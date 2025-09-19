MEXC birža
/
Kripto ziņas
/
2025-09-19 Friday
Kripto ziņas
Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Trump Files a $15 Billion Lawsuit Against New York Times
The post Trump Files a $15 Billion Lawsuit Against New York Times appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Donald Trump filed a $15 billion defamation lawsuit against the New York Times magazine and Penguin Random House. According to the lawsuit, the NYT’s alleged smear campaign was intended to harm his reputation and business. The token is 70% down after its peak on the second day after the launch in January 2025. Did NYT harm it? Summary The NYT has been criticizing Donald Trump for years. It endorsed Kamala Harris in the fall of 2024. Trump believes the magazine breached journalistic ethics to pursue the interests of the Democratic Party. Trump filed a $15 billion defamation lawsuit against the Times and Penguin Random House that published a critical book on Trump, “Lucky Loser.” The book was written by the NYT journalists. Trump believes the book and three NYT articles are full of distorted facts that harmed his reputation and business. What’s in the lawsuit? Trump took to Truth Social to announce he is suing The NYT for alleged intended defamation during the 2024 presidential race. The Penguin Random House publisher is another target in the president’s $15 billion lawsuit. The trial is set to take place in a Florida federal court. The lawsuit is focused on the book published by Penguin and three NYT articles. The book is titled “The Luckiest Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered His Father’s Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success.” It was written by Pulitzer-winning NYT reporters Russ Buettner and Susanne Craig. The articles are: “The Star-Making Machine That Created ‘Donald Trump, written by the authors of ‘Lucky Loser.’ It outlines how the public image of Trump was enhanced by the producers of ‘The Apprentice’ show. The article was released on Sep. 14, 2024. “For Trump, a Lifetime of Scandals Heads Toward a Moment of Judgment,” released on Oct. 20, 2024. “As Election Nears,…
OCT
$0.09316
+2.28%
TRUMP
$8.511
-2.20%
TOKEN
$0.01379
-5.09%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 11:45
Kopīgot
Shiba Inu ETF Talk Intensifies After Coinbase Launches 1k Shib Index
TLDR Coinbase’s 1k Shib Index fuels speculation about Shiba Inu’s potential spot ETF. Shiba Inu now has regulated futures, making it eligible for ETF consideration. Shiba Inu could enter a multi-asset crypto ETF, gaining exposure to institutional investors. Shiba Inu’s growing visibility and regulatory steps move it closer to mainstream finance. Coinbase made a significant [...] The post Shiba Inu ETF Talk Intensifies After Coinbase Launches 1k Shib Index appeared first on CoinCentral.
SHIB
$0.000013
-3.27%
MOVE
$0.1293
-4.64%
INDEX
$1.176
+1.11%
Kopīgot
Coincentral
2025/09/19 11:43
Kopīgot
Michigan progresses Bitcoin Reserve bill to invest 10% state funds in Bitcoin
The post Michigan progresses Bitcoin Reserve bill to invest 10% state funds in Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Michigan’s legislature is considering a bill to allow up to 10% of its public funds to be invested in Bitcoin. This move would make Michigan one of the most ambitious U.S. states regarding state-level Bitcoin adoption. Michigan advanced legislation today that would authorize the state to invest up to 10% of its public funds in Bitcoin, joining a growing wave of states exploring crypto asset reserves. The Strategic Bitcoin Reserve bill represents one of the most ambitious state-level Bitcoin adoption proposals to date. Over 20 U.S. states introduced or considered similar Bitcoin reserve legislation in 2024 and early 2025, reflecting increased institutional interest as Bitcoin prices reached new highs. Michigan’s pension fund already maintains small Bitcoin exposure through exchange-traded funds. The proposal aligns with broader federal cryptocurrency policy shifts under the Trump administration, which has expressed support for a national Bitcoin reserve. Such federal backing has encouraged state-level initiatives as governments seek portfolio diversification beyond traditional assets. Bitcoin proponents argue that state reserves could provide hedge protection against inflation and currency devaluation, similar to how sovereign wealth funds like Norway’s oil fund diversified into alternative investments. Critics cite Bitcoin’s price volatility as a risk for public funds. The legislation still requires additional legislative approval before Michigan could begin Bitcoin purchases for its state treasury operations. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/michigan-advances-bitcoin-reserve-bill-2024/
U
$0.014327
+2.94%
TRUMP
$8.511
-2.20%
MOVE
$0.1293
-4.64%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 11:42
Kopīgot
Telegram’s Pavel Durov Celebrates as TON-Based NFTs Show Stunning Price Spike
