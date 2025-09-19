2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Top-Ranked Solana Investor Reckons Investing in This Crypto Is Like a Second Chance at SOL’s Level of Gains

Top-Ranked Solana Investor Reckons Investing in This Crypto Is Like a Second Chance at SOL’s Level of Gains

The post Top-Ranked Solana Investor Reckons Investing in This Crypto Is Like a Second Chance at SOL’s Level of Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. When Solana (SOL) first took off, it turned early buyers into millionaires almost overnight. One of those investors, who saw gains of over 27,000% from SOL, is now saying that Little Pepe (LILPEPE) feels like buying Solana when it was just $3. The bold comparison has caught attention because LILPEPE is still in presale at $0.0022, and early backers have already seen 120% gains.  Even at today’s stage 13 price, investors may see about 36.36% growth by launch at $0.0030. That possibility of climbing toward SOL style gains, maybe as high as $0.59 before mid-2026, draws people in. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) The Meme Coin With Real Muscle Unlike many meme coins that rely only on culture and jokes, Little Pepe is building a next-generation Layer 2 ecosystem. It promises ultra-low fees, fast finality, high security, staking rewards, and strong anti-sniper protection for investors. The utility and meme culture mix stands out in a crowded field. The presale has been rolling through stages at a speed. Stage 12 sold out, and now stage 13 is live at $0.0022. Over $25,475,000 has already been raised, and more than 15.75 billion tokens have been sold. Early investors from stage 1 have already seen 120% gains, while those who buy now could still enjoy 36.36% by launch. LILPEPE is also listed on CoinMarketCap and has been audited by CertiK, which adds a layer of trust. The project is not only about fun but also shows credibility. Why People Are Comparing LILPEPE to SOL The comparison between Solana and Little Pepe may sound dramatic, but there are reasons why it makes sense. Solana rose because it offered something better than what was out there. Similarly, LILPEPE is blending meme energy with actual blockchain infrastructure. From June to August 2025, LILPEPE surpassed PEPE, Shiba Inu (SHIB),…
1
1$0.013177+222.96%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009463+0.56%
Solana
SOL$242.1-2.35%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 20:10
Kopīgot
Ethereum Fusaka Hard Fork Set for December with Double Blob Capacity

Ethereum Fusaka Hard Fork Set for December with Double Blob Capacity

TLDR Ethereum’s Fusaka upgrade will launch on December 3, introducing 12 EIPs for scalability. The Fusaka upgrade will gradually increase blob capacity to improve layer-2 efficiency. A $2M audit program will secure Fusaka’s code before the mainnet deployment. Ethereum’s validator exit queue has hit an all-time high, raising concerns about market impact. Ethereum’s upcoming Fusaka [...] The post Ethereum Fusaka Hard Fork Set for December with Double Blob Capacity appeared first on CoinCentral.
Fork Chain
FORK$0.00004257+13.79%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5305-4.62%
Kopīgot
Coincentral2025/09/19 20:03
Kopīgot
Shiba Inu Down 37% YTD, Is There Hope for Bulls?

Shiba Inu Down 37% YTD, Is There Hope for Bulls?

The post Shiba Inu Down 37% YTD, Is There Hope for Bulls? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to CoinGlass data, Shiba Inu price performance is lagging across various time frames. Shiba Inu is just up 2.6% in the last 24 hours, while in the last 7 and 30 days, the dog coin was just up 2.41% and 5.41% on respective time frames. More concerningly, Shiba Inu has dropped 37% on the year-to-date basis, while it has only increased 0.69% on the one-year basis.  At its peak, Shiba Inu gained millions of percent, reaching an all-time high of $0.000088 in October 2021. Months running into years after this historic peak, Shiba Inu price momentum has stalled. Taken from its all-time high of $0.000088, Shiba Inu is currently down 84.83% from this peak.  Despite this, Shiba Inu remains over one million percent higher since its inception, according to CoinGlass data.  Is there still hope for bulls? Shiba Inu closed the year 2023 and 2024 higher, with gains of 23% and 104%, respectively, buoyed by a positive Q4 performance in both instances. In 2023, while the Shiba Inu price was mostly flat for the larger part of the year, the dog coin saw a rise in the fourth quarter, increasing in the months spanning from October to December.  The same was witnessed in 2024, as the Shiba Inu price declined for months, only to stage a last minute Q4 rally to close the year 104% higher. Shiba Inu rose from a low of $0.00001231 in september of that year to reach a high of $0.00003344 in December, a 171% surge.  A trend evident for Shiba Inu in the last two years is that of last-minute Q4 rallies. It will be interesting to see if history repeats itself as Q4, 2025, progresses.  So far, Shiba Inu is up 10.25% in September, sparking hopes for a positive Q4 performance aided by…
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009939-0.01%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08736-0.63%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017756-4.44%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 20:02
Kopīgot
Can XRP Repeat Its 300% Surge and Reach $5? Analysts Weigh In

