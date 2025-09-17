2025-09-19 Friday

Bitcoin whale moves $116 million in BTC after 11-year dormancy

Bitcoin whale moves $116 million in BTC after 11-year dormancy

A bitcoin whale woke up and transferred 1,000 BTC, worth about $116.6 million, for the first time since January 2014.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,315.03-1.18%
Coinstats2025/09/17 10:38
Why Smart Investors No Longer Trust US CPI

Why Smart Investors No Longer Trust US CPI

The post Why Smart Investors No Longer Trust US CPI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The reliability of US inflation statistics is under heightened scrutiny after it emerged that more than one-third of the August Consumer Price Index (CPI) relied on estimated rather than observed prices. Economists warn that the growing use of imputed data threatens the credibility of a key benchmark for Federal Reserve policy and investor expectations. More CPI Prices Are Now “Best Guesses” The share of estimated prices in the US CPI climbed to 36% in August 2025, according to figures highlighted by market commentary outlet The Kobeissi Letter and confirmed by Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) methodology. That is up from 32% in July and represents the highest proportion since the BLS began tracking the metric. Sponsored Sponsored Ordinarily, the CPI is compiled from about 90,000 monthly price quotes across roughly 200 categories of goods and services collected by several hundred field staff in 75 urban areas. When price data is missing, the BLS uses a “different-cell imputation” technique to fill gaps, drawing on related categories or comparable items. Historically, only about 10% of the index required such estimation. However, since the second half of 2024, reliance on imputation has risen sharply, surpassing 30% throughout 2025. Analysts attribute the increase to pandemic-related data collection challenges, shifting consumption patterns, and difficulty obtaining timely quotes for volatile categories like housing and medical services. Significant increase in the share of alternate estimation in the CPI 　Sources: BLS, Apollo Chief Economist Markets Eye Fed Policy amid Data Questions The CPI is the Federal Reserve’s primary gauge of consumer inflation and a cornerstone for interest rates and monetary policy decisions. A widening divergence between perceived household price pressures and official data could complicate the Fed’s inflation-targeting strategy and erode public confidence in its policy signals. “Markets rely on CPI for a clear read on inflation,” said…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 10:38
Grayscale's Ethereum Mini Trust ETF address transferred 214,400 ETH to 67 new wallets

Grayscale's Ethereum Mini Trust ETF address transferred 214,400 ETH to 67 new wallets

PANews reported on September 17 that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, three hours ago, Grayscale’s Ethereum Mini Trust ETF address transferred 214,400 ETH (US$967 million) to 67 new wallets, with 3,200 ETH per address. Yu Jin said: "The amount of 3,200... looks very much like it will be used for PoS staking. However, it seems that the US has not yet approved the ETF's ETH staking. Are they getting some information and preparing for staking?"
PANews2025/09/17 10:38
Decoding The Steady 71 For Investors

Decoding The Steady 71 For Investors

The post Decoding The Steady 71 For Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin Season Index: Decoding The Steady 71 For Investors Skip to content Home Crypto News Altcoin Season Index: Decoding the Steady 71 for Investors Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/altcoin-season-index-steady-2/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 10:32
Robinhood Launches Fund for Retail Access to Pre-IPO Firms

Robinhood Launches Fund for Retail Access to Pre-IPO Firms

Robinhood launches the Ventures Fund I, which allows U.S. investors to purchase the stocks of private pre-IPO companies that were previously closed to the elite. Robinhood is disrupting the world of private market investment. The well-known brokerage announced Robinhood Ventures Fund I (RVI). This is a closed-end fund that seeks to allow the average US […] The post Robinhood Launches Fund for Retail Access to Pre-IPO Firms appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/17 10:30
5 Facts About Ethereum You Probably Didn’t Know

5 Facts About Ethereum You Probably Didn't Know

Ethereum has always been more than just the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency. It’s the foundation of decentralized finance, NFTs, tokenization, and Layer 2 scaling solutions. But beyond the headlines and price charts, there are elements of Ethereum’s story that most investors overlook. These details explain why ETH continues to dominate attention heading into the next bull […] Continue Reading: 5 Facts About Ethereum You Probably Didn’t Know
Coinstats2025/09/17 10:30
Coinbase Launches 4.1% USDC Rewards for Canadians Amid Criticism of 0% Bank Rates

Coinbase Launches 4.1% USDC Rewards for Canadians Amid Criticism of 0% Bank Rates

