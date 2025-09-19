2025-09-19 Friday

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund will begin trading today under a new name that includes "ETF"

PANews reported on September 19 that Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas posted on the X platform that the "Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF" jointly launched by Grayscale and CoinDesk is the new name of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC), which is scheduled to begin trading on September 19. Earlier yesterday, news broke that the U.S. SEC approved options linked to the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and the Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index.
Dialogue with 5 "cryptocurrency and stock traders": Will the "cryptocurrency hoarding factory" DAT company become the engine of the next bull market?

As Bitcoin spot ETFs gradually become an official channel for traditional capital, the integration of the crypto market and traditional finance is entering a new era. However, a rapidly emerging investment model in the US stock market, DAT (Digital Asset Treasury), is becoming a new favorite of investors. This model goes beyond simple "buy and hold" and instead uses listed companies as both a reservoir and an engine for crypto assets. From MicroStrategy's significant investment to numerous listed companies following suit, the DAT model, with its unique financial flexibility, is reshaping the investment logic of crypto assets. But is the DAT craze a sign of a deep integration between traditional finance and emerging assets, or is it just another preview of a bubble amidst the capital frenzy? How will it impact the future market landscape? On September 17th, PANews hosted a special event titled "The First Year of Crypto Stocks: The Present and Future of DATs." Interviews with institutional investors and practitioners involved in DAT financing, development, and services provided an in-depth analysis of the DAT model's operating mechanisms, potential challenges, and investment strategies. Whether it's a bubble or the future, the answer may lie in every decision we make. Q1: How does the DAT model work? How does it differ from ETFs/ETPs like Bitcoin and Ethereum? Jeffery, Director of Investment Research at Hashkey Capital, stated: "DATs are essentially a core strategic model for listed companies to allocate some or all of their assets to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. These operations fall into two categories: one is proactive corporate transformation, where companies use their own funds and innovative financial instruments to finance token purchases (e.g., MicroStrategy); the other is using a listed company as a backdoor listing to allocate crypto assets. These operations require board resolution, execution through partners, and regular disclosure according to accounting standards, which aligns closely with US stock investment strategies." The core differences between DAT and ETF are reflected in four aspects: in terms of strategy, DAT tends to be actively managed (it can choose to issue new shares, repurchase, hedge, and even realize currency-based appreciation through pledging and participating in RWA), while ETF is mostly passive tracking; in terms of mechanism, DAT has discount arbitrage space when the stock price falls below the net value, while ETF only provides pure asset exposure; in terms of returns, DAT returns include the company's operating cash flow and asset fluctuations, while ETF only reflects the rise and fall of the target; in terms of tools, DAT can be flexibly configured through convertible bonds, etc., while ETF is more direct and single. Allen, President of Xinhuo Technology Research Institute: DAT can be divided into two categories. One is to retain the main business and use the purchase of coins as a means of asset optimization. The other is to abandon the main business and raise funds to buy coins as a shell company (the market pays more attention to the latter). There are three main differences between DAT and directly buying coins or ETFs: First, the price correlation is different. ETFs/spot strongly track NAV, while DAT is affected by mNAV fluctuations and may deviate from the growth of underlying assets due to premiums or negative information; second, the holdings are different. DAT investors hold stocks of listed companies, rather than directly holding coins or ETF shares that are strongly tied to underlying assets, which is more easily accepted by traditional funds; third, the cost and management are different. DAT has no management fees, and some non-Bitcoin DATs have active management capabilities (such as staking Ether to generate an annualized return of 4%-6%), while ETFs have management fees and lack such value-added operations. Managing Partner@Blockspaceforce, Spencer: To add some details about management fees, DATs usually sign agreements with asset managers and charge tiered fees based on the scale of management (e.g. 1% for assets below US$1 billion, 0.5% for assets above US$1.5 billion). Although these fees are similar