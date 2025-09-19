MEXC birža
/
Kripto ziņas
/
2025-09-19 Friday
Kripto ziņas
Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Coinbase’s XRP Holdings Collapse by $2.8 Billion in 3 Months
The post Coinbase’s XRP Holdings Collapse by $2.8 Billion in 3 Months appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase’s presence in XRP has almost disappeared. At the start of summer, the exchange held around 970 million XRP across 52 cold wallets. Ten of these wallets held approximately 26.8 million coins each, while the remaining wallets held a further 16.8 million. Three months later, only four of those wallets are still active, each holding around 16.4 million XRP, according to XRPWallets. This equates to approximately 65.6 million XRP remaining — less than 7% of the total held in June. I’ve been watching a few of them like these. New subwallets then more is added. I was hoping to see where they go to from here after ETF for example. Just odd they would drain all their Cold wallets to new wallets unless there’s a use planned for them.https://t.co/mAYrnAdrpc — XRP_Liquidity (Larsen/Britto/Escrow/ODL/RLUSD) (@XRPwallets) September 18, 2025 More than 900 million XRP have moved out of Coinbase’s active storage in under 90 days, worth close to $2.8 billion at its current price. Just this past weekend, a transfer of 16.5 million XRP — equivalent to $51.4 million — passed through the exchange, demonstrating that large transactions are ongoing even as the old wallets continue to empty. What’s behind Coinbase’s XRP shuffle? Overall, 48 of Coinbase’s 52 tracked wallets are now inactive. On-chain observers point out that this does not necessarily mean that the coins are leaving the platform completely. They could just as easily be transferred into new wallets that have not been identified yet as part of regular custody restructuring. However, given the size of these transactions, some are wondering if institutions are absorbing the coins. One theory is that large players — possibly even companies such as BlackRock — could be using Coinbase’s infrastructure to build positions for clients without leaving a public trail. Whatever the case may be, the numbers…
T
$0.01677
-3.67%
MORE
$0.08737
-0.77%
XRP
$3.0239
-3.30%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 13:14
Kopīgot
How People Use ChatGPT
A groundbreaking NBER Working Paper, “How People Use ChatGPT”, finally pulls back the curtain on this phenomenon. This comprehensive study, leveraging internal ChatG PT message data through a novel privacy-preserving methodology, offers an unprecedented look at how the world’s largest consumer chatbot is being adopted.
PEOPLE
$0.02054
-3.92%
Kopīgot
Hackernoon
2025/09/19 13:13
Kopīgot
IREN Co-Founders Secure Significant Profit Amid Growth
The post IREN Co-Founders Secure Significant Profit Amid Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a noteworthy move within the financial and tech industries, IREN’s co-founders, based in Sydney, have opted to sell a notable share of their holdings. This strategic decision aligns with the company’s surge in growth, as it claims the title of the world’s foremost publicly traded Bitcoin miner. Continue Reading:IREN Co-Founders Secure Significant Profit Amid Growth Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/iren-co-founders-secure-significant-profit-amid-growth
MOVE
$0.1294
-4.64%
COM
$0.017755
-4.38%
NET
$0.00008779
-0.03%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 13:11
Kopīgot
‘The MASK token is coming’: Consensys CEO says MetaMask’s native cryptocurrency is on its way
Lubin also said that at a certain point, SharpLink Gaming will stop accumulating ETH and start using its ETH holdings.
STOP
$0.10807
-6.04%
TOKEN
$0.01379
-4.96%
ETH
$4,540.09
-1.49%
Kopīgot
Coinstats
2025/09/19 13:09
Kopīgot
Bank of Japan Holds Interest Rate Steady at 0.50%
The post Bank of Japan Holds Interest Rate Steady at 0.50% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points:BoJ retains interest rate at 0.50% amid economic uncertainties.Yen strengthens as markets expect future hikes.No immediate shift in crypto market behavior observed. The Bank of Japan maintained its interest rate at 0.50% following a 7-2 vote, reflecting continued economic caution amid global uncertainties and exchange rate fluctuations. This decision signals potential future rate hikes, influencing yen strength and impacting financial markets, while traders assess implications for Japanese and international economies. BoJ’s 0.50% Rate Decision Spurs Yen Strengthening Bank of Japan retains its policy interest rate at 0.50% following a 7-2 vote. Committee members Takeda Hajime and Tamura Naoki advocated a 25 basis point hike, signaling concerns over inflation and global uncertainties. The decision strengthens the yen, as the USD/JPY exchange rate dropped to 147.28. Global markets interpret the Bank’s statement as paving the way for a possible interest rate hike in the fourth quarter if inflation persists. Governor Kazuo Ueda, Governor, Bank of Japan, “Rate hikes will depend on whether underlying inflation is likely to sustainably reach the 2% target—no longer requiring it to be firmly at that level before acting—and risks from trade and supply factors remain key uncertainties.”Market reactions indicate growing anticipation for an interest rate increase. Meanwhile, Governor Kazuo Ueda emphasized a flexible, data-driven approach, allowing adaptation to evolving economic conditions. Implications on Trade and Crypto Markets Analyzed Did you know? Japan’s historical shift from zero-tariff agreements has introduced complexities for its trade landscape, impacting its currency and economic strategies. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) is priced at $116,992.80 with a market cap of $2.33 trillion. Over 24 hours, its trading volume decreased by 35.99%, while price fell 0.44%. BTC has shown a 13.14% uptick in 90 days, last updated September 19, 2025. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 05:06 UTC on September 19, 2025.…
