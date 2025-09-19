Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Holders Eyeing New Meme Coin With 142% APY

The post Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Holders Eyeing New Meme Coin With 142% APY appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thursday is a historic day for meme coins, as the first-ever spot Dogecoin ETF is expected to launch. Excitement is high in the space right now, and it feels like another breakout is within reach. No one truly knows how much demand this ETF launch will generate, but Dogecoin has long been on the radar of traditional finance (TradFi) players – so analysts expect sizeable inflows that could boost the wider meme coin market, including leading projects like Shiba Inu alongside smaller alternatives with more growth potential. One low-cap project that Dogecoin and Shiba Inu holders are watching right now is Maxi Doge (MAXI), a Dogecoin-themed meme coin with comedic branding, real utilities, and a heavily discounted price. Currently in presale, the project has raised $2.3 million to date, demonstrating strong interest from early investors. Let’s explore why MAXI is attracting attention, and what the future might hold once it hits the open market. MAXI’s 142% Staking APY and Token Utilities One of the main reasons investors are flocking to Maxi Doge is its lucrative rewards. Presale buyers have the chance to stake their MAXI tokens and currently earn an impressive 142% APY. These rewards will decrease as the staking pool grows, but at today’s rate, that’s about 0.38% ROI per day. Imagine a whale investing $20,000 into the presale – that would mean they are earning an extra $76 daily. And if the MAXI price surges once the token hits exchanges, that amount could multiply. MAXI also offers additional utilities, including plans for integrations with futures trading platforms and community giveaways, which give investors more reasons to buy MAXI not just during the presale, but also long after it launches on exchanges. And with such high staking rewards currently available, smart money meme coin traders like Crypto Tech Gaming…