Coinbase urges DOJ to block state-level cryptocurrency enforcement actions

PANews reported on September 17 that according to Cointelegraph, Coinbase is pushing the U.S. Department of Justice to intervene in state regulatory enforcement of cryptocurrencies. In a 14-page letter to the Justice Department on Monday, its Chief Legal Officer, Paul Grewal, stated that federal officials should take action regarding state regulatory enforcement of cryptocurrency companies, and that the Justice Department should urge Congress to "intervene and enact broad preemption provisions." On Tuesday, Grewal posted on the X platform, bluntly stating that Oregon's lawsuit against Coinbase for providing services legal under federal law demonstrates a problem, not federalism but rather government misconduct. He added that states should fill the gap left by federal regulators abandoning oversight under the new administration. Grewal also suggested that the Department of Justice submit an opinion letter clarifying that the preemption clause in congressional legislation clarifies that federally regulated digital assets are not subject to state blue sky laws, that new state licensing and other regulatory requirements do not apply to cryptocurrency intermediaries, and that the clause be retroactive.
PANews2025/09/17 11:45
MoonBull, Popcat, and Pepe: 1000x Crypto Comparisons with MoonBull Whitelist Live

Profit Never Pauses: MoonBull’s $15K Giveaway Jackpot Sparks a 1000X Crypto Bull Run as Popcat and Pepe Power Ahead Ever wondered which meme coin could be the next rocket ship in the crypto world? Popcat and Pepe have been at the center of viral conversations, each riding internet hype to gather strong followings. But investors […] The post MoonBull, Popcat, and Pepe: 1000x Crypto Comparisons with MoonBull Whitelist Live appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/17 11:45
UBS, PostFinance and Sygnum Conduct Cross-Bank Payments on Ethereum

The post UBS, PostFinance and Sygnum Conduct Cross-Bank Payments on Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Swiss banking powerhouse UBS, crypto banking specialist Sygnum and PostFinance, a subsidiary company of the state-owned Swiss Post, successfully tested payments between institutions on Ethereum, according to a press release on Tuesday. The proof of concept, run under the Swiss Bankers Association, saw UBS, PostFinance, and Sygnum Bank carry out transactions using deposit tokens — digital representations of bank deposits that can move on a public blockchain. The payments were settled legally between banks without relying on the traditional payment system. The transactions were conducted on Ethereum using a permissioned framework. Switzerland already has an efficient domestic payments network, but traditional systems can’t handle programmable conditions or integrate easily with blockchain-based markets, the companies said. With deposit tokens, transfers could in the future be processed instantly and tied to automated conditions through smart contracts. For example, a securities trade could settle as soon as ownership is transferred, or an insurance payout could trigger once a claim is validated. The trial tested two use cases: peer-to-peer payments between customers of different banks and an escrow-like setup where deposit tokens were swapped for tokenized assets. While the project confirmed technical and legal feasibility, scaling the system will require broader participation from banks, infrastructure providers and regulators. The Swiss Bankers Association said the work falls under its strategic priority on digital currencies, but the pilot does not mean deposit tokens will be introduced immediately. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/16/ubs-postfinance-and-sygnum-do-cross-bank-payments-on-a-public-blockchain
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 11:43
752,000,000 Dogecoin Stun Robinhood in 5 Minutes, What’s Happening?

