Algorand and Filecoin Price Action Wobbles, While BlockDAG’s $0.0013 Entry Unlocks the Biggest Profit Opportunity in Recent History
Crypto thrives on momentum, but not every token has the strength to keep investors confident. Filecoin (FIL) and Algorand (ALGO) are showing signs of hesitation, with their price actions wobbling between support and resistance zones. Traders remain split on whether either coin can generate enough momentum for a sustained rally, or if selling pressure will […] The post Algorand and Filecoin Price Action Wobbles, While BlockDAG’s $0.0013 Entry Unlocks the Biggest Profit Opportunity in Recent History appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
ALGO
$0.24
-3.14%
TOKEN
$0.01377
-5.03%
LIVE
$0.01823
+6.54%
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/17 11:00
GLEIF and IOTA Unveil Bold Collaboration to Transform Supply Chains with vLEI
The IOTA Foundation has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF). This partnership aims to address one of the oldest challenges in trade: verifying the legitimacy of business partners across borders. Companies often face delays and costs when manually checking registries and counterparty details. Errors or missing data […]
IOTA
$0.1901
-2.56%
TRADE
$0.10716
-3.57%
Tronweekly
2025/09/17 11:00
Solana Strategic Reserves Surpass $4B as Companies Accumulate 3% of Supply
The post Solana Strategic Reserves Surpass $4B as Companies Accumulate 3% of Supply appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana-based corporate treasuries surged past $4 billion as companies have continued to accumulate the cryptocurrency, according to new data. Data from the reserve tracker, Strategic Solana Reserve, showed on Tuesday that Solana treasuries hit 17.11 million tokens, worth $4.03 billion at current prices. The reserves accounted for almost 3% of Solana’s (SOL) circulating supply of more than 600 million tokens. The largest participant was Forward Industries, which held more than 6.8 million SOL, worth $1.61 billion. Other firms such as Sharps Technology, DeFi Development Corp. and Upexi each held about 2 million SOL, with individual allocations exceeding $400 million. Top Solana strategic reserves. Source: Strategic Solana Reserve Institutions continue SOL accumulation Forward Industries announced the formation of its Solana reserve on Sept. 8, saying that crypto native companies like Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital and Jump Crypto will fund its efforts to form the reserve. The announcement was followed by a SOL buying spree, with Galaxy scooping up as much as $306 million in Solana tokens in one day. In addition to Forward Industries, Helius Medical Technologies launched a $500 million Solana treasury reserve on Monday. Its efforts were led by crypto venture capital and hedge fund Pantera Capital, as well as fund manager Summer Capital. In a Monday CNBC interview, Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead called Solana the “fastest, cheapest, most-performing” blockchain network. At the same time, he also revealed that their company had a $1.1 billion position on the Solana token. Related: Pump.fun daily volume crosses $1B as memecoins surge in September Bitcoin and Ether reserves While Solana reserves are starting to gain traction, there is a long way to go before catching up with crypto reserves based on Bitcoin (BTC) or Ether (ETH). The BitcoinTreasuries.NET website data showed that there were 3.71 million BTC in treasuries. At the…
FUN
$0.009462
+0.53%
SOL
$242.08
-2.20%
BTC
$116,301.92
-1.19%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 10:58
Algorand bets on gamification to grow retail community
