2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Launch with Record-Breaking $54.7 Million First-Day Volume

XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Launch with Record-Breaking $54.7 Million First-Day Volume

TLDR REX-Osprey XRP and Dogecoin ETFs launched Thursday with combined $54.7 million trading volume on debut day XRP ETF (XRPR) recorded $37.7 million volume, marking largest debut of any 2025 ETF launch Dogecoin ETF (DOJE) generated $17 million volume, placing it among top five ETF debuts this year Both ETFs far exceeded analyst expectations of [...] The post XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Launch with Record-Breaking $54.7 Million First-Day Volume appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP
XRP$3.0238-3.24%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
REVOX
REX$0.039207-25.50%
Kopīgot
Coincentral2025/09/19 14:48
Kopīgot
Here’s What Late Night Hosts Said About Kimmel Being Pulled Off Air

Here’s What Late Night Hosts Said About Kimmel Being Pulled Off Air

The post Here’s What Late Night Hosts Said About Kimmel Being Pulled Off Air appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart, Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon criticized ABC’s decision to take fellow late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel’s show off the air over his comments about the assassination of Charlie Kirk and accused President Donald Trump’s administration of cracking down on free speech. Colbert called out Kimmel’s suspension as “blatant censorship.” CBS via Getty Images Key Facts Colbert began his Late Show monologue by declaring, “Tonight we’re all Jimmy Kimmel,” and stated that Kimmel’s show being taken off air by ABC after threats from the FCC was “blatant censorship”. “With an autocrat, you cannot give an inch,” Colbert said, directing his ire at Trump, and added: “If ABC thinks that this is going to satisfy the regime, they are woefully naive.” The “Late Show” host then alleged that Kimmel’s suspension was not entirely about his comments on Kirk, but rather “part of a plan,” as he cited Trump’s remarks after his show’s cancellation announcement, where he wrote: “Jimmy Kimmel is NEXT to go.” In a later segment, Colbert brought back his fictional right-wing commentator “Stephen Colbert” character from the “Colbert Report”, where he compared the First Amendment to a gym membership and said: “You can have your rights just as long as you don’t use them.” Continuing in character, he added: “Give up, America…Just give up and stop saying anything that might upset the president…If you think that’s a terrible idea, no you don’t.” Section Title Making a rare Thursday appearance, Daily Show host Jon Stewart’s opening segment began with a voice-over declaring it as the “all-new government-approved Daily Show,” hosted by “your patriotically obedient host.” The intro video was altered to feature videos of American flags, as Stewart, who usually hosts the Monday edition of The Daily Show, appeared in a gold-adorned set. Throughout the…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.10839-5.78%
Threshold
T$0.01674-3.84%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.516-2.04%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 14:46
Kopīgot
Plasma lanceert mainnet beta met $2 miljard aan stablecoins

Plasma lanceert mainnet beta met $2 miljard aan stablecoins

Plasma staat op het punt een grote stap te zetten met de lancering van hun Mainnet Beta op donderdag 25 september. Tegelijkertijd gaat de eigen token XPL live. De infrastructuur, die wordt ondersteund door Tether, moet de ruggengraat vormen van een nieuw financieel systeem met digitale dollars in de hoofdrol.... Het bericht Plasma lanceert mainnet beta met $2 miljard aan stablecoins verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01377-5.03%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01824+6.60%
MetYa
MET$0.2389-0.41%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/19 14:45
Kopīgot
Ethereum Fusaka upgrade tentatively set for Dec. 3 mainnet launch after testnet rollouts

Ethereum Fusaka upgrade tentatively set for Dec. 3 mainnet launch after testnet rollouts

Following the Fusaka, Ethereum's next major upgrade is expected to be Glamsterdam in 2026, which will also likely focus on scalability.
Major
MAJOR$0.1615-2.09%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/19 14:43
Kopīgot
LayerZero Opens the Floodgates: PayPal’s PYUSD0 Expands to Aptos, Tron, and Avalanche

LayerZero Opens the Floodgates: PayPal’s PYUSD0 Expands to Aptos, Tron, and Avalanche

TLDR: PayPal USD (PYUSD0) expands to Aptos, Tron, Avalanche, and six other chains through LayerZero’s Stargate Hydra network. Aptos reports over $70B in monthly stablecoin volume, positioning PYUSD0 to scale across its Move-based blockchain. Users can move PYUSD across more than 140 supported blockchains without banks or centralized intermediaries. Developers gain access to a fully [...] The post LayerZero Opens the Floodgates: PayPal’s PYUSD0 Expands to Aptos, Tron, and Avalanche appeared first on Blockonomi.
SIX
SIX$0.02203-0.58%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08734-0.76%
Movement
MOVE$0.1291-4.65%
Kopīgot
Blockonomi2025/09/19 14:42
Kopīgot
META’s MASK Coin Sparks Excitement

META’s MASK Coin Sparks Excitement

Joseph Lubin, known for co-founding Ethereum and leading Consensys, recently revealed that MASK, the anticipated altcoin associated with MetaMask, will soon debut. His announcement emphasized MASK’s role in enhancing the decentralization efforts related to MetaMask.Continue Reading:META’s MASK Coin Sparks Excitement
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005098-3.90%
SOON
SOON$0.3441+4.81%
Metarace
META$0.00000000000005838-1.73%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/19 14:38
Kopīgot
Key Development Shakes Up Market Sentiment