The post 752,000,000 Dogecoin Stun Robinhood in 5 Minutes, What’s Happening? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The meme coin sector of the cryptocurrency market has sparked serious concerns among holders of Dogecoin (DOGE). The concerns came as 752 million DOGE were transferred from unknown wallets in four different transactions to the Robinhood exchange. Dogecoin whales move $195 million to Robinhood exchange Whale Alert data reveals that Dogecoin whales transferred the meme coins in tranches of 188 million DOGE, each valued at $48.95 million. This brought the total to $195.8 million that has been moved to the exchange. You Might Also Like This deposit on Robinhood has sparked speculation of possible sales. Usually, movement of assets from private wallets to exchanges signals the holder’s intent to sell. However, it could also be that these large holders are looking to swap DOGE for other assets. Whales sometimes transfer their assets to exchanges for collateral or just portfolio reshuffling. Regardless of the intent, the Dogecoin community’s perception will determine the impact that the current transaction will have on the price outlook of the meme coin. Before this development, DOGE had gained 8.7% in price over the past seven days as investors anticipated a climb to $0.30. As of press time, Dogecoin was changing hands at $0.2602, which represents a 1.44% decrease in the last 24 hours.  The meme coin previously hit a peak of $0.2697 as it looked ready to flip to $0.27. However, there has been a pullback by investors, with trading volume down by 34.46% at $4.1 billion within the same time frame. Can DOGE reclaim $0.30 level? Meanwhile, the Dogecoin community is keeping an eye on the meme coin’s technical indicators.  You Might Also Like Notably, a death cross is looming for DOGE, as per the 9-day and 26-day simple moving average setup. It is unclear what ecosystem bulls will do now that there are concerns about selling pressure. If…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 11:40
House Speaker Mike Johnson On Congress + Crypto: “We’re In This Together”

The post House Speaker Mike Johnson On Congress + Crypto: “We’re In This Together” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This evening, after an afternoon session with Bitcoin and crypto industry leaders, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) attended an intimate Bitcoin Voter PAC-sponsored event in downtown Washington, D.C. at which he made it clear that House Republicans plan to work closely with the Bitcoin and crypto industry to craft legislation that will enable the industry to thrive in the United States. “We’re in this together,” Speaker Johnson told Bitcoin Magazine at the event. “It was an extraordinary group of folks to have assembled on Capitol Hill [today] and a great benefit to the members of Congress to be able to associate with, talk with, and visit with all these leaders in the industry,” he added, referring to the likes of Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, Andreessen Horowitz GP Marc Andreessen, and Riot Platforms SVP and Bitcoin Voter Project lead Brian Morgenstern on the industry side and House Majority Whip Tom Emmer and House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill on the Congress side. (The meeting Speaker Johnson referred to was different from the meeting that Strategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor attended with Senator Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Nick Begich today.) Speaker Johnson also noted that Congress “relies upon the insight and expertise” of the members of the industry “to be able to have policy that allows for further growth and advancement of the industry.” He highlighted that the Republican party is “deeply committed” to helping to advance the industry in the coming years and that today’s meeting was “very productive.” Speaker Johnson (center) with members of the Bitcoin and crypto industry including MARA CEO Fred Thiel and Riot Platforms Senior Vice President of Public Policy Brian Morgenstern. | Photo courtesy of Bitcoin Voter PAC Mike Senich, Senior Advisor at the Bitcoin Voter PAC, seconded Speaker Johnson’s comments regarding how productive today’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 11:37
Chiliz Jumps 3.8% to $0.042 After Securing EU MiCA License

The post Chiliz Jumps 3.8% to $0.042 After Securing EU MiCA License appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain sports platform Chiliz has secured approval under the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework, enabling regulated crypto services across all 27 member states. The license, granted to subsidiary Socios Europe Services, allows custody, exchange, issuance, and transfer of digital assets. The move aims to enhance investor protection and transparency for European fans using its fan-token ecosystem. Chiliz Secures First MiCA License in SportFi Sponsored Sponsored Chiliz stated that its Malta-based subsidiary, Socios Europe Services Limited (SES), received regulatory approval from the Malta Financial Services Authority under the EU’s MiCA regime. The approval allows Chiliz to provide regulated crypto-asset services across the European Union. The MiCA license covers four activities: custody and management of digital assets, exchange between crypto assets and fiat currency, issuance and placement of tokens, and transfer of crypto assets for customers. Starting October 1, crypto services on the Socios.com platform will shift to SES. Users can access standardized complaint procedures and updated legal documents through a dedicated Legal Hub. The license provides access to a potential market of over 400 million people across Europe. SES will operate under comprehensive oversight, a requirement for firms offering digital asset services under MiCA. Chiliz has also issued a MiCA-compliant white paper for its native CHZ token, following European Securities and Markets Authority guidelines. Additional white papers for individual fan tokens are registered with the Malta Financial Services Authority. These documents detail the structure and risks of each token, providing greater clarity for investors and partners. Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation is part of the EU’s effort to create unified standards for digital assets. Companies operating across member states must comply with MiCA to provide custody, trading, or issuance services. CHZ Gains 3.8% Over the past 24 hours, CHZ climbed steadily from around $0.0406 to $0.0420, marking a 3.8% daily gain.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 11:35
Solana App Revenue Soars: $190M in August Signals Explosive Growth