to ETF rates, they have differentiated value due to their active management attributes. In addition, DAT's core competitiveness is also related to two factors: one is the team and brand effect. The execution ability of the trading team and its understanding of traditional financial logic will directly affect performance (such as BMNR's operational capabilities are superior to similar targets); the second is architectural efficiency. Companies with S-3 qualifications are faster in issuing, and the model of hoarding coins after listing is less efficient, so attention should be paid to the underlying architectural logic. Yetta, Investment Partner at Primitive Ventures: DAT is essentially a financial innovation that leverages the flexibility of US stocks. Its core value lies in achieving asset appreciation and capital access through diverse financial instruments. On the one hand, its flexibility is reflected in the diversity of fundraising tools, such as MicroStrategy's use of ATMs, convertible bonds, and preferred stock, to reach investors with high, medium, and low risk appetites. On the other hand, for assets not yet available in ETFs, DAT can help them reach traditional institutional investors subject to compliance restrictions through US stocks, thus bridging the gap between crypto assets and traditional finance. Partner@Sora Ventures, Luke: From the perspective of entrepreneurs, there are two types of valuation logic for DAT: mature leading companies (such as MicroStrategy and MetaPlanet) mainly use valuation models such as mNAV, while most start-up DAT companies need to be evaluated according to the logic of start-ups, relying on future expectations rather than current holdings. The key points include: traders are crucial, and investors value the long-term determination and endorsement of the team behind them (such as the long-term belief of the founder of MicroStrategy in holding coins); scale determines the echelon, and when the amount of coins held reaches a certain level, the company's liquidity and blue-chip attributes will be highlighted, and it will have the ability to issue preferred shares; BPS (coins held per share) is a key indicator. If the BPS growth rate exceeds 50%, the long-term returns of holding DAT may outperform direct coin holdings; U.S. stocks are still the core financing position. Although competition is fierce, the liquidity and richness of tools are leading the world, and high-quality Asian targets can be integrated to form economies of scale. Q2: What signals do the recent difficulties faced by DAT companies convey? What are the directions for addressing regulatory challenges? Yetta: The current volatility in the DAT market is an inevitable consequence of the cycle. DATs inherently possess leverage (increasing holdings through fundraising). Leverage can have negative effects in a bear market, testing a team's asset management capabilities and fortitude. A key characteristic of high-quality DATs is their deep alignment with the project owner and foundation, such as Sharp Link's alignment with Consensus and Litecoin DAT's alignment with its founders. These assets are better able to withstand bear market fluctuations. At the regulatory level, Hong Kong only allows listed companies to use their own funds to allocate virtual assets. US exchanges have begun to adjust token subscription methods (such as In-Token subscription), showing an overall trend of advancing the game between regulation and innovation. Spencer: The industry's signs of fundraising difficulties and tightening regulations are essentially a necessary "stress test" for new sectors. In practice, investment banks and law firms have recently become more sensitive to the "income contribution" model, with cash subscriptions becoming the mainstream, which in turn is driving market regulation. For non-Bitcoin-focused DATs, which have yet to experience a full cycle of bull and bear markets, the team's ability to navigate cyclical situations is crucial. Some companies have already signaled market confidence by announcing stock offerings. At the regulatory response level, professional capital operation teams and banking partners are crucial and can help companies adapt to compliance requirements in different regions. Allen: Tightened regulation is good for the industry. Nasdaq's review terms (requiring shareholder voting, restricting tail assets, and prohibiting direct OTC purchases of coins) can curb the "chasing highs and selling lows" caused by overheating, eliminate inferior targets that rely solely on narrative hype, and reduce the industry's long-term burden. The Hong Kong government's stance isn't negative, but rather a prudent one: neither support nor oppose. The temporary adoption of the cost-based accounting method also reflects the gradual nature of regulation. In the long term, regulation can guide capital flows toward top-tier cryptocurrencies (such as BTC, ETH, and SOL), prevent the excessive flow of meaningless DATs in lower-tier cryptocurrencies, and reduce the risk of market overdrafts. Jeffrey: Cooling regulations will help deflate bubbles and prevent systemic risks from overheating in the industry. If stricter