2025-09-19 Friday

India joins global push for safe AI in healthcare

The post India joins global push for safe AI in healthcare appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > India joins global push for safe AI in healthcare India has joined the HealthAI Global Regulatory Network (GRN) as a pioneer member, marking a significant step in its efforts to ensure the safe, effective, and ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare. HealthAI, the Global Agency for Responsible AI in Health, hailed India’s inclusion as a critical milestone in its mission to strengthen international cooperation around responsible AI governance in health systems. The agreement launches a new collaboration between India and HealthAI, focused on sharing safety protocols, clinical monitoring practices, and regulatory insights to accelerate the global adoption of trustworthy AI in healthcare. India will be represented by the Indian Council of Medical Research – National Institute for Research in Digital Health and Data Science (ICMR-NIRDHDS) and IndiaAI. These agencies will work alongside regulatory counterparts from countries like the United Kingdom and Singapore to shape global standards, monitor AI performance in clinical settings, and contribute to developing safe and equitable digital health technologies. This partnership positions India as a global leader in digital health and responsible AI deployment, enabling it to contribute its technical expertise to the evolving global regulatory landscape. As AI tools become increasingly embedded in healthcare delivery, ensuring their safety, equity, and effectiveness has become urgent. “Through this collaboration with HealthAI, we are fostering cross-disciplinary engagement and strengthening data-driven practice. Together, we aim to enhance the safety, effectiveness and accessibility of AI in health,” Mona Duggal, director of ICMR-NIRDHDS, said in a statement. “The country’s vast healthcare experience and commitment to digital innovation will provide valuable insights as we work together to create global networks that aim to ensure AI-driven benefits reach patients safely and effectively. We welcome India as a founding pioneer country and look forward to the expertise…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 13:00
P2P Satellite Networks Invoking Edge-AI and Decentralized Intelligence-: Internet-AI Optimization

Today’s internet wasn’t built for AI. It was built to send emails, browse memes, and binge cat videos in 4K. When autonomous vehicles need to talk to each other across continents, or when distributed AI agents want to collaborate without a central server bottleneck, our legacy internet coughs and wheezes. Enter peer-to-peer satellite networks.Imagine thousands of satellites orbiting Earth, not owned by a single corporation but by decentralized communities.
Hackernoon2025/09/19 12:58
Nations Weigh Crypto Rules as Investors Demand Safety and Trust

The world is entering its ‘crypto era’, but adoption hasn’t hit full stride yet. People aren’s always waiting for the next flashy token or speculative boom. They want to know that what they’re investing in or paying with is safe.
Hackernoon2025/09/19 12:57
Analysis of the ROGUE Agent-Based Automated Web Testing System

The system has numerous issues, such as failure to record successful actions, complex plans that confuse the system in simple scenarios, lack of full automation, the need for interactive user interaction, and others.
Hackernoon2025/09/19 12:57
The Digital HR Standard: Why It’s Time to Retire Analog Evaluations

For all the talk about the “future of work,” most companies still manage people the way they did a century ago: with opinions, checklists, and annual reviews.
Hackernoon2025/09/19 12:57
How I Secured PHI in ETL Pipelines While Powering AI in Snowflake

Encrypt PHI data at the source, keep it encrypted throughout ETL, store ciphertext in Snowflake, and only decrypt on-demand for authorized roles. This ensures HIPAA compliance, prevents insider leaks, and still enables secure ML and GenAI workloads using Snowflake ML and Cortex.
Hackernoon2025/09/19 12:57
MetaMask to Launch Its Token Sooner Than Expected, Says ConsenSys CEO

The post MetaMask to Launch Its Token Sooner Than Expected, Says ConsenSys CEO appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News MetaMask, the world’s leading Web3 wallet and gateway to decentralized apps, is gearing up to launch its own token. In a recent interview, Consensys CEO and Ethereum co-founder Joe Lubin revealed that a MetaMask token could be launched much earlier than people think, sparking excitement among users and investors who have long been waiting for …
CoinPedia2025/09/19 12:56
Grayscale’s ‘first multi-crypto asset ETP’ in the works: Will BTC, ETH win?

