2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
ACI recommends that Aave DAO shut down the underperforming L2 and promote the reform of the fork framework and the linking of performance incentives with KPIs.

ACI recommends that Aave DAO shut down the underperforming L2 and promote the reform of the fork framework and the linking of performance incentives with KPIs.

PANews reported on September 17th that Aave Governance Initiative (ACI), the advocacy organization for Aave governance, released a report on the status of the Aave DAO, stating that more than half of Aave's cross-layer L2 and L1 replica instances are currently economically unviable. Based on year-to-date data, over 86.6% of Aave's revenue comes from the mainnet. ACI recommends shutting down the underperforming L2 and will release a proposal soon. Furthermore, ACI recommends reforming the forking framework to prohibit value dilution caused by third-party forks such as Spark, and adopting performance-based incentives tied to KPIs. Due to shrinking profit margins in the lending business, ACI stated it will vigorously promote the development of the GHO stablecoin. It recommends that the DAO maintain AAVE buybacks ($500,000-1 million per week) for the next 18 months, utilize over $100 million in reserves for growth and distribution partnerships, and further unleash its potential through GHO credit lines (collateralized by BTC, ETH, and AAVE). ACI will soon present its framework of growth investment principles to the DAO.
Bitcoin
BTC$116.341,81-%1,16
Moonveil
MORE$0,08735-%0,79
CROSS
CROSS$0,2421-%2,74
Kopīgot
PANews2025/09/17 10:08
Kopīgot
France’s threat to block “passporting” questions EU MiCA Regulations

France’s threat to block “passporting” questions EU MiCA Regulations

The post France’s threat to block “passporting” questions EU MiCA Regulations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. France’s warning that it may try to block cryptocurrency companies from operating in the country under licenses issued by other European Union member states — known as passporting — has raised questions about enforcement of the 27-nation bloc’s flagship crypto law. France’s securities regulator, the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), is considering a ban on crypto firms operating in France under licenses obtained in other member states, Reuters reported Monday. The move reportedly stems from the AMF’s concern that some crypto companies seek licenses in more lenient EU jurisdictions. The warning came less than a year after the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) took effect for crypto-asset service providers. MiCA was designed to create a harmonized framework across Europe and prevent the kind of regulatory arbitrage the AMF is flagging. While some legal experts see this as going against MiCA regulations, other industry watchers say it is technically feasible. Related: Standard Chartered venture arm to raise $250M for crypto fund: Report “MiCA was designed to create one harmonised framework and give firms access to a single regulated market across the EU. That promise is now under pressure,” said Marina Markezic, executive director of the European Crypto Initiative (EUCI). “From what we’ve seen, blocking passporting under MiCA is technically possible, though it comes with significant legal complexity.” The recent position papers highlight “growing tensions over how MiCA should be enforced, with national authorities taking diverging views on key supervisory questions,” she added. On Monday, France became the third country to call for the Paris-based European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) to take over supervision of major crypto companies, after Austria and Italy, according to a position paper seen by Reuters journalists. Cointelegraph reached out to the ESMA but had not received a response by publication. Some of these proposals “require…
Moonveil
MORE$0,08735-%0,79
KIND
KIND$0,005528-%29,12
Movement
MOVE$0,1293-%4,71
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 10:07
Kopīgot
Bitwise Pushes Bold ETF Bet on Stablecoins and Tokenization

Bitwise Pushes Bold ETF Bet on Stablecoins and Tokenization

The post Bitwise Pushes Bold ETF Bet on Stablecoins and Tokenization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AltcoinsBlockchain 17 September 2025 | 05:05 The next wave of crypto-themed ETFs may soon include a product centered on two of the industry’s fastest-growing trends: stablecoins and real-world asset tokenization. Bitwise has submitted paperwork to U.S. regulators seeking approval for its “Stablecoin & Tokenization ETF,” a fund designed to blend traditional equities with digital-asset exposure. Instead of focusing only on cryptocurrencies, the proposed structure divides evenly between two areas. One half tracks companies tied to the expansion of stablecoins and tokenized markets — including payment firms, exchanges, infrastructure providers, and even select retailers. The other half follows regulated exchange-traded products linked to Bitcoin and Ether, giving the portfolio direct crypto exposure while maintaining caps to limit overweight positions. The timing is no accident. Since President Donald Trump took office in January, Washington has pivoted toward a more crypto-friendly stance. Passage of the GENIUS Act this summer established a national framework for stablecoins, setting off a surge of capital into the sector. In less than nine months, stablecoins in circulation climbed close to $290 billion, while tokenized versions of Treasuries and other financial instruments swelled to roughly $76 billion. SEC Chair Paul Atkins has openly labeled tokenization as an innovation the agency intends to support. Bitwise, founded in 2017, has become one of the most active managers in the ETF space, already overseeing more than 20 crypto-focused funds. Its latest proposal joins a crowded field: competitors like Nicholas Wealth are testing mixed strategies, while other asset managers are racing to introduce Bitcoin, Ether, and altcoin-based ETFs. Analysts expect the SEC to hand down a wave of decisions in October and November, with Bitwise’s newest vehicle likely debuting before year-end if it clears the review process. The filing underscores how rapidly the conversation in financial markets has changed. Once considered niche experiments,…
Union
U$0,014579+%4,05
RealLink
REAL$0,06412-%2,00
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,52-%2,05
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 10:06
Kopīgot
CoinDesk 20 Performance Update: Avalanche (AVAX) Gains 4.6% as Index Moves Higher