Can XRP Repeat Its 300% Surge and Reach $5? Analysts Weigh In

The post Can XRP Repeat Its 300% Surge and Reach $5? Analysts Weigh In appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. One of the most notable outcomes of the bull run has been the 300% price increase of XRP this year. Investors are wondering if XRP may reach $5 in 2025, given the pace driven by ecosystem improvements, institutional interest, and legal clarity. Numerous analysts hold this view, pointing to significant demand stimulants such as the impending approval of the XRP ETF and the introduction of XRP options on CME. Beyond conjecture, the fundamentals of XRPL are more solid than ever. In just a few months, the network’s TVL increased from $20 million to over $100 million, and cross-chain DeFi applications are becoming more accessible because to EVM compatibility. XRPL is changing into a center for liquidity and intelligent financial solutions as a result of this innovation surge. As the native DEX that XRPL has long required, DeXRP is becoming more and more popular. DeXRP is getting ready to launch as the focal point of XRPL’s new DeFi economy, having already generated over $6.6 million in presale and attracted over 9,500 investors. What is DeXRP?  As the first decentralized exchange (DEX) based on XRPL, DeXRP is taking center stage as XRP continues to solidify its place in the global market. Massive expectation has been generated by the combination of DeXRP’s ambition for an advanced trading platform and XRPL’s established infrastructure, which is renowned for its quick transactions, cheap fees, and institutional-ready capabilities. In contrast to a lot of speculative presales, DeXRP’s development shows both institutional interest and community-driven momentum. Its early achievement of the $6.4 million milestone demonstrates how rapidly investors are realizing its potential. DeXRP Presale Success More than 9,300 distinct wallets have already joined the DeXRP presale, indicating a high level of interest from around the world. A crucial aspect is highlighted by the volume and variety of participation:…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08736-0.63%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24208-2.65%
XRP
XRP$3.0233-3.35%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 20:01
Kopīgot
Why Top Analysts Are Calling This Crypto the Next Solana (SOL)

Why Top Analysts Are Calling This Crypto the Next Solana (SOL)

While Solana earned its reputation for high-speed, low-cost transactions, Mutuum Finance is carving out its own lane by addressing one […] The post Why Top Analysts Are Calling This Crypto the Next Solana (SOL) appeared first on Coindoo.
Solana
SOL$242.1-2.35%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003253+8.14%
Kopīgot
Coindoo2025/09/19 20:00
Kopīgot
Base coin issuance: a long-planned conspiracy?

Base coin issuance: a long-planned conspiracy?