The post Grayscale’s ‘first multi-crypto asset ETP’ in the works: Will BTC, ETH win? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways What does this approval mean for investors? It allows traditional investors to access diversified exposure to major cryptocurrencies without buying tokens directly. Which cryptocurrencies are included in GDLC? Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has greenlit the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) for stock exchange trading.  The approval, coinciding with relaxed ETF listing standards, opens the door for traditional investors to access the crypto market more easily and signals growing institutional support. Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg weighs in Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg confirmed the development on X (formerly Twitter), praising the SEC’s Crypto Task Force for providing much-needed clarity to the sector. He said,  “The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the *FIRST* multi #crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano.” He further added,  “Thank you to the SEC #Crypto Task Force for their continued, unmatched efforts in bringing the regulatory clarity our industry deserves.” The newly approved Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) offers investors exposure to five of the world’s largest cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin [BTC], Ethereum [ETH], Ripple [XRP], Solana [SOL], and Cardano [ADA]. Impact on included tokens Following the announcement, markets reacted positively. BTC traded at $117,153.61 after a 0.69% rise in the past 24 hours, Ether climbed 2.02% to $4,579.73, XRP at $3.10 up by 3.07%, Solana at $245.94 up by 4.78%, and Cardano reached $0.9130 up by 4.85%, per CoinMarketCap. By packaging multiple cryptocurrencies into a single ETP, GDLC allows traditional investors to gain diversified crypto exposure without the need to open exchange accounts or purchase individual tokens. This green light comes just months after the SEC had delayed Grayscale’s plan to convert GDLC from an over-the-counter fund to an ETP listed on NYSE Arca. With approval now granted, the fund is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 12:53
Zhao Changpeng posted that "TWT token is expanding its use cases", and TWT rose by more than 37% in 24 hours.

PANews reported on September 19 that Zhao Changpeng retweeted the tweet " Trust Wallet Updates Token Litepaper " and said: "The TWT token was originally just an experiment. The price of FDV rose quickly. They destroyed 99% of the supply, but there were not many use cases. Now, (use cases) are expanding." Coingecko data shows that the price of TWT token is currently $1.1, with a 24-hour increase of 37.6%.
PANews2025/09/19 12:48
Eric Trump Touts Crypto as Potential Lifeline for the US Dollar

Eric Trump has claimed that surging demand for cryptocurrencies could “save the US dollar” by drawing global investment flows into America, tying the fortunes of digital assets to the strength of the nation’s currency. The president’s son and outspoken crypto supporter told the Financial Times this week that the digital assets boom would funnel “trillions from around the world in wonky currencies” into the US. He argued that Bitcoin mining and financial independence could power “a kind of financial revolution” rooted in America, adding, “I think it arguably saves the US dollar.” Trump’s remarks came hours after he rang Nasdaq’s opening bell to celebrate the market debut of American Bitcoin Corp, a company where he holds a stake valued at more than $500m, according to FT. The firm emerged earlier this year from a merger between his family-backed American Bitcoin venture and Gryphon Digital Mining, and now trades under the ticker ABTC. Weaker Dollar Reflects Fed’s Cautious Easing and Mounting Debt Fears The comments land at a time when the US dollar has weakened. President Donald Trump’s trade battles, along with his frequent clashes with the Federal Reserve, have unsettled investors. The Fed cut interest rates on Wednesday for the first time this year, reinforcing concerns over inflation and debt levels that continue to pressure the greenback. Donald Trump has repeatedly argued for lower rates since taking office, saying the US benefits more from a weaker currency. He has also pledged to make America the “crypto capital” of the world and encouraged regulators to take a lighter approach to digital assets, fueling record highs in bitcoin and other tokens. Trump Family Expands Crypto Interests From ETFs to Memecoins and Stablecoins The Trump family’s interests in crypto now span a Truth Social Bitcoin ETF, memecoins named after Donald and Melania Trump, and a stablecoin venture tied to Trump Media &amp; Technology Group. Speaking at the Bitcoin 2025 Asia conference in Hong Kong last month, Eric Trump predicted Bitcoin would inevitably reach $1m. He pointed to mounting demand from governments, corporations and wealthy families. “Everybody wants Bitcoin. Everybody is buying Bitcoin,” he said. Further, Trump cast crypto as a challenge to Wall Street. He said he took pride in building companies without the help of America’s biggest banks, describing it as “the ultimate revenge against the big banks and modern finance.” The Trump Organization is currently suing Capital One, alleging it closed its accounts in 2021 for political reasons, which the bank denies. He added that crypto has changed perceptions of financial access. “You realise you just don’t need them. And frankly, you don’t miss them,” he said, referring broadly to Wall Street lenders. Trump Ties to Stablecoins Add Political Weight to Financial Debate Stablecoins in particular are emerging as a flashpoint between crypto and banking. US banking executives have warned they could drain deposits if they offer higher yields than savings accounts. At the same time, the White House has encouraged issuers such as Tether and Circle to buy US Treasury debt, a move seen as key to supporting the bond market as Washington issues trillions of dollars in new debt each year. Eric Trump has his own stake in that trend. Last year, he co-founded World Liberty Financial Inc, which runs a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. According to disclosures, his father held more than 15b WLFI tokens at the end of 2024, a position worth more than $3b at recent prices. The younger Trump, however, downplayed the financial windfall. “If my father cared about monetizing his life, the last thing he would have done is run for president, where all we’ve done is un-monetize our life,” he said
CryptoNews2025/09/19 12:47