CoinDesk 20 Performance Update: Avalanche (AVAX) Gains 4.6% as Index Moves Higher

The post CoinDesk 20 Performance Update: Avalanche (AVAX) Gains 4.6% as Index Moves Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index. The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4267.12, up 0.7% (+27.81) since 4 p.m. ET on Monday. Eighteen of 20 assets is trading higher. Leaders: AVAX (+4.6%) and NEAR (+2.9%). Laggards: AAVE (-0.9%) and BCH (-0.2%). The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/09/16/coindesk-20-performance-update-avalanche-avax-gains-4-6-as-index-moves-higher
NEAR
NEAR$3,16+%6,11
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$602,3-%6,62
MemeCore
M$2,34606-%12,55
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 10:04
Kopīgot
A Quantum Attack on Bitcoin: How Soon Before Your Crypto Wallet Is at Risk?

A Quantum Attack on Bitcoin: How Soon Before Your Crypto Wallet Is at Risk?

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
SOON
SOON$0,3451+%5,14
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0,003387-%4,77
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,02515-%0,15
Kopīgot
Brave Newcoin2025/09/17 10:02
Kopīgot
Ledger CTO Issues Phishing Warning After Fake Podcast Scam Attempt

Ledger CTO Issues Phishing Warning After Fake Podcast Scam Attempt

The post Ledger CTO Issues Phishing Warning After Fake Podcast Scam Attempt appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How attack worked  Malware-as-a-service Charles Guillemet, chief technology officer at hardware manufacturer Ledger, recently spotlighted a sophisticated phishing attack targeting Ethereum developer Zak Cole. Guillemet has warned users against storing keys on their computers to avoid becoming the victim of such an attack.  How attack worked  The malicious actor in question posed as a legitimate contact from a popular podcast in order to gain trust.  The attacker sent an email with a link to StreamYard, a popular webinar platform. This was followed by a typical step for such attacks: the landing page showed a fake error and prompted the targeted developer to download a desktop app with rather suspicious insistence. Cole, who already lost some of his crypto holdings to scammers earlier this year, downloaded a macOS installer file to a separate test machine and (unsurprisingly) ended up finding a fake program with a script and a fake Terminal icon that was meant to run the hidden script. You Might Also Like   The malicious malware was meant to grab wallet files, messages, photos, as well as other files from the computer of the potential victim and send back whatever it stole to the servers operated by the attacker. Malware-as-a-service The most surprising development was finding out that the attacker in question was actually operating rented malware that they were able to profitably use for just $3,000 per month.  According to Cole, this shows that “malware-as-a-service” is turning into a burgeoning industry, and even low-skill actors can now get their hands on commodity malware.  Source: https://u.today/ledger-cto-issues-phishing-warning-after-fake-podcast-scam-attempt
Union
U$0,014579+%4,05
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0005085+%0,11
GET
GET$0,007388-%5,84
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 10:01
Kopīgot
Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM

Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM

Circle launches USDC on HyperEVM with CCTP V2, enabling seamless cross-chain transfers and expanding institutional access to regulated stablecoin liquidity. Circle has launched native USDC and CCTP V2 on HyperEVM, a high-speed blockchain in the Hyperliquid ecosystem. This enables developers, traders and institutions to access USDC on HyperEVM. The updated Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP V2) […] The post Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
USDCoin
USDC$0,9995--%
CROSS
CROSS$0,2421-%2,74
SecondLive
LIVE$0,01823+%6,60
Kopīgot
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/17 10:00
Kopīgot
Symbiotic, Chainlink, and Lombard Partner For Cross-Chain Bitcoin Transfers

Symbiotic, Chainlink, and Lombard Partner For Cross-Chain Bitcoin Transfers

Symbiotic, Chainlink, and Lombard have unveiled their collaboration to launch the industry-first cryptoeconomic guarantee layer for secure cross-chain Bitcoin transfers. Related Reading: UK Crypto Groups Criticize Bank Of England’s Proposal To Cap Stablecoin Ownership – Report Symbiotic, Chainlink, And Lombard Team Up On Monday, staking protocol Symbiotic announced its partnership with decentralized oracle provider Chainlink […]
Capverse
CAP$0,15404-%2,62
CROSS
CROSS$0,2421-%2,74
Solayer
LAYER$0,5308-%4,56
Kopīgot
Bitcoinist2025/09/17 10:00
Kopīgot
Australia releases new details on its social media ban for teens

