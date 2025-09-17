2025-09-19 Friday

Skipped Monero’s Surge? The Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now Might Bite Harder Than You Think

What if the next market-moving coin was sitting right under your nose? Investors who were early to Monero know exactly how powerful timing can be. From a forgotten experiment to a titan in privacy tech, Monero showed the world how conviction paired with luck can multiply wealth. Stories of coins like Monero remind everyone that […]
Coinstats2025/09/17 11:15
Meta to reveal its latest display-equipped smart glasses

The post Meta to reveal its latest display-equipped smart glasses appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meta plans to unveil its latest smart glasses with a built-in display at its Connect conference on Wednesday. This move will advance Meta’s augmented reality plans while the company is under scrutiny over social media protections for children. At the two-day event at Meta’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California, Zuckerberg plans to introduce the company’s first commercially viable eyewear with a screen. Analysts expect the device to debut for about 800 US dollars. Internally, the project has been known as “Hypernova,” and the product is expected to reach the market as “Celeste.” The launch would extend Meta’s bid to keep pace in AI-powered hardware against rivals like OpenAI and Alphabet’s Google, though analysts say the price could weigh on demand. The glasses are expected to be far less advanced than “Orion,” a prototype highlighted at last year’s Connect, which Zuckerberg described as “the time machine to the future.” Orion is slated for release in 2027. Meta’s AI smart glasses glasses raise concerns about child safety Meta sells two AI-enabled eyewear lines built with Oakley and Ray-Ban. Those products offer cameras, voice-driven control, and the ability to livestream to Instagram and Facebook. Zuckerberg has directed over 60 billion US dollars since 2020 into the company’s AR divisiont. He has stated that smart glasses will be the main route to bring “superintelligence” into everyday life. In pursuit of AI leadership, he has also fueled an expensive talent contest by recruiting leading researchers from rival firm. Reuters reported that Meta’s artificial intelligence guidelines enabled  chatbots to converse with children on topics such as race.  Meta pushes ahead with new tech despite losses Along with the display-equipped glasses, Meta is expected to unveil a first-generation wristband that lets wearers control the eyewear using hand gestures. The company also plans to introduce a refreshed Ray-Ban…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 11:12
Unveiling Grayscale’s Bold Move: Is Grayscale ETH ETF Staking on the Horizon?