BitcoinWorld Solana App Revenue Soars: $190M in August Signals Explosive Growth Are you keeping an eye on the crypto world? Then you’ve likely noticed the buzz around Solana. The ecosystem is truly thriving, and recent reports highlight an incredible milestone: Solana app revenue has seen an explosive surge, reaching an impressive $190 million in August. This isn’t just a small bump; it represents a staggering 126% increase year-over-year, painting a vibrant picture of growth and innovation within the Solana network. Solana App Revenue: An Unprecedented Surge The latest figures from a Step Finance report reveal a remarkable story for Solana. Applications built on the high-performance blockchain generated $190 million in revenue during August alone. This significant jump clearly demonstrates the increasing utility and adoption of the Solana platform. Such substantial year-over-year growth signals strong underlying demand and a maturing ecosystem, solidifying Solana’s position in the competitive blockchain space. This impressive revenue isn’t spread thinly across thousands of apps. Instead, a concentrated effort from a few key players is driving the majority of this success. The report indicates that the top 10 applications are responsible for over 86.5% of the total revenue, showcasing the immense power and popularity of established and innovative platforms within the Solana sphere. This concentration suggests that while the ecosystem is growing, certain applications have found strong product-market fit. What’s Driving This Remarkable Solana App Revenue Growth? Understanding the catalysts behind this impressive Solana app revenue surge is crucial for anyone interested in the blockchain’s future. Several standout applications are leading the charge, each contributing significantly to the overall financial health of the ecosystem. Let’s look at the top performers and their impact: Axiom: This platform led the pack, bringing in a substantial $49.1 million. Axiom’s focus on innovative financial products and services, often involving structured products and yield generation, has clearly resonated with users seeking advanced DeFi opportunities. Its strong performance highlights the demand for sophisticated financial tools on Solana. pump.fun: Following closely, pump.fun contributed $41 million. This platform’s unique approach to enabling quick, fair, and decentralized token launches has attracted a significant user base, especially those interested in meme coins and community-driven projects. It proves the appeal of novel social and financial experimentation on Solana. Phantom: The popular self-custody wallet for Solana users secured $22.3 million. Phantom’s essential role in facilitating secure transactions, managing digital assets, and providing a seamless gateway to dApps underscores its critical importance to the entire ecosystem. Its revenue reflects widespread user adoption and trust in its services, directly impacting overall Solana app revenue. These applications, along with others in the top ten, highlight diverse use cases, from decentralized finance (DeFi) to social applications and essential infrastructure. Their collective success underscores the versatility, robust nature, and growing user base of the Solana blockchain. Beyond the Numbers: Understanding Solana’s Ecosystem Strength The impressive revenue figures are more than just numbers; they reflect the fundamental strengths of the Solana ecosystem itself. Key benefits that attract both users and developers include: High Throughput: Solana’s ability to process thousands of transactions per second makes it ideal for high-demand applications. Low Transaction Fees: Users benefit from significantly lower costs compared to many other blockchains, enhancing affordability and accessibility. Rapidly Expanding Developer Community: A growing pool of talent building innovative solutions ensures continuous advancement and new applications. This combination fosters an environment where innovative applications can thrive and generate substantial value. The growing Solana app revenue indicates increased user engagement and a healthy economic cycle within the network. More users mean more transactions, which in turn drives revenue for applications and validators. This positive feedback loop is vital for long-term sustainability and continued expansion, signaling a vibrant and active community. Challenges and Future Outlook for Solana App Revenue While the growth is undoubtedly exciting, it’s also important to consider the broader landscape. The cryptocurrency market can be inherently volatile, and competition among layer-1 blockchains is fierce. Solana, like any other platform, faces challenges such as maintaining network stability, ensuring robust security, and the need for