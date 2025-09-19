MEXC birža
ChainCatcher Partners with Alibaba Cloud for Blockchain Support
Detail: https://coincu.com/blockchain/chaincatcher-alibaba-cloud-blockchain/
Coinstats
2025/09/19 10:39
The crypto market rose for three consecutive days, with the GameFi sector rising by more than 5% and BTC breaking through $117,000.
PANews reported on September 19th that, according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market saw three consecutive days of gains. The GameFi sector saw a 24-hour gain of 5.45%. Within the sector, ImmutableX (IMX) surged 26.32%, while GALA and Beam (BEAM) rose 3.74% and 9.14%, respectively. Additionally, Bitcoin (BTC) rose 0.37%, breaking through $117,000, while Ethereum (ETH) fell 0.40%, fluctuating in a narrow range around $4,600. Other sectors with outstanding performance include: the Layer2 sector rose 4.71% in 24 hours. Within the sector, Optimism (OP) and Mantle (MNT) rose 3.93% and 6.33% respectively; the NFT sector rose 2.35%, and Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) rose 3.42%; the DeFi sector rose 1.31%, and Chainlink (LINK) rose 3.25%; the Layer1 sector rose 0.70%, and Avalanche (AVAX) rose 9.14%. In other sectors, the PayFi sector fell 0.20%, but Trust Wallet (TWT) rose against the trend by 19.13%; the CeFi sector fell 0.30%, and ApolloX (APX) rose 30.73%; the Meme sector fell 1.43%, and Pump.fun (PUMP) and MemeCore (M), which had previously risen significantly, fell 10.80% and 12.06% respectively.
PANews
2025/09/19 10:36
A whale is suspected of selling 20.92 million APX, worth approximately $12.3 million.
PANews reported on September 19 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 0xD3DA is suspected of selling 20.92 million APX (worth approximately US$12.3 million) on Aster. The whale deposited 20.92 million APX to Aster two days ago, and then withdrew 10.75 million USDT from it, with an average transaction price of US$0.514.
PANews
2025/09/19 10:35
SEC Commissioners Clash Over Crypto Listing Standards With ETF Surge Set to Unleash
The post SEC Commissioners Clash Over Crypto Listing Standards With ETF Surge Set to Unleash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC’s bold move to fast-track crypto exchange-traded products ignites a fiery internal clash, signaling a pivotal moment in Wall Street’s digital asset evolution. SEC’s Fast-Track Crypto Move Sparks Fierce Commissioner Divide Over Standards Two U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) commissioners offered starkly different perspectives on Sept. 17 after the agency approved generic listing […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/sec-commissioners-clash-over-crypto-listing-standards-with-etf-surge-set-to-unleash/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 10:32
South Korean Won-Backed Stablecoin KRW1 Debuts on Avalanche
BDACS of South Korea releases KRW1, the first stablecoin supported with the Avalanche framework and based on the won, secured with the total collateral on the Woori Bank, allowing the application of the won in a secure and transparent regimen. The introduction of KRW1 has opened a new stage of digital finance in South Korea. […] The post South Korean Won-Backed Stablecoin KRW1 Debuts on Avalanche appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/19 10:30
Here’s How Much 10,000 Lido DAO (LDO) Tokens Could Be Worth in 2026
Lido DAO price is having a strong day. The token is trading around $1.33, up almost 12%, and it’s one of the top ten gainers on the market. Trading volume has jumped more than 220%, showing that buyers are paying attention. Behind this sudden strength are three big factors: regulatory clarity, Ethereum’s own rally, and
Coinstats
2025/09/19 10:30
First U.S. Spot XRP ETF Goes Live: XRPR Posts $37.7 Million On Day One
The post First U.S. Spot XRP ETF Goes Live: XRPR Posts $37.7 Million On Day One appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News REX-Osprey has launched two new U.S. exchange traded funds that give investors direct, regulated exposure to major meme and payments tokens. The funds are the REX-Osprey XRP ETF (ticker: XRPR) and the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (ticker: DOJE). Strong first-day trading XRPR drew heavy trading on its first day. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas reported that …
CoinPedia
2025/09/19 10:22
Bitcoin Bulls Need to Reclaim This Key Level for a New Run at $125K
The post Bitcoin Bulls Need to Reclaim This Key Level for a New Run at $125K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key points: Bitcoin bulls are busy flipping key levels back to support; can they crack $118,000 next? New all-time highs are on the horizon if the Fed reaction uptrend continues. Exchange traders are already bringing in large lines of liquidity on either side of price. Bitcoin (BTC) sought to flip $117,000 to support on Thursday as the Federal Reserve interest-rate cut boosted crypto markets. BTC/USD one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView Watch these Bitcoin price levels next, say traders Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD gaining up to 1.3% after the daily close. Volatility hit as the US Federal Reserve announced its first rate cut of 2025, coming in at 