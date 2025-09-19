MEXC birža
/
Kripto ziņas
/
2025-09-19 Friday
Kripto ziņas
Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
AI Startup Surge Risks Repeating Tech’s Last Funding Mania
The AI startup frenzy and FOMO are inflating round sizes and valuations. Yes, the potential is huge. But too much capital too early often leads to mediocre outcomes. Remake of 2020–22?
FOMO
$0.00001433
-2.38%
STARTUP
$0.008836
-14.80%
AI
$0.1435
-3.82%
Kopīgot
Hackernoon
2025/09/19 12:14
Kopīgot
Brera Holdings Becomes 'Solmate,' Records 225% Jump After Announcing Solana Treasury Strategy — Rally Simmers Down After Hours
Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) shares retraced in Thursday's after-hours trading after rallying by triple digits during the regular session.read more
MORE
$0.08736
-0.63%
JUMP
$0.00081
-45.63%
Kopīgot
Coinstats
2025/09/19 12:09
Kopīgot
Japan’s SBI Shinsei Bank Sets Sights on 24/7 Tokenized Payments Study
TLDR: SBI Shinsei Bank partners with Partior and DeCurret DCP to explore cross-border payments using tokenized deposits and DLT. The study includes DCJPY tokenized deposits and expands to multiple foreign currencies for real-time clearing and settlement. Partior’s platform already serves DBS, J.P. Morgan, Standard Chartered, and Deutsche Bank for multi-currency settlement. The collaboration aims to [...] The post Japan’s SBI Shinsei Bank Sets Sights on 24/7 Tokenized Payments Study appeared first on Blockonomi.
REAL
$0.0641
-2.19%
CROSS
$0.24208
-2.65%
MULTI
$0.03989
-13.20%
Kopīgot
Blockonomi
2025/09/19 12:09
Kopīgot
Tesla snaps streak of seven consecutive session gains
The post Tesla snaps streak of seven consecutive session gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Tesla’s seven-day winning streak in the stock market ended with a decline. The streak was supported by recent optimism around Elon Musk’s pay and new energy storage products. Tesla Inc. shares declined today, ending a seven-session winning streak for the electric vehicle maker. The stock had been on its longest consecutive run of gains in recent months, buoyed by investor optimism around new developments including CEO Elon Musk’s compensation proposals and energy storage product launches. Tesla’s stock has faced significant headwinds in 2025, declining approximately 41% year-to-date as of April amid reduced vehicle deliveries and intensifying competition in the electric vehicle market. The company’s automotive revenue dropped 16% year-over-year in Q2 2025, reflecting broader industry trends as global EV sales growth has decelerated. Tesla has been pivoting toward robotics and energy solutions as traditional vehicle sales face pressure, with the energy storage division showing particular promise for future growth initiatives. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/tesla-snaps-streak-seven-session-gains/
ELON
$0.00000010275
-1.81%
COM
$0.017756
-4.44%
GAINS
$0.02571
+2.26%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 12:06
Kopīgot
ETH Whales’ Profits Hit Records: Massive Rally or Big Price Drop Next?
Ethereum whales hit 2021-level profits as outflows surge and staking slows. The asset eyes breakout above all-time high.
ETH
$4,538.02
-1.59%
Kopīgot
CryptoPotato
2025/09/19 12:06
Kopīgot
Solmate to Stockpile Solana After $300M Investment Led by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest
Solana (SOL) is gaining fresh momentum after Brera Holdings, a NASDAQ-listed football ownership company, announced a $300 million investment led by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest and Abu Dhabi’s Pulsar Group. Following the deal, Brera will rebrand as Solmate and shift its focus toward accumulating Solana tokens, driving both its stock and market-wide attention. ARK Invest […]
SOL
$242.1
-2.35%
ARK
$0.4574
-2.70%
Kopīgot
Coinstats
2025/09/19 12:04
Kopīgot
Passive Income in Crypto: Why Waiting for Altseason Is a Bad Strategy
Altseason is tempting, but most investors miss the timing. In 2025, passive income strategies offer steadier growth without relying on hype cycles. Tokenized bonds bring traditional yields on-chain with better accessibility. Crypto savings accounts like Coinhold give up to 14% APY with flexible withdrawals. Staking & restaking unlock extra yield, though risks remain tied to networks and smart contracts. Lending is still the backbone of passive income — now safer and more transparent. Yield farming hasn’t died, it’s just smarter, while NFT rentals and staking ETFs show how mainstream passive yield is becoming. The bottom line: no product is risk-free, but if you match the right tools to your risk appetite and liquidity needs, you can build steady returns in any market.
T
$0.01677
-3.78%
HYPE
$56.34
-3.29%
MORE
$0.08736
-0.63%
Kopīgot
Hackernoon
2025/09/19 12:02
Kopīgot
Chile Explores CBDC Future Like Brazil’s Drex Leap
Chile goes forward with CBDC exploration on the example of Brazilian Drex. Central Bank researches the development of digital payments and intends to conduct proof-of-concept experiments. Economy Chile is rapidly going digital in the payments space, with an average of 374 digital payments per capita annually, five times more than in the years prior, and […] The post Chile Explores CBDC Future Like Brazil’s Drex Leap appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
MORE
$0.08736
-0.63%
LIKE
$0.009573
+0.84%
LIVE
$0.01822
+6.48%
Kopīgot
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/19 12:00
Kopīgot
South Korea’s BDACS Launches First Won-Backed Stablecoin Ahead Of Q4 Framework
As the South Korean crypto industry awaits the highly anticipated regulatory framework, digital assets custodian BDACS and financial giant Woori Bank have partnered to launch the first stablecoin pegged to the Korean Won (KRW) on the Avalanche blockchain. Related Reading: US House Pushes To Combine Anti-CBDC And Crypto Market Structure Bills First Won-Pegged Stablecoin Launched […]
HOUSE
$0.012784
-4.65%
BANK
$0.0801
-6.17%
Kopīgot
Bitcoinist
2025/09/19 12:00
Kopīgot
XRP faces $3.18 test after whale transfer – Is a rally to $3.60 next?
XRP tests the $3.18 resistance as whales move $50M to Coinbase and traders build leveraged bets.
MOVE
$0.1293
-4.64%
XRP
$3.0233
-3.35%
Kopīgot
Coinstats
2025/09/19 12:00
Kopīgot
Populārākās ziņas
Vairāk
Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit
Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today
How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining
Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Flagged as Top Picks