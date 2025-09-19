Here’s What Late Night Hosts Said About Kimmel Being Pulled Off Air

The post Here’s What Late Night Hosts Said About Kimmel Being Pulled Off Air appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart, Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon criticized ABC’s decision to take fellow late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel’s show off the air over his comments about the assassination of Charlie Kirk and accused President Donald Trump’s administration of cracking down on free speech. Colbert called out Kimmel’s suspension as “blatant censorship.” CBS via Getty Images Key Facts Colbert began his Late Show monologue by declaring, “Tonight we’re all Jimmy Kimmel,” and stated that Kimmel’s show being taken off air by ABC after threats from the FCC was “blatant censorship”. “With an autocrat, you cannot give an inch,” Colbert said, directing his ire at Trump, and added: “If ABC thinks that this is going to satisfy the regime, they are woefully naive.” The “Late Show” host then alleged that Kimmel’s suspension was not entirely about his comments on Kirk, but rather “part of a plan,” as he cited Trump’s remarks after his show’s cancellation announcement, where he wrote: “Jimmy Kimmel is NEXT to go.” In a later segment, Colbert brought back his fictional right-wing commentator “Stephen Colbert” character from the “Colbert Report”, where he compared the First Amendment to a gym membership and said: “You can have your rights just as long as you don’t use them.” Continuing in character, he added: “Give up, America…Just give up and stop saying anything that might upset the president…If you think that’s a terrible idea, no you don’t.” Section Title Making a rare Thursday appearance, Daily Show host Jon Stewart’s opening segment began with a voice-over declaring it as the “all-new government-approved Daily Show,” hosted by “your patriotically obedient host.” The intro video was altered to feature videos of American flags, as Stewart, who usually hosts the Monday edition of The Daily Show, appeared in a gold-adorned set. Throughout the…