Qianxun Technology will acquire Web3 financial technology company Punk Code for no more than HK$25 million

PANews reported on September 17 that according to an announcement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Hong Kong-listed company Qianxun Technology announced that it has signed a non-legally binding memorandum of understanding on potential acquisitions, and will acquire 100% of the equity of Web3 financial technology company Punk Code for no more than HK$25 million. The latter's founding team mainly came from Tencent. In 2020, they participated in the establishment of Tencent Hong Kong's virtual bank Fusion Bank, exploring blockchain finance, digital assets and other scenarios. The founder, Mr. Cai Yige, graduated from the Computer Department of Nanjing University and joined Tencent in September 2004. He has served as director of QQ membership business, reading, and animation business, and general manager of Tencent's blockchain business.
PANews2025/09/17 10:23
Solana's total app revenue in August reached $193.5 million, a year-on-year increase of over 126%.

PANews reported on September 17th that according to a Step Finance report, Solana's revenue landscape in August showed both growth and volatility. Solana's total application revenue reached $193.5 million, an increase of over 126% compared to August 2024, but the distribution of revenue varied across categories. Trading tools remained Solana's most profitable sector, generating $67 million in August, 2.6 times the revenue generated in August 2024. Axiom generated $49.1 million in revenue. Furthermore, Pump.fun's revenue rose to $41 million in August after a weak July. Infrastructure application revenue remained stable at $7.4 million, while DEX revenue reached $22.5 million, with Meteora surpassing Raydium. Smaller segments such as DePIN and Pokémon Trading Cards also saw significant growth, with revenue increasing approximately 5x and 2.3x year-over-year, respectively. Overall, these data suggest that Solana's revenue is expanding unevenly but broadly, with leadership shifting frequently between projects and sectors.
PANews2025/09/17 10:15
Spot Bitcoin ETFs Surge: 7 Straight Days of Monumental Inflows!

