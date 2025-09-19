MEXC birža
Regulatory Heat and Investor Buzz: Chainlink and Hyperliquid Gain Momentum as BullZilla Leads the Best 1000x Crypto Presales in 2025
Could a regulatory crackdown spark the next wave of growth for early-stage tokens? That’s the question traders are asking after New York’s Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) directed banks to implement advanced blockchain analytics to monitor digital asset activity. As traditional banks deepen their involvement in crypto, this move signals a new era of oversight [...] The post Regulatory Heat and Investor Buzz: Chainlink and Hyperliquid Gain Momentum as BullZilla Leads the Best 1000x Crypto Presales in 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
MOVE
$0.129
-4.72%
BUZZ
$0.006929
-16.32%
ERA
$0.7211
-2.90%
Blockonomi
2025/09/19 10:15
US Department of Justice arrests 19-year-old member of Scattered Spider extortion ring
PANews reported on September 19th that SlowMist Technology's Chief Information Security Officer 23pds posted on the X platform that the US Department of Justice arrested a 19-year-old member of the Scattered Spider ransomware gang. Court documents claimed that Jubair (also known as Earth2Star) obtained a ransom of approximately 920.16 BTC through ransomware attacks. 23pds said the Scattered Spider ransomware network doesn't exploit zero-day vulnerabilities, doesn't use new malware, and doesn't look for vulnerable external machines. It conducts basic reconnaissance from social media (LinkedIn), investor websites, and any information it can about the company, then calls the help desk to gain trust.
T
$0.01676
-3.73%
BTC
$116,304.08
-1.24%
TRUST
$0.0005091
+0.21%
PANews
2025/09/19 10:14
Rex-Osprey’s XRP, DOGE ETFs ‘no slouch’ with $54M volume on debut
Novel ETFs tracking XRP and Dogecoin have surpassed analyst trading volume expectations, together seeing $54 million in trades on their debut. Investors piled into the first Dogecoin and XRP exchange-traded funds in the US on their debut trading day, blasting through analysts’ trading volume expectations.Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said on X that most new ETFs see around $1 million in trading volume, but the new crypto funds were “no slouch,” together seeing $54.7 million in trades over the day.Asset issuers REX Shares and Osprey Funds together launched ETFs on Thursday tracking the price of the third-largest cryptocurrency, XRP (XRP), and the eighth-largest cryptocurrency and largest memecoin, Dogecoin (DOGE).Read more
1
$0.013171
+227.47%
MORE
$0.0874
-0.72%
MEMECOIN
$0.002182
-17.41%
Coinstats
2025/09/19 10:10
Hong Kong Sets New Guidelines for Virtual Asset Accounting
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/hong-kong-virtual-asset-accounting/
COM
$0.017756
-4.40%
KONG
$0.01433
-7.36%
VIRTUAL
$1.2922
-6.41%
Coinstats
2025/09/19 10:09
Ethereum’s Fusaka update slated for December 3rd, 2025
The post Ethereum’s Fusaka update slated for December 3rd, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum will launch the Fusaka hard fork on December 3rd, 2025. Fusaka will introduce PeerDAS to improve data availability and scalability. Ethereum, a decentralized blockchain platform, will implement its Fusaka hard fork upgrade on December 3rd, 2025, designed to enhance data availability and scalability through features like PeerDAS (Peer Data Availability Sampling). The upgrade aims to expand Ethereum’s data capacity up to 10 times, potentially boosting Layer 2 solutions such as rollups. Developer communities estimate the enhancement could enable transaction speeds of up to 12,000 TPS across the ecosystem by 2026. Ethereum underwent several major upgrades in recent years, including the transition to Proof-of-Stake in 2022 known as The Merge, which reduced energy consumption by over 99% compared to its previous Proof-of-Work model. Previous upgrades like Pectra incrementally increased Ethereum’s data blob capacity, setting the stage for Fusaka’s focus on further scaling to support higher transaction throughput. The upgrade aligns with Ethereum’s dominance in decentralized finance, where it holds over 50% of the total value locked in DeFi protocols. Fusaka could strengthen this position by reducing costs and improving efficiency for users and developers. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-fusaka-upgrade-2025-peer-das/
FORK
$0.0000425
+13.66%
DEFI
$0.00189
-12.05%
COM
$0.017756
-4.40%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 10:09
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Unmoved Even As SEC's Policy Changes Hint At Quicker Crypto ETFs; Analyst Sees BTC's Rally To $130,000 After Pullback
Leading coins traded sideways Thursday even as the Securities and Exchange Commission eased rules for listing institutional cryptocurrency products.read more
BTC
$116,304.08
-1.24%
MORE
$0.0874
-0.72%
XRP
$3.0208
-3.39%
Coinstats
2025/09/19 10:04
Ethereum Whale Wiped Out in $6M Gas-Free Phishing Attack
The incident, flagged on Sept. 18, shows how attackers are exploiting Ethereum’s convenience features to strike with little warning. A […] The post Ethereum Whale Wiped Out in $6M Gas-Free Phishing Attack appeared first on Coindoo.
FREE
$0.00011735
-2.84%
Coindoo
2025/09/19 10:01
Microsoft (MSFT) Stock: Transforms Wisconsin Into AI Data Center With $4B Investment
TLDR Microsoft’s $7B AI Bet Puts Wisconsin on the Global Tech Infrastructure Map Wiscosin Emerges as AI Powerhouse with $7B Microsoft Data Center Investment Microsoft Builds World-Class AI Hub in Wisconsin with $7B in Data Centers Wisconsin to Host Microsoft’s Most Advanced AI Supercomputer with $7B Boost From Foxconn to Future: Microsoft Transforms Wisconsin into [...] The post Microsoft (MSFT) Stock: Transforms Wisconsin Into AI Data Center With $4B Investment appeared first on CoinCentral.
AI
$0.1434
-3.75%
BOOST
$0.08802
-3.41%
FUTURE
$0.12174
-3.68%
Coincentral
2025/09/19 10:01
Crypto OI Shows Mixed Trend: Bitcoin, Solana Down, While Ethereum, XRP Up
A divergence has formed in the crypto futures market during the past week as Bitcoin and Solana have seen deleveraging against the others. Bitcoin, Solana Have Seen A Drop In Perpetual Futures Open Interest In a new post on X, on-chain analytics firm Glassnode has talked about the latest trend in the Open Interest for […]
XRP
$3.0208
-3.39%
OPEN
$0.90698
+6.42%
Bitcoinist
2025/09/19 10:00
Crypto Exchange CEO Reveals XRP ETF Expectations As Approvals Could Spark Tsunami
The post Crypto Exchange CEO Reveals XRP ETF Expectations As Approvals Could Spark Tsunami appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Exchange CEO Reveals XRP ETF Expectations As Approvals Could Spark Tsunami | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. I’m Sandra White, a writer at Bitcoinist, and I provide the latest updates on the world of cryptocurrencies. I believe crypto a gateway to a new order and I have made it my life’s mission to help educate as much people as possible. When I’m not at work, I love listening to music, learning new things, and dream of traveling around the world. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/xrp-etf-expectations-tsunami/
M
$2.34294
-12.99%
WHITE
$0.0003925
-2.79%
XRP
$3.0208
-3.39%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 09:56