regulation is implemented in the future, we can explore diversified global markets. For example, the European market has an investment structure similar to that of the US, but lacks a DAT presence. Regions like Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia also offer policy dividends. The core reason why MicroStrategy was not included in the S&P 500 is that it is regarded as an "investment company" rather than an "operating company." This suggests that DAT needs to strengthen its interaction with underlying assets (such as participating in project governance and on-chain activities) to form the dual attributes of "coin purchase + operation." Luke: Recent regulatory actions are primarily aimed at overheated markets. The US has introduced new regulations, such as shareholder voting, which are essentially aimed at protecting investors and preventing a bubble from bursting. Looking at global regulatory trends, many countries are gradually opening up, following the US's lead. For example, South Korea allowed token purchases through margin trading after its change of government. Taiwan has no DAT listed companies, but there is a policy window. Asian markets offer differentiated opportunities. Despite fierce competition, the US remains a core area of financing and liquidity. With its vast capital pool, diverse tools, and supportive government, it can serve as a hub for integrating high-quality global targets. For entrepreneurs, it is important to cultivate leading targets in different jurisdictions to mitigate cyclical and regulatory risks through economies of scale. Q3: What are the motivations and benefits for DAT companies to choose altcoins? What are the strategies of various institutions? Yetta: The launch of DAT by altcoins has dual value for project owners. First, it reduces the circulation of tokens (DAT holdings are locked in the company's treasury), which is beneficial; second, it helps them reach U.S. institutional investors who are subject to compliance restrictions and achieve indirect asset exposure through U.S. stocks. When investing, institutions should prioritize the alignment of interests between DATs and project foundations to avoid diluting the project's brand through underqualified DATs. Primitive Ventures views DATs as a new asset class, focusing on targets with deep ties to foundations while also acknowledging the short-term liquidity opportunities presented by cash subscription models. Spencer stated: The inclusion of non-leading cryptocurrencies in DATs reflects the industry's "let a hundred flowers bloom" policy and contributes to enriching the crypto ecosystem. From a fund perspective, while Singaporean compliant funds cannot directly purchase cryptocurrencies, they can indirectly allocate underlying assets through investing in DAT stocks, thus expanding investment channels. Institutional strategies focus on three core points: first, the quality of underlying assets; second, financial data (such as indicators such as mNAV); and third, team intentions and operating style. These three together determine the long-term value of the target. Allen: DATs for altcoins need to be differentiated between the top (top 30 by CMC market capitalization) and the bottom coins. DATs for the bottom coins are mostly marketing or capital operation methods of the interested parties behind them, and there is a risk of manipulation; the top coins have greater long-term value due to their market capitalization, fundamentals, and liquidity advantages. Xinhuo Technology's strategy is to "lay out cautiously, focus on the top, and connect with traditional funds." It currently only participates in the DAT of top currencies such as ETH and SOL, and selects reliable partners (such as HashKey, Distributed Capital, etc.) to promote the entry of traditional funds by opening up part of the shares to traditional customers. Jeffrey: The initial DAT fund will focus on top cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH, primarily due to their high liquidity and significant ecosystem synergies (e.g., HashKey's deep connection with ETH). While we don't rule out allocating to smaller DATs in the future, we'll need to prioritize team capabilities, data performance, and asset value. We also don't rule out direct purchases. Our overall strategy remains flexible, but centered around top-tier assets. Luke: From a secondary market perspective, the value of a DAT fundamentally depends on the quality of its underlying assets. Leading cryptocurrencies like BTC have a consensus-based foundation and tend to fluctuate upward over the long term. Minor cryptocurrencies, on the other hand, are often controlled by a small number of foundations or founders. They are prone to significant fluctuations or even zero returns during market corrections, triggering a "double death spiral" for DATs (plummeting assets combined with leverage-amplified risk). Sora Ventures' current strategy is to first complete the layout of 9 listed companies in Asia, focusing on leading currencies such as BTC, and then evaluate opportunities in small currencies after market changes. The core logic is to prioritize the certainty of underlying assets.
