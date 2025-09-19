2025-09-19 Friday

Dogecoin vs Remittix vs Hedara: Which Crypto Are Analysts Backing To Hit $1 First?

Analysts say Remittix, with $26M raised, live wallet beta, and CertiK audit, is better positioned to hit $1 before Dogecoin or Hedera despite their larger caps.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 20:20
Coral Protocol rolls out Coral v1 with Remote Agents to simplify multi-agent deployment

The post Coral Protocol rolls out Coral v1 with Remote Agents to simplify multi-agent deployment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coral Protocol has launched Coral v1, introducing Remote Agents to streamline how developers deploy and coordinate multi-agent systems, as per reports shared with Finbold on September 19.  The update provides access to production-ready Remote Agents on demand, designed to reduce infrastructure overhead and speed up deployment. For the first time, developers can rent ready-to-use Remote Agents and combine them with their own local agents in a single session, with activity tracked and optimized in Coral Studio through threads and telemetry.  Agent developers can list their Remote Agents in the Coral Registry and receive automatic payouts whenever their agents are used. Roman Georgio, Co-Founder & CEO of Coral Protocol, said:  “The launch of Coral v1 with Remote Agents embodies everything Coral has been working towards up until now: an AI ecosystem that can accomplish virtually anything through combining distinct agents, each with their own sphere of expertise. We’re excited to see how developers harness Remote Agents to develop solutions that raise the bar in terms of what can be achieved onchain.” Interoperability and collaboration across ecosystems Coral v1 supports Remote Agent creation, acquisition, and customization, backed by Coral’s onchain payment system powered by Solana (SOL).  Unlike existing frameworks, it allows rules for agent interaction to be set at the protocol level, enabling collaboration and payments to occur seamlessly across multi-agent workflows. By introducing an organizational structure, with separate teams and defined processes dictating how agents interact, Coral v1 aims to overcome limitations in conventional frameworks where agents are treated like callable functions. The release of Coral v1 with Remote Agents, alongside a public registry and automatic payment system, is intended to accelerate adoption of multi-agent architectures.  Developers can assemble advanced systems by mixing and matching from Coral’s growing agent library, with the added assurance that agent creators are compensated when their…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 20:19
BlockDAG vs BlockchainFX vs Snorter – Which Top Crypto Presale Will Make Millionaires In 2026

Crypto markets thrive on moments of conviction. The investors who backed Solana at pocket change or Ethereum before staking rewards became mainstream didn’t just chase hype — they recognized momentum before the crowd did. In late 2025, three presales are commanding that same level of attention: BlockchainFX, BlockDAG, and Snorter. Each is pulling capital, but […] The post BlockDAG vs BlockchainFX vs Snorter – Which Top Crypto Presale Will Make Millionaires In 2026 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/19 20:18
Grayscale launches ETF tracking BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL on NYSE Arca

The post Grayscale launches ETF tracking BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL on NYSE Arca appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Grayscale’s Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC) began trading on NYSE Arca as the first multi-asset crypto ETP in the US. The ETF provides exposure to BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, and ADA, covering over 90% of the crypto market capitalization. Grayscale Investments has officially launched trading of its CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF, formerly the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC, on NYSE Arca as the first multi-asset crypto ETP in the US, the company announced Friday. The ETF, trading under the ticker GDLC, gained SEC approval Wednesday to list on NYSE Arca as a multi-asset crypto ETP after the regulator approved new generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares, facilitating faster listings of digital assets on stock exchanges. Peter Mintzberg, Chief Executive Officer of Grayscale, called the launch a “historic milestone for the entire crypto ETP landscape.” “Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF has met the growing investor demand for diverse exposure to crypto for nearly a decade and investors are increasingly turning to the ETP wrapper for their crypto exposure,” said Mintzberg in a statement. “GDLC is a purpose-built innovation designed to meet that demand, bringing simplicity and transparent access to the most liquid and largest crypto assets.” Through a single investment vehicle, the GDLC fund provides exposure to Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano, which collectively represent over 90% of the crypto market’s capitalization. The fund tracks the CoinDesk 5 Index and rebalances quarterly to maintain alignment with the leading assets in the crypto market. GDLC began trading publicly on OTCQX in 2019 and became a Securities Exchange Act of 1934-reporting company in 2021. The SEC’s decision to adopt generic listing standards represents a milestone in creating a framework for diversified crypto ETFs in the US. Grayscale was the first firm to benefit. The development recalls Grayscale’s earlier court…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 20:18
Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

Talks about solana price prediction and litecoin price prediction are pointing to a new star: Pepeto (PEPETO). Majors like Solana and Litecoin still pull attention, but the spotlight is sliding to an Ethereum meme coin with real utility. The project has already raised more than $6.7 million in presale and offers an entry at $0.000000154. […]
Tronweekly2025/09/19 20:16
Bank of England Faces Pushback on Digital Pound From Reform Party

