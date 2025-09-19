Bank of Japan to Sell ETF, J-REIT Holdings Amid Policy Shift

Key Points:The Bank of Japan will sell ETF and J-REIT holdings to shift monetary policy.Analysts view this as a move away from Abenomics' ultra-loose policies.Market reactions could influence global financial and crypto markets. On September 19, 2025, the Bank of Japan announced the sale of its ETF and J-REIT holdings, symbolizing a pivot from the ultra-loose policies of Abenomics. This shift signals potential monetary tightening, possibly affecting global financial markets, including cryptocurrencies, as risk sentiments and asset pricing could adjust. BOJ's 335 Billion Yen Annual Sale Strategy The Bank of Japan has initiated its new strategy, deciding to sell ETF and J-REIT holdings despite unchanged rates. This marks a clear shift from Abenomics' ultra-loose policies, as stated by Senior Market Analyst Matt Simpson. The sale involves a phased approach, aiming to minimize disruption by selling ETFs at about 330 billion yen annually and J-REITs at five billion yen annually. The announcement could lead to a stronger Japanese yen, given historical reactions to BOJ monetary moves. Analysts speculate on broader impacts on global markets, including potential volatility in major cryptocurrencies due to changing investor risk tolerance. "The Bank decided to discontinue purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and Japan real estate investment trusts (J-REITs) … [and] to sell these assets to the market in accordance with the fundamental principles for their disposal." – Bank of Japan, Official Statement Market Dynamics and Crypto Volatility Concerns Did you know? Japan's previous major shifts in monetary policy, such as Abenomics, have historically influenced global market dynamics, including cryptocurrency volatility, reflecting the interconnectedness of financial systems. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) is currently priced at $116,872.46, with a market cap of 2.33 trillion USD. Despite a 0.35% dip over the last 24 hours, BTC has risen 12.99% over 90 days, showcasing its recent market resilience. Bitcoin…