BitcoinWorld Unveiling Grayscale’s Bold Move: Is Grayscale ETH ETF Staking on the Horizon? The cryptocurrency world is abuzz with speculation surrounding Grayscale’s recent on-chain activities, suggesting a significant move towards future Grayscale ETH ETF staking. This development, highlighted by a prominent analyst, points to Grayscale potentially positioning itself for an innovative offering in the burgeoning Ethereum ETF landscape. For many investors, the prospect of combining the accessibility of an ETF with the yield-generating potential of staking represents an exciting evolution in digital asset investment. What Recent On-Chain Activity Signals About Grayscale’s Plans? According to on-chain analyst EmberCN, a notable transaction occurred recently that has sparked widespread discussion. Just hours ago, an address associated with the Grayscale ETH Mini Trust ETF executed a substantial transfer of Ethereum. Specifically, 214,400 ETH, valued at an impressive $967 million, was moved from this Grayscale address. These funds were then distributed across 67 newly created wallets, with each wallet receiving an identical allocation of 3,200 ETH. EmberCN’s analysis suggests a high probability that these meticulously divided funds are being prepared for Proof-of-Stake (PoS) staking. This strategic distribution indicates a methodical approach rather than a simple asset reallocation, strongly hinting at future operational readiness for Grayscale ETH ETF staking activities. Why is Grayscale Preparing for ETH Staking Now? The timing of Grayscale’s actions raises an intriguing question: why now? The analyst speculates that Grayscale might have received some form of advance information, prompting these preparatory steps. This could range from informal discussions with regulators to a strategic anticipation of future policy changes regarding spot ETH ETFs. Historically, market participants often make proactive moves when they foresee significant regulatory shifts. Grayscale’s apparent readiness for Grayscale ETH ETF staking could be a testament to their long-term vision for Ethereum-based investment products, aiming to be at the forefront once regulatory clarity emerges. Understanding the Appeal of Staking for ETH ETFs Staking is a fundamental component of the Ethereum blockchain’s security and operation, particularly since its transition to a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism. When you stake ETH, you essentially lock up your tokens to support the network’s validation process. In return, stakers earn rewards, typically paid in ETH. For an ETF, integrating staking offers several compelling advantages: Enhanced Returns: Staking rewards can provide an additional yield on the underlying ETH assets, potentially boosting the ETF’s overall performance. Increased Investor Interest: The ability to earn passive income from an ETF could attract a broader range of investors looking for yield in their crypto exposure. Network Participation: By staking, the ETF would actively contribute to the security and decentralization of the Ethereum network, aligning with the ethos of the crypto community. The potential for Grayscale ETH ETF staking to generate extra value is a significant draw, differentiating it from traditional ETFs that simply track asset prices. The Regulatory Roadblock: Can US Spot ETH ETFs Stake? Despite the clear benefits, a major hurdle remains: the U.S. has not yet approved staking for spot ETH ETFs. This regulatory uncertainty is a critical factor. While the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently approved spot Ethereum ETFs, the approvals did not explicitly include provisions for staking the underlying ETH. The SEC’s stance on whether staking constitutes a security or falls under existing regulations for investment products is still evolving. This lack of explicit approval means that any preparations for Grayscale ETH ETF staking are currently speculative regarding their immediate implementation in the US market. However, Grayscale’s forward-thinking approach suggests they are either confident in future regulatory shifts or exploring all operational possibilities for their products. What This Means for the Ethereum Market and Investors If Grayscale ETH ETF staking eventually receives regulatory green light, the implications for the Ethereum market could be substantial. A large institutional player like Grayscale staking a significant amount of ETH would likely: Reduce Circulating Supply: More ETH locked in staking contracts could lead to a decrease in the available circulating supply, potentially impacting price dynamics. Increase Institutional Demand: The added yield from staking could make ETH ETFs even more attractive to institutional investors, driving further adoption. Strengthen Network Security: Greater participation from major entities in staking enhances the overall security and robustness of the Ethereum blockchain. For individual investors, this could mean access to a regulated product that offers both exposure to Ethereum’s price appreciation and the passive income potential of staking, all within a familiar investment vehicle. Grayscale’s reported preparations for Grayscale ETH ETF staking underscore a fascinating phase in the evolution of cryptocurrency investments. While regulatory approvals for staking within US spot ETH ETFs are still pending, these on-chain movements signal a proactive and strategic vision from a major player. As the regulatory landscape continues to unfold, the potential for yield-bearing ETH ETFs could redefine how traditional investors engage with the decentralized finance ecosystem, promising a future where innovation and traditional finance increasingly intertwine. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Proof-of-Stake (PoS) staking? Proof-of-Stake (PoS) staking is a mechanism where cryptocurrency holders lock up their tokens to help secure a blockchain network and validate transactions. In return for their participation, they earn rewards, typically in the form of new tokens. 2. Has the SEC approved staking for spot ETH ETFs in the US? No, while the SEC recently approved spot Ethereum ETFs, the current approvals do not explicitly include provisions for staking the underlying ETH. The regulatory stance on this specific aspect is still under consideration. 3. What are the potential benefits of Grayscale ETH ETF staking? Potential benefits include enhanced returns for investors through staking rewards, increased investor interest due to passive income opportunities, and stronger network security for the Ethereum blockchain through greater institutional participation. 4. How much ETH did Grayscale transfer, according to the analyst? According to on-chain analyst EmberCN, a Grayscale ETH Mini Trust ETF address transferred 214,400 ETH, worth approximately $967 million, to 67 new wallets. 5. What could be the market impact if ETH ETF staking is approved? If approved, it could lead to a reduction in the circulating supply of ETH, increase institutional demand for Ethereum, and further strengthen the network’s security, potentially impacting ETH’s price dynamics and overall adoption. If you found this analysis insightful, consider sharing this article with your network. Your engagement helps us bring more clarity to the complex world of cryptocurrency investments and keeps the conversation around Grayscale ETH ETF staking vibrant! To learn more about the latest Ethereum trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum institutional adoption. This post Unveiling Grayscale’s Bold Move: Is Grayscale ETH ETF Staking on the Horizon? first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/17 11:10
Google Brings Stablecoins to AI-Driven Commerce with New AP2 Standard

Google unveils AP2, an open AI payments protocol designed for agent-led commerce with native stablecoin support. Partners include Coinbase, PayPal and more.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/17 11:10
Bitwise CIO: SEC listing rules will promote the development of crypto ETFs, but there is no guarantee of capital inflow