Key Development Shakes Up Market Sentiment

The post Key Development Shakes Up Market Sentiment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain 19 September 2025 | 09:33 Pi Network’s long-promised move toward mainnet has taken a concrete step with the successful activation of Protocol v23 on its test environment. While not yet a full launch, the upgrade reassures its community that development is still on track after months of criticism about delays. Performance First, Price Second The technical milestone came with encouraging results: blocks processed under the new protocol handled up to 1,000 transactions each without error, according to explorer data. That demonstration of stability is seen as a green light for developers preparing applications that may one day run on Pi’s main network. Markets reacted in kind. Pi Coin edged higher to $0.3595, with trading volume and market capitalization both jumping more than 40% in 24 hours. For a project often accused of slow delivery, even testnet updates appear to move sentiment. Why This Upgrade Matters Protocol v23 is built on Stellar’s latest core framework, giving Pi access to more scalable architecture and improved developer tooling. By adopting the standard first in a test environment, the network can iron out issues before porting the changes to mainnet. Critics have long said that Pi Network risks losing credibility without visible progress. The team, however, points to phased rollouts like this one as evidence that its blockchain is evolving carefully rather than recklessly. Ecosystem and Adoption Roughly 8.14 million Pi Coins are circulating from a theoretical supply of 100 billion, underscoring how early the project still is. Even so, adoption efforts continue — including a recent Onramp listing designed to boost accessibility. For Pi supporters, the combination of technical progress and gradual integrations shows the ecosystem is being built piece by piece. If testing continues to deliver consistent results, Protocol v23 could move onto the mainnet, bringing higher throughput and more robust…
1
1$0.013287+226.70%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08734-0.76%
KIND
KIND$0.005522-28.93%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 14:34
Kopīgot
Pi Network News: Key Development Shakes Up Market Sentiment

Pi Network News: Key Development Shakes Up Market Sentiment

While not yet a full launch, the upgrade reassures its community that development is still on track after months of […] The post Pi Network News: Key Development Shakes Up Market Sentiment appeared first on Coindoo.
Pi Network
PI$0.35684-0.54%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001893-2.42%
Kopīgot
Coindoo2025/09/19 14:33
Kopīgot
Warsaw Stock Exchange lists its first Bitcoin ETF

Warsaw Stock Exchange lists its first Bitcoin ETF

The post Warsaw Stock Exchange lists its first Bitcoin ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Warsaw Stock Exchange has listed its first Bitcoin ETF, offering investors regulated exposure to BTC through futures contracts. Summary The Bitcoin BETA ETF tracks BTC through CME futures and includes a hedging strategy to reduce USD/PLN currency risk. Approved by Poland’s Financial Supervision Authority, the fund is managed by AgioFunds TFI. Bitcoin ETF arrives on Warsaw Stock Exchange The Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW) has listed its first-ever crypto ETF, the Bitcoin BETA ETF. According to GPW’s official announcement, the Bitcoin BETA ETF does not invest in physical Bitcoin (BTC), but gains exposure through futures contracts traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. To minimize foreign exchange volatility, the fund employs a hedging strategy using forward contracts, insulating investors from fluctuations in the USD/PLN exchange rate. Developed by AgioFunds TFI, the ETF was approved by Poland’s Financial Supervision Authority in June and is backed by Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Środowiska S.A. as its market maker. “Offering exposure to Bitcoin through an ETF listed on GPW increases safety of trading, as investors can participate in the cryptocurrency market using an instrument which is supervised, cleared, and subject to the transparency standards applicable to a regulated capital market,” said Michał Kobza, Member of the Management Board of the Warsaw Stock Exchange. The current crypto ETF landscape Globally, Bitcoin ETFs have already gained traction on major exchanges, including Nasdaq, NYSE, and Cboe in the U.S., where a wave of spot Bitcoin ETFs was approved in early 2024. Other prominent markets include the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada, Germany’s Xetra, Switzerland’s SIX Exchange, Brazil’s B3, and Cboe Australia. These ETFs offer various structures, from physically-backed spot products to futures-based funds, like the one just listed on GPW. Beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, altcoin ETFs are increasingly gaining traction. According to the latest count by Bloomberg analysts,…
Union
U$0.014559+3.32%
SIX
SIX$0.02203-0.58%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,245.12-1.24%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 14:30
Kopīgot
Ramil Palafox Pleads Guilty To Defrauding More Than 90,000 Investors Of $200M

Ramil Palafox Pleads Guilty To Defrauding More Than 90,000 Investors Of $200M

Praetorian Group CEO Ramil Ventura Palafox pleads guilty to $200M Bitcoin Ponzi scheme that defrauded 90,000 investors. Ramil Ventura Palafox, the chief executive of Praetorian Group International (PGI), has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering.  Prosecutors say that he ran a Bitcoin Ponzi scheme that drew more than $201 million from 90,000 investors […] The post Ramil Palafox Pleads Guilty To Defrauding More Than 90,000 Investors Of $200M appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08734-0.76%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01824+6.60%
Rank
RAN$0.001085-1.72%
Kopīgot
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/19 14:30
Kopīgot

Populārākās ziņas

Vairāk

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining

Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Flagged as Top Picks