Kalshi Prediction Markets Are Pulling In $1 Billion Monthly as State Regulators Loom

Kalshi reached $1 billion in monthly volume and now dominates 62% of the global prediction market industry, surpassing Polymarket's 37% share. Four states including Massachusetts have filed lawsuits claiming Kalshi operates as an unlicensed sportsbook, with Massachusetts seeking to permanently bar the platform. Kalshi operates under federal CFTC regulation as a designated contract market, arguing this preempts state gambling laws that require separate licensing. Prediction market Kalshi just topped $1 billion in monthly volume as state regulators nip at its heels with lawsuits alleging that it's an unregistered sports betting platform. "Despite being limited to only American customers, Kalshi has now risen to dominate the global prediction market industry," the company said in a press release. "New data scraped from publicly available activity metrics details this rise." The publicly available data appears on a Dune Analytics dashboard that's been tracking prediction market notional volume. The data show that Kalshi now accounts for roughly 62% of global prediction market volume, Polymarket for 37%, and the rest split between Limitless and Myriad, the prediction market owned by Decrypt parent company Dastan. Trading volume on Kalshi skyrocketed in August, not coincidentally at the start of the NFL season and as the prediction market pushes further into sports. ﻿﻿ But regulators in Maryland, Nevada, and New Jersey have all issued cease-and-desist orders, arguing Kalshi's event contracts amount to unlicensed sports betting. Each case has spilled into federal court, with judges issuing preliminary rulings but no final decisions yet. Last week, Massachusetts went further, filing a lawsuit that calls Kalshi's sports contracts "illegal and unsafe sports wagering." The 43-page Massachusetts lawsuit seeks to stop the company from allowing state residents on its platform—much the way Coinbase has had to do with its staking offerings in parts of the United States. Massachusetts Attorney General…
PayPal’s Stablecoin Expands to Nine New Chains

PayPal's US dollar-pegged stablecoin is widening its reach, moving beyond its native networks through a new integration with LayerZero's interoperability framework. The rollout introduces a permissionless version of the token, PYUSD0, to nine blockchains including Tron, Avalanche and Sei. The move marks the biggest distribution step for PYUSD since its 2023 debut. With demand for cross-chain stablecoin transfers growing, the expansion is aimed at eliminating liquidity silos and ensuring fungibility across multiple ecosystems without forcing users to rely solely on PayPal's own platform. How PayPal's Cross-Chain Stablecoin Works PYUSD, issued by Paxos Trust Company, was originally confined to Ethereum, Solana, Arbitrum and Stellar. The newly launched PYUSD0 brings the token to Abstract, Aptos, Avalanche, Ink, Sei, Stable, and Tron, while community versions on Berachain and Flow will automatically upgrade. Users need not take action, as all versions remain redeemable 1:1 for U.S. dollars. This expansion was enabled through Stargate, a bridge service that links more than 80 blockchains. LayerZero, which acquired Stargate last month, used its Hydra model to extend PYUSD to these nine additional networks. "By working with LayerZero, we can deliver stable value seamlessly to new markets while preserving compliance from the start," said David Weber, PayPal USD's head of ecosystem. The permissionless design ensures developers and users alike can move the stablecoin across supported networks as easily as wrapped tokens like WBTC, but without additional friction. Rising Stakes in Stablecoin Race 10 Eye-Opening Facts Driving Stablecoin Adoption Worldwide Analysts suggest that PayPal's push could intensify competition in the $270-billion stablecoin sector, where Tether's USDT and Circle's USDC dominate. According to CoinGecko, PayPal's stablecoin recently reached a market capitalization of about $1.3 billion, its highest level to date. That still pales in comparison to Tether's $171 billion and Circle's $74 billion. Despite its smaller footprint, PYUSD is emerging as a notable option for companies. A survey by EY-Parthenon found that 36% of corporate respondents already use PYUSD, ranking it ahead of rivals such as Ethena's USDe and Sky Protocol's USDS, even though those tokens report larger overall market caps. The expansion could further boost adoption among corporate treasuries and decentralized applications. "The US dollar is the anchor of global finance, and stablecoins are proving to be its most effective digital format," said Bryan Pellegrino, CEO of LayerZero Labs. "With PYUSD0, we're showing how borderless money can work in practice." Looking forward, PayPal's broader distribution may accelerate adoption of its new crypto services. The firm recently introduced PayPal Links, a peer-to-peer tool expected to support bitcoin, ether and PYUSD transactions. If cross-chain functionality takes hold, the payments giant could reposition itself as not just a fintech leader, but a key infrastructure provider in the tokenized economy.