The post Algorand bets on gamification to grow retail community appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Algorand’s head of strategy and marketing, Marc Vanlerberghe, explains how the network plans to take on other DeFi giants. Summary Algorand is preparing a completely on-chain retail-focused rewards campaign The chain seeks to highlight Algorand’s speed, security, and ease of use Marc Vanlerberghe, Algorand’s Head of Strategy and Marketing, explains why the network avoids hype Algorand is launching a major campaign that hopes to close the awareness gap when it comes to its technical capabilities, UX, and community. The 13-week gamified campaign, set to start on September 22, hopes to engage Web3 users and demonstrate what the network can do. Marc Vanlerberghe, Algorand’s Head of Strategy and Marketing, explained to crypto.news the inner workings and the goals of the campaign, as well as some of the advantages he believes Algorand has over other chains. Crypto.news: You’ve recently unveiled an on-chain rewards campaign. What are some elements that set it apart? Marc Vanlerberghe: We’ve designed the campaign differently. It’s completely gamified — a 13-week experience where users earn points instead of direct payouts. We’re avoiding “do this transaction and get $5” mechanics, because those just attract farmers who move on once the rewards dry up. Instead, users earn points that could translate into prizes. The second key element is community building. Real stickiness comes from people feeling part of the Algorand (ALGO) ecosystem, not from one-off payments. A lot of the campaign is focused on onboarding users into the Algorand community. What is more, the entire campaign is being run on-chain. Points, referrals, and game mechanics are all recorded on-chain. Even the prize winners are selected by the chain itself, using Algorand’s verifiable random function. Our consensus mechanism is built on VRF — a lottery system where every algo you stake is like a lottery ticket. Every round, block proposers are…
REAL
$0.06409
-2.06%
ALGO
$0.24
-3.14%
HYPE
$56.3
-3.09%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 10:56
Is Ethereum’s DeFi Future on L2s? Liquidity, Innovation Say Perhaps Yes
The post Is Ethereum’s DeFi Future on L2s? Liquidity, Innovation Say Perhaps Yes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum is in the midst of a paradox. Even as ether hit record highs in late August, decentralized finance (DeFi) activity on Ethereum’s layer-1 (L1) looks muted compared to its peak in late 2021. Fees collected on mainnet in August were just $44 million, a 44% drop from the prior month. Meanwhile, layer-2 (L2) networks like Arbitrum and Base are booming, with $20 billion and $15 billion in total value locked (TVL) respectively. This divergence raises a crucial question: are L2s cannibalizing Ethereum’s DeFi activity, or is the ecosystem evolving into a multi-layered financial architecture? AJ Warner, the chief strategy officer of Offchain Labs, the developer firm behind layer-2 Arbitrum, argues that the metrics are more nuanced than just layer-2 DeFi chipping at the layer 1. In an interview with CoinDesk, Warner said that focusing solely on TVL misses the point, and that Ethereum is increasingly functioning as crypto’s “global settlement layer,” a foundation for high-value issuance and institutional activity. Products like Franklin Templeton’s tokenized funds or BlackRock’s BUIDL product launch directly on Ethereum L1 — activity that isn’t fully captured in DeFi metrics but underscores Ethereum’s role as the bedrock of crypto finance. Ethereum as a layer-1 blockchain is the secure but relatively slow and expensive base network. Layer-2s are scaling networks built on top of it, designed to handle transactions faster and at a fraction of the cost before ultimately settling back to Ethereum for security. That’s why they’ve become so appealing to traders and builders alike. Metrics like TVL, the amount of crypto deposited in DeFi protocols, highlight this shift, as activity is moved to L2s where lower fees and quicker confirmations make everyday DeFi far more practical. Warner likens Ethereum’s place in the ecosystem to a wire transfer in traditional finance: trusted, secure and used for…
T
$0.01675
-3.79%
LOOKS
$0.014298
-1.35%
MORE
$0.08738
-0.71%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 10:55
South Korean company Parataxis Korea has purchased the first batch of approximately 50 Bitcoins
PANews reported on September 17th that according to Pinpointnews, South Korean company Parataxis Korea has completed its first batch purchase of approximately 50 bitcoins, officially launching its fund management strategy. The company stated on the 17th that since completing its first transaction on August 7th, it has successfully established its institutional-grade Bitcoin fund management platform.
