Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF Debuts Post-SEC Approval
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/grayscale-coindesk-crypto-5-etf/
Coinstats
2025/09/19 09:39
加密ETF即時新聞：SEC放寬規則動態更新（9月19日）
緊貼今日最佳加密貨幣預售 即時分析助你搶先一步 查看我們對2025年9月19日熱門加密預售的即時更新報導！ 我們將為你帶來即時更新，涵蓋熱門預售動態、巨鯨入場情況、資金與開發輪預測、重要風險警示——一切你需要掌握的資訊都在這裡。 本頁會根據最新內部消息不斷更新，涵蓋當前最火熱的預售項目，記得經常重新整理頁面！ 免責聲明：加密貨幣為高風險投資，你可能會損失資本。我們所提供的內容僅供參考，並不構成財務建議。我們可能會透過附屬連結獲得傭金，但不會增加你的成本。 金色川普雕像現身國家廣場 September 19, 2025 • 01:00 UTC 華盛頓國家廣場近日出現一尊高約 12 英尺、全身鍍金、手持比特幣的唐納川普雕像，由迷因幣社群 Pump.fun 團隊籌資製作。雕像以輕質泡沫材料打造，象徵性大於實用性，旨在宣傳新發行的迷因幣並呼應川普對加密貨幣的友好立場。 亮相當日，聯準會宣布年內首次降息，市場解讀為利好風險資產。儘管川普積極涉足加密產業並從中獲利近 10 億美元，但專家指出，比特幣上漲動力主要來自於製度創新與投資管道拓展，而非單一政治人物推動。 投資比特幣的另類選擇 — Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) SEC放寬規則 首檔多幣種加密ETF核准 September 19, 2025 • 01:00 UTC 美國證券交易委員會（SEC）正式核准灰階數位大盤基金（Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund）上市，這是美國首個涵蓋比特幣、以太坊、XRP、Solana 和 Cardano 等多種主流加密貨幣的交易所交易產品。該基金追蹤 CoinDesk 5 指數，並定期調整成分。 SEC 同步放寬 ETF 上市流程，將審查期由 240 天縮短至 75 天，市場預期未來一年可能出現百檔以上加密貨幣 ETF。 三個有機會成為100幣的最佳選擇！ Forward […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/19 09:37
MyStonks and cryptocurrency data analysis platform CoinAnk reach strategic cooperation
PANews reported on September 19th that MyStonks has officially entered into a strategic partnership with cryptocurrency data analysis platform CoinAnk. MyStonks will support CoinAnk users in their operations and enrich their product benefits. MyStonks is a leading decentralized RWA asset platform, supporting US stock tokens and derivatives trading. CoinAnk is a cryptocurrency data analysis platform, providing real-time market information, liquidation maps, fund flow monitoring, and other multi-dimensional indicators. Diamond members can unlock in-depth data on all currencies and feature indicator tools. This cooperation will promote MyStonks' technological innovation and product upgrades in the field of digital derivatives, and enhance the platform's competitiveness and user service capabilities.
PANews
2025/09/19 09:36
NBA star Kevin Durant has regained access to his Coinbase account
PANews reported on September 19th that, according to Decrypt, Coinbase confirmed that NBA star Kevin Durant has regained access to his Coinbase account. During a broader discussion surrounding Durant's business interests at CNBC's "Game Plan" conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Durant's agent, Rich Kleiman, joked about Durant's inability to access his account, which he opened nearly a decade ago. Durant began investing in Bitcoin in late 2016, when the price was around $600. According to Coingecko data, Bitcoin is currently priced at approximately $117,200, a five-year increase of over 950%. In 2017, he and his agent became early investors in Coinbase through the 35V investment fund, and officially signed a brand promotion partner agreement in 2021.
PANews
2025/09/19 09:35
Index Gains 2.8% as All Constituents Move Higher
The post Index Gains 2.8% as All Constituents Move Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index. The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4391.98, up 2.8% (+118.19) since 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. All 20 assets are trading higher. Leaders: AVAX (+10.4%) and BCH (+7.8%) Laggards: FIL (+0.9%) and LTC (+0.9%). The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/09/18/coindesk-20-performance-update-index-gains-2-8-as-all-constituents-move-higher
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 09:35
PayPal Launches Stablecoin on Tron, Avalanche & 6 More Blockchains
Payments giant PayPal is broadening the reach of its stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD), by integrating it across eight additional blockchains, primarily through LayerZero’s Stargate Hydra bridge. This move aims to create a permissionless and fully fungible version of PYUSD, dubbed PYUSD0, which will facilitate seamless interoperability across multiple blockchain networks. The supported chains include Tron, [...]
Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/19 09:33
Ripple President Breaks Silence on Groundbreaking Partnership: Details
The post Ripple President Breaks Silence on Groundbreaking Partnership: Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a groundbreaking partnership, DBS and Franklin Templeton are set to launch trading and lending solutions powered by tokenized money market funds and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin. In a tweet, Ripple announced this move, which it calls the next building block of on-chain markets. Ripple’s partnership with DBS Bank and Franklin Templeton would establish repo markets powered by tokenized collateral and stablecoins. Investors will be able to use RLUSD to trade for Franklin Templeton’s money market fund, sgBENJI, tokenized on the XRP Ledger and listed on DBS’s digital exchange, earning yield and opening new liquidity venues. Ripple President Monica Long took to X to hail the recent move while explaining why it remains essential. In order for tokenized financial assets to solve the problems they’ve been promised to solve, we need both 1/ liquid secondary markets and 2/ utility for these assets (such as with collateralization). That’s exactly what @Ripple, @DBSbank and @FTI_Global are working towards with… https://t.co/olqmZyN7io — Monica Long (@MonicaLongSF) September 18, 2025 In a tweet, Long outlined two key essentials required for tokenized financial assets to solve intended problems: liquid secondary markets and utility for these assets (such as with collateralization). The Ripple president stated that these two essentials remain the basis of the Ripple, DBS bank and Franklin Templeton partnership. Jack McDonald, CEO of StandardCustody and SVP of Stablecoins at Ripple, also took to X to celebrate the milestone, a foray into an expanding market. McDonald noted that repo transaction volume is well into the tens of trillions globally (nearly $12 trillion in the U.S. in 2024). More significantly, the partnership will enable the first-ever repo trade for a tokenized money market fund with RLUSD. Ripple president hails regulatory shift In a separate tweet, Ripple President Monica Long hails the current regulatory shift in the U.S. While in…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 09:32
5 Top Cryptos to Buy in September 2025 — As This $7.6M Presale is Offering 500X Gains and Real Utility
The crypto market is alive with speculation again, with both established giants and fresh presale projects drawing investor attention. While some tokens like Cardano and Solana continue to battle for higher valuations, new challengers like BlockchainFX (BFX) are positioning themselves as disruptive forces with guaranteed ROI and real-world application. With September 2025 heating up, we
Coinstats
2025/09/19 09:30
Justin Sun teases TRON reveal as TRX holds $0.35 support
The post Justin Sun teases TRON reveal as TRX holds $0.35 support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Justin Sun set Thursday 8 p.m. UTC+8 for a major TRON reveal. Hyperliquid hit record highs with new stablecoin and USDC expansion. TRON advanced with lower fees, U.S. government data adoption, and cross-chain swaps. Tron founder Justin Sun announced on X that he will reveal a major development on Thursday at 8 p.m. (UTC+8). He described the update as “the big one” and acknowledged it was “late,” without offering further details. Sun has often used cryptic hints to stir anticipation. In May, a vague message from him preceded a 10% surge in TRX trading volume within hours. Related: Justin Sun Teases Another Market-Moving Announcement for TRON The post quickly triggered speculation. One user suggested the reveal could involve a TRON version of a Hyperliquid rival, given the decentralized derivatives exchange’s momentum. Others shared memes, noting that a reveal of this scale could boost attention on TRON’s ecosystem tokens. Similarly, other memes suggest that Tron’s price may see an uptick once details are disclosed For context, its earlier cryptic message in August saw commentators highlighting the possibility of new stablecoin plans after the recent phase-out of USDJ, TRON’s algorithmic stablecoin. Hyperliquid’s Growing Momentum Hyperliquid’s HYPE token climbed to about $59 on Thursday, setting an all-time high. Traders linked the rally to expectations for the USDH stablecoin launch, aimed at expanding liquidity. Notably, Hyper, with a market cap of $16 billion, has surged almost 40% over the past month. It has now massively outperformed the top three cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP in the period. Meanwhile, Circle, issuer of USDC, also deepened its involvement with Hyperliquid by deploying USDC on HyperEVM. It plans to enable cross-chain transfers through its Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) V2, which could improve interoperability for traders and liquidity providers. TRON Advances in September TRON itself…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 09:27
Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Holders Eyeing New Meme Coin With 142% APY
The post Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Holders Eyeing New Meme Coin With 142% APY appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thursday is a historic day for meme coins, as the first-ever spot Dogecoin ETF is expected to launch. Excitement is high in the space right now, and it feels like another breakout is within reach. No one truly knows how much demand this ETF launch will generate, but Dogecoin has long been on the radar of traditional finance (TradFi) players – so analysts expect sizeable inflows that could boost the wider meme coin market, including leading projects like Shiba Inu alongside smaller alternatives with more growth potential. One low-cap project that Dogecoin and Shiba Inu holders are watching right now is Maxi Doge (MAXI), a Dogecoin-themed meme coin with comedic branding, real utilities, and a heavily discounted price. Currently in presale, the project has raised $2.3 million to date, demonstrating strong interest from early investors. Let’s explore why MAXI is attracting attention, and what the future might hold once it hits the open market. MAXI’s 142% Staking APY and Token Utilities One of the main reasons investors are flocking to Maxi Doge is its lucrative rewards. Presale buyers have the chance to stake their MAXI tokens and currently earn an impressive 142% APY. These rewards will decrease as the staking pool grows, but at today’s rate, that’s about 0.38% ROI per day. Imagine a whale investing $20,000 into the presale – that would mean they are earning an extra $76 daily. And if the MAXI price surges once the token hits exchanges, that amount could multiply. MAXI also offers additional utilities, including plans for integrations with futures trading platforms and community giveaways, which give investors more reasons to buy MAXI not just during the presale, but also long after it launches on exchanges. And with such high staking rewards currently available, smart money meme coin traders like Crypto Tech Gaming…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 09:26