BitcoinWorld Spot Bitcoin ETFs Surge: 7 Straight Days of Monumental Inflows! The cryptocurrency market is buzzing with excitement! Spot Bitcoin ETFs have once again captured headlines, demonstrating robust investor confidence and a significant shift in how traditional finance engages with digital assets. These investment vehicles are proving to be a powerful bridge, drawing substantial capital into the Bitcoin ecosystem. This recent surge in inflows signals a growing acceptance and institutional appetite for Bitcoin, reshaping the landscape of crypto investments. What’s Fueling the Latest Surge in Spot Bitcoin ETFs? The latest figures paint a compelling picture of sustained investor interest. U.S. Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a net inflow of $292.72 million on September 16, marking an impressive seventh consecutive trading day of positive flows. This consistent influx highlights a strong, underlying demand for exposure to Bitcoin through regulated and easily accessible financial products. BlackRock’s IBIT led the charge with a substantial $210 million in inflows, showcasing its dominant position in the market. Fidelity’s FBTC followed closely, attracting $45.76 million. Ark Invest’s ARKB also saw significant interest, bringing in $40.68 million. While most funds experienced positive momentum, Bitwise’s BITB saw a modest outflow of $10.78 million. However, the overall trend for Spot Bitcoin ETFs remains overwhelmingly positive, indicating a broad market enthusiasm that transcends individual fund performance. Why Are Spot Bitcoin ETFs a Game-Changer for Investors? Spot Bitcoin ETFs offer several compelling advantages that make them particularly attractive to a wide range of investors, from institutional giants to individual traders. They simplify the process of investing in Bitcoin, removing many of the complexities associated with direct ownership. Here are some key benefits: Accessibility: Investors can gain exposure to Bitcoin through traditional brokerage accounts, just like stocks or other ETFs, without needing to navigate crypto exchanges. Regulatory Clarity: Operating within a regulated framework provides a layer of security and trust that appeals to institutions and cautious investors. Custody Solutions: The ETF provider handles the secure storage of Bitcoin, alleviating concerns about private keys and digital wallet security for investors. Liquidity: These ETFs trade on major stock exchanges, offering high liquidity and ease of buying and selling. This streamlined approach has undeniably fueled the remarkable growth and sustained inflows into Spot Bitcoin ETFs, validating Bitcoin as a legitimate and accessible asset class for a broader audience. Understanding the Dynamics: Challenges and Opportunities for Spot Bitcoin ETFs While the future for Spot Bitcoin ETFs appears bright, it is important to acknowledge both the challenges and the vast opportunities that lie ahead. The market for these products is still relatively nascent, and continuous evolution is expected. Potential challenges include: Market Volatility: Bitcoin’s price can be highly volatile, which directly impacts the performance of these ETFs. Regulatory Scrutiny: The regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies is still evolving, and changes could affect ETF operations. Competition: As the market matures, competition among ETF providers will intensify, potentially impacting fees and market share. Despite these challenges, the opportunities are immense. Further institutional adoption, increased investor education, and the potential for new features or derivatives built around these ETFs could propel them to new heights. The sustained interest in Spot Bitcoin ETFs suggests a long-term commitment from the financial world to integrate digital assets. How Do These Inflows Impact the Broader Bitcoin Market? The consistent net inflows into Spot Bitcoin ETFs have a profound impact beyond just the ETF market itself. They signify a significant endorsement of Bitcoin as a legitimate and valuable asset, influencing market sentiment and potentially driving price action. Key impacts include: Price Support: Consistent buying pressure from ETFs can help support Bitcoin’s price, providing a steady demand floor. Increased Legitimacy: The success of these ETFs enhances Bitcoin’s credibility in traditional financial circles, encouraging further institutional participation. Market Depth: The capital flowing through ETFs adds significant liquidity to the overall Bitcoin market. Monitoring the performance and inflows of Spot Bitcoin ETFs has become an essential practice for investors looking to gauge market sentiment and anticipate future trends in the broader cryptocurrency space. These products are not just investment vehicles; they are powerful indicators of Bitcoin’s journey towards mainstream financial integration. In conclusion, the sustained streak of net inflows into Spot Bitcoin ETFs is a monumental development for the cryptocurrency market. It underscores growing institutional confidence and broad investor appeal for Bitcoin, signaling a new era of digital asset adoption. As these ETFs continue to mature, they will undoubtedly play an increasingly pivotal role in shaping the future of finance, making Bitcoin more accessible and integrated into global investment portfolios than ever before. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What are Spot Bitcoin ETFs? Spot Bitcoin ETFs are exchange-traded funds that hold actual Bitcoin as their underlying asset. They allow investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements without directly owning or managing the cryptocurrency itself. 2. How do Spot Bitcoin ETFs differ from Bitcoin futures ETFs? Spot Bitcoin ETFs hold Bitcoin directly, aiming to track its spot price. Bitcoin futures ETFs, on the other hand, invest in Bitcoin futures contracts, which are agreements to buy or sell Bitcoin at a predetermined price in the future, often leading to different price tracking and potential contango/backwardation issues. 3. Why are consistent inflows into Spot Bitcoin ETFs important? Consistent inflows into Spot Bitcoin ETFs indicate strong and sustained investor demand, particularly from institutional players. This signifies growing confidence in Bitcoin as an asset class and provides buying pressure that can positively impact Bitcoin’s market price and liquidity. 4. Which firms are leading the inflows into Spot Bitcoin ETFs? Recently, BlackRock’s IBIT has been a dominant leader in inflows, followed by Fidelity’s FBTC and Ark Invest’s ARKB. These major financial institutions are key players driving the adoption and success of these products. 5. What does the future hold for Spot Bitcoin ETFs? The future for Spot Bitcoin ETFs appears promising, with expectations of continued institutional interest, increased liquidity, and potentially the introduction of similar spot ETFs for other cryptocurrencies. They are likely to become a cornerstone for traditional investors seeking crypto exposure. Did you find this article insightful? Share this vital information about the incredible performance of Spot Bitcoin ETFs with your network on social media! Your shares help us bring more valuable insights to the crypto community. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Spot Bitcoin ETFs Surge: 7 Straight Days of Monumental Inflows! first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/17 10:15
Bitcoin, XRP, Dogecoin Rise On Interest Rate Cut Hopes; Ethereum Trades Flat: Analytics Firm Pumps The Brakes On Rally Hype

