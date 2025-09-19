MEXC birža
/
Kripto ziņas
/
2025-09-19 Friday
Kripto ziņas
Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
China skips U.S. soybeans to start season, reviving trade war tactic
The post China skips U.S. soybeans to start season, reviving trade war tactic appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China has not booked a single shipment of U.S. soybeans since the new export season began, breaking a buying pattern that’s held firm since at least 1999. This is not some random slowdown, though; it’s a repeat of a trade war tactic first used under Donald Trump. As of September 11, nearly two weeks into the season, data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed zero sales logged by China, the top soybean importer on the planet. Last year alone, over $12 billion worth of U.S. soybeans went to China, representing more than half of the total U.S. soy export value. The timing isn’t subtle. President Xi Jinping is scheduled to speak with Trump on Friday. Talks are heating up again over U.S. restrictions on semiconductors and rare earth exports. Just before the call, China announced that Nvidia had violated anti-monopoly laws, adding to the pile of unresolved tensions. China freezes U.S. soy purchases and stockpiles from Brazil And that go-ahead hasn’t come. So importers are skipping the U.S. and doubling down on Brazil. Crushers, feed producers, and pig farms across China have bought enough soy to last them through the rest of the year. Several of them have even doubled their inventories. The government’s own strategic reserves are stacked as well. One purchasing manager said he’s only covered through next month but isn’t rushing to make new orders. A manager at a large crushing facility said that an unexpected wave of U.S. beans would crash soymeal prices in local markets. Both of them requested anonymity because they’re not authorized to talk to the media. Normally, China turns to U.S. soybeans between October and February, right before South America’s harvest hits. Buyers typically make their deals weeks in advance. By now, a few million tons would already be locked in.…
T
$0.01677
-3.67%
U
$0.014523
+3.65%
TRUMP
$8.518
-2.08%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 12:46
Kopīgot
Nvidia investeert $683 miljoen in voormalig Bitcoin mining bedrijf
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Nvidia zet een grote stap in de Britse AI markt met een investering van maar liefst $683 miljoen in Nscale, een bedrijf dat in 2024 werd afgesplitst van crypto miner Arkon Energy. Van mining naar AI Nscale begon als onderdeel van Arkon Energy, dat zich jarenlang richtte op het minen van crypto. In mei 2024 werd de AI-divisie verzelfstandigd om zich volledig te richten op cloudoplossingen voor AI in Europa. Met de nieuwe investering van Nvidia moet de capaciteit in het Verenigd Koninkrijk oplopen tot 60.000 GPU’s in de datacenters van Nscale tegen 2026. Die GPU’s, chips die oorspronkelijk voor grafische toepassingen zijn ontwikkeld, zijn cruciaal voor zowel blockchain als het trainen van AI modellen. Daarmee blijft de hardwarebasis grotendeels dezelfde, maar wordt de rekenkracht verlegd naar een explosief groeiende markt. Strategisch belang voor het VK Volgens Nscale CEO Josh Payne is het uitbouwen van een eigen AI infrastructuur super belangrijk voor de economische en geopolitieke positie van het land. Ook de Britse regering onder leiding van premier Keir Starmer ziet dit als een prioriteit. In een eerder gepresenteerd AI plan werden 50 aanbevelingen gedaan om de kansen van AI maximaal te benutten. Het bedrijfsleven speelt hierin een belangrijke rol. Samen met partijen als Vantage Data Centres en Kyndryl is inmiddels meer dan $17 miljard aan investeringen toegezegd. Nvidia’s deelname bevestigt de strategische waarde van deze ontwikkeling en verstevigt de rol van Londen en omgeving als AI hub. Nieuwe cryptomuntenKom als eerste te weten wat de nieuwste cryptomunten van dit moment zijn! Elke crypto investeerder is er naar op zoek: de volgende munt met groot groeipotentieel. De inflatie blijft in Nederland hoger dan in de rest van Europa, maar tegelijkertijd zegt Fed-voorzitter Powell dat het mogelijk tijd is voor renteverlagingen. Dit zou zomaar eens een nieuwe crypto bull run af kunnen trappen. Experts zien kansen in altcoins… Continue reading Nvidia investeert $683 miljoen in voormalig Bitcoin mining bedrijf document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Nvidia’s dominantie De timing van de deal is opvallend. Nvidia bereikte in juli