Author: cole Produced by: Vernacular Blockchain In the crypto world, launching a new coin always sets the market on fire. When Coinbase, the industry's most compliant "regular force," incubated its Layer 2 network, Base, shifted its stance from "never launching a coin" to "exploring the future," everyone knew a major drama was about to unfold. This isn't just another token launch; it's a calculated strategic move by Coinbase, aiming to transform Base from a traffic gateway into a self-sustaining economic hub. Will this yet-to-be-launched token be the rocket fuel that ignites a bull market, or another "launch-and-reach" capital story? To answer this question, we must delve into the fabric of Base and analyze the vulnerabilities behind its glamorous data. 01. From “NO” to “YES” — Why does Base have to issue a token? Once upon a time, Base was a breath of fresh air in the Layer 2 world, with its leadership repeatedly stating that it had "no plans to issue a coin." However, the tide has turned. Base founder Jesse Pollak and Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong have now publicly stated that the team is "exploring the issuance of a native token," believing it to be an excellent tool for accelerating decentralization and ecosystem growth. The official justification is grand and politically correct: achieving complete decentralization of the network. Currently, Base's core sorter remains centrally controlled by Coinbase. Issuing tokens can attract independent node participation through incentive mechanisms, a necessary step towards true decentralization. This technology-driven rhetoric aligns with the spirit of the crypto world and provides a "compliance" shield against regulatory scrutiny. However, the data reveals a harsher reality: Base is facing severe capital outflows. Data shows that over the past three quarters, Base has experienced a net outflow of $4.6 billion, with the majority of funds flowing back into the Ethereum mainnet. This suggests that while Base has successfully attracted a large number of users thanks to Coinbase's traffic, particularly during the meme coin and SocialFi (social finance) boom, it lacks user stickiness. Capital, like mercenaries, comes and goes with impatience. Base faces the risk of becoming a mere low-cost transit point. Meanwhile, competitors Arbitrum and Optimism have already built strong economic moats using tokens. Therefore, Base's token issuance is more a survival imperative than a philosophical evolution. Its core economic goal is a single one: anchoring capital. Through token incentives, Base aims to transform speculative "tourists" into long-term "residents," creating a self-reinforcing economic closed loop. 02. A Song of Ice and Fire: A Panoramic Scan of the Base Ecosystem To understand the power of the Base token, we must first understand its current state. On-chain data paints a picture of both ice and fire: user activity is in full swing, but capital depth is relatively calm. Judging by the data, Base is undoubtedly a top player. Its TVL exceeds $5 billion. But what's most astonishing is its transaction processing capacity, with an average TPS of 148.77, far exceeding Arbitrum's 22.49. The network has nearly one million daily active addresses, and annualized network revenue is projected to reach $75 million. These data clearly reveal Base's uniqueness: while it is an undisputed giant in user activity, it remains a laggard in terms of capitalization. Base has already solved the "how to attract people" problem; now it needs to use its token to solve the "how to retain people" problem. Base's application ecosystem exhibits a unique "leverage structure." On one end are multi-chain giants like Uniswap and Aave, which contribute the majority of TVL. On the other end are vibrant meme coins. Of greatest strategic value, however, are the "native protocols" sandwiched in the middle—they are Base's true moat and the core goal of future token incentives. DeFi: In the decentralized finance sector, Aerodrome Finance, Base's native automated market maker (AMM), is rising at an astonishing rate, with its TVL exceeding $1.1 billion, aiming to become Base's central liquidity hub. In the lending market, the native protocol SeamlessFi has also made a name for itself. SocialFi: This is Base's unique trump card. The phenomenal emergence of Friend.tech not only brought a massive amount of traffic to Base but also pioneered a new on-chain social monetization model. Furthermore, the decentralized social protocol Farcaster is also thriving here. Games and NFTs: This sector is still in its early stages, with no blockbuster hits yet. However, Base's low gas fee environment is ideal for the development of on-chain games, and its native token can serve as a catalyst to attract top game studios. 03. Redistribution of wealth - who will be the biggest winner? The issuance of Base tokens will be a redistribution of wealth on an unprecedented scale. Ecosystem protocols: For native protocols such as Aerodrome and SeamlessFi, Base tokens will be their ammunition to compete head-on with multi-chain giants. Users and community: Issuing coins will bring about a wealth effect, and tokens will also give the community the power of governance and cultivate a deep sense of "ownership". Base Network: The token treasury will free Base from its dependence on Coinbase and become a self-sustaining and self-developing public product. Coinbase: This might be the most exciting part. Currently, Base directly contributes less than 1% of Coinbase's total revenue. However, the fully diluted valuation (FDV) of a single Base token could reach tens of billions of dollars. This means that Coinbase is performing a brilliant financial trick: giving up a negligible amount of operating income in exchange for a massive asset potentially worth tens of billions of dollars. By issuing tokens and decentralizing the platform, Coinbase not only mitigates regulatory risk but also transforms a small profit into a massive asset. 04. Summary Base's exploration of issuing a token is a deliberate strategic necessity. It marks Base's official transition from a successful "traffic acquisition machine" to a self-sustaining "on-chain economy." Will Base's coin launch, like Arbitrum's, use a "big bang" launch to generate hype but potentially trigger a catastrophic sell-off? Or will it be like Optimism, using a phased, narrative-heavy approach to steadily guide the market and direct the community's attention to long-term development? Considering Base's close ties with Coinbase and its "compliance first" stance, the latter seems more likely. Regardless of which path it chooses, Base holds a trump card: the massive retail user base brought by Coinbase and the unique SocialFi ecosystem. For all participants in the crypto world, this drama is worth your close attention.
1
1$0.013177+222.96%
Threshold
T$0.01677-3.78%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.512-2.19%
Kopīgot
PANews2025/09/19 20:00
Kopīgot
Poland’s First On Warsaw Stock Exchange

Poland’s First On Warsaw Stock Exchange

The post Poland’s First On Warsaw Stock Exchange appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin ETF Makes Historic Debut: Poland’s First On Warsaw Stock Exchange Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin ETF Makes Historic Debut: Poland’s First on Warsaw Stock Exchange Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/poland-bitcoin-etf-launch/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017756-4.44%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 20:00
Kopīgot
Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (Ticker: GDLC) Begins Trading on NYSE Arca

Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (Ticker: GDLC) Begins Trading on NYSE Arca

Grayscale Investments®, today announced that Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (Ticker: GDLC), has begun trading on NYSE Arca as a multi-asset ETP.
Multichain
MULTI$0.03989-13.20%
Kopīgot
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/19 20:00
Kopīgot
Coral Protocol Releases Coral v1 With Remote Agents to Reduce Dev Time and Infrastructure Overhead

Coral Protocol Releases Coral v1 With Remote Agents to Reduce Dev Time and Infrastructure Overhead

Coral Protocol launches Coral v1 with Remote Agents, a production-ready platform letting developers rent, combine and monetize multi-agent systems.
READY
READY$0.01666-12.59%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03989-13.20%
Coral Protocol
CORAL$0.002059+1.98%
Kopīgot
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 20:00
Kopīgot
The first XRP and DOGE ETF are setting the market on fire! ProfitableMining reveals its secrets to making $2,300 a day.

The first XRP and DOGE ETF are setting the market on fire! ProfitableMining reveals its secrets to making $2,300 a day.

XRP and DOGE ETFs spark price surges, but ProfitableMining offers a lower-risk way to profit. Earn up to $2,300 daily via cloud mining with instant payouts.
XRP
XRP$3.0233-3.35%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.13944+4.60%
DOGE
DOGE$0.27137-3.86%
Kopīgot
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 20:00
Kopīgot

Populārākās ziņas

Vairāk

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining

Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Flagged as Top Picks