Leading cryptocurrencies gained on Tuesday, as investors increased their risk appetite in anticipation of a 25-basis-point rate cut. read more
Coinstats2025/09/17 10:14
South Korea Reveals Latest Crypto Exchange Hacking Techniques

The post South Korea Reveals Latest Crypto Exchange Hacking Techniques appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Urgent Warning: South Korea Reveals Latest Crypto Exchange Hacking Techniques Skip to content Home Crypto News Urgent Warning: South Korea Reveals Latest Crypto Exchange Hacking Techniques Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-hacking-techniques-revealed/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 10:14
Amended Lawsuit Accuses TaskUs of Concealing Coinbase Data Breach

TaskUs is alleged to have concealed the scale of a breach that exposed Coinbase user data, while the exchange maintains it acted quickly.
Coinstats2025/09/17 10:12
ETHShanghai 2025 Returns to Shanghai in October! Hackathon and Summit Ignite an Open Future

2025 marks the tenth anniversary of the launch of the Ethereum mainnet. Over the past ten years, it has grown from an initial experimental project to the world's most influential blockchain infrastructure, providing solid underlying support for innovations such as smart contracts, DeFi, NFT, DAO, and allowing decentralized technology to truly enter the global stage. Every upgrade of Ethereum is constantly reshaping the boundaries of the industry: 2021 London upgrade : Introducing a transaction fee destruction mechanism, giving ETH potential deflationary properties; The Merge in 2022 : Complete an unprecedented energy transition, reducing network energy consumption by over 99.9%; Shapella upgrade in 2023 : Unlocking staking liquidity and attracting more participants; Dencun upgrade in 2024 : significantly reduce L2 costs, drive application explosion and user growth; Pectra upgrade in 2025 : significantly improve scalability, interactive experience and staking mechanism. Standing at a new starting point for its tenth anniversary, Ethereum is advancing with unprecedented momentum. The influx of institutional investors, the potential demand for spot ETFs, and the Foundation's newly released EcoDev strategic blueprint are fueling its development into the next decade. The Ethereum Foundation will promote developer growth, project incubation, and global collaboration through four major directions: " ecological acceleration, amplification, support, and long-term guidance ," and is committed to making it the digital infrastructure of the global society. In October 2025, the highly anticipated ETHShanghai 2025 returns! As one of the most influential Ethereum events in the Asia-Pacific region, the fourth edition of ETHShanghai will be held in Shanghai from October 18th to 22nd , with the theme of "Scaling Ethereum, Shaping the Open Future." This event is co-organized by Wanxiang Blockchain Lab, ETHPanda, PANews, and TinTinLand, and is held in the same city and concurrently with the annual Wanxiang Blockchain Global Summit. Over five days of in-depth sharing, workshops, a hackathon, and a summit, the event will harness the creativity of developers worldwide and accelerate the implementation of innovative projects. With a total prize pool of $15,000 , the hackathon features three cutting-edge tracks: AI × ETH, DeFi × Infrastructure, and Public Goods × Open Source Development , encouraging participants to achieve breakthroughs at the forefront of technology and applications. ???? Join the ETHShanghai 2025 Hackathon and ignite the next decade of ETH! ???? Hackathon registration channel: https://luma.com/n2gwlgkx ETHShanghai 2025 Overview ???? When: October 18–21, 2025 ???? Location: Shanghai, China ???? Prize Pool: $15,000 ????️ Schedule September — Registration opens & rolling selection October 1 — Registration closes October 18th – 21st — Offline Hackathon October 22nd — Summit Main Stage Demo & Results Announcement ???? Event Highlights ✨ Three cutting-edge tracks: AI × ETH, DeFi × Infra, public goods x open source construction, focusing on the hottest trends in the industry. ???? Global Builder Meetup: 30-40 projects will be selected from global applicants for on-site coding and incubation in Shanghai. ⚡ Extreme Creativity Challenge: 72 consecutive hours of high-intensity development, witnessing the technological breakthrough and product prototype from 0 to 1. ???? Peak display stage: The winning team will present their achievements on the main stage of the ETHShanghai Summit to investors, funds, ecosystem partners and global media. ???? Top ecological resources: Top ecological project technical experts, funds and incubator support accompany the project's growth throughout the entire cycle. ???? Long-term development opportunities: The winning projects will receive funding, incubation recommendations, and ecosystem integration, becoming a key force driving Ethereum's next decade. Image: ETHShanghai 2024 ????