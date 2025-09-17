2025-09-19 Friday

'I Don't Want To See Him Fight No More' Champ Wants Crawford To Retire

BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 12:21
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 12:21
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 17, 2025 – Crypto Market Rebounds as Bitcoin Tops $116K Ahead of Fed Rate Call

Coinstats2025/09/17 12:20

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, September 17. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Coinstats2025/09/17 12:20
Is Grayscale ETH ETF Staking On The Horizon?

BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 12:20
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 12:20
Lee Ka-chiu: Hong Kong will enrich gold investment tools and assist issuers in issuing tokenized gold investment products

PANews2025/09/17 12:10

PANews reported on September 17th that according to Jinshi, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee stated that he would promote Hong Kong as an international gold trading market; expand gold storage, and build a regional gold reserve hub with the goal of exceeding 2,000 tons within three years. He also stated that he would enrich gold investment tools and assist issuers in issuing gold funds and tokenized gold investment products.
PANews2025/09/17 12:10
Best crypto for instant gains? Analysts say a new coin could outpace SOL by 60x

Coinstats2025/09/17 12:09

People have long thought that Solana (SOL) is one of the quickest and most efficient blockchains on the market. Its ascent from nothing to a multi-billion-dollar ecosystem changed the lives of investors and established a standard for what altcoins may achieve. But SOL is currently widely used, so its growth potential is not as great as it was in previous years. Analysts who are looking beyond the present pricing of cryptocurrencies are starting to talk about Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a DeFi project that is now in presale, as the next initiative that might make investors up to 60X their money. People who are serious about investing in crypto are paying attention to the statistics and how they work in the real world.From Solana (SOL)'s legacy to Mutuum Finance (MUTM)'s fresh growthOne of the greatest tales in crypto is how early investors in Solana (SOL) turned modest amounts of money into huge amounts of money. But what used to be a chance for the underdog is now a fully grown ecosystem where returns of three or four digits are less possible. That is why people are starting to pay more attention to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a project that is still in the presale stage but is already gaining the kind of enthusiasm that early SOL investors had.There are real figures behind the appeal. For example, an investor who bought in at Phase 1 of the presale when MUTM was just $0.01. At that point, a $10,000 investment got you 1,000,000 tokens. Now that we’re in Phase 6, the tokens are worth $0.035 each, which makes the bag worth $35,000. That is a 3.5x return only from the presale stage on paper. If the investor used the same allocation and multiplied it by 60, they would see $600,000 in value. Analysts say that Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is different from other ventures that are trying to get investors’ attention because of this kind of growth expectation.But what makes MUTM more than just a risky investment is that it is based on reliable financial utility. The platform will launch a decentralized stablecoin that is worth $1 and is only generated when users borrow against overcollateralized assets like ETH, SOL, or AVAX. Only qualified participants will be able to issue, which will keep things secure and accountable. Governance will dynamically control borrowing interest rates to keep the peg stable while also providing predictable borrowing circumstances. Also, arbitrage possibilities will always try to bring the $1 balance back to where it should be if the market changes.Mutuum Finance (MUTM) becomes a useful financial ecosystem thanks to its blend of lending, borrowing, and stablecoin innovation. MUTM is different from meme currencies since it adds long-term value that will keep the system active and useful over time. For anyone who keeps an eye on the crypto fear and greed index, that utility-based basis is a great defense against emotional market fluctuations.Presale momentum and credibility boostersPeople are excited about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) not just because of the idea behind it, but also because of how it will work. The presale is now in Phase 6, and tokens cost $0.035 each. More than $15.85 million has already been raised, and 40% of the whole supply has been sold. The following step, Phase 7, will raise the price to $0.040, which is a 15% rise that encourages those who act swiftly. This is the most important time for investors who want to buy at a discount. After this, the presale will go up even more, and the token will be listed on exchanges, which will open it up to other markets.Mutuum Finance (MUTM) puts money into more than just financial mechanics and presale traction. The project has already gotten good scores from CertiK: a Token Scan Score of 90.00 and a Skynet Score of 79.00. The team is starting a $50,000 bug bounty program with several levels of incentives for discovering bugs. Low-level bugs will get $200, while serious bugs will get $2,000. This is to build confidence and security. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) also plans to establish a dedicated community from the bottom up by giving away $100,000 to early backers.Mutuum Finance (MUTM) likewise has a defined plan for sustained growth. In Phase 1, the project will start the presale, marketing campaigns, and audits. In Phase 2, it will continue on to developing smart contracts, creating a front-end DApp, and setting up risk parameters. Phase 3 will provide testnet deployments and compliance activities, while Phase 4 will bring the live platform, exchange listings, and relationships with institutions. This step-by-step method will help MUTM grow on several blockchains and get long-term users.Final wordsAs experts work to make their crypto forecasts more accurate, one story is becoming clear: Solana (SOL) has already had its best years, whereas Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is only getting started. The 60x estimate isn’t just a guess; it’s a hint of a way to get huge growth. Early investors have already made a lot of money from the presale, and the platform’s architecture promises to be very useful.Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a strong candidate for the next breakout chance for anyone who is looking at crypto pricing. Solana (SOL) has already told its tale. MUTM is just on the first few pages, and the chapter on quick profits may belong to those who act before Phase 6 ends.For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:Website: https://www.mutuum.comLinktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinanceThe post Best crypto for instant gains? Analysts say a new coin could outpace SOL by 60x appeared first on Invezz
Coinstats2025/09/17 12:09
Grayscale Moves $967M Ethereum, Sparking Staking Speculation

