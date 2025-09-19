2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Ethereum's Fusaka upgrade moves to December, blobs to double after

Ethereum's core developers have agreed to ship the Fusaka hard fork on Dec. 3, introducing 12 EIPs to boost scalability, security and cut costs. Ethereum’s core developers have selected early December for the tentative launch of the network’s next major hard fork, dubbed Fusaka, which aims to scale the network and make it more efficient.While the Fusaka upgrade will go live on Dec. 3, the increase in blob capacity will take place two weeks after, putting it around Dec. 17, followed by another blob capacity hard fork on Jan. 7, 2026.Both the blob capacity hard forks will more than double the current blob capacity, according to Ethereum researcher Christine D. Kim.Read more
2025/09/19
Bitcoin, Solana Down, While ETH, XRP Up

The post Bitcoin, Solana Down, While ETH, XRP Up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto OI Mixed: Bitcoin, Solana Down, While ETH, XRP Up Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Keshav is a Physics graduate who has been employed as a writer with Bitcoinist since June 2021. He is passionate about writing and through the years, he has gained experience working in a variety of niches. Keshav holds an active interest in the cryptocurrency market, with on-chain analysis being an area he particularly likes to research and write about. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/crypto-oi-mixed-bitcoin-solana-down-ethereum-xrp-up/
2025/09/19
Crypto Regulations in Australia 2025

The post Crypto Regulations in Australia 2025 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Australia is one of the most favorable regions to operate crypto-related activities. It has enacted a series of rules to mandate strict compliance with consumer protection and investors’ rights. It is a crypto-friendly country with a supportive stance towards innovation in blockchain technology and cryptocurrency. As of 2025, Australia is enhancing transparency to prohibit misleading …
2025/09/19
OneFootball Airdrop: How to Claim? How to Withdraw? Listing & TGE Date, & More

OneFootball Club, as a part of the Token Generation Event (TGE) of its $BALLS, organizes an airdrop campaign for its members. Users who register on OneFootball Club’s Pre-TGE Portal can collect BALLS by participating in various effortless activities. This article acts as a detailed guide to the Onefootball airdrop, providing the step-by-step claiming process, eligibility ... Read more The post OneFootball Airdrop: How to Claim? How to Withdraw? Listing & TGE Date, & More  appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
2025/09/19
The top three APX individual holders transferred 6.057 million APX to Aster in the past 24 hours.

PANews reported on September 19th that on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa has detected that the suspected crypto influencer @CryptoErgou, whose address is 0xd7F…3317B, held 8.057 million APX tokens as of yesterday, ranking him in the top 3 among individual holders. Over the past 24 hours, he has deposited 6.057 million APX tokens into Aster for exchange. This influencer previously disclosed that $660,000 worth of APX tokens (currently worth approximately $6-7 million) were stolen three years ago. @ai_9684xtpa has tracked previous transactions and released the latest updates on @CryptoErgou's wallet.
2025/09/19
Co-Founder Predicts $1,000 SOL Price as Solana Treasuries Skyrocket to $4B

Read the full article at coingape.com.
2025/09/19
MetaMask Token is Coming ‘Sooner’ Than Expected: Consensys CEO

The MetaMask token launch "may come sooner than you would expect," says Joe Lubin, CEO of Consensys.
2025/09/19
Bank of Japan to Sell ETF, J-REIT Holdings Amid Policy Shift

The post Bank of Japan to Sell ETF, J-REIT Holdings Amid Policy Shift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points:The Bank of Japan will sell ETF and J-REIT holdings to shift monetary policy.Analysts view this as a move away from Abenomics’ ultra-loose policies.Market reactions could influence global financial and crypto markets. On September 19, 2025, the Bank of Japan announced the sale of its ETF and J-REIT holdings, symbolizing a pivot from the ultra-loose policies of Abenomics. This shift signals potential monetary tightening, possibly affecting global financial markets, including cryptocurrencies, as risk sentiments and asset pricing could adjust. BOJ’s 335 Billion Yen Annual Sale Strategy The Bank of Japan has initiated its new strategy, deciding to sell ETF and J-REIT holdings despite unchanged rates. This marks a clear shift from Abenomics’ ultra-loose policies, as stated by Senior Market Analyst Matt Simpson. The sale involves a phased approach, aiming to minimize disruption by selling ETFs at about 330 billion yen annually and J-REITs at five billion yen annually. The announcement could lead to a stronger Japanese yen, given historical reactions to BOJ monetary moves. Analysts speculate on broader impacts on global markets, including potential volatility in major cryptocurrencies due to changing investor risk tolerance. “The Bank decided to discontinue purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and Japan real estate investment trusts (J-REITs) … [and] to sell these assets to the market in accordance with the fundamental principles for their disposal.” – Bank of Japan, Official Statement Market Dynamics and Crypto Volatility Concerns Did you know? Japan’s previous major shifts in monetary policy, such as Abenomics, have historically influenced global market dynamics, including cryptocurrency volatility, reflecting the interconnectedness of financial systems. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) is currently priced at $116,872.46, with a market cap of 2.33 trillion USD. Despite a 0.35% dip over the last 24 hours, BTC has risen 12.99% over 90 days, showcasing its recent market resilience. Bitcoin…
2025/09/19
Michigan pushes ahead with strategic crypto reserve bill

Michigan’s crypto reserve bill has advanced to the committee stage, allowing 10% state investment in digital assets. Michigan has taken the next step for its strategic crypto reserve bill, which moved to a second reading on Thursday. The Michigan House Bill 4087, which would allow the state to invest in crypto assets under specific conditions, has moved to a second reading and was referred to the Committee on Government Operations.The legislation amends the Michigan Management and Budget Act to establish guidelines for a strategic crypto reserve, though it does not mention Bitcoin (BTC) specifically. Read more
2025/09/19
Bitcoin Prognose: Experte sieht neue Hochs, doch Trader sollten vorsichtig bleiben

Bitcoin konnte nach dem gestrigen Rücksetzer erneut Stärke zeigen und erholte sich über Nacht exakt vom Support bei 114.700 US-Dollar. Dieser Bereich hatte schon in den letzten Tagen für Stabilität gesorgt. Der Bounce brachte den Kurs zurück in die Zone, die der Experte Mario von Krypto Trading und Investing bereits seit einer Woche als entscheidend […]
2025/09/19
