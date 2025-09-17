MEXC birža
Bitcoin’s ‘True Top’ May Already Be In: Nadeau Warns of Déjà Vu From 2021 Cycle
Distribution, re-accumulation, muted peaks - Michael Nadeau says Bitcoin's cycle is repeating 2021's structure with worrying precision.
CryptoPotato
2025/09/17 11:25
A new hero of memecoins
The post A new hero of memecoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Little Pepe surges as 2025’s breakout memecoin, raising $25m in presale. Summary Little Pepe presale surges, with fast Ethereum L2 transactions, viral meme energy, and strong early gains. Stage 12 presale at $0.0021 fuels hype; mega giveaways, CertiK audit, and over 15 billion tokens sold boost adoption. Analysts predict Little Pepe could hit $0.50–$1 in 2025, potentially $5–$20 long-term, echoing Dogecoin’s rise. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is leaping into the spotlight as 2025’s breakout memecoin. With its presale already raising a staggering $25 million and counting, this Ethereum Layer-2 powerhouse is more than just a playful token. Analysts are buzzing, projecting significant growth for its price prediction. As the memecoin market surges toward a $120 billion valuation, could Little Pepe be the spark that ignites a new dawn for memecoins? Little Pepe at the forefront of the meme market At its core, Little Pepe is an Ethereum Layer-2 blockchain fueled by the LILPEPE token. It offers lightning-fast transactions with ultra-low fees, all wrapped in meme culture magic. Unlike other scaling solutions, LILPEPE goes beyond utility. It captures the humor and viral energy that have always driven memecoins, while giving investors a solid technological backbone to trust. The presale frenzy proves this appeal. Stage 11 sold out ahead of schedule, raising $22,325,000. Now, in stage 12, the token is priced at $0.0021, marking more than a 2x increase since its launch. With over 15.55 billion tokens sold and an official listing on CoinMarketCap, Little Pepe is positioned as one of the fastest-growing meme coins of the year. The buzz around the Little Pepe presale cannot be ignored. Investors are rushing in as each stage sells out faster than projected. The current…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 11:23
Anthony Scaramucci Says 'All Will Be Well' Amid NAKA Stock Volatility: David Bailey Admits 'Investors Are Down Money'
Anthony Scaramucci Says 'All Will Be Well' Amid NAKA Stock Volatility: David Bailey Admits 'Investors Are Down Money'

Anthony Scaramucci, the founder and managing partner of SkyBridge Capital, lent support to David Bailey on Tuesday, whose newly formed Bitcoin treasury company Kindly MD Inc.
Coinstats
2025/09/17 11:21
Hyperscale Data plans to buy at least $5 million worth of Bitcoin by next Tuesday
Hyperscale Data plans to buy at least $5 million worth of Bitcoin by next Tuesday

PANews reported on September 17 that according to PR Newswire, Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE: GPUS) announced that it has allocated US$5 million to purchase Bitcoin on the open market through its wholly-owned subsidiary Sentinum, and plans to purchase at least US$5 million worth of Bitcoin by next Tuesday (September 23). Earlier on September 15, Hyperscale Data announced a $100 million Bitcoin reserve strategy.
PANews
2025/09/17 11:21
FalconX Withdraws $98M in SOL, Is a Price Surge Coming Next?
FalconX Withdraws $98M in SOL, Is a Price Surge Coming Next?
Coinstats
2025/09/17 11:19
Malta’s Financial Regulator Opposes Push for Centralized EU Crypto Regulation
Malta's Financial Regulator Opposes Push for Centralized EU Crypto Regulation

PANews reported on September 17 that according to Reuters, a spokesperson for Malta's financial regulator said on Tuesday that the agency opposed other countries' push to give EU securities regulators more power to regulate cryptocurrency companies. The Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA)'s cryptocurrency license issuance process was reviewed earlier this year. The agency said it supports the European Securities and Markets Authority's work to achieve "regulatory convergence" in cryptocurrency regulation, but does not support regulatory centralization. Its spokesperson said in an emailed comment: "We believe that centralization at this stage will only add a layer of bureaucracy, which may reduce efficiency at a time when the EU is actively working to improve competitiveness." On Monday, France, Italy and Austria called on the Paris-based European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) to take over oversight of large cryptocurrency firms, citing concerns about discrepancies in national enforcement of the EU's new cryptocurrency rules.
PANews
2025/09/17 11:17
South Korea’s Financial Giant Unveils Ambitious Digital Asset Strategy
South Korea's Financial Giant Unveils Ambitious Digital Asset Strategy

Koscom Stablecoin: South Korea's Financial Giant Unveils Ambitious Digital Asset Strategy
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 11:17
Pundit Drops Bombshell On XRP Circulating Supply, ‘It’s Smaller Than You Think’
Pundit Drops Bombshell On XRP Circulating Supply, 'It's Smaller Than You Think'

Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 11:16
Missed Bitcoin? Why BullZilla Is the Best Crypto to Invest In Now
Missed Bitcoin? Why BullZilla Is the Best Crypto to Invest In Now

The story of Bitcoin will forever be remembered as one of crypto's most frustrating and exhilarating chapters. In 2009, a mysterious figure named Satoshi Nakamoto released a white paper that barely caused a ripple beyond a small group of cypherpunks. At the time, a single Bitcoin was worth less than a cent. Skeptics dismissed it
Coinstats
2025/09/17 11:15
Shiba Inu Holders Looking For The Same Returns As When SHIB Launches Turn To LBRETT
Shiba Inu Holders Looking For The Same Returns As When SHIB Launches Turn To LBRETT

Back in 2021, Shiba Inu turned tiny investments into life-changing money. The hype was wild, the community was buzzing, and the coin rocketed from obscurity to headlines. But times have changed. The chances of Shiba Inu repeating that kind of explosive rally are slim, and many holders know it. That's why attention is drifting toward
Blockonomi
2025/09/17 11:15