FUND
$0.01851
--%
PANews
2025/09/17 10:51
Bitcoin Price Hits $117,000 As Treasury Stocks Like MSTR, NAKA Collapse
The post Bitcoin Price Hits $117,000 As Treasury Stocks Like MSTR, NAKA Collapse appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The hangover from the paper bitcoin summer delusion has arrived, swiftly and painfully. We see it, not in the bitcoin price, which is once more calmly and unremarkably ticking upward — pushing up against $117,000 Tuesday evening — but in the stock prices of bitcoin treasury companies. They’re all getting slaughtered: Look at the graphs of $MSTR, Metaplanet, $NAKA, H100, Smarter Web Company and they all look the same — shitcoin-style pump into the heavens, followed by a drawn-out decline back to where they started (or well below it). For a while there, we — and the rest of Wall Street — thought anyone could arbitrage financial markets. Issue shares at above their intrinsic value; buy bitcoin; repeat. For this vertiginous summer fling, Wall Street was paying more than a dollar for a dollar’s worth of bitcoin, and everyone’s eyes lit up with dollar signs; this is a trade that, if you’re able to, you’ll happily do all day long. But now that that’s over, there’ll be hell to pay — and the devil is already out kicking ass and taking names. Oh, and it’s not nice to kick a guy who’s already down (and certainly not when that guy is in some sense your boss…) but given that $NAKA fell a whopping 50% the other day after the S3 PIPE shares restriction period ended — having already collapsed some 87% from its May pump-and-dump peak — it’d be remiss of us price therapists not to take a second look. So, with the outstanding, tradeable float of shares increased overnight some 50x — and, one would suppose, plenty of second-layer PIPE “insiders” wanna dump-dump-duuuuump — the formula was pretty simple: lots of extra supply meet no demand equals collapsing price. In bitcoin treasury company analyst Adam Livingston’s words: “And you…
D
$0.03507
-3.73%
NAKA
$0.2989
-1.77%
MORE
$0.08738
-0.71%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 10:49
Bank Of Korea Governor Reveals Critical Doubts
The post Bank Of Korea Governor Reveals Critical Doubts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Won-Pegged Stablecoin: Bank Of Korea Governor Reveals Critical Doubts Skip to content Home Crypto News Won-Pegged Stablecoin: Bank of Korea Governor Reveals Critical Doubts Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/won-pegged-stablecoin-doubts/
COM
$0.017756
-4.44%
BANK
$0.08002
-6.23%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 10:47
The US and UK Reach Agreement on Cryptocurrencies: Including Details on Ripple
The post The US and UK Reach Agreement on Cryptocurrencies: Including Details on Ripple appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The UK and the US are preparing to cooperate more closely on cryptocurrencies, including stablecoins, according to the Financial Times. The decision came to the fore following a meeting today between British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Both governments are also reportedly developing a joint “digital securities sandbox” program to test blockchain applications in financial services. Cryptocurrency companies like Coinbase, Circle, and Ripple, as well as major banks like Citi, Bank of America, and Barclays, attended the meeting. Officials said the meeting was organized “at the last minute” following a letter sent by the crypto industry to the UK government ahead of Trump’s official visit this week. The agreement is expected to specifically cover stablecoins. Reeves reportedly believes that closer regulatory alignment will increase British companies’ access to the deep and liquid US financial markets and attract American investment to the country. This move comes amid growing political concerns over the recent departure of companies from the London Stock Exchange to New York. While Donald Trump’s administration has expressed strong support for digital assets, UK regulators are more cautious about systemic risks and price volatility. This approach has British crypto companies worried about falling behind their US competitors. The issue of regulatory harmonization between the two countries was also raised during Reeves’ meeting with US Ambassador to London Warren Stephens last week. British officials expect that the talks between Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Trump on Thursday will also include statements on capital markets harmonization. Former Chancellor of the Exchequer and Coinbase advisory board member George Osborne wrote in an article for the FT last month, stating that the UK was lagging far behind the US in the cryptocurrency space, and said, “It’s time to catch up.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our…
TRUMP
$8.515
-2.05%
MORE
$0.08738
-0.71%
MOVE
$0.1292
-4.57%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 10:46
Nothing Secures $200 Million in Series C Funding, Valued at $1.3 Billion
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/nothing-raises-200-million-series-c/
C
$0.25344
-5.67%
COM
$0.017756
-4.44%
Coinstats
2025/09/17 10:40