️ Tracks and Rewards ???? Three cutting-edge tracks ???? AI × ETH AI is no longer just an assistant outside the chain, but is gradually evolving into a "native participant" on the chain. With the development of smart contract automation, on-chain governance and transaction agency, and AI-driven risk control and stability mechanisms, AI is reshaping Ethereum's interaction methods and productivity paradigm. ???? In this track, you will explore the deep integration of AI and Ethereum, making intelligent agents the key nodes of the on-chain economy, and comprehensively upgrading from protocol logic to user experience. ????️ DeFi x Infra The future of finance is being reconstructed on the chain. With the accelerated implementation of RWA and stablecoins, DeFi is moving towards the direction of scale and compliance in parallel. From cross-chain and interoperability to the rapid evolution of modular infrastructure such as EIP-4844, Rollup, and ZK, Ethereum's expansion at the L1/L2 level and optimization of user experience are gradually becoming the core driving force for industry upgrades. ???? In this track, you will focus on the next-generation DeFi infrastructure, building a secure, intelligent, and scalable financial network, and opening new bridges for global liquidity. ???? Public Goods x Open Source Construction The future of Ethereum depends on public goods and the spirit of open source. From continuous investment in public goods to collaborative creation of open source construction, the Ethereum ecosystem is constantly consolidating infrastructure and community trust, and promoting the value consensus of long-termism and sustainable development. ???? Here, you will build the underlying building blocks that benefit the entire ecosystem, taking open finance and open society one step further. ???? Bonuses and Rewards Total hackathon prize pool: $15,000 ???? First Prize: $2,000 ????Second Prize: $1,500 *2 ????Third Prize: $1,000 *2 ???? Special Awards: Mysterious Special Prize* N Summit presentation opportunity: The first-place teams in each track will be on the main stage of the ETHShanghai 2025 Summit ✍️ Project submission and review ???? Participation Requirements Must submit: - GitHub public code repository (including README) - Demo video (≤ 3 minutes) Optional Submission: Pitch Deck Team size: no more than 5 people Project scope: Never launched or participated in other competitions ⚖️ Judging Criteria Technical Execution : Code Quality and Completeness Innovation and creativity : originality and breakthrough Practicality and influence : Can it solve real problems and have ecological value? User experience : ease of use and security Hackathon Progress : Completion and Iteration Speed ????️ Support and Resources ???? Mentorship: ETH ecosystem project members and technical experts provide full support ???? Technical training: Focus on the competition topic, covering cutting-edge topics such as AI ???? Ecological links: direct access to VCs, project owners, partners, and media ???? Long-term development: Winning projects can receive funding, incubator recommendations, and follow-up support ???? ETHPanda Voyage Plan To help more young developers participate in the ETHShanghai Hackathon , ETHPanda has launched the "Voyage Plan": ???? Funding scale : Expected to support 30+ young developers , each receiving up to $200 in transportation subsidies ???? Participation requirements : Voyage Program members must register and participate in the ETHShanghai Hackathon ???? Schedule : Registration deadline: October 3 List announcement: October 10 Voyage Plan Meetup: October 19 ????The "Voyage Plan" will reduce the travel burden for young builders, allowing you to embark on the hackathon journey with ease! ???? Follow ETHPanda to get the latest information on the voyage plan⬇️ ???? ETHShanghai 2025 Summit After the hackathon on October 18-21, the