Charlie Kirk’s Murder, MAGA Fallout, And Crypto Industry’s Silence

The crypto industry is facing criticism for insufficient support of free speech. After Charlie Kirk's murder last week, the community has been silent on Trump's new wave of McCarthyist mass firings. Many of the same personalities who spent President Biden's term defending free speech are either silent or actively gloating about this situation. One thing is certain: crypto has changed in the last few years. Crypto, Free Speech, and Charlie Kirk Bitcoin was invented with libertarian principles to be trustless and borderless, and free speech has long been a crucial issue for the crypto community. Many prominent community figures strenuously pushed back against deplatforming under Biden's Presidency, calling it a free speech violation. Now, however, a new crisis clearly shows how far the space has transformed. Since the tragic murder of Charlie Kirk last week, President Trump has stirred up a mass firing campaign, targeting teachers, government workers, and ordinary citizens for alleged social media comments. Last night, the FCC threatened ABC with the removal of its license, compelling the channel to cancel a popular talk show. This seems like a pretty open-and-shut free speech issue, but many crypto leaders apparently don't see it that way. The main reaction has been silence, causing some industry veterans to criticize this apparent hypocrisy. It's very telling that all of the advocacy groups in crypto who claimed "money is speech" when Roman Storm was tried in the Tornado Cash trial are silent now Crypto is about protecting freedoms in government overreach. Free speech is under attack and you're afraid to stand up? — Zack Guzmán (@zGuz) September 18, 2025 Since the crypto community rallied in support of free speech earlier this year, even winning significant support, this silence is particularly noteworthy. These same leaders are often very close to…
Registration for the ETHShanghai Youth Voyage Program is now open, with a maximum subsidy of 200U per person

ETHShanghai Youth Odyssey The ETHShanghai Youth Odyssey is one of ETHShanghai's most distinctive events. Specifically targeted at young Asian developers, it aims to lower the barrier to entry for them to participate in top Web3 events, allowing more young people the opportunity to come to Shanghai and interact face-to-face with the world's best builders. Funding scale : The best applicants will be selected and each applicant can receive a transportation subsidy of up to 200U; Hackathon Co-creation : Voyage Program members are required to participate in the ETHShanghai concurrent hackathon and compete with developers from around the world; Career development support : Outstanding participants will have the opportunity to join the community talent pool, obtain project referral qualifications, and deeply participate in community construction; Offline Meetup : In Shanghai, a special Voyage Plan Meetup will be held, inviting Ethereum Core Devs and high-quality project parties to communicate on site to expand the horizons and cognition of young developers. Project Process Rolling admissions : We will continuously review application materials and announce the shortlisted applicants in batches at various points in time. Applicants who have already been shortlisted do not need to reapply. It is recommended to register as early as possible : those who register in the early batches will be more likely to secure a place in advance. Screening criteria If you're a developer, researcher, designer, or operator passionate about Ethereum and Web3! Whether you're a student just starting to explore blockchain or an experienced builder, as long as you're passionate, willing to learn, and eager to grow—this is the stage for you! We will use a comprehensive weighted selection and interview method to comprehensively evaluate each applicant from four dimensions: technical ability, target group, community contribution, and learning potential, to ensure the selection of fair, diverse, and promising young developers to join this voyage program! Technical capabilities and project experience (30%) We hope you've explored code, products, or research before. Submitting demos, participating in development, or having a Github project are all plus points. Target population (30%) Taking into account the cost of transportation and attendance, we will prioritize funding underfunded open source and Ethereum contributors, especially students/developers who have graduated within 3 years. Community engagement (20%) Have you written articles, translated materials, participated in community discussions, or done volunteer work? These contributions are equally important. Learning motivation and potential (20%) We look for genuine enthusiasm and a clear plan. Even if you lack experience, you will receive high marks as long as you demonstrate curiosity and commitment to Ethereum. Special bonus items In order to encourage more outstanding young builders, we will give extra points to the following groups: Top 15 in the 2025 Summer Web3 Internship Program. The winning team of the casual hackathon "My First DApp"; Volunteer at ETHShanghai. The above standards are for reference only. The organizer reserves the right of final interpretation. How to Apply 1. Application Submission Application link: https://tally.so/r/mVKrV6 Application period: September 19 - October 3 >Sign up now and let’s sail together! 