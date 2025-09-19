2025-09-19 Friday

$11.3 billion in ETH is being withdrawn from staking. What does Vitalik Buterin think?

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has addressed the growing problem of staking withdrawal queues, which have now stretched to over six weeks. On September 18, he posted on the X platform that this mechanism was a well-considered design choice rather than a flaw, and compared it to military discipline. Buterin emphasized that staking is not a random act but a commitment to protecting the network. From this perspective, friction mechanisms such as exit delays actually serve as safety guardrails. “An army cannot maintain cohesion if anyone in it can suddenly leave at any time,” he wrote, noting that ethereum’s reliability depends on ensuring that validators cannot abandon their duties instantaneously. However, Buterin acknowledged that the current design isn't perfect. He elaborated, "This isn't to say the current staking queue design is optimal, but rather that blindly lowering the threshold will significantly reduce the chain's credibility for any node that isn't frequently online." Buterin’s views coincide with those of Sreeram Kannan, founder of the re-staking protocol EigenLayer. In a September 17th post, Kannan called Ethereum’s long exit period a “conservative parameter,” arguing that it is a crucial safety measure. He explained that the waiting period is an effective safeguard against worst-case scenarios, such as a coordinated attack by validators, where participants might attempt to exit en masse before facing slashing penalties. Given this, Kannan warned: “Unstaking must not be instantaneous.” He further explained that shortening the process to a few days could expose Ethereum to attacks that exhaust its security assumptions. Conversely, a longer window allows for the detection and punishment of malicious behavior like double signing, ensuring that malicious validators cannot easily escape accountability. Kannan noted that this buffering mechanism allows inactive nodes to reconnect and periodically verify the correct fork. He emphasized that without such a mechanism, competing forks could claim to be legitimate, making it impossible for offline nodes to determine their authenticity when reconnecting. He concluded: “Ethereum doesn’t have a fixed, long-term unstaking mechanism. Instead, it’s designed so that small amounts of staked assets can be withdrawn instantly during a specific period. However, if a large number of staked assets apply to withdraw simultaneously, queues will accumulate, potentially stretching for months in the worst case.” This strong defense comes as Ethereum withdrawal queues hit a record high. Data from Ethereum validator queues shows that the current unstaking backlog has reached 43 days, involving 2.48 million ETH (about $11.3 billion) waiting to be withdrawn.
PANews2025/09/19 12:00
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $213 million yesterday, while none of the nine ETFs had a net outflow.

PANews reported on September 19 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$213 million yesterday (September 18, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$159 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.927 billion. The second is Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$22.9041 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETH has reached US$1.454 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$30.539 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.49%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.872 billion.
PANews2025/09/19 12:00
Praetorian CEO Admits to $200 Million Bitcoin Ponzi Scheme

A report from the Department of Justice (DOJ) has been released concerning the CEO of Praetorian Group International. According to the reports shared, the CEO has admitted to scamming over 90,000 victims of over $200 million.The CEO, Ramil Ventura, a 60-year-old citizen of the United States and the Philippines, admitted to running a global-based scam […]
Tronweekly2025/09/19 12:00
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $163 million yesterday, with no net outflow among the twelve ETFs.

PANews reported on September 19 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (September 18, Eastern Time) was US$163 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$97.3526 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of FBTC has reached US$12.661 billion. The second is the ETF ARKB of Ark Invest and 21Shares, with a single-day net inflow of US$24.9951 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of ARKB has reached US$2.227 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$155.053 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.62%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$57.495 billion.
PANews2025/09/19 11:57
SBI Holdings Unveils Hyper Deposit with XRP Rewards and Reduced Rates

TLDR SBI Hyper Deposit automates transfers between bank and securities accounts. Users receive XRP gifts and enjoy lower mortgage rates when joining. The service offers an interest rate of 0.42% on yen deposits. SBI strengthens its push for XRP adoption with integrated banking features. SBI Holdings, a major Japanese financial institution, has launched a new [...] The post SBI Holdings Unveils Hyper Deposit with XRP Rewards and Reduced Rates appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/19 11:56
Moneygram Debuts Stablecoin-Powered Cross-Border Transactions in Latam