The post Grayscale Moves $967M Ethereum, Sparking Staking Speculation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Grayscale transfers 214,400 ETH; possible staking plans. Market speculation on Grayscale’s staking strategy. No SEC approval yet for ETF staking in the US. Grayscale shifted 214,400 ETH worth $967 million into 67 new wallets, each holding 3,200 ETH, signaling potential ETH PoS staking preparations. The transfer suggests Grayscale’s strategic pivot to potential staking, with market implications pending regulatory approval. Grayscale Transfers $967M in Ethereum Across 67 Wallets The Ethereum Mini Trust ETF of Grayscale executed a substantial transfer of 214,400 ETH, valued at approximately $967 million, distributing the funds across 67 new wallets. Each wallet received 3,200 ETH, a denomination matching Ethereum’s requirement for validator activation. Questions emerged about whether this indicates intentions for a staking-based approach, though regulatory green-lights are still awaited. The possible move toward staking could serve multiple purposes, including enhancing returns for investors via yield generation through Ethereum’s Proof of Stake (PoS) mechanism. This shift would see Grayscale aligning with blockchain’s transition to a more energy-efficient model. However, without official approval, these remain speculative strategies. The market observed a stable ETH price following the transaction. However, analysts see this as a strategic pivot potentially aimed at future offerings that integrate staking returns. As it stands, no major reactions from Grayscale’s CEO, Michael Sonnenshein, have been recorded, and stakeholders await any formal official confirmations. “The distribution, which occurred on October 11, suggests a strategic shift toward generating yield through Ethereum’s proof-of-stake mechanism.” Ethereum Price Trends and Regulatory Hurdles Did you know? The strategic shift by Grayscale echoes previous moves by centralized funds like Lido in splitting ETH across multiple validator wallets, a practice aimed at ensuring network decentralization. As of September 17, Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,527.71, with a market cap of $546.51 billion and a daily trading volume of $33.84 billion, according to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 12:08
SEC's New Listing Rules Could Spark Wave of Crypto ETFs, Warns Bitwise

Coinstats2025/09/17 12:06

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is preparing to simplify the approval process for crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs), a move that could trigger a surge in new offerings. However, according to Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan, streamlined listings don't guarantee success. In a report published Monday, Hougan said the adoption of generic listing […]
Coinstats2025/09/17 12:06
German Clients Can Now Trade Crypto Directly With Santander

Coindoo2025/09/17 12:05

Santander's online subsidiary Openbank has started offering crypto services in the country, allowing customers to manage Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, Polygon […] The post German Clients Can Now Trade Crypto Directly With Santander appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/17 12:05
Saudi Arabia's Awwal Bank Signs Agreement with Chainlink to Promote Local On-chain Application Development

PANews2025/09/17 12:03

PANews reported on September 17 that according to Cointelegraph, Saudi Awwal Bank signed an agreement with Chainlink to use the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) and Chainlink runtime environment to promote the development of Saudi Arabia's next-generation on-chain applications to accelerate the popularization and application of on-chain finance in Saudi Arabia.
PANews2025/09/17 12:03
MyStonks' core products are officially deployed on BNB Chain, with the first batch of tens of millions of US stock token assets issued

PANews2025/09/17 12:02

PANews reported on September 17th that MyStonks, a decentralized trading platform for US stock tokens, has officially deployed its core product to BNB Chain, issuing an initial batch of US stock tokens worth $15 million. Users will be able to conveniently trade US stock tokens on BNB Chain through the MyStonks platform, enjoying richer ecosystem support and a more efficient on-chain experience.
PANews2025/09/17 12:02