0.25% to match market expectations. After a brief dip below $115,000, Bitcoin rebounded, liquidating both long and short positions to the tune of over $100 million over 24 hours. $BTC update: FOMC Price Action nailed 🔨 Boring Monday and Tuesday; Wednesday volatile with the classic retrace of an initial false move. $105M liquidated in 30mins during FOMC, that’s what it’s important to be aware of this. Absolutely love this market. Probably $120k next. https://t.co/azE7Fg6J10 pic.twitter.com/x3EPCmIlOx — CrypNuevo 🔨 (@CrypNuevo) September 17, 2025 Among traders, hopes were high that bulls would cement support and continue on to challenge all-time highs. “The more important part; will $BTC break through this crucial resistance zone?” crypto trader, analyst and entrepreneur Michaël van de Poppe queried in a post on X. An accompanying chart showed the bulls’ next battle at $118,000. “All I’m sure about is that, once Bitcoin stabilizes, we’ll start to see big breakouts on Altcoins occur,” he added. BTC/USDT one-day chart with RSI, volume data. Source: Michaël van de Poppe/X Popular trader Daan Crypto Trades agreed on the significance of the $118,000 mark. During dovish comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 10:20
Nvidia (NVDA) to Invest $5B in Intel (INTC) and Develop Data Centers, PCs
The post Nvidia (NVDA) to Invest $5B in Intel (INTC) and Develop Data Centers, PCs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nvidia (NVDA), the world’s largest public company by market cap, said it will invest $5 billion in Intel (INTC) and work with the chipmaker on developing custom data-center and PC products as artificial intelligence becomes more pervasive. AI crypto tokens rose on the news. The Santa Clara, California-based maker of the graphic processing units (GPUs) that underpin AI computing will buy shares of its neighbor at $23.28 each, 6.5% lower than Wednesday’s closing price of $24.90, according to an announcement on Thursday. NEAR, the largest AI crypto token by market cap, climbed to over $2.95, its highest in a month, gaining more than 10% in 24 hours. TAO advanced 5.75% and FET 6.75%, outperforming the broader crypto market. The CoinDesk 20 Index added 3.41%. While Nvidia is known for its GPU production, Intel was a leader in developing microprocessors and entered public consciousness as the provider of central processing units (CPUs) that drove IBM-compatible microcomputers. Its fortunes have declined as AI, with its intensive computing requirements, has taken root. Intel stock surged 24% on Thursday, taking its market cap to $143 billion. That’s just a fraction of the $500 billion it boasted in 2000, according to companiesmarketcap.com. Nvidia, with a value of $4.23 trillion, rose 1.85%. The U.S. government bought a 10% stake in Intel last month for $8.9 billion in an attempt to shore up the future of American chip manufacturing. The crypto industry watches Nvidia’s performance with a keen eye as a proxy for market sentiment, which may reflect in AI tokens and the broader crypto market. UPDATE (Sept. 18, 14:26 UTC): Adds AI crypto tokens’ performance in third paragraph. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/18/nvidia-to-invest-usd5b-in-intel-and-develop-data-centers-pcs
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 10:17
Scott Bessent says yuan drop against euro is Europe’s problem, not America’s
The post Scott Bessent says yuan drop against euro is Europe’s problem, not America’s appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in Madrid on Thursday that the slump in China’s currency isn’t a problem for the United States, it’s Europe that should be worried. Speaking during a joint interview with Reuters and Bloomberg, Scott made the comments after meetings with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng as part of the U.S.-China trade discussions, which also included talks on TikTok. He made it clear that the yuan, also known as the renminbi, has actually strengthened against the U.S. dollar this year, but collapsed to a record low against the euro. “The RMB is actually stronger this year versus the dollar. Now it’s at an all-time low versus the euro, which is a problem for the Europeans,” Scott, rejecting the idea that Beijing was trying to devalue its currency to gain an unfair edge against Washington. He said Chinese officials haven’t tried anything of the sort with the U.S. and explained the reality behind the currency’s movement: “It’s a closed currency. So they manage the level.” Yuan collapse helps Chinese exports flood europe Since January, the yuan has plunged from 7.5 per euro to over 8.4, triggering concerns across Europe. Meanwhile, against the dollar, it’s gained slightly from 7.3 to 7.1. This divergence has created a lopsided trade dynamic, because while the U.S. has seen its imports from China drop 14% due to aggressive tariffs, Europe has recorded a 6.9% increase in trade with China. So, Scott said the U.S. tariffs are doing what they were meant to do, cutting down the trade deficit. But the redirected flow of Chinese goods is now landing in European markets instead, where the yuan’s weakness is making Chinese exports even cheaper in euro terms. The weakening of the yuan is hitting Europe at a sensitive time, as the European Central Bank…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 10:16
