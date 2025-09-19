MEXC birža
Bank of Japan Interest Rates Hold Impacts USD/JPY and Crypto Markets
The post Bank of Japan Interest Rates Hold Impacts USD/JPY and Crypto Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points:The Bank of Japan has maintained its interest rates, affecting USD/JPY.Subsequent market reactions include a 20-point surge in USD/JPY.No direct link to crypto markets, but risk sentiment shifts observed. The Bank of Japan maintained its interest rates, leading to an immediate surge in the USD/JPY exchange rate, currently at 147.84, impacting digital market sentiment. This decision reflects broader financial stability concerns, influencing risk sentiment, and linking to potential market shifts in crypto and real-world asset landscapes. Key Points: The Bank of Japan kept its interest rates unchanged in line with market expectations, prompting a quick surge in USD/JPY by more than 20 points. This decision further validates their cautious monetary approach amid global economic uncertainty. The stable interest rate environment set by the Bank is consistent with past policies aimed at supporting economic recovery. Though this decision is not directly linked to crypto assets, the associated market reactions highlight a shift toward a risk-on environment among investors. The rise in USD/JPY suggests a temporary shift in currency dynamics, with potential ripple effects on global markets. According to Christine Kim, Former Vice President of Research at Galaxy Digital, “Ethereum developers’ conference call ACDC #165 made an important decision… The Fusaka mainnet upgrade is scheduled for December 3 this year at Epoch 411392.” Bank of Japan’s Decision Sparks USD/JPY Surge Did you know? The Bank of Japan’s rate hold mirrors its post-2016 approach that often historically corresponds with increased stability and recovery of various asset classes, suggesting a broader alignment of risk appetites across both conventional and digital markets. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) is currently priced at $4,541.00, with a market cap of $548.12 billion. Recent trading volume reached $30.47 billion, reflecting a 36.33% decrease. Despite a 1.65% decrease over the past 24 hours, Ethereum experienced notable gains of 87.16%…
Massive Dogecoin Upside? Analyst Eye 111% DOGE Breakout Despite Heavy Selling
The post Massive Dogecoin Upside? Analyst Eye 111% DOGE Breakout Despite Heavy Selling appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Massive Dogecoin Upside? Analyst Eye 111% DOGE Breakout Despite Heavy Selling Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk. Related News © 2025 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/dogecoin/massive-dogecoin-upside-analyst-eye-111-doge-breakout-despite-heavy-selling/
France’s Macron says UN snapback sanctions on Iran coming in a week
The post France’s Macron says UN snapback sanctions on Iran coming in a week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. French President Emmanuel Macron told Israel’s Channel 12 on Thursday that United Nations sanctions on Iran will be back in force at the end of September. Asked directly if the sanctions were a “done deal,” Macron replied, “Yes, I think so. Because the latest news we have from the Iranians are not serious.” Macron then explained that Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi “tried to make a reasonable offer” to European leaders, but his plan lacked support from others inside the Iranian leadership. On Wednesday, Iran gave Britain, Germany, and France a proposal aimed at avoiding sanctions. European leaders advance snapback mechanism Axios had reported that a draft resolution to extend the suspension of sanctions was circulated at the UN Security Council on Thursday, with a vote planned for Friday. But the draft is unlikely to pass, meaning the snapback mechanism would move forward, restoring sanctions on Iran come September 27. Britain, France, and Germany triggered the snapback process on August 28 under Resolution 2231. They demanded Iran return to negotiations, allow wider inspections, and explain missing uranium stockpiles. Araghchi warned last week that if sanctions return, “they will be excluded from nuclear negotiations with the Islamic Republic.” Oil prices showed little reaction to the political drama. Brent crude slipped 1 cent to $67.43 per barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate dipped 4 cents to $63.53. Both benchmarks remained on track for a second week of gains, even as the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates. The E3 offered to delay the sanctions for six months if Iran allowed inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency back into nuclear facilities and opened talks with Washington. Inspectors also sought answers about Iran’s enriched uranium stocks, which remain uncertain since Israeli and U.S. strikes hit Iranian nuclear sites in June. Germany warns sanctions…
XRP’s Classic Pattern Hints at Price Rally to as High as $15
The post XRP’s Classic Pattern Hints at Price Rally to as High as $15 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways: XRP (XRP) price was up 3% in the past 24 hours, and 17% higher than its Sept. 1 low of $2.69, to trade above $3 on Thursday. Market analysts said this positions XRP for further gains backed by several fundamental and technical factors. XRP price technical analysis puts $5-$15 in play XRP price action has painted bull flag patterns on the weekly time frame that could result in a massive breakout to as high as $15. The first is a smaller one that formed in mid-June and was resolved earlier this week when the price broke above the flag’s upper boundary at $3. Related: Ripple vs. SEC: How the lawsuit strengthened XRP’s narrative The measured target for this pattern, the flag’s height added to the breakout point, is $5.80, up 46% from the current level. XRP/USD weekly chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView “On the daily chart, XRP is forming a bull flag — a continuation pattern that often signals the next leg higher,” said analyst Crypto Pulse, noting the emergence of the pattern in late August, adding: “$XRP could be gearing up for its next big breakout toward $5+.” The second is a bigger bull flag pattern that has been forming since November 2024, projecting an even higher target for the altcoin. XRP confirmed the breakout in July in a rally that pushed the price toward nine-year highs above $3.66. With the pattern still in play, XRP price could continue its uptrend toward the measured target of $15.80, up 408% from the current levels. Analyzing a fractal from a previous setup, analyst Egrag Crypto said that a megaphone pattern on the five-day chart targeted $7. “Based on the fractal formation analysis, it suggests that by mid-November, #XRP could be around $6 to $7!” XRP/USD five-day chart. Source: Egrag Crypto REX-Osprey ETF…
Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF Debuts, Offering Exposure to BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, and ADA
The Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF officially began trading on September 19, 2025, after receiving approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The rebranded fund, formerly known as the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund, is expected to play a pivotal role in expanding institutional access to digital assets and improving overall market liquidity. […]
After Rough Stretch, Max Fried Returns To Ace Status For Yankees In Final Month
The post After Rough Stretch, Max Fried Returns To Ace Status For Yankees In Final Month appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New York Yankees starting pitcher Max Fried delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Max Fried glanced at his hand on July 12 and a frustrating start against the Cubs ended early with a blister. It also was part of his worst stretch of the season as the Yankees slowly tumbled out of first place and ceded the AL East lead to the Toronto Blue Jays. A little over two months later, Fried might be even better than he was earlier and he might be creeping into the AL Cy Young discussion along with Garrett Crochet and Tarik Skubal by getting to 18-5. In a spot where the Yankees experienced mixed results with playing after a late flight because of a getaway day night game, Fried was at his best and the Yankees continued to enjoy one of their best days of the season because he dominated their win while the Blue Jays, Red Sox and Tigers all lost afternoon games on their getaway days. Fried’s 13 strikeouts in seven innings in a stress-free 7-0 win at Baltimore were about as masterful as it gets for the Yankees, whose rotation ERA is down to 3.68. By comparison, the Tigers are at 3.83, the Red Sox are at 3.97 and the Blue Jays are at 4.23, the worst mark amongst any team currently in playoff position. “I feel like he’s in a real good spot. He’s throwing the ball well,” manager Aaron Boone told reporters in Baltimore. “He’s an ace, and he pitches like that. He’s had a phenomenal year to this point.” Fried’s blister experience was part of an eight-start stretch where he posted an atrocious 6.80…
Goldman Sachs Adjusts BoE Rate Cut Expectations to February 2025
The post Goldman Sachs Adjusts BoE Rate Cut Expectations to February 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points:Goldman Sachs revises Bank of England interest rate expectations.Rate cuts now predicted for February 2025.Potential effects on traditional and digital markets. Goldman Sachs revised its forecast for the Bank of England, now predicting rate cuts beginning in February 2026, affecting global financial and digital asset markets. This shift could influence institutional liquidity and risk asset flows, impacting GBP/USD and potentially boosting digital asset investments. Goldman Sachs Predicts BoE Rate Cuts Starting February 2025 Goldman Sachs revised its forecast for the Bank of England’s interest rates, now predicting the next cut in February 2025 instead of November. This update implies ongoing quarterly reductions culminating in a terminal rate of 3% by the end of 2026. The bank’s forecast could potentially affect institutional liquidity allocation, though no large crypto-specific funds have issued direct statements. The change by Goldman Sachs impacts market sentiment. Analysts expect potential effects on asset valuations as financial markets often react to interest rate shifts. However, crypto exchanges have not reported direct impacts on trading pairs. Historical data suggests lower rates are favorable to risk-on assets, including cryptocurrencies. “We continue to think that the BoE will likely cut further than the market currently expects as measures of underlying domestic inflation fall back and demand comes in somewhat weaker than the Monetary Policy Committee’s latest forecast.” — Sven Jari Stehn, Chief European Economist, Goldman Sachs Bitcoin’s Market Cap Soars as Investors Anticipate Rate Cuts Did you know? In past central bank rate cuts, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin often experienced increased inflows as investors sought higher returns outside traditional yielding assets. Bitcoin (BTC) on September 19, 2025, holds a market cap of $2.33 trillion, with a trading volume of $44.41 billion, as reported by CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin’s current price is $117,066.93, reflecting a 12.95% rise over 90 days. The cryptocurrency’s dominance stands…
My Lovely Planet Unveils #PlayForTurkey Campaign in Partnership with Football Icon Hakan Çalhanoğlu
My Lovely Planet, the first Web3 game recognized by Google’s #WeArePlay initiative, has announced a strategic partnership with football icon Hakan Çalhanoğlu and his wife Sinem Çalhanoğlu to launch the #PlayForTurkey campaign. The strategic partnership between My Lovely Planet and Çalhanoğlu will focus on making the web3 game more impactful in the real world amid […] The post My Lovely Planet Unveils #PlayForTurkey Campaign in Partnership with Football Icon Hakan Çalhanoğlu appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Crypto News Today: Bitcoin Nears $118K as VanEck Predicts More Upside Into 2026
The post Crypto News Today: Bitcoin Nears $118K as VanEck Predicts More Upside Into 2026 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Stocks and digital assets are sitting near record levels, with the S&P 500 and gold both at all-time highs and Bitcoin approaching $118,000. Against this backdrop, Matthew Sigel, Head of Digital Assets Research and Portfolio Manager at VanEck, says the market still has room to run. “We haven’t seen the type of euphoria that usually …
Emmanuel Macron said UN sanctions on Iran will return by September 27
French President Emmanuel Macron told Israel’s Channel 12 on Thursday that United Nations sanctions on Iran will be back in force at the end of September. Asked directly if the sanctions were a “done deal,” Macron replied, “Yes, I think so. Because the latest news we have from the Iranians are not serious.” Macron then […]