PANews reported on September 17th that, according to Cointelegraph, Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan warned that while the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)'s streamlined approval process for cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETPs) may trigger a surge in new products, their success is not guaranteed. Hougan stated that the introduction of universal listing standards, which could come as early as October, could usher in a surge in new cryptocurrency ETPs, a development history of ETFs confirming this. However, he cautioned against equating the launch of cryptocurrency ETFs with a resurgence of cryptocurrency enthusiasm. Hougan stated that the existence of cryptocurrency ETPs does not necessarily mean a significant influx of funds; investors must have a fundamental interest in the underlying assets, and ETPs based on assets like Bitcoin Cash may struggle to attract capital. However, he emphasized that the launch of ETFs can prepare products for a surge by making it easier for traditional investors to allocate to cryptocurrencies.
PANews2025/09/17 11:08
Trump extends TikTok ban for fourth time

PANews reported on September 17 that according to Jinshi Quoting Yicai, Trump extended the grace period of the TikTok ban for the fourth time.
PANews2025/09/17 11:06
AI fuels power demand; China flexes AI muscle

The post AI fuels power demand; China flexes AI muscle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > AI fuels power demand; China flexes AI muscle A new report predicts that the global electricity demand for artificial intelligence (AI) will skyrocket in the coming years as adoption and innovation levels reach new peaks. In the Global Electricity Development and Transition Report 2025, analysts theorize that power demand will stabilize after the initial spike in electricity consumption from AI. The report was issued at the 2025 Global Energy Interconnection Conference in Beijing, which included key industry stakeholders from over 100 countries. Analysts from the Beijing-based Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organization (GEIDCO) issued the report after an in-depth consultation with sector players. A community reading of the report confirmed that AI applications have triggered a surge in electricity consumption in data centers worldwide. Since 2010, electricity demand has quadrupled, with the report noting a significant surge in power demand levels from 2020. The study noted that electricity consumption from data centers has recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36% since 2010. Despite the jarring statistics, the report predicted that the trend of AI power consumption will continue in the near term. GEIDCO analysts stated that advanced software algorithms, computing hardware, and data center electricity efficiency are key determinants of AI power consumption. While demand is not forecasted to reduce, the report theorized that electricity consumption levels will stabilize in the coming years. Mirroring a logarithmic growth pattern, the analysts said that this pattern will slow down, driven by data center efficiency levels. Efforts are underway to improve AI’s energy demands Currently, advanced data center energy-management systems can save over 10% of cooling system consumption, and continued innovation across the ecosystem is expected to further reduce energy use in other areas of global data center operations. The report predicts that AI’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 11:05
LMAX Group Unleashes Bold 100x Leverage Trading

The post LMAX Group Unleashes Bold 100x Leverage Trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Institutional Crypto Perpetual Futures: LMAX Group Unleashes Bold 100x Leverage Trading Skip to content Home Crypto News Institutional Crypto Perpetual Futures: LMAX Group Unleashes Bold 100x Leverage Trading Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/lmax-institutional-crypto-futures/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 11:02
Meta to debut its first display-equipped smart glasses called Celeste

Meta plans to unveil its latest smart glasses with a built-in display at its Connect conference on Wednesday. This move will advance Meta’s augmented reality plans while the company is under scrutiny over social media protections for children. At the two-day event at Meta’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California, Zuckerberg plans to introduce the company’s […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 11:00
Court documents: Coinbase data breach suspect's phone contained over 10,000 customer details

PANews reported on September 17th that, according to Fortune magazine, an amended indictment filed Tuesday by the class action law firm Greenbaum Olbrantz reveals that Ashita Mishra, a former employee of the outsourcing firm TaskUs and a key suspect in the Coinbase data breach, stored sensitive information on her phone for over 10,000 customers. Starting in September 2024, she systematically stole confidential data such as social security numbers and bank account numbers, selling it to hacker groups for $200 per screenshot. Mishra and her accomplices established a "sophisticated, convergent network" in India, taking 200 screenshots of customer accounts daily, impacting 69,000 users. Hackers used this to defraud users of cryptocurrency, resulting in losses of up to $400 million. TaskUs recently accused Coinbase employees of involvement in the breach, but has offered no concrete evidence. A Coinbase spokesperson stated that it has terminated its partnership with TaskUs, strengthened oversight, and fully compensated users. It also previously offered a $20 million bounty fund to track down the perpetrators. TaskUs stated that it is continuously strengthening its security protocols and training and declined to comment on the indictment.
PANews2025/09/17 11:00