The post Moneygram Debuts Stablecoin-Powered Cross-Border Transactions in Latam appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Moneygram, a remittance industry giant, is gearing up to include stablecoin-powered operations for its cross-border transactions in Latam, adopting USDC in collaboration with Crossmint. The move aims to cut costs and retain users who are pivoting to stablecoins. Moneygram Pushes Stablecoins in New App to Debut in Latin America Moneygram, a global remittance platform servicing […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/moneygram-debuts-stablecoin-powered-cross-border-transactions-in-latam/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 11:56
PGI CEO Pleads Guilty After $200M Bitcoin Ponzi Scheme Collapses, 90K Investors Left Reeling

TLDR: PGI collected over $201M through Bitcoin and cash between 2019 and 2021 before collapsing. Victims are set to receive $62.7M in restitution, though most losses may never be recovered. Palafox spent millions on luxury cars, homes, and jewelry using investor funds. The DOJ secured a guilty plea that could lead to decades in prison [...] The post PGI CEO Pleads Guilty After $200M Bitcoin Ponzi Scheme Collapses, 90K Investors Left Reeling appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/19 11:54
Shiba Inu Team Offers $229,000 Bounty to Recover $4.1M from Shibarium Bridge Hack

The post Shiba Inu Team Offers $229,000 Bounty to Recover $4.1M from Shibarium Bridge Hack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu dev team partners with K9 Finance to create 50 ETH bounty program Attacker must provide detailed whitepaper disclosure and stop moving stolen tokens September 12 exploit drained $4.1 million across 17 different cryptocurrencies The Shiba Inu ecosystem team has launched a bounty program offering attackers 50 ETH ($229,000) to return assets stolen during the September 12 Shibarium bridge exploit. The initiative, created in partnership with K9 Finance, places the reward in a dedicated escrow contract while establishing specific conditions for payout. The bounty requires attackers to prepare a comprehensive whitepaper disclosure detailing the complete exploit methodology. This documentation must include information about validator access methods, scripts and tools utilized, involved wallet addresses, transaction hashes, and prevention recommendations for future security improvements. Flash Loan Attack Compromised Validator Network The team’s updated analysis reveals that attackers executed a flash loan swap to acquire 4.6 million BONE tokens from ShibaSwap. These tokens were then delegated to Ryoshi Validator 1, granting the attackers more than two-thirds of validator voting power within the network’s consensus mechanism. Using compromised internal validator keys, the attackers signed malicious state transitions that enabled the $4.1 million bridge drainage. On-chain records show theft of 17 different token types, including $1 million in ETH, $1.3 million in SHIB, $717,000 in KNINE, $680,000 in LEASH, and $260,000 in ROAR tokens. The attackers have only liquidated their USDT and USDC holdings by converting them to ETH. They attempted seven unsuccessful sales of $700,000 worth of KNINE tokens before K9 Finance blocked the associated wallet addresses. The remaining stolen assets remain distributed across more than eight separate wallets. Additional bounty conditions require attackers to cease moving compromised tokens immediately. Upon asset return and report verification, the escrow contract will release the 50 ETH reward to designated attacker wallets. The team has committed…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 11:54
Tether-Backed Plasma Mainnet Beta Launches September 25 With XPL Token

Plasma, a blockchain network focused on stablecoins, has confirmed that it will launch its mainnet beta and native token, XPL, on September 25, 2025. If successful, the rollout will position Plasma as the eighth-largest blockchain network by stablecoin liquidity. The announcement was detailed in a recent blog post, revealing that the network will have $2 […]
Coinstats2025/09/19 11:48
Bitcoin could cop a 70% drawdown next bear market: Crypto analyst

Into The Cryptoverse founder Benjamin Cowen said such a steep drawdown isn’t guaranteed, but “history would at least caution us.” Crypto investors sidelined from Bitcoin this year may still get another chance to accumulate, with a crypto analyst predicting Bitcoin could fall as much as 70% in the next bear market. However, crypto analysts are split on where Bitcoin is headed next. Some say a bear market is still far away, while others think it could come much sooner.“I would say maybe a 70% drawdown from whatever the all-time high ends up,” Cowen told Kyle Chasse in an interview published on Thursday, noting that previous cycle bear markets saw Bitcoin (BTC) drawdowns of 94%, 87%, and about 77%.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/19 11:48