Australia releases new details on its social media ban for teens

Australia’s government has released new details on how its upcoming law banning children under 16 from opening social media accounts will be enforced.  The guidelines expand on earlier advice from the eSafety Commission, which gave technology companies a way to check whether their services would be included in the ban.  That earlier document said platforms […]
Comedian
BAN$0,06774-%13,56
Kopīgot
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 10:00
Kopīgot
How To Trade Bitcoin Into September FOMC, Top Analyst Reveals

How To Trade Bitcoin Into September FOMC, Top Analyst Reveals

With the Federal Reserve set to announce policy on Wednesday, September 17, a closely followed trader has laid out a precise, level-by-level playbook for navigating Bitcoin’s next move. In his weekly “Market Outlook #51,” published on September 15, Nik Patel (@cointradernik) for Ostium Research maps out both long and short triggers around a tight cluster of resistance at $117.5k–$120k and a “line in the sand” support at $112k—frameworks he argues should contain BTC’s path through the FOMC and into quarter-end. How To Trade Bitcoin Into September FOMC Nik’s higher-timeframe read starts with a strong weekly close that reclaimed the August open near $115.3k and, crucially, kept price above $112k. “This is now the line in the sand for short-term bullishness,” he writes, warning that a weekly close back below would reopen the route to July’s local lows around $107k and, in a deeper flush, the $99k swing low. To the upside, he highlights $117.5k as the next inflection; a clean acceptance over $120k would set up a swift run at all-time highs, where $123k is the first major cap on the daily timeframe. Into the event, his directional bias remains conditional rather than dogmatic. On the long side, he favors a liquidity sweep early in the week: “On the long side you want to see a sharp flush lower… into $113.5k, where you could layer bids with invalidation on a daily close below $112k,” aiming for a reaction back to $117.5k (TP1) and $119k (TP2) into the FOMC. Related Reading: Analyst Raises Red Flags On Bitcoin Price: Allegations Of Market Manipulation Conversely, if BTC grinds higher without that flush, his short plan is to “short above $119k pre-FOMC,” then “add… on acceptance back below $117.5k post-FOMC,” with $112k as the first target and scope to trail for lower lows if structure weakens. The trader concedes the next couple of weeks are “a lot more unclear… with many variables,” but his base case still envisions “the second half of Q4 will be very strong.” The setup lands as BTC churns around $115k ahead of the decision—a zone multiple analysts have framed as pivotal. Heading into the weekly close, market commentary stressed that a sustained reclaim of ~$114k is a prerequisite for renewed momentum, with one widely tracked technician arguing, “The goal isn’t for Bitcoin to break $117k… The goal is for Bitcoin to reclaim $114k into support first.” Over the weekend and into Tuesday, BTC’s price action remained pinned in that band, keeping both the upside break toward $119k–$123k and the downside sweep into $113.5k–$112k on the table. Related Reading: Bitcoin Set For Short Squeeze Before Long Trap In October Macro context heightens the stakes. Markets broadly expect the Fed to cut its policy rate by 25 bps on September 17, shifting the target range from 4.50% to 4.25%—a baseline Nik explicitly builds into his calendar. Yet traders are equally focused on Chair Jerome Powell’s guidance and the updated “dot plot,” which will shape the path for additional cuts into year-end. While a cut is priced, the tone—whether the Fed signals a shallow or accelerated easing path—could be the catalyst that resolves BTC’s tight $114k–$119k coil. Positioning provides further texture to Nik’s plan. He flags three-month annualized basis and the split between Bitcoin and altcoin open interest, along with concentrated one-week and one-month liquidation pockets just below spot and above the recent range highs—context for why he prefers either reactive longs on a downside flush or fades into strength near $119k–$120k if derivatives chase the move. The framework leans heavily on acceptance/rejection around well-defined levels rather than attempting to front-run the policy outcome itself. Bottom line: in the Ostium playbook, bulls want a controlled dip that holds $112k on a daily closing basis and then forces a reclaim of $117.5k on the way to $119k–$123k; bears get their best shot if price runs late into $119k–$120k pre-FOMC and then loses $117.5k on the reaction. With BTC glued to the mid-$110ks and the market already bracing for a quarter-point cut, the catalyst may come down to Powell’s nuance. At press time, BTC traded at $115,427. Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com
NEAR
NEAR$3,16+%6,11
Threshold
T$0,01676-%3,73
Bitcoin
BTC$116.341,81-%1,16
Kopīgot
NewsBTC2025/09/17 10:00
Kopīgot

Populārākās ziņas

Vairāk

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining

Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Flagged as Top Picks