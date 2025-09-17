2025-09-19 Friday

Morning brief: Fed rate cut expectations, Utah seeks death penalty in Kirk killing, Baidu soars 15%

Wednesday’s top headlines spotlight major economic, political, and tech developments.Investors await a key Federal Reserve interest rate decision that could signal a policy shift, while Utah prosecutors pursue the death penalty in the high-profile killing of Charlie Kirk.Meanwhile, global tech giants Baidu and Microsoft make bold moves in AI, signaling growing innovation and investment across industries.A glance at major developments this morning.Markets watch Fed’s policy shiftThe US Federal Reserve is widely expected to announce an interest rate cut in today’s decision, likely trimming the benchmark by 25 basis points to a target range of 4% to 4.25%.After holding rates steady for months amid a complicated mix of stubborn inflation and a cooling labor market, this rate cut signals a pivotal shift in Fed policy.Market watchers are keenly observing if Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hint at further cuts for the rest of the year during his press conference.While inflation remains a concern due to tariffs, sluggish job growth, and rising unemployment pressures are pushing the Fed towards easing.Investors are bracing for a potentially volatile market reaction as this marks the start of what could be a series of rate reductions, offering some relief on borrowing costs, but also fueling questions about the broader economic outlook.Today’s announcement at 2 p.m. ET will be the biggest Fed story of 2025 so far.Utah seeks death penalty in Kirk killingUtah prosecutors announced on Tuesday that they will seek the death penalty for Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.Court documents reveal chilling text messages, with Robinson allegedly confessing to his roommate, “I had enough of his hatred.”Robinson faces seven charges, including aggravated murder, obstruction of justice, and witness tampering. During his virtual court appearance, he remained expressionless, dressed in a suicide prevention smock, and was ordered held without bail.The killing, captured on video, has ignited fierce political debate and fears of escalating violence.Utah County Attorney Jeffrey Gray insists the death penalty decision is based solely on the crime’s evidence and nature, unaffected by political pressure.Robinson allegedly planned the shooting for over a week, firing a single rifle shot that fatally wounded Kirk in the neck last Wednesday.Baidu boosts AI push, shares jumpBaidu shares surged over 12% as the Chinese tech giant ramped up its artificial intelligence ambitions with a new strategic partnership and fresh capital plans.The company announced a collaboration with China Merchants Group to focus on AI-driven advancements in transportation, finance, and real estate, leveraging large language models and AI agents for scalable industrial intelligence.Baidu also revealed a $56 million offshore bond offering to fuel its AI projects.This bold move follows a series of investments in AI innovations like its chatbot Ernie Bot, aiming to maintain its lead in China’s competitive AI market, despite recent challenges in its core advertising revenue.Investor confidence is growing as Baidu commits strongly to expanding AI applications across industries.Microsoft pledges $30B to UK AIMicrosoft announced a landmark $30 billion investment in the UK over the next four years, focusing on AI infrastructure and operations.This commitment is the largest financial pledge the company has made in Britain and includes $15.5 billion in capital expenditures to build the UK’s biggest supercomputer, featuring over 23,000 advanced GPUs.The announcement comes just ahead of President Donald Trump’s state visit, symbolizing deepening US-UK tech collaboration.UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer hailed the move as a boost to digital infrastructure and skilled jobs, reinforcing Britain’s leadership in AI innovation.Microsoft’s investment will support thousands of jobs and expand data centers, aiding customers across multiple sectors.This deal is part of a broader £31 billion tech pact between the UK and US aimed at fostering AI, quantum computing, and nuclear energy cooperation.The post Morning brief: Fed rate cut expectations, Utah seeks death penalty in Kirk killing, Baidu soars 15% appeared first on Invezz
2025/09/17
In a harsh market environment where most people believe that “VC coins are dead,” “technical narratives are dead,” “Shanghai exchanges have definitely plummeted,” and “all transactions are MEME,” I think the time has come to buy dip in technology projects: 1) The overall expectation of the bearish Shanzhai season indirectly lowered the project valuation. Some excellent projects and bad projects will go through the same stages of airdrop -> stock exchange distribution -> market making and consolidation. Therefore, under the curse of a large number of bad projects reaching their peak as soon as they launch their tokens, high-quality projects will inevitably be killed by emotions. This is an opportunity for us to build positions in some high-quality projects at a low price. For example, what will happen to today's $ZKC $PROVE if it is switched to the TGE environment of $STRK? 2) There is a natural misalignment between the construction cycle of technology projects and their market launch cycle. We are currently in a quiet period of technological accumulation. ZK, TEE, AI infra, intent transactions, high-performance chains, etc., have issued a lot of tokens, but they have all become "technical debt". However, it is believed that this type of infrastructure needs to wait for the application layer to explode. When the market has another application layer explosion similar to DeFi and NFT (AI Agent?), these projects will really have a chance to come to the fore. 3) The holding experience of technology projects and MEME coins is worlds apart. In a bear market, we can choose a technology-focused project based on technical appreciation and hold it long-term to enjoy high-multiple growth. While MEME tokens have greater explosive power, they require high-intensity PVP trading and 24/7 market monitoring. The huge opportunity costs and psychological pressure are beyond the reach of most people. In a passive environment where the value fluctuations of holdings are uncontrollable, it is crucial to proactively choose a comfortable "holding experience." 4) The market is undergoing a structural clearing of narratives related to “technical debt.” Projects that are purely conceptual and capitalize on buzz without a significant market share or a say in key sectors will be completely eliminated. On the contrary, those that define technical standards, guide industry technological advancement, and have a presence in both upstream and downstream supply chains are poised for a second bloom. 5) The era of TradFi integration has opened up a new value anchor. The allocation and procurement needs of traditional Wall Street structures will provide a new value anchor for technology projects. Projects that can bring new capital into TradFi and provide upstream infrastructure for users are expected to be very promising. Furthermore, projects that adopt the PMF approach and are willing to repurchase tokens, as well as DATs that can continuously bring in incremental capital, will present even greater opportunities. While the industry's internal competition has created a high barrier to entry, it has also defined new valuation and target selection methodologies.