Canadians just got a bold new way to earn passive income, as Coinbase unveils weekly 4.1% USDC rewards—paid automatically with zero lockups or restrictions. Coinbase Rolls out Weekly USDC Rewards in Canada Crypto exchange Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) announced on Sept. 16 that Canadians can now earn rewards on holdings of USD Coin (USDC). The company […]
Coinstats2025/09/17 10:30
BlockchainFX Price Prediction 2025: The Presale That Could Outshine Sui And Hyperliquid Is Primed For Another Price Jump

BlockchainFX Price Prediction 2025: The Presale That Could Outshine Sui And Hyperliquid Is Primed For Another Price Jump

Sui and Hyperliquid have both attracted attention in the altcoin space, but investors are increasingly searching for early-stage tokens with stronger fundamentals and broader utility. BlockchainFX ($BFX), which has already generated considerably over $7m in its presale at $0.023, is positioning itself as one of the best cryptos to buy today.  With a launch price
Coinstats2025/09/17 10:30
Bitcoin to 150K? – Why KEY indicator signals room for growth

Bitcoin to 150K? – Why KEY indicator signals room for growth

The post Bitcoin to 150K? – Why KEY indicator signals room for growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways   Is Bitcoin’s rally at risk of overheating or a major correction? Bitcoin’s NVT Golden Cross at 0.3 signals a neutral zone, showing there’s room for growth without speculative excess.  Are miners adding selling pressure to the market? Even with a 150% spike in the Miners’ Position Index, levels remain low at 0.10, indicating miners are holding rather than dumping BTC. Bitcoin’s [BTC] NVT Golden Cross sat at a neutral 0.3, at press time, indicating neither extreme overheating nor undervaluation while signaling healthy upward conditions.  Historically, levels above 2 have aligned with cycle tops, while negative values marked strong accumulation zones. With this metric holding steady, Bitcoin maintains room for growth without immediate risk of speculative excess.  This neutral zone aligns with historical rallies, suggesting price expansion remains possible while caution builds around longer-term holder behavior. Source: CryptoQuant Are exchange inflows hinting at hidden profit-taking? Exchange Inflow CDD rose by 3.17%, showing that older, long-held coins are moving onto exchanges after extended dormancy.  This metric often signals preparation for profit-taking, as seasoned holders use exchanges to secure liquidity during rallies.  While the increase remains moderate, it highlights shifting conviction among investors who previously remained inactive.  Historically, upticks in exchange inflows have preceded market corrections, especially during rising price phases.  However, the current scale of movement suggests repositioning rather than broad distribution, leaving Bitcoin’s upward momentum intact for now. Source: CryptoQuant Coin days destroyed rises as dormant supply awakens Overall, Coin Days Destroyed climbed nearly 6%, at the time of writing, reflecting an uptick in older coins being spent after long inactivity. Such movements are critical because they measure the weight of long-term holder activity rather than short-term trading.  In past cycles, surging CDD coincided with increased volatility, as awakened supply introduced new liquidity to the market.  However, the current…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 10:28
Sudden Shift: US Spot ETH ETFs Experience Net Outflows After Five Days

