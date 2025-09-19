MEXC birža
Kalshi’s global prediction market share is at 62%
Kalshi’s global prediction market share is at 62%.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/19 13:48
Michigan Pushes Forward With Bitcoin Reserve Proposal
The post Michigan Pushes Forward With Bitcoin Reserve Proposal appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Michigan’s Bitcoin Reserve bill (HB 4087) is gaining traction again after stalling since February. The measure has advanced to a second reading in the House and is now with the Committee on Government Operations. The bill seeks to let the state invest up to 10% of its funds in cryptocurrency, signaling a potential shift toward …
CoinPedia
2025/09/19 13:46
Surge in Pump.fun App’s User Growth Marks New Records
The post Surge in Pump.fun App’s User Growth Marks New Records appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points:Pump.fun App sees significant user growth, increasing over 450% in 90 days.Boost in daily active users drives revenue and trading volume to new highs.Platform secures dominance in memecoin launchpad revenue. On September 19, Pump.fun App reported a 450% surge in daily active users over the past 90 days, driven by increased engagement on Solana-based meme coin trading. This surge reflects Pump.fun’s market dominance and potential influence on Solana’s ecosystem, as trading volume and native token appreciation contribute to escalating platform revenues. Pump.fun Dominates with 450% Rise in Daily Users Pump.fun, a Solana-centered memecoin launchpad, reports a 450% surge in active daily users, elevating its market prominence. The app’s innovative live streaming and rapid meme coin creation are cited as key contributors to this surge. Increased user engagement pushed revenue and trading volumes to all-time highs, with notable gains across Revenue, token price, and trading metrics. The platform’s native PUMP token notched an impressive 40% price increase recently. Observers on Pump.fun’s Nearly 90% Revenue ControlMarket observers, including SolanaFloor, highlight Pump.fun’s dominance in the sector, citing its control of nearly 90% of memecoin launchpad revenue. This trend signifies potential transformations in the broader crypto landscape. Pump.fun Market Data Did you know? Pump.fun’s surge in daily active users signals a pivotal shift in the memecoin landscape, breaking previous records while demonstrating the effectiveness of their unique engagement incentives. Pump.fun’s market data shows a current price of $0.01, as reported by CoinMarketCap. The circulating supply reaches 354 billion with a max supply of 1 trillion. The market cap stands at $2.6 billion, and the fully diluted market cap reaches $7.3 billion. Despite a 24-hour trading volume decline, reflecting an 11.96% price drop in the same period, the coin experienced positive 30-day trends. Pump.fun(PUMP), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 05:35 UTC on September…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 13:45
Fidelity Ethereum ETF purchases 34,740 Ethereum worth $159.4M
The post Fidelity Ethereum ETF purchases 34,740 Ethereum worth $159.4M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Fidelity Investments purchased 34,740 ETH (~$159.4M) for its spot Ethereum ETF. Institutional demand for Ethereum exposure via regulated investment vehicles remains strong. Fidelity Investments, a major U.S. asset management firm, purchased 34,740 Ethereum tokens valued at $159.4 million for its spot ETF on Thursday. The acquisition reflects continued institutional demand for Ethereum exposure through regulated investment products. Spot Ethereum ETFs launched in mid-2024 following regulatory approval. Ethereum ETFs saw cumulative inflows exceeding $1 billion in their first few months after launch in 2024, reflecting growing mainstream acceptance of digital assets among institutional investors. Fidelity has reported consistent Ethereum purchases for its ETF throughout 2025, with acquisitions ranging from tens to hundreds of millions in value. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/fidelity-spot-etf-purchases-ethereum-worth-159-4m/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 13:42
AVAX Surges as Avalanche Powers Stablecoin Payments in Korea and Japan
The post AVAX Surges as Avalanche Powers Stablecoin Payments in Korea and Japan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AVAX Surges as Avalanche Powers Stablecoin Payments in Korea and Japan | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/avalanche-stablecoin-payments-in-korea-and-japan/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 13:41
Water150’s W150 Becomes Europe’s First MiCA-Compliant RWA Utility Token; A Standard in Transparency and Credibility
Water150’s W150 token has become the first utility token linked to a real-world asset (RWA) product to get the full approval of the highest cryptocurrency regulatory standard recognized and adopted throughout Europe — the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) — after fulfilling all the requirements set by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). The […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/19 13:41
Ethereum’s Fusaka Upgrade Goes Live in December
The post Ethereum’s Fusaka Upgrade Goes Live in December appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum developers have confirmed the rollout plan for the Fusaka upgrade during the ACDC 165 call. The upgrade will launch on Holesky testnet October 1, followed by Sepolia on October 14, Hoodi on October 28, and mainnet on December 3. After activation, blob capacity will expand in two steps, increasing from 6/9 to 10/15 in …
CoinPedia
2025/09/19 13:39
The number of active wallets that interacted with Aster in the past 24 hours accounted for approximately 7.7% of the total number of Hyperliquid users.
PANews reported on September 19th that according to a post by crypto influencer @calchulus, the number of active wallets interacting with Aster over the past 24 hours accounted for approximately 7.7% of all users on the Hyperliquid platform over the past 2.5 years. Active users of HyperEVM are also steadily increasing, with 3,000-4,000 new wallet migrations occurring daily. Dune data shows that Aster has added 53,332 new users in the past 24 hours, and Hyperliquid has a total of 688,497 users.
PANews
2025/09/19 13:35
Bitcoin Enthusiasts Criticize Vietnam’s Shut Down of 86 Million Bank Accounts
Crypto enthusiasts are reacting strongly to recent developments in Vietnam, where authorities have begun shutting down over 86 million bank accounts that have yet to meet a new biometric verification requirement. Reports from local outlets, including Vietnam+, indicate that these accounts began being terminated from September 1, as part of a broader effort to tighten [...]
Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/19 13:35
What Is Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) In Crypto?
The term FDV often pops up while searching for crypto investments. You may also have seen the term appear in crypto-related news. Curious to know what it means? Or confused between the FDV and market cap? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. The article covers the definition of FDV, how it is calculated, its significance, ... Read more The post What Is Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) In Crypto? appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin
2025/09/19 13:33
