2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Space and Time Integrates Stablecoin Payments to Boost Developer Efficiency

Space and Time Integrates Stablecoin Payments to Boost Developer Efficiency

The post Space and Time Integrates Stablecoin Payments to Boost Developer Efficiency appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Space and Time Foundation has announced that its network will now accept USDC as a payment method, enabling developers to pay for zero-knowledge (ZK) data processing. USDC Integration Enhances Developer Experience The Space and Time Foundation has announced that its network will now support the stablecoin USDC as a payment method. This integration allows […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/space-and-time-integrates-stablecoin-payments-to-boost-developer-efficiency/
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017755-4.38%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003589-5.32%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 13:32
Kopīgot
Michigan Bitcoin Reserve Bill Moves Forward After Months of Delay

Michigan Bitcoin Reserve Bill Moves Forward After Months of Delay

The bill marks its first movement in seven months, a sign of broader momentum for state-level Bitcoin adoption that “can’t be contained.”
Threshold
T$0.01677-3.67%
Sign
SIGN$0.07969+0.20%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002487-1.93%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/19 13:31
Kopīgot
Cardano (ADA) Gets Massive Exposure as OpenBank Rolls Out Powerful Integration

Cardano (ADA) Gets Massive Exposure as OpenBank Rolls Out Powerful Integration

On September 16, 2025, OpenBank, the digital bank owned by Santander, announced a new crypto service that allows customers to buy, sell, and hold digital assets alongside traditional investments. Cardano’s native token, ADA, was included at launch, marking a major step in bringing the cryptocurrency closer to mainstream finance in Europe. The rollout began in […]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01379-4.96%
Major
MAJOR$0.16156-1.96%
Cardano
ADA$0.9035-1.71%
Kopīgot
Tronweekly2025/09/19 13:29
Kopīgot
Why we Bitcoin — Vietnam closes 86M bank accounts that fail biometrics

Why we Bitcoin — Vietnam closes 86M bank accounts that fail biometrics

Vietnam is reportedly closing 86 million bank accounts. Crypto advocates see it as the latest reason everyone should hold Bitcoin. Bitcoin advocates are jumping up and down again after reports that Vietnam has closed 86 million bank accounts that failed to comply with a facial biometric authentication mandate.Several Vietnamese media outlets — including Vietnam+ — reported in July that over 86 million bank accounts started being closed on Sept. 1, while the remaining 113 million bank accounts were verified under new biometric laws that aim to prevent fraud and money laundering. A Reddit user known as “Yukzor,” a former foreign contractor in Vietnam, said the new law’s implementation has required him to fly back into the country to prevent his HSBC bank account from closing, with no remote solution. Read more
1
1$0.01318+222.80%
Fly Trade
FLY$0.07168-0.74%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08737-0.77%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/19 13:28
Kopīgot
Trump Takes Action Again After Fed Decision: Files Historic Application to Remove Fed Member Cook

Trump Takes Action Again After Fed Decision: Files Historic Application to Remove Fed Member Cook

After the FED failed to cut interest rates by 50 basis points, which Donald Trump had hoped for, Trump took action again. Continue Reading: Trump Takes Action Again After Fed Decision: Files Historic Application to Remove Fed Member Cook
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.522-2.03%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.013232-7.34%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/19 13:22
Kopīgot
FED Kararı Sonrası Trump Yeniden Harekete Geçti: FED Üyesi Cook’un Görevden Alınması İçin Tarihi Başvuruyu Yaptı

FED Kararı Sonrası Trump Yeniden Harekete Geçti: FED Üyesi Cook’un Görevden Alınması İçin Tarihi Başvuruyu Yaptı