2. Project team scoring Assign scores based on the weights of the above-mentioned screening criteria. 3. Final Confirmation The project team will select the best candidates based on their overall performance. A confirmation email will be sent to the selected developers via the ETHShanghai Youth Odyssey contact email address ( ethpanda.org@gmail.com ) before October 10th. The admission list will be announced on the Twitter account (@EthereumSH) and the TG community ( https://t.me/ETHPandaOrg ). Follow the account and join the community to keep up to date with the latest developments. (P.S. Please prepare your itinerary and visa in advance to ensure a smooth trip. Reimbursement will be made based on the actual airfare provided in the receipt. Each person can receive a maximum of 200 U in transportation subsidies. Any expenses exceeding this amount will be borne by the applicant.) 4. Sponsor and support young students We warmly welcome small sponsorships (starting from 500U). All funds will be used to support young students. Your support can help us increase the maximum number of sponsorships and allow more outstanding young people to participate in sponsorship. Please contact: Telegram: @brucexu_eth (specify "Sponsorship") Email: ethpanda.org@gmail.com (Subject "Youth Odyssey Sponsorship") Payment methods will be provided after contacting us. We sincerely thank the donors of the Voyage Program: ETHShanghai Treasury, Liu Bing, and past donors of the Voyage Program. Your generosity supports the growth of young people! ???? Contact [1] Email: ethpanda.org@gmail.com [2] Telegram: https://t.me/ETHPandaOrg [3] Contact us on Telegram: @Echo_2333, @brucexu_eth [4] Contact person in charge: a1137077228 (Echo) Previous Reviews Since its launch, the ETHPanda Youth Odyssey program has been dedicated to helping young developers in the Chinese-speaking world overcome language, cultural, and financial barriers, participate in international Ethereum events, and promote global ecosystem exchange. The program achieved fruitful results in its inaugural launch at previous Devcon and ETHGlobal Bangkok events. Funded teams secured one Finalist (only the top 10 projects were selected from over 700 entries), and eight projects won 17 awards across multiple tracks, with a total prize pool exceeding 22,000 U. The Voyage Program continues to evolve, extending to the ETHAsia Youth Odyssey (Web3 Carnival in Hong Kong) in April 2025 to support even more young builders in Asia. Vitalik Buterin personally attended the event to engage with young developers face-to-face, answering technical questions and discussing ecosystem perspectives. This demonstrates our long-term commitment to young hackers: from financial support to career development, helping them integrate into the global Web3 ecosystem. Registration is now open for the ETHShanghai 2025 Hackathon! Applications are now open for the ETHShanghai Youth Voyage Program. Whether you're just starting out or a seasoned builder, come to Shanghai to expand Ethereum and shape an open future . Your Web3 journey begins here! Introduction of the organizer Wanxiang Blockchain Lab was established in 2015 by China Wanxiang Holdings Co., Ltd. It brings together experts in the field to conduct research and discussion on technology development, commercial applications, industrial strategy, etc., providing guidance for entrepreneurs, reference for industry development and policy formulation, and promoting the progress and development of blockchain technology in serving the social economy. ETHPanda is an Ethereum community composed of Chinese-speaking builders. It is committed to connecting Chinese-speaking builders with the international Ethereum ecosystem through education, public services, events, and technological innovation, and jointly promoting the continued development and innovation of Ethereum. PANews is a leading think tank information platform in the field of blockchain and Web3.0, created by traditional media professionals and senior industry professionals. TinTinLand is a leading Web3 developer ecosystem platform in the Asia-Pacific region, with a community of over 200,000 developers. With a foundation in technical education, we integrate ecosystem resources and provide full-cycle growth support to help projects precisely connect with the Asia-Pacific developer market, establish long-term technical influence, and achieve sustainable ecosystem growth.