summit on October 22 will be the climax of the event. The summit is expected to attract 1,200+ registrants, 800+ offline attendees , 20+ international guests and 20+ partner communities/brands to jointly promote Ethereum's technical exchanges and ecological development. Previous guest speakers have included industry leaders such as Vitalik Buterin, Joseph Lubin, and Tim Beiko, fully demonstrating ETHShanghai’s international influence and technological sophistication. This year's summit will continue the high-quality, technology-oriented style of previous summits, and set up a booth display area at the main venue, focusing on the latest developments in Ethereum's expansion and modular ecology. The booth content revolves around three core themes, which are highly aligned with the strategic goals of the Ethereum Foundation: Developer growth : training and resource empowerment to promote the implementation of innovative applications; Ecological amplification : The community collaborates with the media to amplify the project’s global influence; Long-term security and resilience : Improve network security and stability and build a sustainable ecosystem. ???? The champion teams of each hackathon track will take the stage at the ETHShanghai Summit to showcase their innovative achievements to investors, funds, ecosystem partners, and global media. ???? About the Organizer Wanxiang Blockchain Lab was established in 2015 by China Wanxiang Holdings Co., Ltd. It brings together experts in the field to conduct research and discussion on technology development, commercial applications, industrial strategy, etc., providing guidance for entrepreneurs, reference for industry development and policy formulation, and promoting the progress and development of blockchain technology in serving the social economy. ETHPanda is an Ethereum community composed of Chinese builders. It is committed to connecting Chinese builders with the international Ethereum ecosystem through education, public services, events and technological innovation, and jointly promoting the continued development and innovation of Ethereum. PANews is a leading think tank information platform in the field of blockchain and Web3.0, providing readers with cutting-edge information and research reports with an international perspective. TinTinLand is Asia's most influential Web3 development and ecosystem empowerment platform, with a community of over 200,000 developers. We prioritize developer education, integrating resources and empowering the ecosystem to help partners gain deep exposure to the Asian market and achieve sustainable growth. ???? Join ETHShanghai 2025 and build with developers around the world! ETHShanghai 2025 Hackathon is not just a competition, it is the Builder experimental field after the tenth anniversary of Ethereum. ???? If you wish to: Explore and achieve breakthroughs in cutting-edge areas such as AI, RWA, and public goods ; Work side by side with the world's top developers and connect investors and ecosystem partners; Let your project appear on the main stage of ETHShanghai Summit and show it to the world—— ???? Then sign up for ETHShanghai 2025 now and become a Builder defining the next wave of Ethereum innovation! ???? Hackathon registration link: https://luma.com/n2gwlgkx ???? Summit registration link: https://lu.ma/n11m5knq ⬇️ Follow the official event channels: Official website: https://ethshanghai.org X (Twitter): x.com/EthereumSH
PANews2025/09/17 10:11
Pantera’s Helius Push Holdings Past $3B

The post Pantera’s Helius Push Holdings Past $3B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana Treasury Trend Accelerates: Pantera’s Helius Push Holdings Past $3B Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk. Related News © 2025 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/solana/solana-treasury-trend-accelerates-panteras-helius-push-holdings-past-3b/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 10:10
IOST Forges Alliance with Conflux to Redefine Stablecoin Payments

IOST is set to revolutionize stablecoin payments at the global level by joining forces with Conflux to deliver scalable and user-friendly blockchain solutions.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/17 10:10
Google, Coinbase Collaborate on AI Payment Protocol Launch

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/google-ai-payment-protocol-launch/
Coinstats2025/09/17 10:09