een market cap van $4 biljoen, meer dan Apple en Microsoft. Analisten schrijven die waardering vrijwel volledig toe aan het vertrouwen in de rol van AI. Ter vergelijking: de totale cryptomarkt staat op dit moment rond hetzelfde niveau. De investering in Nscale is daarmee niet alleen een regionale deal, maar ook een signaal van Nvidia’s ambities om wereldwijd hofleverancier van AI infrastructuur te blijven. Wat betekent dit voor crypto? Hoewel de $683 miljoen niet direct naar crypto vloeit, is de link duidelijk. Bedrijven die hun wortels hebben in de crypto mining sector zetten hun expertise en infrastructuur steeds vaker in voor AI. Dat vergroot hun veerkracht en opent nieuwe markten. Voor crypto investeerders laat dit zien hoe mining bedrijven hun afhankelijkheid van puur blockchain inkomsten verminderen en tegelijk relevant blijven in een bredere digitale economie. De kennis van grootschalige rekenkracht blijft hun grootste troef, of dat nu wordt ingezet voor het beveiligen van blockchains of voor het trainen van LLM’s. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Nvidia investeert $683 miljoen in voormalig Bitcoin mining bedrijf is geschreven door Gijs Smit en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
CAP
$0.15404
-2.62%
GPU
$0.19
-4.52%
LLM
$0.0010079
-4.15%
Kopīgot
Coinstats
2025/09/19 12:46
Kopīgot
Microsoft’s LinkedIn Still Sucks, But Outsmarting Its Algorithm Is Hilariously Easy
LinkedIn is notorious for keeping people inside the world’s most boring walled garden. But a simple algorithm-dodging experiment demonstrates there are easy workarounds.
PEOPLE
$0.02052
-4.02%
Kopīgot
Hackernoon
2025/09/19 12:45
Kopīgot
MetaMask Token to Launch Sooner After mUSD Stablecoin: Consensys CEO Joe Lubin
The post MetaMask Token to Launch Sooner After mUSD Stablecoin: Consensys CEO Joe Lubin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Consensys CEO and Ethereum founder Joe Lubin has confirmed the imminent launch of MetaMask’s proposed MASK token. He claims the MASK token will come “sooner” than many people expected, with the token likely related to decentralization aspects of the MetaMask crypto wallet. MetaMask to Launch MASK Token Sooner Consensys CEO Joseph “Joe” Lubin, in an interview on September 19, hinted that MetaMask crypto wallet will launch its MASK token sooner than expected. MetaMask is an Ethereum-based self-custodial crypto wallet developed by Consensys. The MASK token is coming. It may come sooner than you would expect right now. Lubin revealed that the token is closely tied to the decentralization of specific aspects of the MetaMask platform. While the official tokenomics are still unclear, it is expected that early and swap-active MetaMask users will be rewarded. Recently, MetaMask co-founder Dan Finlay also stated that if MetaMask’s native token is launched, it would be promoted directly within the wallet. He noted that the favorable regulatory environment amid the crypto-friendly Trump administration makes token issuance safer. The token could come on its Linea network, a fully EVM equivalent zero-knowledge rollup layer-2 blockchain. Last week, Joe Lubin mentioned that Linea will open up rewards opportunities further, mostly in platforms from Consensys and some other protocols. “MetaMask and Linea are cooking somETHing together to make this happen,” he added. MetaMask USD (mUSD) Stablecoin Launch Recently, MetaMask launched a native stablecoin MetaMask USD (mUSD), as the stablecoin race picked up pace after the GENIUS Act. Issued by Bridge, a Stripe company, and powered by M0’s decentralized stablecoin infrastructure, mUSD became the first stablecoin created by a self-custodial wallet. Notably, the stablecoin was launched on Ethereum and Linea. As a wallet-native stablecoin MetaMask USD is designed to ease the crypto adoption from on-ramping and holding to earning and…
TRUMP
$8.518
-2.08%
LINEA
$0.03136
+19.74%
BRIDGE
$0.06955
+0.01%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 12:44
Kopīgot
Is EverGrow coin Dead? Price and Latest Updates
Launched in September 2021, EverGrow Coin is a deflationary token that is supposed to increase its value as it becomes scarcer over time. Users can earn rewards with every transaction they make on the platform. Aiming to create a beginner-friendly ecosystem, EverGrow Coin allows users to seamlessly transition from traditional currencies to cryptocurrency. In this ... Read more The post Is EverGrow coin Dead? Price and Latest Updates appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
MORE
$0.08744
-0.69%
TOKEN
$0.01379
-4.96%
Kopīgot
Bitemycoin
2025/09/19 12:43
Kopīgot