DeSci Seoul 2025: Shaping the Future of AI, Data, and Decentralized Science

On September 22, 2025, the AI X Data Summit by DeSci Seoul 2025 will take place in Seoul, bringing together global leaders, innovators, and researchers at the forefront of next-generation scientific innovation. The summit will explore in depth how artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain-secured data infrastructures will transform research, collaboration, and innovation. The conference will feature keynote speeches and panel discussions by world-class speakers, structured around five core sessions. The first panel, "DeSci × AI", will examine how AI can be applied across scientific domains such as protocol design, lab automation, real-time hypothesis generation, and open lab robotics. The second panel, "Biohacking & Longevity," will focus on breakthroughs in life extension research, new collaborative models in the longevity field, and decentralized funding mechanisms that can support them. The third panel, "Healthcare, AI, Web3," will address the pressing challenges of secure and privacy-preserving data sharing, interoperability, and finding the balance between openness and patient rights. The fourth panel, "Funding DeSci and DeAI Projects in Web3," will contrast traditional funding structures with Web3-based models, exploring decentralized grants, IP-NFTs, and strategies for long-term revenue sustainability. Finally, the fifth panel, "Web3 Approach for AI Development and Infrastructure," will look ahead to how foundational Web3 principles—Layer 1 blockchains, DAO governance, on-chain data verification, and censorship resistance—will shape the development of resilient and decentralized AI infrastructures. Beyond a traditional academic conference, DeSci Seoul 2025 aims to open a new scientific paradigm built on data sovereignty, AI integration, and community governance. The event is expected to provide researchers, innovators, and investors in fields such as healthcare, longevity, AI, blockchain development, and decentralized funding with practical solutions and opportunities for collaboration. As AI, data infrastructures, and decentralized science emerge as some of the most dynamic and influential sectors in the global blockchain industry, this summit is set to…
Arthur Hayes received $1.322 million worth of ETHFI tokens from the ether.fi investor allocation address in the early morning.

PANews reported on September 19 that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa’s monitoring, Arthur Hayes received 796,000 ETHFI worth $1.322 million transferred from the address allocated to ether.fi investors 7 hours ago. The two addresses 0x2f8...D699b and 0x392...0c637 have received a total of 1.592 million tokens from the project's address, but only a portion of them has been transferred to "Laohei", so the ownership is not yet clear. He currently holds a total of 2.013 million ETHFI with a total value of US$3.28 million, which is the TOP5 asset on the chain.
Dogecoin Rally Sparks Meme Coin Frenzy

The crypto market is once again buzzing with excitement as meme coins prepare for what could be another explosive rally. Meme coin market capitalization rose 7% in the past 24 hours, with trading volume up 50%, according to CoinMarketCap, as both whales and retail traders return. This surge of momentum has many calling it the beginning of a new "meme season." Historically, when liquidity floods into meme coins, the strongest projects have delivered outsized gains. Today, one project in particular is drawing attention: Maxi Doge. Source – Crypto ZEUS YouTube Channel The Doge Narrative Remains Strong Much of the current excitement stems from Dogecoin's performance. With a spot ETF under consideration, $DOGE has rallied roughly 34% and is approaching positive territory for the year. Technically, Dogecoin has been trending upward since late 2023, and maintaining levels above $0.29-$0.30 could pave the way to $0.35. In a strong bull market, even $2 remains possible. This momentum highlights why tokens associated with the Doge brand carry significant cultural and market influence. Projects such as Shiba Inu, Floki, Dogwifhat, Bonk, and Mog Coin have historically been first movers when meme coin cycles return, a trend also reflected in the recent price movements reported on CoinMarketCap. That is why traders are closely watching Maxi Doge, which brands itself as "Doge on steroids" with the goal of amplifying the meme coin narrative. Maxi Doge Presale Hints at 10x to 15x Growth Potential The presale for Maxi Doge is proving successful, having already raised over $2.3 million of its $2.5 million target. Once this phase ends, token prices reset higher, giving early participants an immediate advantage. This presale structure mirrors other meme coins that later performed strongly once listed. If Maxi Doge enters exchanges reflecting its roughly $2 million presale raise and follows the trajectory of…
Smart Traders Are Grabbing MoonBull’s Best Crypto Whitelist Fast, While Bonk Climbs and SPX6900 Stays Strong

Picture the crypto world like a buzzing stadium where bulls, penguins, and hippos all clash in a wild meme coin rodeo. The spotlight shines on Bonk and SPX6900, two names that have already captured plenty of attention with strong rankings and active trading communities. Their energy sets the tone for another breakout year in meme […]