BTC
$116,308.41
-1.18%
CAP
$0.15404
-2.62%
COM
$0.017755
-4.38%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 13:09
Kopīgot
The First Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP ETFs Have Hit the Market – Here’s What You Need to Know and a Bloomberg Analyst’s Take
The post The First Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP ETFs Have Hit the Market – Here’s What You Need to Know and a Bloomberg Analyst’s Take appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A historic development has occurred in the cryptocurrency market. Spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) directly tracking the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP began trading in the US for the first time today. The REX Shares and Osprey Funds jointly launched products include the REX-Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) and the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE). These two funds offer spot-based access to crypto assets, allowing investors to invest directly in DOGE and XRP through exchanges. REX-Osprey has chosen to ensure regulatory compliance by registering its ETFs under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The REX-Osprey SOL Staking ETF, which tracks the price of Solana (SOL) and staking rewards, was previously launched with a similar legal structure. Trading volumes reached remarkable levels after the launch. Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas noted that the DOGE ETF saw approximately $6 million in trading volume in the first hour, while the XRP ETF reached $24 million within 90 minutes. Balchunas noted that these figures surpassed the first-day volumes of previously traded XRP futures ETFs. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-first-dogecoin-doge-and-xrp-etfs-have-hit-the-market-heres-what-you-need-to-know-and-a-bloomberg-analysts-take/
SOL
$242.27
-2.19%
XRP
$3.0239
-3.30%
COM
$0.017755
-4.38%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 13:08
Kopīgot
Optimism announces Superchain upgrade timeline
The post Optimism announces Superchain upgrade timeline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Optimism has outlined its timeline for Superchain Upgrade 16a, a safety-focused upgrade designed to give chains more flexibility and developers better tools. Summary Optimism announced that Superchain Upgrade 16a testnet deployment will go live on Sept. 22 and mainnet launch on Oct. 2. The upgrade removes unused interop withdrawal-proving code and adds system-level feature toggles for safer, flexible development. OP Contracts Manager updates streamline adoption, with no impact on users. Optimism has unveiled plans for its next major network upgrade which aims to boost safety and flexibility across its ecosystem. The upgrade is described as a maintenance release that improves developer tools and prepares the groundwork for future features. In an announcement shared via X on Sept. 19, the team said the upgrade would go live on the Superchain Sepolia testnet on Sept. 22 and reach the Superchain Mainnet on Oct. 2, pending governance approval by the Optimism Collective. Optimism’s focus on safety and flexibility Upgrade 16a replaces the earlier Upgrade 16, which had included withdrawal-proving logic that was never activated on mainnet. Optimism (OP) has now taken that code out of production paths in response to partner feedback, leaving it in the repository for use when interoperability features are prepared for deployment. Pending governance approval, Superchain Upgrade 16a will be proposed for execution soon: 📍 Sep 22 → Superchain Sepolia📍 Oct 2 → Superchain Mainnet This is a maintenance upgrade replacing U16 with a safer, more flexible approach. Let’s unpack what’s changing (and what’s… pic.twitter.com/vkM5E0aD5B — Optimism (@Optimism) September 19, 2025 System-level feature toggles are a significant addition that enable new features to be turned on or off per chain without influencing other network nodes. ETHLockbox will be the first feature governed by this mechanism, with potential future applications including custom gas tokens. Upgrade 16a also includes feature flags…
OCT
$0.09312
+2.19%
MORE
$0.08737
-0.77%
COM
$0.017755
-4.38%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 13:06
Kopīgot
Beyond Tap-to-Earn: TON’s Strategic Path to Mainstream DeFi
The Open Network (TON) has gradually built one of blockchain’s most promising ecosystems, combining mainstream […]
TAP
$0.385
+6.06%
DEFI
$0.001891
-12.20%
TON
$3.135
-0.79%
Kopīgot
Coinstats
2025/09/19 13:05
Kopīgot
Optimism sets mainnet date for major Superchain upgrade pending governance approval
Optimism has outlined its timeline for Superchain Upgrade 16a, a safety-focused upgrade designed to give chains more flexibility and developers better tools. Optimism has unveiled plans for its next major network upgrade which aims to boost safety and flexibility across…
MORE
$0.08737
-0.77%
BOOST
$0.08783
-3.82%
MAJOR
$0.16156
-1.96%
Kopīgot
Crypto.news
2025/09/19 13:02
Kopīgot
Best Altcoins To Buy Now As Fear & Greed Index Holds Neutral At 51 – ADA, LINK And TRX Named Top Picks
Crypto markets are in a delicate balance as the Fear & Greed Index currently sits at 51, reflecting a neutral stance from traders. After weeks of volatility, Bitcoin has consolidated around $115,000, while altcoins are waiting for the next decisive move. Neutral sentiment doesn’t necessarily mean inaction, analysts argue that it often sets the stage [...] The post Best Altcoins To Buy Now As Fear & Greed Index Holds Neutral At 51 – ADA, LINK And TRX Named Top Picks appeared first on Blockonomi.
T
$0.01677
-3.67%
MOVE
$0.1294
-4.64%
INDEX
$1.175
+0.94%
Kopīgot
Blockonomi
2025/09/19 13:00
Kopīgot
Populārākās ziņas
Vairāk
Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit
Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today
How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining
Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Flagged as Top Picks