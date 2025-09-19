2025-09-19 Friday

Stellar (XLM) Network Enhances USDC Transfers with Circle’s CCTP V2 Integration

The post Stellar (XLM) Network Enhances USDC Transfers with Circle’s CCTP V2 Integration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tony Kim Sep 18, 2025 12:45 Stellar (XLM) integrates Circle’s CCTP V2, enhancing USDC transfers and interoperability across multiple blockchains, including Ethereum and Solana, while boosting liquidity and cross-chain functionality. Stellar (XLM) is set to enhance its network capabilities with the integration of Circle’s Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) V2. This significant update will optimize USDC transfers across the Stellar network, which already supports natively issued USDC, according to Stellar. Enhanced Interoperability The upgrade allows users to seamlessly transfer USDC across Stellar and 15 other blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, and Base. This development aims to improve interoperability and unlock new use cases within the Stellar ecosystem. Wallets, decentralized applications (dApps), and services utilizing USDC will now have enhanced interaction capabilities with Stellar. Key Features of CCTP V2 CCTP V2 introduces several advantages, notably native interoperability, which makes USDC on Stellar compatible across all CCTP V2-enabled blockchains. Historically, users faced challenges in moving USDC between different chains due to limited liquidity and the need for third-party services or Circle accounts. The integration of CCTP V2 into Stellar connects it to the broader USDC ecosystem, offering deeper liquidity and dynamic management tools for efficient multi-chain operations. Additionally, CCTP V2 provides programmability for developers, allowing them to embed cross-chain transfers directly into their dApps. This enables seamless liquidity movement between chains and the inclusion of metadata for autonomous execution on destination chains via Hooks. Developers can capitalize on Stellar’s fast, cost-effective payments and robust off-ramping capabilities without the need for separate integrations or liquidity strategies. Efficient Liquidity Management The protocol eliminates the necessity for wrapped assets and custodial bridges when transferring USDC across supported chains. CCTP V2 facilitates native USDC burning and minting for cross-chain transfers, settling transactions in seconds, thus reducing bridge risk and enhancing…
Coinbase Rolls Out USDC Lending Feature with High Yields for Customers

TLDR Coinbase launches USDC onchain lending with yields of up to 10.8% through Morpho and Steakhouse Financial. USDC lending feature is available in select markets with a wider rollout planned soon. The feature offers higher yields than Coinbase’s existing “USDC Rewards” program. Coinbase integrates DeFi with a user-friendly interface to simplify lending for mainstream users. [...] The post Coinbase Rolls Out USDC Lending Feature with High Yields for Customers appeared first on CoinCentral.
NBA Star Kevin Durant Regains Access to 2016 Coinbase Account (BTC Was $650)

In an exciting turn of events, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong confirms that the exchange has recovered an account belonging to National Basketball Association (NBA) player Kevin Durant. The Houston Rockets forward reportedly purchased BTC in 2016, when the price was around $650 per coin. However, they have since been locked out of the account for unknown reasons. Speculations include that he had forgotten his login credentials or had not remembered the investment, given how Bitcoin was less popular at the time. Nonetheless, Durant would be smiling to the bank this week after regaining access to the Coinbase account. To be clear, it is unknown exactly how much he invested in Bitcoin at the time. Yet, even a $650 investment, which was the price for one BTC at the time, would be worth $117,000 at current prices, a massive 180,000 times return on investment. One would not be wrong to expect, though, that the amount would be in the millions. As of 2016, Kevin Durant was the seventh-highest-paid NBA player, according to ESPN data, which listed him as having a $20.1 million contract while playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder. (Source: ESPN) To Self-Custody or Not? The Kevin Durant Lesson News of the NBA’s Kevin Durant’s recovery of their Coinbase account has been met with mixed reactions from the crypto community, especially on X. While some argue that he has only been able to recover the account because of being a star and thus able to attract Coinbase’s attention, others focus on the main benefit that comes from storing crypto with a custodian. Several stories abound of people who missed out on life-changing profits from their early Bitcoin investment simply because they chose to self-custody. For instance, one popular story involves a UK man, James Howells, who claims his girlfriend mistakenly disposed of a hard drive with access to 8,000 bitcoins as far back as 2013. If the investment was stored with a third-party exchange like Coinbase, perhaps there may still be hope of a recovery through account verification. Ultimately, users have the final say in where to store their coins, with self-custody remaining the preferred option, even among experienced investors. Yet, one might correctly argue that Kevin Durant’s case proves that there is value in using reliable exchange providers as an option for storing away such long-term wealth. The post NBA Star Kevin Durant Regains Access to 2016 Coinbase Account (BTC Was $650) appeared first on Cointab.
Japanese listed company Remixpoint increased its holdings of Bitcoin by 77, bringing its total holdings to 1,350.