The post Telegram’s Pavel Durov Celebrates as TON-Based NFTs Show Stunning Price Spike appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Durov celebrates TON NFTs’ value surge TON price goes up Pavel Durov, billionaire and founder of the popular Telegram app and TON cryptocurrency, has taken to his X account to share some good news with the TON and Telegram communities. He shared an infographic showing an astounding growth in the value of NFTs created on the TON blockchain. Durov celebrates TON NFTs’ value surge Pavel Durov’s X post features an infographic, where multiple TON blockchain-based nonfungible tokens (NFTs) are shown in the green over the period of the past 30 days. The biggest growth shown by some of them reaches and even surpasses 70% (Precious Peach and Toy Bear). There is also an NFT linked to Durov personally, and it is called “Durov’s Cap.” This asset has displayed a monthly price surge of 56.01% and can be bought for an astounding $2,828.70. This is not the most expensive item here, though. There is an NFT called Plush Pepe, which has demonstrated 46% growth and is changing hands at an astounding $16,272.90. TON price goes up This announcement made by Durov aligned with a significant price increase in Toncoin (TON). Over the past 24 hours, TON has gone up by 3.12%, rising from $3.066 to $3.161. By now, the coin is down 0.67%, trading at $3.141. Source: https://u.today/telegrams-pavel-durov-celebrates-as-ton-based-nfts-show-stunning-price-spike
U
$0.014327
+2.94%
CAP
$0.15404
-2.62%
TON
$3.132
-0.85%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 11:38
Kopīgot
PayPal’s PYUSD0 Goes Multi-Chain, Targeting Cross-Chain Adoption and Liquidity
PayPal is taking its US dollar-pegged stablecoin, PYUSD, into a new growth phase by expanding beyond its original networks. Through a partnership with LayerZero’s interoperability framework, a permissionless version known as PYUSD0 is now available across nine blockchains, including Tron, Avalanche, and Sei, in what marks the biggest distribution milestone since the token’s 2023 launch. […]
SEI
$0.3277
-2.49%
CROSS
$0.24208
-2.65%
TOKEN
$0.01379
-5.09%
Kopīgot
Coinstats
2025/09/19 11:37
Kopīgot
Michigan Bitcoin Reserve Bill HB 4087 Enters Second Reading in the House of Representatives
PANews reported on September 19th that according to Cointelegraph, Michigan's Bitcoin Reserve Bill HB 4087 has made its first progress since February, entering the second reading stage of the House of Representatives and being submitted to the Government Operations Committee. The bill allows up to 10% of state government funds to be invested in cryptocurrencies.
SECOND
$0.0000118
--%
HOUSE
$0.012784
-4.65%
STAGE
$0.0000403
-17.58%
Kopīgot
PANews
2025/09/19 11:36
Kopīgot
The Sky community has launched a vote on the proposal to "charge a late penalty for MKR upgrades to SKY"
PANews reported on September 19th that Sky (formerly MakerDAO) announced on the X platform that voting has opened on a proposal to implement a late upgrade penalty for MKR to SKY. As part of the ongoing MKR to SKY upgrade process, Sky Atlas has specified that an executive vote on September 18, 2025, will set a 1% late upgrade penalty for the new MKR to SKY conversion contract. If the vote passes, all MKR to SKY upgrades will be subject to a 1% late upgrade penalty starting September 22, 2025. Thereafter, the late upgrade penalty will gradually increase by 1% every three months.
1
$0.013177
+222.96%
SKY
$0.0754
-1.63%
PART
$0.2057
-1.05%
Kopīgot
PANews
2025/09/19 11:35
Kopīgot
U.S. First-Ever XRP & DOGE ETFs Break Volume Records — A New Cryptocurrency Milestone
Investors eagerly embraced the debut of the first Dogecoin and XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States, generating trading volumes far exceeding initial expectations from industry analysts. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas noted on X that while most new ETFs typically record around $1 million in trading volume on their first day, these crypto-focused [...]
1
$0.013177
+222.96%
U
$0.014327
+2.94%
XRP
$3.02
-3.46%
Kopīgot
Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/19 11:33
Kopīgot
Councilman Freed Amid Bitcoin Scam Probe Targeting Elders
Brazilian councilman associated with Bitcoin frauds targeting the elderly was put on bail by the STJ as a fraud investigation in Xaxim continued. ‘A Brazilian councilman detained in a high-profile swindle involving elderly targets has won a provisional release. His habeas corpus appeal was granted by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) on September 15, […] The post Councilman Freed Amid Bitcoin Scam Probe Targeting Elders appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
JUSTICE
$0.00006817
-0.13%
LIVE
$0.01823
+6.54%
SCAM
$0.0000185
--%
Kopīgot
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/19 11:30
Kopīgot
8 Best Altcoins to Buy for Passive Income and Big Returns in 2025
Are you wondering which projects are the best token to invest now for both passive income and explosive ROI? The crypto market in September 2025 is buzzing with innovation, and some altcoins stand out not just for price action but for real utility. From staking rewards to tokenized assets and super app integrations, these coins
REAL
$0.0641
-2.19%
TOKEN
$0.01379
-5.09%
APP
$0.002489
-0.91%
Kopīgot
Coinstats
2025/09/19 11:30
Kopīgot
Populārākās ziņas
Vairāk
Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit
Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today
How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining
Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Flagged as Top Picks