The post Bank of England Faces Pushback on Digital Pound From Reform Party appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech 19 September 2025 | 15:03 Reform is sharpening its identity as the UK’s pro-crypto party, taking aim at the Bank of England’s latest plans for digital money. Party figures Zia Yusuf and Nigel Farage say the central bank’s proposals – limits on stablecoin holdings and the creation of a digital pound – would stifle innovation and weaken Britain’s role in the global financial race. Stablecoins as a Missed Opportunity Reform argues that the Bank’s restrictive stance risks sidelining the UK while competitors like the United States benefit from dollar-backed tokens that channel liquidity into Treasuries. “Where is the pound-backed stablecoin with deep liquidity?” Yusuf asked, claiming that regulators have discouraged British innovators instead of building alternatives. The party contends that systemic stablecoins are not destabilizing threats but practical tools – “programmable wrappers around money” that allow transactions to settle instantly across borders. In Reform’s view, a pound-linked token could strengthen demand for gilts and make the UK a leader in fintech. Why the Bank of England Wants Caps The clash follows the Bank of England’s recent proposal to impose limits on stablecoin exposure: £10,000–£20,000 for individuals and up to £10 million for companies. Regulators say these caps are designed to contain financial risks as digital assets become more widespread. At the same time, the Bank is studying a central bank digital currency. Officials argue a state-backed digital pound would modernize payments and protect financial stability. Reform’s Rejection of a Digital Pound Reform fiercely disagrees, calling a CBDC an overreach that would grant the central bank “unprecedented control” over private finances. Instead, the party is preparing its own Cryptoassets and Digital Finance Bill, aiming to create a regulatory framework that encourages private stablecoin issuers while maintaining safeguards for consumers. By positioning itself against a digital pound and in favor of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 20:16
Stellar Network Powers $100M Tokenized Commercial Real Estate Offering

RedSwan has decided to bring tokenized real estate to Stellar, which may serve as a blueprint for the future of property investment. This is in addition to its collaborations with Franklin Templeton and expanding its network with Paxos and Ondo. RedSwan, a digital real estate investment platform, is bringing $100 million worth of commercial properties [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/19 20:15
Mono Protocol Raises $2M in Private Round and Opens Whitelist: Here’s How Its Unified Balances and Universal Accounts Will Reshape Web3

The post Mono Protocol Raises $2M in Private Round and Opens Whitelist: Here’s How Its Unified Balances and Universal Accounts Will Reshape Web3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The way people use blockchain today often feels complicated. Balances are scattered across different networks, bridging takes time and money, and users constantly switch wallets and chains to complete simple actions. Mono Protocol is building a new foundation for Web3 that unifies these experiences. With unified balances, instant settlement, and universal accounts, it aims to make blockchain interactions feel seamless.  The project has raised $2M in a Private Round and is now running whitelist registration ahead of the presale. Mono Protocol: Solving Web3’s Biggest Problem With a Unified Design Today’s blockchain space struggles with fragmentation. Users maintain balances across several chains, bridges are slow and expensive, and front-running risks cause value loss. Developers face the added challenge of building infrastructure for multiple networks, making the experience complex on both sides. Mono Protocol addresses these issues with chain abstraction technology. By unifying per-token balances, it allows users to hold and use assets from any supported blockchain in one place. Transactions are protected with MEV-resistant routing, ensuring value is preserved during execution.  Liquidity Lock technology guarantees that transactions cannot fail, which is a major step forward compared to traditional cross-chain systems. This combination creates a new standard for blockchain interaction. Developers gain access to simple APIs to build cross-chain applications without handling infrastructure overhead, while users enjoy one-click transactions across multiple ecosystems. It marks a shift from fragmented networks to a cohesive Web3 environment where complexity is invisible. One Balance, One Account, One Experience Mono Protocol introduces unified balances, instant settlement, and universal accounts that work across blockchains. This approach makes transactions simpler, faster, and free of the friction users often face today. Instead of managing assets on multiple networks, users interact with a single account and one balance. Liquidity Locks ensure transactions are guaranteed and completed instantly, while universal accounts remove…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 20:13
Kevin Durant odzyskał Bitcoiny z Coinbase warte fortunę

Kevin Durant, jedna z największych aktywnych gwiazd NBA. Zawodnik Houston Rockets, ponownie znalazł się w nagłówkach gazet. Tym razem nie chodzi jednak o sportowe sukcesy lub transferowe plotki. Po latach Kevin Durant odzyskał Bitcoiny! KD na nowo ma dostęp do swojego dawno zapomnianego konta na Coinbase, gdzie trzymał Bitcoiny kupione niemal dekadę temu. Wartość tych […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/19 20:11
Pudgy Pandas presale roars as Asia’s viral meme coin raises $1.9M in 4 days

Pudgy Pandas presale raised $1.9M; coin mirrors real panda scarcity. 10% of tokens go to PANDA Conservation Foundation, locked for 10 years. Presale ends Oct 18; tiered pricing rewards early supporters and investors. The crypto world is buzzing lately. After the Federal Reserve’s recent rate cut, Bitcoin steadied around $116,000, and the whole market felt […] The post Pudgy Pandas presale roars as Asia’s viral meme coin raises $1.9M in 4 days appeared first on CoinJournal.
Coin Journal2025/09/19 20:10
