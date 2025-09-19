Trump Files a $15 Billion Lawsuit Against New York Times

Donald Trump filed a $15 billion defamation lawsuit against the New York Times magazine and Penguin Random House. According to the lawsuit, the NYT's alleged smear campaign was intended to harm his reputation and business. The token is 70% down after its peak on the second day after the launch in January 2025. Did NYT harm it? Summary The NYT has been criticizing Donald Trump for years. It endorsed Kamala Harris in the fall of 2024. Trump believes the magazine breached journalistic ethics to pursue the interests of the Democratic Party. Trump filed a $15 billion defamation lawsuit against the Times and Penguin Random House that published a critical book on Trump, "Lucky Loser." The book was written by the NYT journalists. Trump believes the book and three NYT articles are full of distorted facts that harmed his reputation and business. What's in the lawsuit? Trump took to Truth Social to announce he is suing The NYT for alleged intended defamation during the 2024 presidential race. The Penguin Random House publisher is another target in the president's $15 billion lawsuit. The trial is set to take place in a Florida federal court. The lawsuit is focused on the book published by Penguin and three NYT articles. The book is titled "The Luckiest Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered His Father's Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success." It was written by Pulitzer-winning NYT reporters Russ Buettner and Susanne Craig. The articles are: "The Star-Making Machine That Created 'Donald Trump, written by the authors of 'Lucky Loser.' It outlines how the public image of Trump was enhanced by the producers of 'The Apprentice' show. The article was released on Sep. 14, 2024. "For Trump, a Lifetime of Scandals Heads Toward a Moment of Judgment," released on Oct. 20, 2024. "As Election Nears,…