Sudden Shift: US Spot ETH ETFs Experience Net Outflows After Five Days

BitcoinWorld Sudden Shift: US Spot ETH ETFs Experience Net Outflows After Five Days The world of cryptocurrency investment is rarely dull, and recent events have once again proven this point. Investors in US spot ETH ETFs have just witnessed a notable shift, as these funds recorded net outflows, breaking a five-day streak of positive inflows. This sudden reversal has caught the attention of many, prompting questions about what might be driving this change and what it could mean for the broader Ethereum market. What Caused the Sudden Shift in US Spot ETH ETFs? On September 16, a significant change occurred for US spot ETH ETFs. These investment vehicles collectively saw $61.84 million in net outflows. This figure, equivalent to approximately 85.4 billion Korean Won, marks a clear pivot from the trend observed over the preceding five trading days, which had all reported net inflows. The data, compiled by Trader T, highlights that not all funds experienced the same fate. The majority of the outflows were concentrated in two major players: BlackRock’s ETHA: This fund experienced substantial outflows totaling $20.44 million. Fidelity’s FETH: Even larger outflows were recorded here, amounting to $48.15 million. Interestingly, one fund managed to buck the trend. Bitwise’s ETHW actually recorded net inflows, adding $6.75 million to its holdings on the same day. This mixed performance suggests a nuanced market environment rather than a uniform bearish sentiment across all US spot ETH ETFs. Why Do US Spot ETH ETFs Outflows Matter? The shift from inflows to outflows in US spot ETH ETFs is more than just a daily statistic; it can signal evolving investor sentiment. For five consecutive days, capital had been flowing into these Ethereum-backed exchange-traded funds, indicating growing institutional and retail interest in gaining exposure to Ethereum without directly holding the cryptocurrency. However, this recent outflow could suggest several possibilities: Profit-Taking: After a period of potential price appreciation, some investors might be cashing out to secure profits. Market Reassessment: Investors might be re-evaluating their positions in response to broader economic news, regulatory updates, or changes in the overall crypto market outlook. Short-Term Volatility: It could simply be a natural fluctuation in a highly dynamic market, where daily flows can swing significantly based on various factors. Understanding these movements is crucial because ETFs often act as a barometer for institutional adoption and broader market confidence. When major funds like BlackRock and Fidelity see outflows, it can influence market perception, even if it’s a short-term phenomenon. Navigating the Volatility: Insights for US Spot ETH ETFs Investors For those invested in or considering US spot ETH ETFs, such daily fluctuations are a reminder of the market’s inherent volatility. While a single day of outflows doesn’t necessarily indicate a long-term bearish trend, it does highlight the importance of staying informed and adopting a strategic approach. What should investors consider in light of these developments? Long-Term Perspective: Daily flows can be noisy. A long-term investment thesis for Ethereum and its ecosystem should ideally not be swayed by short-term movements. Diversification: As with any investment, diversifying your portfolio can help mitigate risks associated with specific assets or funds. Stay Informed: Keep an eye on broader market news, macroeconomic indicators, and regulatory changes that could impact the cryptocurrency space and, by extension, US spot ETH ETFs. The fact that Bitwise’s ETHW still saw inflows suggests that investor sentiment isn’t uniformly negative. Some investors might be shifting funds between different ETF providers, or new capital is entering certain funds while existing capital exits others. This dynamic interplay is typical of maturing markets. The recent net outflows from US spot ETH ETFs, ending a positive five-day streak, serve as a stark reminder of the dynamic nature of the cryptocurrency market. While BlackRock’s ETHA and Fidelity’s FETH experienced significant withdrawals, Bitwise’s ETHW managed to attract new capital. This mixed picture underscores that market sentiment is complex and influenced by various factors, from profit-taking to broader economic considerations. For investors, these movements highlight the importance of a well-informed, long-term strategy, rather than reacting to every daily fluctuation. The journey of institutional adoption for Ethereum is still unfolding, and these ETFs will continue to be a key indicator of its progress. Frequently Asked Questions About US Spot ETH ETFs Here are some common questions regarding the recent performance and broader implications of US spot ETH ETFs. Q: What is a US spot ETH ETF? A: A US spot ETH ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund) is an investment product traded on traditional stock exchanges that holds actual Ethereum (ETH) as its underlying asset. It allows investors to gain exposure to Ethereum’s price movements without directly buying and storing the cryptocurrency themselves. Q: Why did US spot ETH ETFs see outflows after five days of inflows? A: The shift to outflows on September 16 could be due to several factors, including investors taking profits after a period of positive performance, a broader market reassessment influenced by economic news, or simply short-term market volatility. It indicates a change in immediate investor sentiment. Q: How do these outflows impact the price of Ethereum (ETH)? A: While direct causation is complex, significant outflows from US spot ETH ETFs can contribute to negative market sentiment, potentially putting downward pressure on Ethereum’s price. However, the overall impact depends on many other market factors and the scale of the outflows relative to the total market cap. Q: Are all US spot ETH ETFs experiencing the same trend? A: Not necessarily. As seen on September 16, while BlackRock’s ETHA and Fidelity’s FETH experienced outflows, Bitwise’s ETHW recorded net inflows. This suggests that investor activity can vary across different funds, possibly due to fund-specific strategies, fees, or investor preferences. Q: Should investors be concerned about these outflows? A: A single day of outflows doesn’t necessarily signal a long-term problem. Investors should view these movements within a broader context, considering their own investment goals and risk tolerance. It’s crucial to focus on long-term trends and fundamental analysis rather than reacting to daily fluctuations. Found this analysis of US spot ETH ETFs insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to help others understand the latest shifts in the crypto investment landscape. Your shares help us continue providing timely and relevant market insights! To learn more about the latest Ethereum trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum institutional adoption. This post Sudden Shift: US Spot ETH ETFs Experience Net Outflows After Five Days first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/17 10:25