PANews reported on September 19th that, according to CoinDesk, Japanese listed company Remixpoint announced on September 18th that it had purchased approximately 77 additional bitcoins for 1.32 billion yen. The purchase was completed over four trading days, from August 28 to September 17, 2025. This additional purchase brings the company's total bitcoin holdings to approximately 1,350, with a total purchase price of 20.3 billion yen. According to Bitcoin Treasury, which tracks corporate bitcoin holdings, Remixpoint currently ranks 40th globally and 3rd in Japan.
White House eyes other candidates for CFTC chair as Quintenz confirmation stalls: Bloomberg

The Trump administration is weighing backup candidates who may have crypto regulation expertise, according to Bloomberg.
Nvidia paid over $900 million to hire Enfabrica CEO Rochan Sankar

Nvidia just spent over $900 million to bring in Rochan Sankar, the CEO of AI hardware firm Enfabrica, along with a group of his engineers, and to grab the rights to the company’s core technology; all in one sweep. The deal, first reported by CNBC, was paid for using a mix of cash and stock, […]
Ethereum mainnet Fusaka upgrade is tentatively scheduled for December 3rd this year

PANews reported on September 19th that Christine Kim, former vice president of research at Galaxy Digital, stated on the X platform that today's Ethereum developer meeting, ACDC 165, reached a key decision, confirming the schedule for the Fusaka public testnet and the BPO hard fork. Developers agreed on the upcoming schedule for Fusaka: Holesky upgrade on October 1st, Sepolia upgrade on October 14th, Hoodi upgrade on October 28th, and mainnet upgrade on December 3rd. The exact date, time, and epoch number will be reconfirmed in the coming days. Developers also agree that, based on some preliminary analysis of Fusaka Devnet-5, blob capacity should more than double within two weeks of Fusaka's activation. Initially, Fusaka will not make any changes to blob capacity. After the first week, the first BPO fork will activate, increasing the target/maximum blob count from 6/9 to 10/15. A week after the first BPO fork, the second BPO fork will activate, further increasing these values to 14/21.
Belgium shows interest in Kazakhstan’s digital transformation

The post Belgium shows interest in Kazakhstan’s digital transformation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Belgium shows interest in Kazakhstan’s digital transformation Belgium is interested in assisting Kazakhstan with its digital transformation goals, targeting political, economic, and parliamentary collaborations. According to a report, Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Belgium, Roman Vassilenko, sat with Birgit Stevens, director general for Bilateral Relations at the Belgian Federal Public Service for Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, to share ideas. Both parties disclosed that the meeting will serve as the foundation of future bilateral relations between the two countries. Vassilenko shared Kazakhstan’s blueprint for digitization with his Belgian counterpart, highlighting the Central Asian country’s artificial intelligence (AI) roadmap. He referred to the key provisions of Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s annual State of the Nation Address as proof of the leap to digitization. Vassilenko highlighted the establishment of a dedicated Ministry for AI and plans to launch CryptoCity, a pilot zone for digital assets. He noted that the end goal of Kazakhstan’s digital transformation is to become the regional leader for emerging technologies in Central Asia and compete on the global stage. Stevens disclosed that Belgium is interested in Kazakhstan’s goals, hinting at a collaboration between both countries. Stevens added that Belgium will keep communication lines open with Kazakhstan for knowledge sharing and technical support associated with emerging technologies. The Belgian diplomat noted that the European nation will back the expansion of processing critical and rare earth materials outside of emerging technologies. Stevens hinted at incoming support in the form of satellite monitoring to assess natural potential, with both sides alluding to Belgium’s experience in the space sector. Kazakhstan’s plans for water resource management and developing the Middle Corridor for improved cross-border transport across Central Asia piqued Stevens’s interest. Bilateral trade between Belgium and Kazakhstan reached $299 million and is on course to surpass the…
BitMine Pivots to Largest Ethereum Holder Under Tom Lee

Detail: https://coincu.com/ethereum/bitmine-ethereum-treasury-tom-lee/
Gary Gensler Says He Made The 'Right Calls' As SEC Chair: Crypto Trades Mostly On 'Hype' And Is Risky For Everyday Investors

Former SEC Chair Gary Gensler defended the agency’s regulatory stance on cryptocurrencies during his tenure on Wednesday, saying it was all aimed at ensuring “investor protection.”read more