ABD Başkanı Donald Trump, FED Yönetim Kurulu Üyesi Lisa Cook’un görevden alınması için Yüksek Mahkeme’ye başvurdu. Trump’ın bugün yaptığı acil başvuru, merkez bankasının bağımsızlığına ilişkin tartışmaları yeniden gündeme taşırken, bu adımın ABD ekonomisi açısından tarihi önem taşıdığı belirtiliyor. Başvurunun, FED’in aylar sonra ilk kez faiz indirimine gitmesinden sadece bir gün sonra gelmesi dikkat çekti. Trump’ın […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.522-2.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017755-4.38%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.013232-7.34%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/19 13:19
Kopīgot
6 Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week for Maximum ROI

6 Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week for Maximum ROI

The post 6 Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week for Maximum ROI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 19 September 2025 | 08:15 If meme coins were cats, 2025 would be a living room full of laser pointers. Notcoin ($NOT) is darting in circles, Non-Playable Coin ($NPC) is pretending not to care, and BullZilla ($BZIL) just pounced on the spotlight. Traders are buzzing about the Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week, but only one project is roaring with a live presale that keeps getting hotter. BullZilla ($BZIL) presale is live in Stage 3, Phase 2 (3-B). Its stage-based price engine climbs every $100K raised or every 48 hours, ensuring momentum never stops. At the current stage, ROI potential is a massive 7,918% from presale to listing. More than $500K has been raised, over 27 billion tokens sold, and 1,702+ holders are already on board. Every minute delay means a higher entry price. BullZilla is the undisputed leader in the hunt for the Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week. Unlike static presales, BullZilla‘s Mutation Mechanism continually forces the price to move forward. Either the community pushes it higher through $100K milestones, or time itself triggers an increase every 48 hours. That system builds relentless FOMO and makes early entries more rewarding. BullZilla launched at $0.00000575 and has already climbed to $0.00006574 in Stage 3B. On launch day alone, it sold 7 billion tokens, including 2 billion in the first two hours. Current tallies indicate over $ 500,000 raised and more than 27 billion tokens distributed. Earliest adopters have already seen 1,043% ROI, while today’s buyers are staring at 7,918% upside to the listing price of $0.00527. At current levels, $1,000 buys 15.21 million tokens, worth about $80,167 at listing. A $15,000 investment secures 228.1 million tokens, potentially worth more than $1.2 million. The numbers show why traders view BullZilla as one of the…
1
1$0.01318+222.80%
B
B$0.4958-1.55%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08737-0.77%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 13:16
Kopīgot
Top 5 Cryptos Poised to Skyrocket Alongside Bitcoin’s (BTC) Next Surge

Top 5 Cryptos Poised to Skyrocket Alongside Bitcoin’s (BTC) Next Surge

Bitcoin has broken out of its multi-week range of $110,000 to $112,000, which signals that […]
Bitcoin
BTC$116,308.75-1.18%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03989-13.07%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/19 13:15
Kopīgot
Early Investor Guide: 6 Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week for Maximum ROI

Early Investor Guide: 6 Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week for Maximum ROI

If meme coins were cats, 2025 would be a living room full of laser pointers. Notcoin ($NOT) is darting in […] The post Early Investor Guide: 6 Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week for Maximum ROI appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0.003499-26.75%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002617-4.52%
Kopīgot
Coindoo2025/09/19 13:15
Kopīgot
Will Dogecoin Hit $0.31 by October? BullZilla’s 1000x Path Examined – Top New Meme Coins to Buy for 2025

Will Dogecoin Hit $0.31 by October? BullZilla’s 1000x Path Examined – Top New Meme Coins to Buy for 2025

Is the meme-coin market setting up for another explosive run? With the crypto market’s total cap stabilizing above $2.2 trillion, traders are again scanning for Top New Meme Coins to Buy for 2025. Bitcoin dominance remains steady, but altcoins, especially memes, are reclaiming attention. At the same time, a BNB ecosystem update has reignited discussion […]
Binance Coin
BNB$990.17-0.38%
Capverse
CAP$0.15404-2.62%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/19 13:15
Kopīgot

Populārākās ziņas

Vairāk

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining

Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Flagged as Top Picks