continuous innovation to stay ahead. However, the current trajectory, backed by strong development and user adoption, suggests a resilient foundation. Looking ahead, the future of Solana app revenue appears remarkably promising. Continued core protocol development, strategic partnerships, and a relentless focus on enhancing user experience are likely to sustain this upward trend. For users, developers, and investors, closely monitoring the performance of key applications and overall ecosystem health will provide valuable insights into Solana’s enduring potential and its capacity for future growth. In conclusion, the astounding 126% year-over-year increase in Solana app revenue to $190 million in August is a powerful testament to the network’s burgeoning strength and innovation. Led by key players like Axiom, pump.fun, and Phantom, Solana is clearly demonstrating its capability to host a vibrant and economically successful decentralized application landscape. This remarkable growth not only solidifies Solana’s position as a leading blockchain but also hints at an even brighter future for its ecosystem and its dedicated community, promising continued advancements and exciting opportunities. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is Solana app revenue? A1: Solana app revenue refers to the total income generated by applications built and operating on the Solana blockchain. This revenue typically comes from transaction fees, service charges, or other economic activities within these decentralized applications (dApps). Q2: Which applications contributed most to Solana’s revenue in August? A2: According to a Step Finance report, the top contributors to Solana’s $190 million app revenue in August were Axiom ($49.1 million), pump.fun ($41 million), and Phantom ($22.3 million). Q3: Why is Solana app revenue increasing so rapidly? A3: The rapid increase in Solana app revenue is driven by factors such as growing user adoption, the emergence of popular and innovative dApps, Solana’s high transaction throughput, and its low transaction fees, which make the ecosystem attractive for both developers and users. Q4: What does this growth mean for the Solana ecosystem? A4: This significant growth signals a healthy and maturing ecosystem. It indicates strong user engagement, robust developer activity, and a positive feedback loop where more users attract more developers, leading to more innovative applications and further revenue generation for Solana. Q5: Are there any challenges to Solana’s continued revenue growth? A5: While growth is strong, Solana faces challenges typical of the crypto space, including market volatility, intense competition from other blockchains, and the ongoing need to ensure network stability and security. Continuous innovation and development are crucial for sustained growth. If you found this insight into Solana’s impressive app revenue growth valuable, consider sharing it with your network! Help us spread the word about the exciting developments happening in the blockchain space by sharing this article on your favorite social media platforms. To learn more about the latest Solana ecosystem trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Solana’s future institutional adoption. This post Solana App Revenue Soars: $190M in August Signals Explosive Growth first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/17 11:35
Helius Secures Over $500 Million to Build Solana Treasury

Helius Medical has raised over $500 million in an oversubscribed offering to launch a solana-focused treasury vehicle, positioning SOL as its primary reserve asset with plans to leverage its yield and onchain growth. Pantera Capital and Summer Capital Back Helius With Key Funding for Solana Treasury Helius Medical Technologies (Nasdaq: HSDT) has announced over $500 […]
Coinstats2025/09/17 11:30
Pivotal US Senate Crypto Meeting: Industry Leaders Engage Lawmakers

The post Pivotal US Senate Crypto Meeting: Industry Leaders Engage Lawmakers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pivotal US Senate Crypto Meeting: Industry Leaders Engage Lawmakers Skip to content Home Crypto News Pivotal US Senate Crypto Meeting: Industry Leaders Engage Lawmakers Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/us-senate-crypto-meeting/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 11:29
Cardano Faces Heavy Selling as $0.926 Resistance Blocks ADA Rally

Cardano (ADA) continues to face mounting selling pressure as it struggles to break above the $0.926 resistance level, a barrier that has held firm since mid-August. Every attempt to push past this mark has triggered profit-taking, keeping ADA on a downward trajectory. The most recent rejection occurred on September 14, when ADA briefly tested the […]
Coinstats2025/09/17 11:28
