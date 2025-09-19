China skips U.S. soybeans to start season, reviving trade war tactic

China has not booked a single shipment of U.S. soybeans since the new export season began, breaking a buying pattern that's held firm since at least 1999. This is not some random slowdown, though; it's a repeat of a trade war tactic first used under Donald Trump. As of September 11, nearly two weeks into the season, data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed zero sales logged by China, the top soybean importer on the planet. Last year alone, over $12 billion worth of U.S. soybeans went to China, representing more than half of the total U.S. soy export value. The timing isn't subtle. President Xi Jinping is scheduled to speak with Trump on Friday. Talks are heating up again over U.S. restrictions on semiconductors and rare earth exports. Just before the call, China announced that Nvidia had violated anti-monopoly laws, adding to the pile of unresolved tensions. China freezes U.S. soy purchases and stockpiles from Brazil And that go-ahead hasn't come. So importers are skipping the U.S. and doubling down on Brazil. Crushers, feed producers, and pig farms across China have bought enough soy to last them through the rest of the year. Several of them have even doubled their inventories. The government's own strategic reserves are stacked as well. One purchasing manager said he's only covered through next month but isn't rushing to make new orders. A manager at a large crushing facility said that an unexpected wave of U.S. beans would crash soymeal prices in local markets. Both of them requested anonymity because they're not authorized to talk to the media. Normally, China turns to U.S. soybeans between October and February, right before South America's harvest hits. Buyers typically make their deals weeks in advance. By now, a few million tons would already be locked in.…