2025/09/17
Israeli authorities have identified a cluster of crypto addresses they say moved about $1.5 billion in Tether (USDT) that is connected to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Related Reading: UAE Steps Up Global War On Crypto Crime – Details According to reports, the National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing (NBCTF) of Israel flagged 187 wallet […]
2025/09/17
Kaspa price is trading around $0.08602, holding steady after a quiet few sessions. Price is sitting right on a key pivot that has acted as both support and resistance for months. Traders are watching closely to see if it can stay above this zone or if a new move is about to start. What We
2025/09/17
PANews reported on September 17 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (September 16, Eastern Time) was US$292 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$209 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of IBIT has reached US$60.249 billion. The second is Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$45.7639 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of FBTC has reached US$12.68 billion. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was Bitwise ETF BITB, with a single-day net outflow of US$10.7797 million. Currently, BITB's total historical net inflow has reached US$2.32 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$153.775 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.61%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$57.383 billion.
2025/09/17
PANews reported on September 17 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$61.7435 million yesterday (September 16, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Bitwise ETF ETHW, with a single-day net inflow of US$6.7453 million. Currently, ETHW's total historical net inflow has reached US$438 million. The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$48.1468 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.797 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$29.595 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.45%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.661 billion.
2025/09/17
The post Gold rally pauses as attention shifts to Federal Reserve decision appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Gold’s recent upward momentum has paused as market focus shifts to the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision. Investors are cautious amid uncertainty about potential changes to interest rates. Gold’s recent rally paused today as investors turned their attention to the upcoming Federal Reserve decision. The precious metal’s advance stalled amid uncertainty over the central bank’s next monetary policy move. Market participants are awaiting signals from Fed officials regarding future interest rate adjustments. Gold prices have been sensitive to Federal Reserve policy expectations, as changes in interest rates directly affect the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like the precious metal. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/gold-rally-pauses-federal-reserve-decision/
2025/09/17
PANews reported on September 17 that according to Zhitong Finance, Japan's SBI Shinsei Bank is considering using tokenized deposits for cross-border transactions.
2025/09/17
The post LimeWire Acquires Rights to Fyre Festival for Web3 Revival appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LimeWire, a former file-sharing platform turned Web3 company, acquired the rights to the infamous Fyre Festival brand and plans to relaunch it with a crypto twist. In a Tuesday announcement, LimeWire said it had purchased the Fyre Festival’s trademark, logo, domain and social media accounts. Marcus Feistl, LimeWire’s chief operating officer, told Cointelegraph that the new iteration will include offline events, with LimeWire’s LMWR token powering access to products and services. The Fyre Festival became a symbol of failed hype in 2017, when a promised luxury music event in the Bahamas collapsed into chaos, leaving attendees stranded without proper food or accommodations. Its founder, Billy McFarland, was later convicted of fraud and sentenced to prison. LimeWire confirmed that McFarland is not involved in the new project. Feistl said the initiative is led by a new and separate team. He also promised that this iteration will not be like the first Fyre Festival’s launch. “We’ll definitely not make past mistakes again,” Feistl said. “Our plans for Fyre are not limited to digital products, but also exploring real-world experiences.” Fyre Festival-related meme. Source: KnowYourMeme Related: Nifty News: Robinhood to launch a Web3 wallet, LimeWire inks deal with Universal, and more Fyre Festival IP rights acquired on eBay According to a July New York Times report, the rights to the Fyre Festival brand were sold on eBay for $245,000. Feistl told Cointelegraph that LimeWire acquired “the trademark, logo, domain and social media accounts,” which he feels is “all relevant IP to the brand.” Food at the Fyre Festival. Source: KnowYourMeme While the company did not share much in terms of details, LimeWire said its LMWR token would be a key part of the initiative, “powering access to future products and services.” LimeWire CEO Julian Zehetmayr said the company is not bringing the festival…
2025/09/17
What if free crypto was just a few clicks away? That’s exactly the buzz swirling around MoonBull right now, as its explosive $15K giveaway sets the stage for what many traders are calling the best upcoming crypto launch of the year. With exclusive whitelist perks and a ticking deadline, it’s already got the degen crowd talking. Meanwhile, […]
2025/09/17
