while existing permissionless versions on Berachain (BBYUSD) and Flow (USDF) will upgrade to PYUSD0. A separate announcement on Thursday also revealed that PYUSD has expanded to Stellar.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/19 09:03
RWA Crypto Projects Gain Momentum with Chainlink, VeChain, and Avalanche Surging in Engagement
Phoenix Group published a report on the highest ranking RWA crypto projects on social activity, based on LunarCrush insights. Chainlink leads the rankings.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/19 09:00
Shiba Inu (SHIB) May Break Back into the Top 10, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) at $0.035 is Poised to be the Next Big Crypto
Shiba Inu (SHIB) aims to rank among the top 10 of the cryptos by the end of this cycle, but bigger market attention is beginning to turn to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), currently at $0.035. While SHIB’s rally is a cyclical reflection of the resurgence of memecoins, Mutuum Finance is creating a completely new narrative based […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/19 09:00
Strategy’s Bold Move? Whispers of Bitcoin Buys and an Anonymous Meme Coin Project
The post Strategy’s Bold Move? Whispers of Bitcoin Buys and an Anonymous Meme Coin Project appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 19 September 2025 | 03:45 In the fast-evolving crypto world, rumors often spark as much market momentum as actual events. This September 2025, chatter is swirling around a new twist in Michael Saylor’s BTC strategy. After turning Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) into the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder, insiders suggest Saylor may now be selling off stock stakes to not only double down on Bitcoin but also secretly back a meme coin presale. Many are asking: is Bull Zilla the anonymous project in question? The narrative blends two powerful currents: Bitcoin’s institutional dominance and the rise of meme coin projects with strong entry. With whispers of ETH whales buying meme tokens and Ethereum network upgrade rumors adding to volatility, traders are revisiting what could be the best new meme coin project today. Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin Obsession: The Backstory To understand the significance of these rumors, it’s important to revisit how Saylor became the face of corporate Bitcoin. As Cointelegraph recently highlighted in “Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin obsession: How it all started,” the transformation began in 2020. Saylor, once skeptical of crypto, pivoted Strategy’s treasury away from cash and into Bitcoin. Beginning with a $250 million purchase in August 2020, the company escalated its buys through debt issuance and stock dilution, amassing more than 500,000 BTC by mid-2025, over 2% of the total fixed supply. This Michael Saylor BTC strategy turned Strategy into a de facto Bitcoin ETF proxy. Despite wild volatility, his conviction and long-term dollar-cost averaging set the standard for institutional adoption. By early 2025, Strategy had spent nearly $42 billion on BTC, reshaping its valuation and sparking copycats worldwide. Yet now, rumor has it that Saylor’s legendary obsession is expanding — from Bitcoin into presale narratives gaining traction in the meme coin sector. The Rumor: Bitcoin and a…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 08:55