Coinbase Introduces On-Chain DeFi Lending with Morpho Integration
The post Coinbase Introduces On-Chain DeFi Lending with Morpho Integration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points:Coinbase integrates Morpho, enabling on-chain DeFi lending for users.Potential USDC yield up to 10.8% APY.Enhances Coinbase’s role as a DeFi-fintech bridge. Coinbase recently introduced a new feature allowing users to engage in on-chain DeFi lending directly through its app, offering up to 10.8% yields on USDC, leveraging Morpho technology. This initiative underscores Coinbase’s strategy to integrate DeFi into mainstream finance, enhancing financial services and user engagement in the emerging digital landscape. Market Reactions and the Broader DeFi Landscape Coinbase, a leading crypto exchange, has integrated Morpho into its app, empowering users to engage in on-chain DeFi lending with USDC, offering yields of up to 10.8% APY. The integration highlights Coinbase’s strategy to become a main financial hub by linking traditional fintech with open DeFi infrastructure. This initiative is likely to boost user engagement by offering products that blend comfort with decentralized finance opportunities. Coinbase has launched a new USDC lending feature powered by Morpho, enabling millions of customers to earn highly competitive yields directly from their trusted platform. … This represents a continuation of the largest consumer-facing integration of DeFi infrastructure to date and demonstrates how fintechs and DeFi can work together to deliver sophisticated financial products at scale. – Morpho Official Blog Market Data and Future Insights Did you know? Coinbase’s integration with Morpho represents a significant move in the “DeFi Mullet” model, combining user-friendly fintech interfaces with robust decentralized finance infrastructure, marking a trend that’s gaining popularity among major enterprises. According to CoinMarketCap, USDC maintains a steady market presence with a price of $1.00 and a market cap of $74.31 billion. Recent trading data shows a 24-hour volume of $18.90 billion, indicating stability despite a notable decrease in trading activity. USDC(USDC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:35 UTC on September 19, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu…
1
$0.013173
+222.63%
BRIDGE
$0.06955
+0.01%
MORPHO
$2.1606
+4.75%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 12:42
Kopīgot
Best Crypto to Buy Now? Maxi Doge Presale Hits $2.3M as Dogecoin Price Jumps 8%
It seems like the best crypto to buy now could be found among meme coins. Not only has the meme coin market cap crossed the $80 billion threshold in response to the Fed rate cut, but there has also been an institutional push to give these “joke” tokens more legitimacy. Conversations around a Dogecoin ETF […]
MORE
$0.08744
-0.69%
CAP
$0.15404
-2.62%
PUSH
$0.03664
+0.41%
Kopīgot
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/19 12:41
Kopīgot
Expert Claims Altcoin Metrics Are Being ‘Gamed’ to Mislead Investors
The post Expert Claims Altcoin Metrics Are Being ‘Gamed’ to Mislead Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto researcher Orbion has raised concerns about potential manipulation of key market indicators amid debate over whether altcoin season has begun. Analyst Warns Altcoin Indices Are Being Manipulated Amid a heated debate over whether altcoin season is underway, crypto researcher Orbion has warned that key market metrics are being manipulated. Orbion claims that the Altseason […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/expert-claims-altcoin-metrics-are-being-gamed-to-mislead-investors/
ALTCOIN
$0.0005099
-3.66%
COM
$0.017755
-4.38%
EXPERT
$0.001039
+0.48%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 12:41
Kopīgot
EU Eyes Boost to Pensions, Crypto Oversight Before 2026
The EU is planning further oversight that could reach crypto as part of broader efforts to revive momentum in the Bloc's capital markets.
BOOST
$0.08783
-3.82%
PART
$0.2057
-0.91%
Kopīgot
Coinstats
2025/09/19 12:41
Kopīgot
What Happens When You Stop Building for Demos and Start Building for Real Work
How to build practical, human-centered AI agents with small, agile teams to meet real federal challenges—without starting from scratch.
STOP
$0.10807
-6.04%
REAL
$0.0641
-2.03%
AI
$0.1436
-3.75%
Kopīgot
Hackernoon
2025/09/19 12:38
Kopīgot
Populārākās ziņas
Vairāk
Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit
Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today
How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining
Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Flagged as Top Picks